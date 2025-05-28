LastPass Statistics And Facts (2025)

Introduction

LastPass Statistics: Managing numerous Internet accounts safely has become of utmost importance in this digital age. Password managers such as LastPass have become indispensable tools for people and organisations trying to protect their digital personas. This piece of writing remarks on some crucial 2024 LastPass statistics and developments, touching upon its market position, user base, security setup, and some more considerations.

Editor’s Choice

LastPass leads the password manager market worldwide, with a share of 21.25% in 2024 (Statista).

in 2024 (Statista). Google Password Manager has risen from 8% in usage in 2021 to 32% in 2024, while during this period, LastPass has fallen from 21% to 11% (Security.org).

in usage in 2021 to in 2024, while during this period, LastPass has fallen from (Security.org). U.S. traffic to LastPass.com fell in 2024 by 4.12 % but still accounts for 58.73 % of all global traffic; however, traffic from Canada rose by 3.46 % over the same time to 3.68% .

but still accounts for of all global traffic; however, traffic from Canada rose by over the same time to . Direct traffic contributes 76.01 % of the traffic to LastPass; the next is organic search with 17.41% , and then paid search at 3.30 % .

of the traffic to LastPass; the next is organic search with , and then paid search at . YouTube is the top source for social media traffic to LastPass, contributing 47.76% , followed by Facebook at 22.28% .

, followed by Facebook at . Age-wise, 55.56% of males constitute LastPass, with the largest age group, 25.09% , falling into the 25-34 years bracket.

of males constitute LastPass, with the largest age group, , falling into the 25-34 years bracket. In 2024, LastPass promoted integrating encrypted URLs in vaults and passkeys as better methods of authentication.

96% of organizations intend to adopt passkeys, with 78% saying passkeys improve protection against social engineering attacks.

of organizations intend to adopt passkeys, with saying passkeys improve protection against social engineering attacks. Even with 88% of companies having phishing training courses, only 16% of users are able to detect most phishing attempts.

of companies having phishing training courses, only of users are able to detect most phishing attempts. According to the 2024 Spring Global Grid Report by G2, LastPass took the first position and was awarded 56 badges across important security parameters.

Global Market Share Of Password Management Software 2024, By Program

(Reference: statista.com)

The report by Statista reveals the allocation of shares in the global password management software market among the key players.

The report on LastPass statistics states that LastPass holds a dominating 21.25% share in 2024, meaning it is the most commonly used software with regards to the management of passwords all over the world, beating any of its competitors in front of the general user population.

The data is taken from a survey in 2024 that involved 2,917 participants from around the world.

The report paints a picture of a competitive landscape in the password management software market, strongly emphasising the massive lead held by LastPass over the rest of the programs.

This particular data point brings to light the realisation regarding how crucial password management solutions have become in this digital world, where securing online credentials is the utmost priority.

The dominance LastPass enjoys points toward a very clear preference for its features and confidence by users in the secure management of their passwords by LastPass.

Most Popular Password Managers

What password manager do you primarily use? 2021 2022 2023 2024 Google Password Manager 8% 23% 30% 32% Apple (iCloud Keychain or Passwords app) 7% 17% 19% 23% LastPass 21% 9% 10% 11% Bitwarden 8% 10% 7% 10% 1Password 7% 7% 8% 5% Norton 3% 5% 3% 3% Keeper 10% 3% 3% 3% Dashlane 7% 4% 4% 2% NordPass 3% 3% 4% 1% McAfee True Key 8% 2% 2% 1% Other 17% 18% 6% 11%

(Source: security.org)

The data plots out how preferences regarding password managers have changed between 2021 and 2024.

A significant adoption change is witnessed in favour of Google Password Manager-growing from a mere 8% in 2021 to 32% in 2024! Likewise, Apple’s password tools have enjoyed an increase in popularity from 7% in 2021, going on to 23% in 2024.

As per the report on LastPass statistics, it remains at the peak of usage with 21% in 2021, plummeting to 11% in 2024.

Usage for Bitwarden has faced minor ups and downs for a while, but on the whole has remained steady at 10% in 2024, equivalent to that in 2022.

On the other hand, 1Password went down from 7% in 2021 to 5% in 2024. Other password managers such as Norton, Keeper, Dashlane, NordPass, and McAfee True Key have largely seen a declining or stagnant trend in usage over the years.

To give a few examples, Keeper dipped sharply from 10% in 2021 to 3% in 2024, whereas McAfee True Key took a sharper dive from 8% to just 1% across the same stretch.

Curiously, the “Other” category also went down significantly between 2022 and 2023, dropping from 18% to 6%, before slightly rising back up to 11% in 2024.

These numbers point to an increased consolidation of user favourites into big built-in options like Google and Apple, at the expense of aged third-party managers such as LastPass and Dashlane.

LastPass Website Traffic By Country

(Source: similarweb.com)

The Similaweb data on LastPass statistics shows the distribution and change in LastPass traffic by country. The US, with 58.73% of traffic, has shown a decrease of 4.12% in engagement, with a drop in interest and business.

The UK lies second with a 5.93% share of traffic, also accompanied by a decrease of 1.30%.

Canada has a 3.68% share of traffic, which has gone up 3.46% significantly; the country, therefore, reflects increasing interest or adoption.

