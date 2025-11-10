ADATA Statistics By Revenue, Market Share, Sales And Usage (2025)

Introduction

ADATA Statistics: Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Taipei, ADATA has evolved into a leading Taiwanese manufacturer of high-speed, reliable memory and storage solutions. It produces DRAM modules, SSDs, USB flash drives, and memory cards for customers across consumer, business, and industrial markets worldwide. The company also runs the XPG brand, which caters to gamers with performance-focused gear and sharp, stylish designs. Its products reach customers in consumer, business, and industrial markets worldwide. The company highlights dependability and energy-saving designs.

This article on ADATA Statistics examines ADATA’s market share, revenue, shipment volume, and technological advancements, as well as its contribution to the growing demand for data storage and digital transformation.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, ADATA Technology generated approximately USD 414.7 million in revenue, representing a 27.62% increase from the same period a year earlier.

In October 2025, ADATA's market value was approximately USD 2.04 billion, representing a 26.11% from the previous month.

A report published by adata.com on May 13, 2025, stated that in Q1 2025, ADATA generated approximately USD 325.2 million in revenue.

in revenue. According to Market Screener, for the fiscal year ended December 2025, ADATA Technology reported approximately USD 1.68 billion in net sales, representing a 29.35% year-over-year increase.

According to trusta.adata.com, ADATA reported April 2025 consolidated sales of approximately USD 120 million, up 4.63% from March.

, up from March. ADATA captured 17% of India’s consumer DRAM market share in Q4 2024, ranking #2, according to CMR India.

Adata moved to acquire Power Quotient International via a public tender at USD 1.00 per share, valuing the deal at approximately USD 36 million, representing an 11% premium over the company's closing share price.

About ADATA

ADATA Technology Co., Ltd. is a public company from New Taipei City, Taiwan.

It was started on May 4, 2001, by Simon Chen (Li-Pai).

The business focuses on computer memory and storage.

It makes DRAM modules, solid-state drives (SSDs), external hard drives, USB flash drives, and memory cards, and also offers industrial products, LED lighting, and power banks.

ADATA’s stock is traded on Taiwan’s TPEx under the code 3260.

The company’s performance and gaming line is called XPG.

For more details, visit xpg.com

History of ADATA

2001 → ADATA Technology Co., Ltd. was founded on May 4 in Taiwan; initial operations began in July and a wholly owned Hong Kong subsidiary was set up in August.

→ ADATA Technology Co., Ltd. was founded on May 4 in Taiwan; initial operations began in July and a wholly owned Hong Kong subsidiary was set up in August. 2003 → Shares were publicly offered in March, and the company entered the Emerging Stock Board in December.

→ Shares were publicly offered in March, and the company entered the Emerging Stock Board in December. 2004 → Shares began trading on the Taipei Exchange on October 8 under code 3260 at NTD 90 per share.

→ Shares began trading on the Taipei Exchange on October 8 under code 3260 at NTD 90 per share. 2005 → ISO 14001 environmental management certification was obtained.

→ ISO 14001 environmental management certification was obtained. 2008 → The gaming and enthusiast brand XPG was launched.

→ The gaming and enthusiast brand XPG was launched. 2010 → ADATA Lighting was established to enter the LED lighting business; an India subsidiary was opened in Mumbai on November 23.

→ ADATA Lighting was established to enter the LED lighting business; an India subsidiary was opened in Mumbai on November 23. 2013 → LED lighting activity was expanded in the consumer and small-office segments in Taiwan, as reported by local media.

→ LED lighting activity was expanded in the consumer and small-office segments in Taiwan, as reported by local media. 2016 → ADATA ranked as the No. 2 DRAM module maker globally by revenue.

→ ADATA ranked as the No. 2 DRAM module maker globally by revenue. 2019 → Annual report data documented scale and financials, marking continued global expansion.

→ Annual report data documented scale and financials, marking continued global expansion. 2021 → Industrial-grade DDR5 memory was introduced on September 30; in May, a Ragnar Locker ransomware incident was disclosed, with systems taken offline and later restored.

→ Industrial-grade DDR5 memory was introduced on September 30; in May, a Ragnar Locker ransomware incident was disclosed, with systems taken offline and later restored. 2022 → Sustainability reporting highlighted brand development and global operations; new businesses beyond memory products were described in the annual report.

→ Sustainability reporting highlighted brand development and global operations; new businesses beyond memory products were described in the annual report. 2023 → ESG report and annual report recorded governance, awards, and profitability metrics for the year.

→ ESG report and annual report recorded governance, awards, and profitability metrics for the year. 2024 → ADATA Industrial announced products and platforms including A+ IntelliManager and partnerships supporting AI, HPC, and AIoT deployments.

→ ADATA Industrial announced products and platforms including A+ IntelliManager and partnerships supporting AI, HPC, and AIoT deployments. 2025 → ADATA Industrial showcased AI and edge-storage innovations in North America and expanded activities in India; corporate news noted sustained multi-year ESG recognition.

