Garmin Statistics By Revenue, Market Share and Facts (2025)

Introduction

Garmin Statistics: Garmin is a global technology company renowned for its GPS tools, avionics, fitness watches, and outdoor electronics. This article on Garmin Statistics compiles the most useful numbers to illustrate the company’s performance and its potential direction. We cover revenue, profit, assets, and equity, as well as the team size and product mix. You’ll also see quick notes on unit shipments, market share, and results by region for extra context.

Simple charts and short callouts highlight what changed from last year and why it matters. Whether you follow Garmin as an investor, partner, or customer, these statistics provide a clear snapshot of scale, growth, and momentum, helpful for both quick review and in-depth analysis, including side-by-side views of business segments.

As of September 30, 2025, Garmin’s revenue was approximately $1.771 billion , representing an 11.66% increase from the same quarter in the prior year.

. The gross margin in the third quarter of 2025 was approximately 59.1%, and the operating margin was around 25.8%.

, a decrease of from the previous month. The company’s “Connect+” premium subscription service was launched in 2025, adding advanced AI-driven health/fitness features.

Garmin won five CES 2026 Innovation Awards (announced in 2025) for its smartwatches and other tech innovations.

In the United States, approximately 57% of people familiar with the Garmin brand are users of wearable devices.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a public technology company that designs, manufactures, and sells consumer electronics, as well as provides software and online services.

It began in October 1989 in Lenexa, Kansas, under the name ProNav, and later relocated its operations base to Olathe, Kansas.

The headquarters is located in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.

Gary Burrell and Min Kao founded the company, which now serves customers worldwide.

Its leaders include Cliff Pemble (President & CEO), Min Kao (Chairman), Patrick Desbois (Co-COO), and Brad Trenkle (Co-COO).

Garmin manufactures products including GNSS receivers, avionics, and wearable devices.

Its stock trades on the NYSE under the ticker symbol GRMN and is part of the S&P 500 index; its ISIN is CH0114405324.

For more detailed information, visit garmin.com.

History of Garmin

1989 → The company was founded as ProNav in Lenexa, Kansas, by Gary Burrell and Min H. Kao. It was later renamed Garmin.

→ The company was founded as ProNav in Lenexa, Kansas, by Gary Burrell and Min H. Kao. It was later renamed Garmin. 1990 → The GPS 100 marine receiver debuted and received about 5,000 orders at its first trade show.

→ The GPS 100 marine receiver debuted and received about 5,000 orders at its first trade show. 1991 → A manufacturing facility opened in Taiwan and the U.S. Army became the first major customer.

→ A manufacturing facility opened in Taiwan and the U.S. Army became the first major customer. 1994 → The GPS 155 became the first IFR-certified aviation GPS from the company.

→ The GPS 155 became the first IFR-certified aviation GPS from the company. 1996 → Corporate headquarters moved to Olathe, Kansas.

→ Corporate headquarters moved to Olathe, Kansas. 1998 → The GNS 430 avionics unit and the StreetPilot portable car navigator were released, marking expansion in aviation and automotive navigation.

→ The GNS 430 avionics unit and the StreetPilot portable car navigator were released, marking expansion in aviation and automotive navigation. 2000 → A Cayman Islands holding company was formed to facilitate a U.S. listing and shares began trading on Nasdaq on December 8.

→ A Cayman Islands holding company was formed to facilitate a U.S. listing and shares began trading on Nasdaq on December 8. 2003 → The G1000 integrated cockpit system was announced and the first Forerunner GPS running watches were introduced.

→ The G1000 integrated cockpit system was announced and the first Forerunner GPS running watches were introduced. 2004 → The G1000 entered service following certification and became a widely adopted glass cockpit suite.

→ The G1000 entered service following certification and became a widely adopted glass cockpit suite. 2010 → Shareholders approved redomestication and the legal domicile moved to Switzerland.

→ Shareholders approved redomestication and the legal domicile moved to Switzerland. 2011 → Acquisition of Navigon AG strengthened the automotive and mobile navigation portfolio.

→ Acquisition of Navigon AG strengthened the automotive and mobile navigation portfolio. 2016 → An agreement was signed to acquire DeLorme, adding the inReach satellite messaging technology.

