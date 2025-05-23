Grammarly AI Statistics By Revenue, Market Share, Users And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Grammarly AI Statistics: Grammarly, founded in 2009, has evolved into a leading AI-powered writing assistant. As of 2024, the platform boasts over 30 million daily active users and serves more than 70,000 organizations globally. The company has raised $400 million in funding and achieved a valuation of $13 billion. In 2024, Grammarly generated $251.8 million in revenue, reflecting a 40.76% year-over-year growth. The tool is utilized by over 3,000 higher education institutions and is compatible with more than 500,000 applications and websites.

Grammarly’s browser extension has been downloaded over 10 million times on Chrome, and its mobile keyboard app has surpassed 10 million downloads on Android. The company employs over 1,000 staff members and operates with a remote-first hybrid model. This article discusses the Grammarly AI Statistics and progressions that report on growth and impact in 2025.

Grammarly AI Revenue

(Source: blog.getlatka.com)

According to the Getlatka report on Grammarly AI Statistics, revenue generation has grown rapidly and smoothly since day one in 2009, when Grammarly started with zero revenue.

Over the years, the company has become more and more popular and accepted in the market, hence its financial path.

In 2019, Grammarly generated US$43.5 million in revenue; this more than doubled by 2021, with revenue recorded at US$88.7 million and grew a little bit to US$90 million in 2022.

The highest infusion came in 2023 with an upsurge to US$178.9 million, nearly twice the revenues from 2022.

Before long, in 2024, the explosion continued as Grammarly registered revenues of US$251.8 million, which is a 40.7% increase from 2023.

These numbers demonstrate Grammarly’s rapid growth, accelerated by wide adoption in education, business, and personal writing segments.

Grammarly AI Daily Active Users

Year User 2023 30 million + daily active 2022 30 million + daily active 2021 30 million + daily active 2020 30 million daily active 2019 20 million daily active 2018 15 million daily active 2017 6.9 million daily active 2016 6 million daily active 2015 1 million daily active

(Source: grammar.blackfriday)

Grammar Blackfriday Grammarly AI Statistics stated that since 2015, the growth in Grammarly users has emerged as a clear example of how AI-based writing assistance is increasingly becoming a part of everyday life.

In 2015, Grammarly had slightly more than 1 million daily active users. This number grew six times to 6.9 million in two years by 2017.

The number of daily active users more than doubled again the next year to 15 million by 2018, and growth continued to 20 million in 2019.

The year 2020 saw a landmark milestone being achieved when Grammarly got in excess of 30 million daily active users.

The platform then maintained this number throughout 2021, 2022, and 2023, with regular reporting of daily active users exceeding 30 million.

The steady rise over the years clearly signals that Grammarly is fast becoming a name known by students, professionals, and enterprises across the globe.

Grammarly Authorship And The Challenge Of AI In Education

Grammarly has announced the launch of Grammarly Authorship, a new tool for helping educational institutions intrinsically negotiate the rise of AI in academic settings.

The tool is largely targeted at educators to give them a helpful path for maintaining academic integrity while embracing AI innovation.

It gives faculty the ability to monitor students’ writing development so that they can ascertain that students genuinely engage in learning as opposed to merely using generative AI tools. AI continues to spread through academic settings.

According to a new survey by the Digital Education Council, 86% of students regularly use AI tools, with 54% using them at least on a weekly basis. Usage among students is high, but faculty are beginning to catch on as well.

According to the Tyton Partners’ “Time for Class” survey, more than one-third of the faculty happen to rarely, at least, utilize AI tools. Yet, the proliferation of AI dryly raises heavier concerns regarding academics’ integrity.

Nearly 70% of educators feel that AI has hurt academic integrity.

47% of students openly agree that generative AI makes cheating easier, supporting the concern.

These evolutions have already been a hand in the ignition of negative outcomes of the mushrooming spread of AI.

Some examples may help paint a clear picture: misconduct violations have skyrocketed tenfold over the past year at the University of Sydney.

