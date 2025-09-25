Operating Systems Statistics By Usage, Country, Distribution, Market Share And Facts (2025)

Maitrayee Dey
Written by
Maitrayee Dey

Updated · Sep 25, 2025

Rohan Jambhale
Edited by
Rohan Jambhale

Editor

Operating Systems Statistics By Usage, Country, Distribution, Market Share And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Operating Systems Statistics: Operating systems are the core software that make computers and devices run, whether it’s a laptop, smartphone, server, or cloud system. The global market for operating systems is changing quickly as people’s choices, new technology, and regional trends affect which platforms are most used.

Current statistics show how popular systems like Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, and iOS compete with each other across desktop and mobile devices. Looking at this data not only shows which systems lead the market but also gives a clear picture of user habits, business needs, and the growing role of open-source platforms in today’s tech world.

Editor’s Choice

  • gs.statcounter.com depicts that as of August 2025, Android was the leading operating system worldwide with 44.44% market share,
  • In the same duration, Windows continued to dominate the global desktop operating system market with a 69.75% share.
  • In North America, Windows accounted for the largest share of the operating system market at 31.02%.
  • In the United States, the operating system usage in August 2025 was as follows: Windows was the top choice with 32.95%, followed by iOS at 28.14% and Android at 21.06%.
  • In May 2025, Android was by far the most-used operating system worldwide, at about 72.7% of global usage.
  • According to Wikipedia, in the first quarter of 2025, Android (including forks) dominated smartphone shipments with 76% of units sold.
  • Most computers in May 2025 were running Windows 10 or Windows 11; about 53.19% used Windows 10, and roughly 43.22% used Windows 11.
  • In 2024, Windows was the most commonly used operating system among developers 59.2% of respondents said they use Windows for personal work, while 47.6% reported Windows as their primary professional workstation.

Global Operating System Usage Statistics

global-os-market-share-for-mobile-and-desktop-device (Reference: procurri.com)

  • In May 2025, Android was by far the most-used operating system worldwide, at about 72.7% of global usage.
  • Windows also held a very large share (roughly 70.2%), reflecting its dominance on desktops.
  • Apple’s iOS made up about 26.9% of usage, while macOS accounted for about 5.5%.
  • Linux represented roughly 4.1% of global use, and ChromeOS was close to 1.8%.

Leading Mobile and Desktop Operating Systems Statistics by Region

leading-mobile-and-desktop-os-in-africa-latam-and-apac (Reference: procurri.com)

  • As of 2025, Android is the dominant mobile platform across all three regions, with about 86.62% in Africa, 90.86% in Latin America, and 81.61% in the Asia Pacific region.
  • Windows remains the principal desktop OS, with 61.68% in Africa, 84.60% in LATA, M, and 72.71% in APAC.

Operating System Market Share Statistics

operating-system-market-share-worldwide

(Reference: statcounter.com)

  • As of August 2025, Android was the leading operating system worldwide with 44.44% market share, making it the most popular choice among users.
  • Windows ranked second with 27.45%, while Apple’s iOS held the third spot at 15.94%.
  • Other users’ shares captured about 4.6% and are classified as unknown operating systems.
  • Apple’s desktop systems also maintain a presence, with OS X accounting for 3.42% and macOS capturing 1.88% of the worldwide market.

Furthermore, other monthly operating system market shares in 2025 are stated in the table below:

Months

Operating System Names
AndroidWindowsiOSOSXLinuxUnknown

January

46.14%25.47%18.11%5.32%1.33%2.69%
February45.53%25.36%18.25%5.65%1.38%

2.95%

March

45.6%25.85%18.05%4.9%1.44%2.52%
April45.63%25.79%17.82%3.65%1.56%

2.68%

May

46.67%24.77%17.8%3.61%1.44%2.94%
June47.66%24.72%16.65%3.48%1.45%

3.3%

July

42.81%28.8%16.87%3.48%1.57%

3.93%

Operating System Market Share Statistics by Desktop

desktop-operating-system-market-share-worldwide

(Reference: statcounter.com)

  • In August 2025, Windows continued to dominate the global desktop operating system market with a 69.75% share.
  • Systems classified as Unknown followed at 11.48%, while OS X held 8.69% and macOS accounted for 4.79%.
  • Linux maintained a smaller presence with 3.93%, and Chrome OS made up 1.36% of worldwide usage.