→ An agreement was signed to acquire DeLorme, adding the inReach satellite messaging technology. 2019 → The Tacx indoor-training business was acquired to expand cycling and indoor fitness offerings.

→ The Tacx indoor-training business was acquired to expand cycling and indoor fitness offerings. 2020 → A ransomware incident caused a multi-day outage in July and Firstbeat Analytics was acquired on June 30 to deepen physiological analytics capabilities.

→ A ransomware incident caused a multi-day outage in July and Firstbeat Analytics was acquired on June 30 to deepen physiological analytics capabilities. 2021 → The stock listing transferred from Nasdaq to the New York Stock Exchange on December 7.

→ The stock listing transferred from Nasdaq to the New York Stock Exchange on December 7. 2023 → The Forerunner line marked 20 years since launch, underscoring the brand position in GPS sports watches.

→ The Forerunner line marked 20 years since launch, underscoring the brand position in GPS sports watches. 2025 → The company announced the acquisition of MYLAPS to add race-timing and live-tracking capabilities and also introduced a MicroLED smartwatch, positioning the brand at the forefront of display innovation in wearables.

Garmin’s Financial Report (September 27, 2025)

Metrics Valuations (USD million) Revenue 6,943 Revenue Growth (YoY) 16.56% Cost of Revenue 2,865 Gross Profit 4,078 Net Income 1,571 Net Income Growth 3.50% Selling, General & Admin 1,210 Research & Development 1,090 Operating Expenses 2,300 Operating Income 1,778 Interest & Investment Income 124.69 Currency Exchange -14.6 Other Non-Operating Income 8.03 EBT Excluding Unusual Items 1,896 Loss on Sale of Investments -0.84 Pretax Income 1,895 Income Tax Expense 324.35 Shares Outstanding (Basic) 192 Shares Outstanding (Diluted) 194 Shares Change (YoY) 0.42% EPS (Basic) 8.16 EPS (Diluted) 8.11 EPS Growth 3.11% Free Cash Flow per Share 6.88 Dividend per Share 3.600 Dividend Growth 20% Gross Margin 58.73% Operating Margin 25.61% Profit Margin 22.63% Free Cash Flow Margin 19.19% EBITDA 1,967 EBITDA Margin 28.33% D&A for EBITDA 189.05 EBIT 1,778 EBIT Margin 25.61% Effective Tax Rate 17.11%

Garmin reported USD 6,943 million in total revenue for the period ending September 27, 2025, marking a 16.56% growth from the previous year.

The cost of revenue was USD 2,865 million, leading to a gross profit of USD 4,078 million.

The company reported a net income of USD 1,571 million, representing a 3.50% year-over-year increase.

Operating expenses reached USD 2,300 million, consisting of USD 1,210 million in selling, general, and administrative costs, and USD 1,090 million in research and development.

Operating income stood at USD 1,778 million, supported by a strong operating margin of 25.61%.

The firm earned USD 124.69 million from interest and investment income, while currency exchange fluctuations resulted in a loss of USD 14.6 million.

Other non-operating income totaled USD 8.03 million, and losses on the sale of investments were minimal at USD 0.84 million.

Pretax income reached USD 1,895 million, after considering all non-operating items.

The income tax expense was USD 324.35 million, bringing the effective tax rate to 17.11%.

Garmin reported 192 million basic shares and 194 million diluted shares outstanding, with a 0.42% increase in shares compared to the previous year.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at USD 8.16 on a basic basis and USD 8.11 on a diluted basis, indicating an EPS growth of 3.11%.

Free cash flow per share was USD 6.88, while the dividend per share increased to USD 3.60, showing a 20% growth.

The company maintained a gross margin of 58.73%, a profit margin of 22.63%, and a free cash flow margin of 19.19%, demonstrating efficient cost management.

EBITDA amounted to USD 1,967 million, translating into an EBITDA margin of 28.33%.

Depreciation and amortization charges were USD 189.05 million, keeping EBIT aligned with operating income at USD 1,778 million.

Garmin Revenue Statistics

(Source: macrotrends.net)

As of September 30, 2025, Garmin generated total revenue of about USD 1.771 billion, marking an 11.66% rise compared to the same period in 2024.

