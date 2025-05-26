Midjourney Statistics By Revenue And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Midjourney Statistics: Since its launch in July 2022, Midjourney has rapidly emerged as a leading generative AI art platform. By 2024, the platform had amassed over 20.4 million users on its Discord server, reflecting significant global adoption. Midjourney’s revenue trajectory has been impressive, growing from USD 50 million in 2022 to USD 200 million in 2023 and reaching USD 300 million in 2024.

This growth was achieved without any external marketing investments, highlighting the platform’s organic appeal and user-driven expansion. Operating with a lean team of approximately 100 employees, Midjourney’s efficient model underscores the scalability of AI-driven platforms. The company’s commitment to innovation is evident in its continuous updates, with Version 7 released in April 2025, enhancing image realism and user customization.

As of May 2025, Midjourney’s Discord community has grown to over 21 million members, solidifying its position as the largest community on the platform. This article enunciates some major Midjourney statistics and its growth in 2024.

Editor’s Choice

Revenues of Midjourney doubled from US$50 million in 2022 to US$200 million in 2023 and went up to US$300 million and almost US$500 million in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

in 2022 to in 2023 and went up to and almost in 2024 and 2025, respectively. Started at US$10.5 billion in 2022, the company is now projected to reach US$191.8 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 34.1% .

in 2022, the company is now projected to reach by 2032, at a . Generative AI art–the market in which Midjourney operates–is expected to grow from US$212 million in 2022 to US$5.8 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 40.5% .

in 2022 to by 2032 at a . The Midjourney subreddit has increased in its membership from barely 5 back in June 2022 to over a million in February 2024; the community has been very dynamic.

The country contributing greatly to traffic on Midjourney.com is the United States ( 21.86% ), followed by China ( 6.14% ), Russia ( 5.42% ), India ( 4.52% ), and Germany ( 4.08% ).

), followed by China ( ), Russia ( ), India ( ), and Germany ( ). Most users use the desktop version of Midjourney, with Germany having the highest desktop usage in Europe, at 95.2% .

. According to statistics, 54.45% of Midjourney’s web visitors are male, with 45.55% female.

of Midjourney’s web visitors are male, with female. Those between 18 and 24 years old are the largest demographic, composing 35.36% of all users, followed by 35-44 at 20.16% , and 25-34 at 19.6% .

of all users, followed by 35-44 at , and 25-34 at . Direct traffic accounts for 67.78% of Midjourney site visits, organic search stands at 21.48% , whereas paid search amounts to 7.02% , indicating strong branding traffic.

of Midjourney site visits, organic search stands at , whereas paid search amounts to , indicating strong branding traffic. Social media itself conjures only 0.64% of traffic, while most discoveries derive from brand familiarity.

Midjourney Revenue

(Source: getlatka.com)

Midjourney has been growing fast and steadily from 2022 onward without any front revenue.

Making their strong case for a new AI-driven image generation platform, the company made US$50 million in its first year.

Reflecting increased interest and adoption by creative professionals, hobbyists, and businesses, revenue quadrupled to US$200 million by 2023.

According to Midjourney statistics by Getlatka, the pattern of great growth continued into 2024, where it grossed US$300 million, representing a 50% increase from the previous year; then, it hit US$500 million in annual revenue by 2025, marking a 66.7% increase from 2024.

This pattern of steady financial growth illustrates the increasing user base of Midjourney, which also serves as a testament to its furtherance in industries like marketing, design, entertainment, and education.

Midjourney Valuation

SEO.AI Midjourney statistics state that Midjourney valuation remains on an upward curve, with forecasts suggesting it shall grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.1% in the 2023-2032 period.

Commencing at a valuation of US$10.5 billion in 2022, the company is estimated to hit a colossal valuation of US$191.8 billion by 2032.

This projected growth almost corresponds with that of the generative AI art space in general, which was valued at US$212 million in 2022 and is expected to grow even faster, at a CAGR of 40.5%, reaching US$5.8 billion by 2032.

The parallel growth trends could imply that Midjourney is well-positioned as one of the main players within a rapidly expanding industry fostered by technological advancement and general creative adoption.