This year’s other monthly operating system market shares of desktops are stated below:

MonthsOperating System Names
WindowsOSXLinuxmacOSChrome OSUnknown
January71.9%15.02%3.72%0%1.92%7.43%
February70.62%15.74%3.81%0%1.81%8.01%
March71.68%13.59%3.98%2.11%1.86%6.78%
April71.06%10.06%4.27%5.58%1.84%7.19%
May70.21%10.24%4.06%5.5%1.83%8.16%
June70.14%9.87%4.09%5.48%1.24%9.17%
July71.88%8.69%3.88%4.9%1.02%9.63%

By Mobile, 2025

MonthsOperating System Names
AndroidiOSSamsungKaiOSLinuxWindowsUnknown
January72.21%27.32%0.31%0.03%0.01%0.01%0.1%
February71.75%27.78%0.29%0.03%0.01%0.01%0.11%
March71.95%27.63%0.24%0.02%0.01%0.01%0.12%
April72.23%27.39%0.22%0.02%0.01%0.01%0.11%
May72.72%26.92%0.2%0.02%0.01%0.01%0.11%
June74.18%25.47%0.2%0.02%0.01%0.01%0.11%
July72.03%27.59%0.21%0.02%0.01%0.01%0.12%
August73.93%25.68%0.21%0.02%0.01%0.01%0.14%

By Tablet

MonthsOperating System Names
iOSAndroidLinuxUnknown
January52.85%47%0.11%0.03%
February52.03%47.8%0.12%0.04%
March50.2%49.62%0.113%0.04%
April49.55%50.25%0.15%0.04%
May49.94%49.78%0.23%0.04%
June47.99%51.8%0.16%0.05%
July49.23%50.51%0.2%0.04%
August48.95%50.83%0.17%0.04%

Operating Systems Market Share Statistics by Region

In North America

operating-system-market-share-north-america

(Reference: statcounter.com)

  • According to gs.statcounter.com, as of August 2025, Windows accounted for the largest share of the operating system market at 31.02%.
  • Apple’s iOS follows closely with 27.77%, highlighting the strong presence of iPhones in the region. Android takes the third spot with 23.97%, reflecting its wide adoption in smartphones and tablets.
  • macOS versions are split, with OS X at 7.33% and modern macOS at 3.67%.
  • Meanwhile, about 2.44% of usage is attributed to unidentified or unknown systems.

In South America

operating-system-market-share-south-america

(Reference: statcounter.com)

  • Windows led the operating system market in South America with a share of 43.99%, followed closely by Android at 38.94%. iOS held 7.39%, while macOS accounted for 3.13% of users.
  • Smaller portions went to Unknown systems (2.65%) and OS X (2.13%).

In Africa

-operating-system-market-share-africa

(Reference: statcounter.com)

  • In the same duration as above, Android held the largest share of Africa’s OS market at 60.23%, followed by Windows with 15.85%.
  • Meanwhile, iOS captured 10.08%, whereas macOS and OS X together accounted for just over 2%, and about 10.3% of usage came from unknown.

In Asia

operating-system-market-share-asia-

(Reference: statcounter.com)

  • In August 2025, Android dominated the operating system market in Asia with a 55.1% share, followed by Windows at 24.56% and iOS at 10.72%.
  • Other platforms had smaller shares, including Unknown (5.67%), OS X (1.62%), and Linux (1.17%).