During Q2 2025, Garmin reported revenue of USD 1.815 billion, representing a 20.44% year-over-year increase.

In Q1 2025, the company achieved USD 1.535 billion in revenue, showing a growth of 11.07% compared with the first quarter of 2024.

For Q4 2024, revenue reached USD 1.823 billion, representing a strong 22.93% year-on-year increase.

Quarter Revenue (USD billion) YoY (Growth Rate) Q2, 2025 1.815 +20.44% Q1, 2025 1.535 +11.07% Q4, 2024 1.823 +22.93%

Garmin’s Quarterly Revenue Statistics by Segments

(Reference: statista.com)

During Q1 2024, Garmin’s outdoor segment generated the highest revenue, reaching around USD 366.19 million.

The fitness division followed closely with approximately USD 342.89 million in revenue.

The marine segment contributed nearly USD 326.74 million, while the aviation business recorded about USD 216.86 million.

The automotive division registered the lowest among the segments, producing around USD 128.97 million in the same period.

In Q2 2024, the outdoor segment maintained its lead with revenue rising to USD 439.87 million.

The fitness division achieved about USD 428.4 million, showing strong demand for wearable and health-tracking devices.

The aviation business brought in USD 218.25 million, reflecting consistent performance.

The automotive segment generated around USD 147.19 million, while the marine division reported USD 272.95 million, marking a seasonal decline compared to the previous quarter.

In 2025

Segments 13 Weeks Ended 39 Weeks Ended (September 27, 2025)

(in USD Thousand) Fitness 601,013 1,591,159 Outdoor 497,598 1,426,451 Aviation 240,445 712,926 Marine 267,005 885,704 Auto OEM 164,840 504,324

Garmin Statistics by Total Assets

Quarter Total Assets (USD billion) YoY (Growth Rate) Q3, 2025 10.523 12.57% Q2, 2025 10.324 16.22% Q1, 2025 9.788 13.37% Q4, 2024 9.631 11.94%

By Market Capitalization

On November 4, 2025, Garmin Statistics also reported that the company’s market capitalization was USD 39.52 billion, a decrease of 3.97% from the previous month.

Other monthly market capitalizations in 2025 are stated in the table below:

Months Market Cap (USD billion) Growth Rate January 41.45 +4.65% February 44.05 +6.27% March 41.78 -5.15% April 35.98 -13.87% May 39.08 +8.62% June 40.19 +2.83% July 42.11 +4.78% August 46.55 +10.54% September 47.40 +1.82% October 41.15 -13.18%

Garmin Connect Data Report Statistics by Body Battery (2024)

Category Value Average Morning Body Battery (a.m) 71 Average Evening Body Battery (p.m) 22 Average Daily Drain (Expenditure) 49 Highest Morning Body Battery (Tuesday) 74 Lowest Evening Body Battery (Saturday) 20 Highest Daily Energy Expenditure (Tuesday) 50 Lowest Daily Energy Expenditure (Sunday) 47 Country with the Highest Average Body Battery Netherlands (74) Country with the Lowest Average Body Battery Japan (66)

By Sleep Score

Category Value Average Sleep Score 71 Best Night of Sleep per Week Monday night to Tuesday morning Average Sleep Score 73 Worst Night of Sleep per Week Saturday night to Sunday morning Average Sleep Score 68 Best Night of Sleep (2024) September 9 to 10 Average Sleep Score 74 Worst Night of Sleep December 31 to January 1 Average Sleep Score 58 Country with the Best Average Sleep Score Netherlands (73)

By Stress Score

Category Value Average global stress score 30 Lowest average stress score of the week (Monday) 29 Highest average stress score of the week (Saturday) 32 Highest average stress score of the year 33 Lowest average stress score of the year 28 Highest average stress score by country (Malaysia) 33 Lowest average stress score by country (South Korea) 28

By Training Readiness

Category Value Training readiness score range (Poor) 1 to 24 (Low) 25 to 49 (Moderate) 50 to 74 (High) 75 to 94 (Prime) 95 to 100 Average training readiness (year) 60 Highest weekly average training readiness (Tuesday) 62 Lowest weekly average training readiness (Sunday) 57 Highest average training readiness of the year 64 Lowest average training readiness of the year 44 The country with the highest average training readiness New Zealand (64) The country with the lowest average training readiness South Korea (51)

