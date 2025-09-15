How Many Users Does Truth Social Have? Statistics and Facts (2025)

Introduction

How Many Users Does Truth Social Have? Truth Social was started in early 2022 by Donald Trump’s Trump Media & Technology Group. It was made as a free-speech platform to compete with major social media sites like Facebook and X (formerly Twitter). Most people using the platform are older, male, and lean conservative, about 88% support the Republican side, and nearly two-thirds are over 55.

The site is mainly used to share political opinions, especially in support of Trump, and talk about topics like vaccines, abortion, guns, and the Capitol riot. Although it gets around 2 to 6 million users monthly, not many stay long, and the platform hasn’t grown much beyond its conservative base.

The SEO.ai report published in January 2025 stated that Truth Social has around 6.3 million active users.

active users. Besides, the platform saw an average of 5.9 million users each month in 2024.

(Reference: website-files.com)

As of 2024, the monthly active users of Truth Social were 2,400,000 (January), 2,700,000 (February), 13,800,000 (March), 6,900,000 (April), 3,000,000 (May), 2,100,000 (June), 6,700,000 (July), 6,700,000 (August), 6,300,000 (September), 4,000,000 (October), 6,700,000 (November), 3,900,000 (December).

Truth Social Users Statistics

According to Pew Research Centre, only 27% of U.S. adults have heard of Truth Social, and just 2% use it to get news.

Among these users, 87% believe the news on the platform is mostly accurate, while 13% think it’s mostly inaccurate.

About 58% of them say the news helps them better understand what’s happening in the world, but 17% feel it only adds to their confusion.

When it comes to user experience, 57% say they are either very or somewhat satisfied, and 25% feel dissatisfied.

In terms of interactions on the platform, 59% of regular news users say the conversations they see are mostly friendly.

Meanwhile, 16% find the discussions to be mostly unfriendly, and 25% feel it’s a mix of both.

Overall, Truth Social remains a niche platform with a small but loyal group of users who actively engage with news and discussions.

Who Are The Users of Social Truth?

(Source: statista.com)

Only a small number of people use Truth Social these days, just 3% of all social media users.

Among men in the U.S., only 5% are on the platform.

Some groups are slightly more likely to use it, including 6% of Millennials and 6% of college graduates.

About 9% of Reddit users and 9% of gaming and eSports fans also use Truth Social.

Truth Social User Demographics

(Reference: knowyourmobile.com)

As of July 2025, based on age group, the Truth Social users aged from 25 to 34 years secured a share of 20.6%, while those aged 55 to 64 years accounted for another 20.6%.

Other users’ shares are followed by 35 to 44 years (17.6%), 45 to 54 years (16.7%), 65+ years (14.7%), and 18 to 24 years (9.8%).

At the same time, male and female users of Truth Social made up a share of 63% and 37%, respectively.

Around 88% of Truth Social users say they are Republicans or lean toward conservative views, while the remaining 12% have different political opinions.

In the United States of America, there are around 85% of users, and other countries capture around 15% of the share.

Truth Social Key User Group

A Demand Sage report also shows that 12% of Truth Social users aged between 35 and 44 years are interested a lot in this application.

Followed by somewhat interested (25%), not much interested (15%), and not at all interested (49%)

Furthermore, other people interested in Truth Social are mentioned below:

Age Group (Years) Not At All Interested Somewhat Interested Not Much Interested Interested A Lot 45 to 64 57% 21% 12% 10% 18 to 34 50% 28% 15% 7% 65+ 66% 15% 14% 5%

Around 10% of men said they use the Truth Social app regularly, but only 6% of women said the same.

When asked about using it sometimes, 24% of men and 20% of women said they use it occasionally.

Fewer people said they use 15% of men and 12% of women.

Most people, however, said they are not interested in the app at all, including men (50%) and women (61%).

Truth Social App Downloads

(Source: statista.com)

In January 2025, Truth Social was downloaded about 153,000 times from the Google Play Store and 153,000 times from the Apple App Store, as mentioned in Seo.ai.

In December 2024, it had around 142,000 downloads on Google Play and 121,000 on the Apple App Store.