In Europe

operating-system-market-share-europe-(Reference: gs.statcounter.com)

  • Android led the operating system market in Europe with 36.43% share, followed by Windows at 30.47% and iOS at 19.48%.
  • Meanwhile, fewer shares were held by OS X (4.53%) and Unknown (3.55%), while macOS accounted for 2.33%.

In Oceaniaoperating-system-market-share-oceania

(Reference: statcounter.com)

  • As of August 2025, Android held the largest share of the operating system market in Oceania with 35.01%, followed by iOS at 26.89%.
  • Windows remained significant at 23.29%, while Apple’s desktop platforms, OS X and macOS, accounted for 7.63% and 3.83% respectively.
  • A small portion, around 1.52%, fell under the “Unknown” category.

By Country

  • According to Statcounter, in the United States, the operating system usage in August 2025, Windows was the top choice with 32.95%, followed by iOS at 28.14% and Android at 21.06%.
  • Other shares included OS X (7.32%), macOS (3.93%), and unknown systems (2.37%).
  • In the United Kingdom, Android led with 33.53%, while iOS held 28.61% and Windows 23.08%.
  • OS X, unknown systems, and macOS made up 7.45%, 2.68%, and 2.56%, respectively.
  • In India, Android dominated with 74.47%, while Windows had 10.45%, unknown systems 8.75%, iOS 3.65%, Linux 1.67%, and macOS only 0.47%.
  • In Canada, iOS was slightly ahead with 30.1%, followed by Android at 28.45% and Windows at 25.12%.
  • OS X reached 8.8%, macOS 2.93%, and unknown systems 2.04%.
  • In Germany, Windows came first with 37.9%, Android followed at 30.39%, iOS stood at 15.06%, OS X at 5.55%, macOS at 3.73%, and Linux at 3%.

Smartphone Shipments by Operating System (From 2017 to 2025)

  • According to Wikipedia, in the first quarter of 2025, Android (including forks) dominated smartphone shipments with 76% of units sold.
  • Meanwhile, HarmonyOS accounted for 5%, and iOS captured 19%.

The historic numbers are stated in the table below:

PeriodUnits sold per quarter
Android (including forks)iOSOthers
Q4, 202474%22%0%
Q1, 201885.9%14.1%0%
201785.9%14%0.1%
Q1, 201786.1%13.7%0.2%

Operating System Share Analyses by Steam Hardware and Software

  • Between December 2023 and July 2025, Microsoft Windows remained the dominant desktop operating system, though its share decreased from 96.40% in December 2023 to 96.10% in December 2024, 95.45% in May 2025, and 95.23% in July 2025.
  • macOS held a small, steady slice of the market, at about 1.63% in December 2023, 1.61% in December 2024, 1.85% in May 2025, and 1.88% in July 2025.
  • Linux saw gradual gains over the same period, rising from 1.97% in December 2023 to 2.29% in December 2024, 2.69% in May 2025, and 2.89% in July 2025.
  • All other operating systems were negligible, with 0% reported in December 2024 and just 0.01% in May 2025.

Windows Operating System Version Comparison Statistics

windows-os-version-distribution-breakdown (Reference: procurri.com)

  • Most computers in May 2025 were running Windows 10 or Windows 11, about 53.19% used Windows 1,0, and roughly 43.22% used Windows 11.
  • Followed by Windows 7, which made up about 2.48%, Windows XP about 0.54%, Windows 8.1 about 0.29%, and Windows 8 about 0.22%.

Distribution of Developer Operating Systems Statistics

  • In 2024, Windows was the most commonly used operating system among developers 59.2% of respondents said they use Windows for personal work, while 47.6% reported Windows as their primary professional workstation, as mentioned in a report shared by Statista.

