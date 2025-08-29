Brave Browser Statistics By Users, Revenue, Market Share And Trends (2025)

Introduction

Brave Browser Statistics: Brave is a free, open-source browser that was created by the U.S.-based company Brave Software, Inc., and it first appeared on October 12, 2016. Built on the Chromium project, it focuses strongly on privacy and speed, giving people a safer way to browse online. It includes built-in tools that block ads, stop trackers, and strengthen security, so users don’t need extra extensions.

Brave also offers a unique ad system called Brave Rewards, where people can choose to see ads and earn tokens in return. Working smoothly on Android, iOS, Linux, macOS, and Windows, it delivers fast performance with regular updates. This article includes all statistical analyses from different insights that will positively guide you in understanding the topic better.

Editor’s Choice

A report based on brave.com shows that as of July 2025, Brave Browser recorded strong user growth, with around 93.8 million people using it every month and about 39.9 million accessing it daily.

people using it every month and about accessing it daily. According to a report released by TP Twice Digital, in February 2025, Brave’s search engine handles an average of 43.11 million queries each day, which adds up to 15.21 billion searches every year.

queries each day, which adds up to searches every year. Brave operates with around 175 employees working remotely across five continents.

employees working remotely across five continents. In January 2025, iPhone users alone downloaded the Brave app over 800,000 times.

times. Looking at demographics, about 74.69% of users are male, while the remaining 25.31% are female.

of users are male, while the remaining are female. Brave recently bought 210,166 BAT on August 15, 2025, 159,048 BAT on June 11, 2025, and 165,215 BAT on May 13, 2025, all through Gemini.

BAT on August 15, 2025, BAT on June 11, 2025, and BAT on May 13, 2025, all through Gemini. As of July 2025, the total number of visits to brave.com was approximately 350.4 million , representing a 9.36% increase from the previous month, as mentioned in Similarweb.

, representing a increase from the previous month, as mentioned in Similarweb. The United States of America accounted for the highest share of the Brave’s website, at 37.03%, in the same period.

in the same period. The total number of Brave’s website users aged 18 to 24 years accounted for the highest share, at 31.44%.

The top traffic source for brave.com was direct search with a traffic share of 83.21%.

Brave websites gained the most social traffic from YouTube, which contributed the largest share of 71.18%.

Basic Information About Brave Browser

Category Specifications Operating System Support Android Pie or later; iOS 16 or later; iPadOS 16 or later; Linux; macOS 11 or later; Windows 10 or later Written in JavaScript, Swift, C++ Engines Blink, V8, (WebKit on iOS/iPadOS) Platforms x86, x86-64, IA-32, ARM, AArch64 Type Web browser License MPL 2.0 Repository github.com/brave/brave-browser (Android, iOS, iPadOS, Windows, macOS, Linux)

Brave Browser Releases for Different Operating Systems

Platform Release Date Latest Version Android (Play Store) July 1, 2025 1.80.115 iOS / iPadOS (App Store) May 22, 2025 1.78.1 Linux (Snapcraft Store, unofficial Flathub pkg) May 15, 2025 1.77.102 macOS May 22, 2025 135.1.78.102 Windows (Microsoft Apps Store) June 3, 2025 1.79.119

Key Features of Brave Browser

Brave Browser has grown with tools designed to protect privacy and boost performance.

The features of Brave Shields remove ads, trackers, and pop-ups, making browsing faster and cleaner.

To build its ecosystem, Brave introduced the Basic Attention Token (BAT), letting users earn rewards.

Additionally, Brave Firewall + VPN, offered on iOS and Android, provides stronger online security.

The browser also includes Brave Wallet, a built-in crypto wallet that can be accessed directly without third-party extensions.

Brave Search has become the default search engine in regions like the US, UK, France, Germany, and Canada.

For advanced privacy, Brave integrates Tor browsing.

This browser also supports the Inter Planetary File System (IPFS), but iOS users enjoy the Brave Playlist feature for saving content to watch later.

Brave Browser’s Financial Analysis

According to scara.com, Brave Browser earned about USD 29.9 million in revenue during 2023.

Meanwhile, the market is showing a 30% yearly growth rate.

As of 2024, Brave’s valuation had reached USD 980 million, supported by total funding of nearly USD 252 million.

Brave Browser’s Market Share Statistics

According to learn.g2.com, Brave holds around 1% of the browser market as of early 2025, globally.

In contrast, taptwicedigital.com reports Brave’s share is slightly higher, at approximately 1.5%, based on its 82.7 million monthly active users.

sci-tech-today.com report analysis further shows that Brave is capturing about 1.8% globally, with stronger performance in privacy-sensitive regions such as North America (approx. 3%) and Europe (approx. 2.5%).

As mentioned in Statcounter, in the United States specifically, Brave enjoys a 2.47% market share as of July 2025.

By Region, 2025

Market Share North America Europe South America Oceania January 0% 0% 0% 0% February 0% 0% 0% 0% March 1.19% 0.44% 0.44% 0.65% April 2.18% 0.77% 0.83% 1.16% May 2.08% 0.79% 0.62% 1.09% June 2.2% 0.87% 0.55% 1.23% July 2.21% 0.9% 0.99% 1.24%

By Country, 2025

Market Share United States of America United Kingdom India Canada Germany January 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% February 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% March 1.36% 0.25% 0.26% 0.73% 0.42% April 2.46% 0.49% 0.46% 1.34% 0.81% May 2.38% 0.46% 0.43% 1.35% 0.87% June 2.57% 0.5% 0.44% 1.44% 0.98% July 2.47% 0.51% 0.4% 1.43% 0.95%

Brave Browser Demographics Statistics

(Source: datafeature.com)

The above graph shows that most Brave Browser users are male, making up 74.69%, while female users account for 25.31% of the total.