By Daily Steps

Category Value Average global stress score 30 Lowest average stress score of the week (Monday) 29 Highest average stress score of the week (Saturday) 32

Younger biological age is linked to higher daily step counts among Garmin users, are stated below:

Age Group (Years) Average Years Younger 20 to 29 2.43 30 to 39 2.10 40 to 49 2.36 50 to 59 2.68

Garmin’s Country Statistics by Top Import Sources

Exporting Country 2025 2024 2023 India 1.31 million 1.25 million 391.2 thousands Vietnam 93.87 thousand 166.15 thousand 108.09 thousands

By Top Export Sources

Importing Country 2025 2024 2023 United States – 297.29 million 400.4 million Philippines 5.18 million 8.62 million 1.27 million India 656.37 thousand 22.81 thousand 1.66 million Vietnam 421.8 thousand 644.18 thousand 425.73 thousand

Top HS Codes Imported by Garmin Corporation, 2025

HS Code Import Value (USD) Share 910811 2.7 million 30.69% 851762 240.03 thousand 30.69% 852691 51.28 thousand 10.71% 910212 38.07 thousand 9.18% 910219 29.7 thousand 7.46%

Top HS Codes Exported by Garmin Corporation, 2025

HS Code Export Value (USD million) Share 851762 135.4 31.62% 852691 382.09 7.74% 901480 88.85 5.27% 901490 17.93 2.02% 852610 32.36 1.38%

Garmin’s Brand Statistics

(Reference: statista.com)

In the United States, approximately 57% of people familiar with the Garmin brand are wearable device users, while 17% of wearable device users report enjoying the use of Garmin products.

The brand also shows an 11% usage share, 8% customer loyalty, and 11% buzz among users.

Top Products of Garmin

Garmin Fenix 8 AMOLED: Premium multisport flagship with AMOLED display. Specs include sizes of 43 mm/47 mm/51 mm, a built-in flashlight, and advanced connectivity, including LTE & satellite via inReach.

Premium multisport flagship with AMOLED display. Specs include sizes of 43 mm/47 mm/51 mm, a built-in flashlight, and advanced connectivity, including LTE & satellite via inReach. Garmin Instinct 3 AMOLED: Rugged outdoor tactical watch featuring AMOLED display, 50 mm case size, built for outdoor and tactical use.

Rugged outdoor tactical watch featuring AMOLED display, 50 mm case size, built for outdoor and tactical use. Garmin Vivoactive 6: Mid-range fitness smartwatch – good choice for everyday wear with fitness tracking & GPS. Specs: 42 mm size listed in India.

Mid-range fitness smartwatch – good choice for everyday wear with fitness tracking & GPS. Specs: 42 mm size listed in India. Garmin Instinct 3 (45 mm): Entry model of the outdoor tactical line with a 45 mm case size, AMOLED screen variant.

Entry model of the outdoor tactical line with a 45 mm case size, AMOLED screen variant. Garmin Forerunner 55: Budget-friendly beginner running watch including GPS, wrist-based heart rate, and essential fitness tracking.

Conclusion

After completing the Garmin Statistics article, it’s clear that the company is currently experiencing steady growth globally. Moreover, gaining strong profits and other factors, the company is also offering a huge range of products to its customers. Its expansion into software and service solutions continues to strengthen customer loyalty.

In different business models, performance across different markets and product categories remained balanced. Garmin’s solid financial report and strategic approaches kept it focused, innovative, and well-prepared for future success.

FAQ . What is Garmin Connect? Garmin Connect is a companion app and website that allows users to sync devices, track their health, and share data. What are common Garmin device problems? GPS dropouts, Bluetooth pairing failures, sync errors, battery drain, firmware bugs, charging issues, and screen freezes. What is Garmin Pay? Garmin Pay is a contactless payment service available on Garmin watches, allowing secure purchases without the need for a phone. What health metrics can Garmin track? Garmin tracks heart rate, steps, sleep, stress, SpO₂, VO₂ max, calories, distance, respiration, and body battery. Why does the military use Garmin? The military uses Garmin for reliable GPS navigation, rugged durability, secure features, and mission-ready global performance.