Other monthly downloads of 2024 are elaborated in the table below:

Months Apple App Store (K) Google Play Store (K) January 35.163 41.215 February 35.584 51.519 March 261.190 228.857 April 86.477 209.570 May 41.696 88.593 June 35.847 79.504 July 212.823 325.277 August 102.343 252.887 September 104.056 194.260 October 164.938 359.526 November 179.366 247.670

Truth Social Website Visitor Analysis

(Source: similarweb.com)

As of June 2025, Truth Social got around 39.1 million total visits, showing a strong 53.4% increase from last month.

On average, each visitor looked at about 2.88 pages during their visit and stayed on the site for around 3 minutes and 18 seconds.

About 48.62% of users left the site after viewing just one page.

Top Country Driving Traffic to Truth Social

In the same period, the majority of Truth Social’s traffic comes from the United States, accounting for 59.74% of its user base, with a noticeable increase of 53.3% from last month.

Canada follows with 6.81% of the traffic, also showing a growth of 53.27%.

The United Kingdom contributes 3.74%, rising by 61.23%. Germany makes up 2.57% of the total users, with a strong 94.4% jump.

Australia, though smaller in share at 1.54%, saw the highest growth rate at 130.5%.

The remaining 25.61% of visits come from other countries.

Demographics of Truth Social Visitors

(Reference: similarweb.com)

The above graphical analysis shows that the highest number of visitors comes from the 25 to 34 age group, making up 23.93% of the site’s traffic, in June 2025.

Truth Social website visitors secured 19.62% of the traffic share in the age group of 35 to 44 years.

The age distribution of visitors to truthsocial.com is as follows: 18 to 24 years (12.39%), 45 to 54 years (16.48%), 55 to 64 years (15.88%), and 65+ years (11.7%).

Most of truthsocial.com’s users are men, making up 67.03% of the audience, while women make up the remaining 32.97%.

Most Followed Truth Social Users 2025

User Names Followers (million) Donald J. Trump 8.6 Donald Trump Jr. 4.5 Dan Bongino 3.3 Eric Trump 3 The Babylon Bee 3 Dinesh D’Souza 2.29 Sean Hannity 2.1 Devin Nunes 1.9 Rumble (Official account) 1.6 Maria Bartiromo 1.4 Mark Levin 1.4 Kash Patel 1.4 RSBN (Right Side Broadcasting Network) 1.3 Marjorie Taylor Greene 1.2 Project Veritas 1.1

Truth Social Post Count

A publicly released dataset from March 2023 captured 823,000 posts authored by 454,000 distinct users, as per the reports of arxiv.org.

Separately, one well-documented user like Donald Trump has posted over 2,200 times in just the first 132 days of his presidency in 2025, according to the Washington Post.

As mentioned in Roll Call, source estimates Trump made over 23,000 total posts on Truth Social since launching his account in 2022.

U.S. User Perception of Truth Social in 2024

According to a Statista report, around 28% of social media users in the U.S. recognised Truth Social when shown its name or logo.

Out of those, only 5% said they liked the platform, which means about 18% of the people who knew about it had a positive opinion.

Around 3% of all U.S. social media users said they had used Truth Social in the past year, which is about 11% of the people who were aware of it.

Only 2% of all users said they might use it again, although 67% of current users said they plan to keep using it.

User Valuation of Truth Social vs Other Platforms

(Reference: reuters.com)

Truth Social stands out with an estimated valuation of USD 1,096 per user, which is significantly higher than others in the industry.

For comparison, Reddit is valued at around USD 148 per user, X (formerly Twitter) at USD 80, and Snapchat at just USD 46 per user.

App Usage Frequency of Truth Social

(Reference: coolest-gadgets.com)

As of 2024, nearly 22% of Truth Social users had used the app within the past 7 days, while about 10% had logged in between 8 and 15 days ago.

Another 8% had used it sometime in the last 16 to 30 days, and 11% had visited between 31 and 60 days ago.

The largest group, around 49%, had not accessed the app in over two months.

Conclusion

Truth Social mostly attracts adults who are interested in political news, especially content related to Donald Trump and conservative views. Most of its users are men and older adults, with many saying they use the app to stay updated or follow like-minded people. Even though the app doesn’t have as many active users as other social platforms, it has built a strong community of people who prefer fewer content restrictions.

However, not everyone uses it regularly, and many signed-up users are not very active. Overall, Truth Social has a small but dedicated user base that values its focus on free speech and political discussion.