However, users aged between 18 and 24 make up 27.39% of the user base.

At Brave Software, 55% of the workforce is female, while 45% are male, showing a female-majority team.

In terms of ethnicity, 61% of employees are White, 14% are Black or African-American, and another 14% are Hispanic or Latino.

Brave Browser Monthly Searches Statistics

(Reference: taptwicedigital.com)

Brave Search has experienced rapid growth, starting with 34.5 million searches in July 2021, and the volume rose sharply to 241.3 million in January 2022.

By July 2022, it reached 429.3 million, increasing further to 656.3 million in January 2023.

After a slight dip to 624 million in July 2023, searches quickly rebounded to 832.43 million in January 2024.

Growth climbed to 908.09 million in July 2024 and resulted in 1.29 billion by January 2025.

Brave Browser Statistics By Daily Active Users

According to TapTwiceDigital, Brave Browser’s daily active user base has grown steadily over the years.

By February 2025, the browser reached 35.6 million daily users, up from 28.86 million in July 2024.

Earlier, it recorded 25.3 million in January 2024, 22.38 million in July 2023, and 20.81 million in January 2023.

The numbers had climbed from 16 million in January 2022 to 19.35 million by July 2022.

In 2021, Brave counted 8.6 million users in January and 11.9 million in July.

Going back, January 2020 saw 3.8 million, and increased to 5.7 million in July 2020.

In November 2018, Brave had 1 million users, grew to 1.4 million in January 2019, and 2.4 million in July 2019.

By Monthly Active Users

As of February 2025, Brave Browser reached 82.7 million monthly active users, marking its highest adoption level to date.

In the previous year, usage steadily climbed, with 68.3 million users in July 2024 and 67.18 million in January 2024.

Growth had been slower in 2023, where the browser recorded 59.35 million users in July and 57.55 million in January.

Earlier, in 2022, Brave saw stronger momentum, starting the year with 54.5 million monthly users in January and rising to 59.58 million by July.

Going further back, adoption increased from 34.4 million in July 2021 to 25.4 million in January 2021.

In 2020, numbers grew from 11.8 million in January to 16.7 million by July, while in July 2019, Brave counted just 6 million monthly active users.

Brave Browser App Downloads Statistics

In January 2025, Brave Browser was downloaded more than 800,000 times by iPhone users.

On Android, the app performed even better, with over 2 million installs that month.

Overall, total Android downloads have already crossed 100 million.

Recent Brave-Initiated BAT Purchases Statistics

com states that as of 2025, Brave recently bought 210,166 BAT on August 15, followed by 159,048 BAT on June 11, and 165,215 BAT on May 13, all through Gemini.

Others are stated in the table below:

Date Tokens 2025-03-10 110,165 2025-01-08 54,326 2024-12-16 102,159 2024-11-13 101,579 2024-10-17 276,916 2024-09-10 301,895 2024-08-12 300,751 2024-07-26 265,251 2024-06-13 1,157,407 2024-05-07 609,384 2024-04-17 610,873 2024-03-28 438,148 2024-03-10 442,347

Brave Browser Website Traffic Statistics

(Source: similarweb.com)

As of July 2025, brave.com accounted for 350.4 million total visits, up by 9.36% increase from last month.

In the same period, the website’s bounce rate secured 28.79%.

Meanwhile, the average number of pages per visit was 3.92, and the average visit duration was 4 minutes and 03 seconds.

Moreover, Brave’s website ranks globally at #116, while in the United States, it ranks #115, and within its category, it ranks #6.

By Country

(Reference: similarweb.com)

The United States of America accounted for the highest share of the Brave’s website, at 37.03%, in July 2025, representing a 9.95% increase from the previous month.

The following are the top five countries by website traffic shares in France: 8% (+8.78%), India: 6.91% (+7.17%), Germany: 5.94% (+9.6%), United Kingdom: 5.19% (+10.83%)

The rest of the countries captured a share of 36.93% of the brave.com web traffic.

By User Demographics

In the same period, the total number of Brave’s website users aged 18 to 24 years accounted for the highest share, at 31.44%, followed by those aged 25 to 34 years at 28%.

Furthermore, the age distribution of other users is as follows: 35 to 44 years (16.83%), 45 to 54 years (11.15%), 55 to 64 years (7.31%), and 65 years and older (5.26%).

Based on gender, approximately 68.06% of Brave users were male, and 31.94% were female.

By Device

(Reference: semrush.com)

The above graph states that in June 2025, brave.com received 423.17 million visits, a decrease from 441.99 million in May.

According to a Semrush report from brave.com, about 40.6% of visits come from desktops, while the larger share, 59.4%, is generated through mobile devices.

By Marketing Channels Distribution

(Reference: similarweb.com)

The above graphical analysis states that in July 2025, the top traffic sources for brave.com were direct search with a traffic share of 83.21%, followed by organic search (15.03%).

Moreover, other marketing channel distributions are followed by referrals (1.42%), paid search (<0.01%), social (0.32%), mail (<0.01%), and display (0.02%).

By Social Media

(Reference: similarweb.com)

At the same time, the social network traffic accounted for by the Brave websites remained the highest on YouTube, holding shares of 71.18%, followed by Reddit with a share of 8.17%.

Other social media traffic sources include Facebook (4.38%), X-twitter (3.39%), Instagram (2.73%), and others (10.15%).

Conclusion

After completing the article, Brave Browser has become a popular option over the busy browser market because it primarily focuses on privacy, speed, and safety. It has built-in features that stop ads and trackers, giving users more control without needing extra add-ons.

With a growing number of users, more people turning to Brave Search, and regular updates across platforms, Brave shows that privacy-focused technology can succeed globally and change how people use the internet.