Facts About ADATA

ADATA Technology Co., Ltd. was founded on May 4, 2001 in Taiwan by Simon Chen. The headquarters is located in New Taipei City.

The company’s colorful hummingbird logo has been used to symbolize speed, agility, and creativity in its product design and branding.

ADATA operates as a fabless hardware maker focused on DRAM modules, SSDs, USB drives, memory cards, and power banks, with extensions into robotics and electric powertrain systems.

The gaming sub-brand XPG was created in 2008 to serve gamers and e-sports users with high-performance hardware.

XPG memory achieved a DDR5 overclocking milestone of 12,762 MT/s in April 2025 using liquid-nitrogen cooling.

ADATA has received international design recognition, including iF Design and Good Design awards tied to its product lines.

The firm has been listed among the Best Taiwan Global Brands, ranking in the top 25 in 2024 and 19th in 2023.

ADATA is one of the largest branded manufacturers of DRAM modules and solid-state drives globally, reflecting its focus on memory and storage leadership.

Adata

Adata The XPG brand has supported e-sports initiatives, including sponsorship of Jeremy Lin’s J.Storm organization.

An unusual note in the company profile indicates activity extending to agricultural biotech–related business areas, showing diversification beyond core storage.

ADATA’s founding date of May 4 coincides with the pop-culture “Star Wars Day,” which is often noted as a memorable calendar quirk for the brand’s origin story.

The company sells globally under both the ADATA and XPG brands, maintaining localized sites such as the India portal to serve regional demand.

ADATA Statistics by Revenue

(Reference: stockanalysis.com)

For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, ADATA Technology generated around USD 414.7 million in revenue, resulting in a 27.62% increase from the same period a year earlier.

Over the last twelve months, sales were around USD 1.36 billion (+3.51% YoY).

As of 2024, the company earned about USD 1.30 billion in revenue (+19.28% from 2023).

As of March 31, 2025, ADATA reported USD 321 million in revenue, representing a decline of approximately USD 31.5 million, or 8.94%.

By Market Capitalization

(Source: stockanalysis.com)

In October 2025, ADATA’s market value was approximately USD 2.04 billion, representing a 26.11% from the previous month.

As of November 2025, the amount was approximately USD 1.86 billion, representing an increase of 8.59% from the previous month.

Furthermore, other monthly market capitalizations of 2025 are mentioned in the table below:

Months Market Cap (USD billions) Change Rate September 1.62 53.17% August 1.05 12.27% July 0.94 -2.46% June 0.96 -1.31% May 0.98 10.87% April 0.88 -1.66% March 0.90 9.41% February 0.82 11.30% January 0.73 -1.79%

ADATA’s Financial Report

A report published by adata.com on May 13, 2025, stated that in Q1 2025, ADATA generated approximately USD 325.2 million in revenue.

Operating profit was approximately USD 13.83 million, representing a 93.41% increase from the prior quarter.

Pre-tax income was about USD 24.37 million (up 105.62% QoQ).

Net income to shareholders was about USD 17.28 million (up 73.43% QoQ).

Additionally, with approximately 306 million shares outstanding, EPS was approximately USD 0.057.

In the Q2, 2025

Metrics Valuation USD (in Million) except per share Revenue 414.83 Gross profit 78.73 Operating profit 39.72 Income before tax 42.02 Net income 29.11 Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent 28.43 Basic EPS (per share) 0.089

ADATA Technology Co., Ltd. Market Valuation

Valuations 3/31/2025 6/30/2025 Current (USD) Market Capitalization 27.67 billion 29.77 billion 54.89 billion Enterprise Value 48.72 billion 47.00 billion 76.59 billion Trailing P/E 9.51 13.22 23.76 Price/Sales 0.64 0.73 1.29 Price/Book 1.65 1.52 3.29 Enterprise Value/Revenue 1.21 1.20 1.82 Enterprise Value/EBITDA 9.35 10.65 16.58

As of March 2025, ADATA Technology Co., Ltd. had a market capitalization of USD 27.67 billion, which increased to USD 29.77 billion by June 2025 and reached USD 54.89 billion in the most recent period. This steady rise reflects growing investor confidence and improved valuation in the semiconductor and memory solutions segment.

The company’s enterprise value stood at USD 48.72 billion in March 2025, slightly declining to USD 47.00 billion in June 2025, before increasing to USD 76.59 billion currently. The overall growth indicates a strengthening balance sheet supported by higher profitability and market demand.

The trailing P/E ratio rose from 9.51 in March to 13.22 in June and further to 23.76, showing that investors are willing to pay more for each unit of the company’s earnings, likely due to positive expectations for future growth.

The price-to-sales ratio increased from 0.64 to 0.73, and then to 1.29, signaling higher valuation relative to revenue as market sentiment improved.

The price-to-book ratio moved from 1.65 in March to 1.52 in June, before rising sharply to 3.29, suggesting stronger investor perception of the company’s asset value.