Grammarly’s Authorship tool seeks to aid educators in confronting these challenges by offering a solution that builds trust, nurtures student learning, and safeguards the central values of academic work as we enter an age ushered in by AI.

Grammarly AI Market Share

(Source: blog.getlatka.com)

Grammarly holds a minor share in the more significant software majors it deals with.

According to Enlyft Grammarly AI Statistics, it holds an estimated 0.53% market share in the content marketing tool sector, which tells about a small yet considerable presence amongst the tools for creating and optimising marketing content.

However, in the office productivity category, its presence is smaller, holding just 0.1% of the market.

The numbers show that Grammarly, while present for enhancing writing, is competing in categories dominated by much larger platforms and suites such as Microsoft Office and Google Workspace.

Grammarly Customers By Product And Services

(Reference: 6sense.com)

According to 6 sense Grammarly’s statistics, it caters to a myriad of customers in various industries and professional services.

The SEO industry probably has the maximum number of clients, at 27, who use Grammarly to optimise their content in search.

This is closely followed by digital marketing with 26 clients and general marketing with 25, signalling that Grammarly is widely used by professionals who work on brand messaging and audience engagement.

At the more technical end of the spectrum, there are 21 clients in web development, 20 in social media marketing, and 20 in machine learning, underlining its value in tech-oriented and AI-focused circles.

There are also 19 customers who use Grammarly for content marketing, confirming its popularity among those actively involved in writing and content management.

Top Industries Using Grammarly

(Reference: enlyft.com)

Grammarly statistics by Enlyft show that Grammarly has been employed in the brightest industries, with advertising and marketing accounting for the greatest portion of users, as 68 companies entrust their communications to the tool to ensure clarity and effectiveness.

Information technology and services share the next highest ranking, being serviced by 61 companies, followed closely by 50 in software, which reflects a strong finish on the tech side for Grammarly.

Internet companies show the subsequent highest usage, with 47 companies making use of Grammarly. In the academe, 37 organisations in higher education and 17 in education management employ the platform as a tool for writing and learning.

Some 15 companies in publishing, along with 11 in human resources, financial services, and writing and editing, represent the platform’s versatility in creative and administrative professions.

Grammarly Geography

(Reference: 6sense.com)

The user base for Grammarly is dispersed, and the largest market for the platform is the US, which accounts for 665 users, again showing strong adoption at home.

India comes next, with 104 users, suggesting that the tool is catching on in South Asia.

The UK follows with 67 users, evidencing Grammarly’s penetration of English-speaking Europe. Remaining users consist of 38 in Canada and 18 each in Pakistan and Australia, marking Grammarly’s equitable presence in Asia and Oceania.

Rounding out the list is Ukraine, with 15 users, indicating some traction in Eastern Europe.

These Grammarly statistics figures tell the story of Grammarly’s footprint around the globe, with particular strength.

Grammarly Time Saving

Grammarly’s statistics report says that about 93% of Grammarly users reported having had their time saved by the tool while writing, most describing it as “notable,” which means that the tool greatly enhanced their efficiency in writing.

Time-saving-wise, 63% claimed to save a notable amount of time, while 30% felt they saved some time. For those frequent users, the efficiency clout is even more distinct.

Among users who applied Grammarly at least once a week, 72% considered that they saved notable time, while 27% felt that they saved some time.

Such results pose an argument that more time is saved by frequent users, which speaks to the ability of Grammarly in working for more streamlined writing.

Grammarly Usage By Degrees

A research survey on student usage conducted by Grammarly yielded that 79% of the respondents were domestic college/university students, while 21% were international students.

The majority of these student users were pursuing a bachelor’s degree at 43%.

Students enrolled in a master’s degree program came next at 32%, which shows there was also considerable use at the graduate level.

Doctoral students accounted for 16% of the Grammarly student users, and 9% were pursuing other professional degrees.