Midjourney Plans

Midjourney has four subscription packages to cater to all sorts of user requirements and budgets.

The Basic Plan goes for US$10 per month or US$96 per year (equivalent to US$8 per month) and offers 3.3 hours of fast GPU time each month.

The Standard Plan is charged at US$30 per month or US$288 per year (that is US$24 monthly if one opts for the annual payment option) and gives 15 hours of fast GPU time each month.

On the other hand, the Pro Plan is priced at US$60 per month or US$576 per year (US$48 per month on an annual subscription), with 30 hours of fast GPU time; while the Mega Plan will set one back by US$120 per month or US$1,152 per year (US$96 per month) and provides 60 hours per month of fast GPU time.

These subscription options allow for some flexibility depending on how much usage the customer intends to use the platform for image generation.

Midjourney’s Subreddit Members

Month- Year Number of Midjourney’s Subreddit Members February 2024 1.1 million November 2023 936,516 August 2023 770,442 Apr 2023 160,662 December 2022 61,628 August 2022 8,430 Jun 2022 5

(Source: demandsage.com)

According to Demand Sage Midjourney statistics, the Midjourney subreddit has seen its growth be extremely fast and consistently so since its very origin.

Small as it may have been, the community started with 5 members around June 2022.

By August 2022, it had grown to 8,430 members, exhibiting more early interest in the platform.

This momentum carried on, whereby the community hit a membership count of 61,628 by the end of December 2022.

Since then, membership has increased to a greater extent, and by April 2023, that number had more than doubled at 160,662.

It picked up even more growth during the second half of 2023, recording 770,442 members in August and going up to 936,516 by November. Till February 2024, the subreddit further amassed over 1.1 million members. Such steep growth indeed illustrates that Midjourney is getting more popular, and the users are ever busy sharing prompts, images, and experiences.

Midjourney Website Traffic By Country

(Reference: semrush.com)

The United States sends the most web traffic to Midjourney. According to the Similarweb Midjourney statistics, 21.86% of all visitors arrived in the US, putting it at almost 3.61 million visitors.

Among U.S. visitors, 76.77% access the site via desktop, and 23.23% do so using mobile devices.

China follows at 6.14%, equating to around 1.01 million visitors; however, it is all desktop traffic with no reported mobile usage.

Next comes the Russian Federation, controlling about 5.42% of total traffic or around 895,710 users, of whom 89.31% use desktop and 10.69% use mobile.

India has 4.52% of the audience, equating to about 747,160 visitors, with fairly balanced usage favouring desktop, though: 57.05% desktop, 42.95% mobile.

Traffic from Germany amounts to 4.08%, around 674,260 users, with a strong preference for desktop at 95.2% versus 4.8% for mobile.

This speaks to the worldwide appeal of Midjourney, with a good user base in tech-savvy countries and a preference for desktop access amongst users in most regions.

Midjourney Website Traffic Demographics

(Source: similarweb.com)

The demographics of midjourney.com tell us that the visitors have a slight male inclination, with 54.45% admitting to being males and 45.55% females.

In terms of age categories, the largest users are the 18- to 24-year-olds, accounting for 35.36% of the total.

This is followed by those aged 35 to 44, at 20.16%, and 25- to 34-year-olds, at 19.6%, which indicates an interest of younger to middle-aged adults.

Those aged 45 to 54 comprise 13.06%, while the 55- to 64-year group makes 7.64%, with those 65 and older forming 4.18%.

This data shows that Midjourney is more prominent online amongst younger demographics, particularly under 45.

Midjourney Marketing Channels

(Reference: similarweb.com)

Most Midjourney users are direct traffic, and about 67.78% of its visitors go directly to the website.

This indicates a very prominent brand presence and loyal users who head to the platform without the need for search engines or ads.

Organic search brings 21.48%, which means quite a few users are still being directed to Midjourney via search engines.

Paid search brings in 7.02%, proving that advertising has its place, but it is on a much smaller scale in the entire framework.