Germany holds 3.29% of the traffic, which is down by 2.48%. Australia holds 3.22% while witnessing a slight rise of 0.22%.

So while the U.S. volume-wise still ranks at the top, lesser markets like Canada and Australia do show an upward trend with respect to user engagement.

LastPass Marketing Channels

(Source: similarweb.com)

Above three-quarters of the traffic to LastPass statistics is generated from direct sources, meaning 76.01%.

This indicates that the majority of users reach the site by typing in the URL or perhaps through a bookmark, which implies strong brand recognition.

Traffic from organic search is 17.41%, which means a sizeable number of users are finding LastPass via search engines like Google.

Paid search brings in 3.30%, followed by 2.61% from referrals.

Display advertising becomes the source for 0.15% of the traffic, social media at 0.48%, while email marketing leads to 0.05%, meaning this channel hardly makes any contribution to their marketing efforts.

LastPass Social Media Network

(Reference: similarweb.com)

YouTube is the major social channel, accounting for 47.76% of LastPass’s social media traffic, marking it as the best platform for engaging users or for content discovery.

Facebook follows closely, churning in 22.28%, thus implying a fair amount of presence and interaction.

WhatsApp furnishes 5.89% of the social traffic, possibly through link sharing or group chats. Instagram and LinkedIn contribute almost equally, with 3.71% and 3.68%, respectively, suggesting limited reach across these mediums.

The last 16.69% comes from a multitude of other social network types, illustrating a widely distributed traffic source outside the common players.

LastPass Website Traffic Demographics

(Source: similarweb.com)

The gender share of LastPass’s website audience shows that 55.56% are male, and 44.44% are female, thereby accounting for a slight majority of men.

Most visitors are between 25–34 years old, accounting for 25.09%, while the 35–44 age group accounts for 19.74%.

Visitors from the 45–54 age group make up 18.41%, whereas those between 55–64 years constitute 15.37%.

The 18–24-year-old visitors are the least at 12.18%, and those 65 and above are at 9.21%.

This shows that the working-age population, especially those within their mid-20s and mid-40s, seems to be the most attracted group to this platform.

Security Measures And Enhancements

Amidst an escalated storm of cyber attacks, enhancing its own security infrastructure has become a priority task for LastPass. A 2024 company survey on LastPass statistics concluded that almost 95% of those IT and security professionals feel social engineering attacks have increasingly become more complex, mainly due to the advancements in artificial intelligence.

Encrypted URLs: According to a Wikipedia report on LastPass statistics, LastPass began encrypting URLs within password vaults in 2024 to avoid the leakage of data into some other form of storage.

Adoption of Passkeys: Acknowledging the necessity for strong authentication mechanisms, 96% of the surveyed organisations intend to implement passkeys, while 78% believe that this development will strengthen defence against social engineering attacks.

Phishing Awareness: Despite 70% of organisations feeling confident in their phishing test programs, only 16% of users can identify 75-100% of phishing attempts, highlighting the demand for additional user education.

Industry Recognition And Awards

Industry platforms have recognised LastPass’s dedication to excellence. In G2’s Spring 2024 Global Grid Report, LastPass was identified as the number one password manager for the fourth straight season.

The platform received 56 badges in areas including biometric authentication, risk-based authentication, multi-factor authentication, and single sign-on.

This consistent recognition is evidence of LastPass’s commitment to providing secure and user-friendly password management solutions.

Conclusion

In 2024, LastPass statistics claimed the eminent seat in password management. With a vast clientele base, huge market share, and aggressive drive for more security features, LastPass has become a trusted solution for both users and entities. LastPass stays ahead in digital identity protection because of its preemptive approach toward securing the end-user experience in the face of evolving cyber threats.

Shared On:



Sources Similarweb Security Statista Securden

FAQ . What market share does LastPass have in the password management market in 2024? In 2024, Statista records that LastPass enjoys a 21.25% share of the world market, cementing its place as the most used password manager on Earth. Though it is losing favour compared to previous years, the company still claims a very strong position in the market. How has LastPass’s prevalence shifted, if at all, in comparison to Google and Apple Password managers? Between 2021 and 2024, users of Google Password Manager increased their share from 8% to 32%; and Apple, from 7% to 23%, while there was a decrease for LastPass, which turned from 21% down to 11%, marking a stark change of user preference for builtin solutions. What are the key sources of LastPass website traffic? In 2024, direct traffic accounted for 76.01% of LastPass traffic, followed by organic search at 17.41%, paid search at 3.30% and social at 0.48%. YouTube leads the social traffic with 47.76%. What new security features did LastPass install in 2024? The introduction of encrypted URLs in the password vaults, along with the promotion of passkey adoption, given that 96% of organisations are looking to implement passkeys, are measures to address social engineering security concerns. What can be inferred about the typical user profile of LastPass? In 2024, 55.56% of LastPass website visitors are males, with the bulk of users falling into the 25-34-year range (25.09%). This indicates it is more popular among active working adults and professionals.

Joseph D'Souza Joseph D'Souza founded ElectroIQ in 2010 as a personal project to share his insights and experiences with tech gadgets. Over time, it has grown into a well-regarded tech blog, known for its in-depth technology trends, smartphone reviews and app-related statistics.

More Posts By Joseph D'Souza