Other analyses are stated below:

Operating SystemPersonal UseProfessional Use
macOS31.8%31.8%
Ubuntu (Linux)27.7%27.7%
Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL)17.1%16.8%
Android17.9%8.4%
iOS11.5%7.3%
Debian / other Linux distros9.8% / 8.4% / 8.0%9.1% / 8.0% / 4.3%
ChromeOS / iPadOS / BSD / legacy UnixesChromeOS 1.8% personal / 1.2% pro; iPadOS 5.3% personal / 2.7% pro)

Conclusion

Operating systems are the base of today’s computers, linking hardware and software so that devices work smoothly and safely. They are used everywhere from personal computers and laptops to mobile phones, servers, and even small devices. An OS controls resources, makes user interaction simple, and supports many types of programs. Different systems, whether open-source or paid, have their own strengths, weaknesses, and best uses.

With new trends like cloud services, virtualization, and artificial intelligence, operating systems will stay important in driving future digital growth.

Sources

Wikipedia
Statcounter
Statcounter
Statcounter
Statcounter
Statcounter
Statcounter
Statcounter
Statcounter
Wikipedia
Statista
Procurri
Statista

FAQ.

Why do we need an operating system?

It makes the computer easy to use, manages resources, and ensures smooth performance.

What are the different types of Operating systems?
  • Batch Operating System
  • Multiprogramming Operating System
  • Multi-tasking/Time-sharing Operating Systems
  • Multi-Processing Operating System
  • Distributed Operating System
  • Network Operating System
  • Real-Time Operating System
  • Mobile Operating System

What is the difference between open-source and proprietary OS?

Open-source (like Linux) is free to use and modify, while proprietary (like Windows or macOS) is paid and closed-source.

What is the difference between a 32-bit and 64-bit OS?

32-bit systems use less memory and processing power; 64-bit systems use more and run faster.

Which OS is best for beginners?

Windows is beginner-friendly, while Linux offers more control for advanced users. macOS is simple and stable, but it works only on Apple devices.

Maitrayee Dey
Maitrayee Dey

Maitrayee Dey has a background in Electrical Engineering and has worked in various technical roles before transitioning to writing. Specializing in technology and Artificial Intelligence, she has served as an Academic Research Analyst and Freelance Writer, particularly focusing on education and healthcare in Australia. Maitrayee's lifelong passions for writing and painting led her to pursue a full-time writing career. She is also the creator of a cooking YouTube channel, where she shares her culinary adventures.At Smartphone Thoughts, Maitrayee brings her expertise in technology to provide in-depth smartphone reviews and app-related statistics, making complex topics easy to understand for all readers.

More Posts By Maitrayee Dey

Car Ownership Statistics And Facts (2025) - By Regional Analysis, Country, Sales, Brand And Trend
Car Ownership Statistics And Facts (2025) - By Regional Analysis, Country, Sales, Brand And Trend
Operating Systems Statistics By Usage, Country, Distribution, Market Share And Facts (2025)
Operating Systems Statistics By Usage, Country, Distribution, Market Share And Facts (2025)
Digital Wallet Statistics By User, Demographics, Region, Transaction, Usage And Trends (2025)
Digital Wallet Statistics By User, Demographics, Region, Transaction, Usage And Trends (2025)
Alphabet Statistics By Revenue, Segments, Earnings, Trends And Facts (2025)
Alphabet Statistics By Revenue, Segments, Earnings, Trends And Facts (2025)
A2P Messaging Statistics By Usage, Market Size and Facts (2025)
A2P Messaging Statistics By Usage, Market Size and Facts (2025)
VPN Statistics and Facts: User Demographics, Usage Trends & Security Insights (2025)
VPN Statistics and Facts: User Demographics, Usage Trends & Security Insights (2025)
Inflation Statistics By Regions, Analysis and Facts (2025)
Inflation Statistics By Regions, Analysis and Facts (2025)
Network as a Service Statistics By Region, Types, Market Size and Facts (2025)
Network as a Service Statistics By Region, Types, Market Size and Facts (2025)
How Many People Use Google Shopping? Statistics and Facts (2025)
How Many People Use Google Shopping? Statistics and Facts (2025)
How Many Etsy Shops Can You Have? Statistics and Facts (2025)
How Many Etsy Shops Can You Have? Statistics and Facts (2025)