Based on the Grammarly statistics data, Grammarly is in use in most pockets of higher education, with undergraduate and graduate levels having the greatest share.

Grammarly Website Traffic By Country

(Reference: semrush.com)

Grammarly statistics on web traffic by Semrush show that 41.93% of all its visitors come from the United States, or some 25.23 million users.

Desktop format mainly drives user traffic; about 84.34% of users visited on desktops, with mobile users making up the minority of just 15.66%. India is the second-largest source of traffic, with almost 6 million users, or 9.65%, with a somewhat reduced desktop share of 73.54% and 26.46% mobile. The U.K. accounts for 4.91% of Grammarly traffic, translating to 2.95 million users, with an 89.64% majority of desktop use and a 10.36% minority of mobile use.

The Philippines brings in 4.82% of the traffic, or 2.9 million users, mostly desktops (at 80.63%), with the remaining share being mobile.

Canada holds 4.06% of traffic, which means about 2.44 million users, with 92.21% of them desktop users, a majority among all countries in this list, and the least on mobile with 7.79%.

This data continues to clearly establish Grammarly as an international brand, mainly in English-speaking countries, with desktops becoming a clear favourite everywhere.

Grammarly Website Traffic Demographics

(Source: similarweb.com)

A bit more than half of the Grammarly audience consists of female users. The 56.06% represents the female users, while 43.94% accounts for males.

Regarding age demographic data, the largest user group lies between ages 25 and 34, holding 27.85% of the traffic.

This is closely followed by the 18- to 24-year age group, comprising 24.03%, reflecting immense engagement by young adults, including students and early-career professionals.

The 35-44 range grabs 19.17% of users, while 14.09% fall in the 45-54 range. Traffic by users of 55-64 amounts to 9.08%, and 65+ is 5.79%.

In general, Grammarly’s user base leans a bit towards younger females, with the most engagement happening below 35.

Grammarly Marketing Channels

(Reference: similarweb.com)

Grammarly Statistics given by Similaweb indicate that the traffic through Grammarly’s website consists of a bunch of marketing channels, the largest share of 53.21% being direct traffic, meaning users who visit by typing the URL or using a bookmark.

Organic search is next in line at 30.42%, indicating heavy-weight performance in unpaid search engine results.

Referrals add 6.69%, which means that Grammarly benefits from other websites that link to it.

Paid search, which includes online adverts, accounts for 6.87% of the traffic.

Visits from social media play a fairly minor role, with 1.48%, followed by email marketing with a paltry 0.2%.

Display advertising is collapsible with 1.13%, indicating little reliance on banner ads or visual promotions.

Hence, the traffic to Grammarly is mainly dependent on direct engagement and search engine visibility.

Grammarly Social Network Distribution

(Reference: similarweb.com)

The social traffic of Grammarly is shared across several other major platforms.

Facebook stands as the primary source with 28.38% of social traffic; YouTube follows at 27.72%, underlining how important visual and content-sharing platforms are for Grammarly’s online visibility.

WhatsApp stands for 10.39% of the traffic or peer-to-peer sharing from groups.

LinkedIn contributes 9.07%, depicting the popularity of Grammarly among professionals and as a workplace tool.

Reddit accounts for 8.77%, promoting active discussions and recommendations in online communities.

The rest, 15.66%, comes from other social media sites, which, when taken together, create a broad digital presence for Grammarly.

Conclusion

In 2024, Grammarly AI Statistics show that the platform firmly established the position of the top AI-powered writing assistant, exhibiting further growth in the user population, revenues, and enterprise acceptance. The ongoing innovation and responsible practice of AI, together with a rich suite of user-centred features, have proven it to be a crucial tool for communication in various sectors.

With a heightened demand for writing that is clear and concise, Grammarly is undoubtedly prepared to adapt to the varying requirements of its broad yet distinctive user base.

Sources Similarweb Semrush Getlatka Grammar Grammarly Enlyft 6sense