The enterprise value-to-revenue ratio remained stable at 1.21 and 1.20 in the first two periods but climbed to 1.82 in the current quarter, implying higher efficiency in revenue generation relative to the company’s overall valuation.

The enterprise value-to-EBITDA ratio also rose from 9.35 in March to 10.65 in June, reaching 16.58 at present, indica

Income Statement of ADATA Statistics

According to Market Screener, for the fiscal year ended December 2025, ADATA Technology reported approximately USD 1.68 billion in net sales, representing a 29.35% year-over-year increase.

EBITDA was roughly USD 161 million (down 1.51%), and EBIT came to about USD 142 million (up 11.05%).

The estimated valuations in the coming years are stated below:

Metrics 2026 (USD million) YoY (Change Rate) 2027 (USD million) YoY (Change Rate) Net sales 2,102.87 25.09% 2,052.86 -2.38% EBITDA 180.69 12.03% 159.67 -11.64% EBIT 170.96 20.14% 140.87 -17.60%

ADATA Monthly Sales Statistics

According to trusta.adata.com, ADATA reported April 2025 consolidated sales of approximately USD 120 million, up 4.63% from March and 1.78% year-over-year.

In April 2025, ADATA’s sales mix was about 57.57% (DRAM), 29.6% (SSD), and 12.83% (other products).

In June, ADATA’s product sales share was DRAM (69.36%), SSD (20.58%), and Others (10.06%).

ADATA Usage/Adoption Statistics

ADATA captured 17% of India’s consumer DRAM market share in Q4 2024, ranking #2, according to CMR India.

For India’s internal SSDs, ADATA captured 13% of the market share in Q1 2021, ranking #2 overall, according to Business Standard.

In Brazil, ADATA states that the country accounts for more than 15% of its global operations (as of March 2025), via Sing Comunicacao.

In Mexico, Similarweb’s Computer Hardware trends (July 2025) show adata.com climbing by 22 ranks.

Globally, Tom’s Hardware estimates ADATA to be around 11% of SSD module brands in 2024.

ADATA Technology Analysis

Adata moved to acquire Power Quotient International via a public tender at USD 1.00 per share, valuing the deal at approximately USD 36 million, representing an 11% premium.

It also stated that it would purchase De Poan shares. Separately, Adata planned to take up to 69.9% of Liken at USD 1.00 per share.

The company backed a “World Champion Baseball” movie, which is scheduled to shoot in Q4 2025 for a 2026 release. Adata invested approximately USD 26.9 million in Superstar Legend and increased its stake in JVR Music by the same amount.

Product News: The First SD Express 8.0 Card Debuts.

Adata teamed with FADU on custom SSDs.

The SC730 external SSD also highlighted dual ports and eco design.

ADATA’s Product Analysis

Product Specifications Price (INR) LEGEND 960 1TB (ALEG-960-1TCS) M.2 2280, PCIe 4.0 x4 NVMe; up to 7400/6800 MB/s R/W; capacities up to 4TB 8,750 LEGEND 900 PRO 1TB (SLEG-900P-1TCS) M.2 2280, PCIe 4.0 x4; up to 7400/6500 MB/s R/W; PS5-ready 8,550 EC700G USB 3.2 Gen2 M.2 PCIe/NVMe & SATA support, up to 1000 MB/s over 10 Gbps; RGB 7,323 SE770G 1TB (ASE770G-1TU32G2-CBK) USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C; up to 1000/800 MB/s; RGB panel 6,299 LEGEND 850 Lite 1TB (ALEG-850L-1000GCS) M.2 2280, PCIe 4.0 x4; up to 5000/4200 MB/s R/W; heatsink 5,850 HV320 1TB (AHV320-1TU31) USB 3.2 Gen1; 10.7 mm slim (1TB); shock sensor; AES-256 4,900 LEGEND 700 512GB (ALEG-700-512GCS) M.2 2280, PCIe 3.0 x4; up to 2000/1600 MB/s R/W 4,020 Premier DDR4 3200 U-DIMM 8GB 288-pin DDR4, 3200 MT/s, CL22; 1.2 V; lifetime warranty 3,500 Ultimate SU650 480GB 2.5″ SATA 6Gb/s; up to 520/450 MB/s R/W 2,993 Premier Pro microSDXC UHS-I U3 V30 128GB U3/V30, up to 100 MB/s read (class-typical); 4K-ready 1,100

Conclusion

Since 2001, ADATA has established a worldwide reputation for high-performance, dependable memory and storage solutions. The company now offers a broad range of products for consumers and enterprises, as well as gamer-focused gear under the XPG brand. ADATA focuses on speed, long-lasting hardware, and energy-efficient designs, ensuring customers receive reliable performance.

The company continually improves its technology and listens to customer needs. As more data and devices emerge around the world, ADATA’s steady work on developing better, trustworthy storage solutions will help it remain important and grow in the years ahead.