Referral traffic contributes 3.01%, directly from other websites linking to Midjourney. Social media drives about 0.64% of the traffic, with email marketing and display ads trailing, nearly tied at 0.03% each.

Overall, the Midjourney statistics data clearly point to Midjourney’s front-and-centre position through brand recognition and word of mouth instead of aggressive marketing campaigns.

Midjourney Social Network Distribution

(Reference: similarweb.com)

In terms of social media presence, YouTube leads in social media presence, contributing 41.12% of the social network traffic to Midjourney, thereby making it the most influential social channel for the brand.

Facebook follows with 12.1%, showing strong engagement on that platform as well. Reddit comes next at 9.77%, showing the importance of community-driven content and discussions.

Pinterest and X (formerly Twitter) tie up the next spots: 9.14% and 9.12%, very close to each other, indicating the importance of visual sharing and real-time updates, respectively.

The residual 18.75% is distributed among other platforms, implying a more diversified but much smaller presence beyond the main ones.

Such distribution points towards video content and visual engagement being the thrust of Midjourney’s social media activity.

Conclusion

In 2024, Midjourney statistics will surely reflect its major presence in the creation of the new AI art landscape. A platform that very rapidly developed a fair user base, had not-too-shabby revenues, and was gaining worldwide recognition in generative art.

The creative future of this platform looks bright, stemming from really nice user engagement, community building, and continuous innovation. Where creative industries are being reshaped by AI, Midjourney leads by helping its users turn wild prompts into visual masterpieces.

Shared On:



Sources Similarweb Semrush Contentdetector Getlatka SEO Demandsage

FAQ . How much revenue has Midjourney generated since its launch? Midjourney generated US$50 million in revenue in its launch year (2022), followed by US$200 million in 2023. In 2024, revenue reached US$300 million, and by 2025, it hit US$500 million, showing a strong upward trajectory driven by global adoption and increasing demand for generative AI art. What subscription plans are available, and what do they offer in the Midjourney universe? Midjourney offers four subscription plans: Basic Plan: US$10 per month (US$8 per month if paid annually), 3.3 hours of fast GPU time. Standard Plan: US$30 (US$24) for 15 GPU hours. Pro Plan: US$60 per month (US$48-month annually), 30 GPU hours. Mega Plan: US$120 per month (US$96 monthly, paid annually), 60 GPU hours. Presumably, all of these could cater to different user needs based on their demands for computer-generated image production intensity. Who makes more of the user demographic and geographical centre for using Midjourney? Most of the web traffic on Midjourney comes from the United States (approximately 21.86%), followed by China (6.14%), Russia (5.42%), India (4.52%), and Germany (4.08%). The platform entertains a slightly male-dominated audience (54.45% males), especially among 18 to 24-year-old users, which accounts for 35.36% of their traffic. How famous is Midjourney’s online community and social media presence? Midjourney’s sub grew from only 5 members in June 2022 to over 1.1 million members by February 2024, indicating massive participation from the community. In social media, YouTube is the king of traffic generation (41.12%), followed by Facebook (12.1%), Reddit (9.77%), Pinterest (9.14%), and X/Twitter (9.12%). What generates most of the web traffic for Midjourney? Most of the web traffic for Midjourney is generated through direct entry, which happens to be the biggest contributor with a 67.78% share, pointing toward brand loyalty. Organic Search comes next with 21.48%, while paid search accounts for 7.02%. Social media, referrals, emails, and display advertising compose mere fractions of the total, so basically, most of Midjourney’s growth is occurring through word-of-mouth and brand recognition.

Maitrayee Dey Maitrayee Dey has a background in Electrical Engineering and has worked in various technical roles before transitioning to writing. Specializing in technology and Artificial Intelligence, she has served as an Academic Research Analyst and Freelance Writer, particularly focusing on education and healthcare in Australia. Maitrayee's lifelong passions for writing and painting led her to pursue a full-time writing career. She is also the creator of a cooking YouTube channel, where she shares her culinary adventures. At Smartphone Thoughts, Maitrayee brings her expertise in technology to provide in-depth smartphone reviews and app-related statistics, making complex topics easy to understand for all readers.

More Posts By Maitrayee Dey