Pandora Music Statistics By Revenue, Subscribers, Users and Facts (2025)

Pandora Music Statistics: Pandora Music is a well-known online radio and music streaming service that has revolutionised the way people discover and listen to music. It utilises smart data tools and user preferences to create playlists that cater to each listener’s taste. This Pandora music report provides a clear picture of what people enjoy listening to, which artists and music styles are most popular, and how the way we stream songs is evolving. The data also shows how listeners connect with music and how their choices differ from one place to another.

Pandora has millions of users, and its current shows how technology is reshaping the way people find and listen to music today. Examining Pandora’s statistics provides a clear picture of how it influences the music world and how data is becoming increasingly important in sharing and enjoying songs.

in revenue, an increase from . Pandora’s highest revenue was generated by the Advertising segment, totalling USD 1,606 million .

people who used the app each month in the United States. According to Business of Apps, the annual number of hours listened to on Pandora is reported to be 9.8 billion hours in 2024.

History of Pandora Music

1999: The precursor company Savage Beast Technologies was initiated by Tim Westergren to commercialize a song-analysis system that later became the Music Genome Project.

The precursor company Savage Beast Technologies was initiated by Tim Westergren to commercialize a song-analysis system that later became the Music Genome Project. 2000: Savage Beast Technologies was officially founded by Will Glaser, Jon Kraft, and Tim Westergren; the Music Genome Project was developed to classify songs by hundreds of traits.

Savage Beast Technologies was officially founded by Will Glaser, Jon Kraft, and Tim Westergren; the Music Genome Project was developed to classify songs by hundreds of traits. 2001 to 2003: The company exhausted early funding and survived a difficult period that included staff working without pay and a subsequent legal dispute over deferred salaries.

The company exhausted early funding and survived a difficult period that included staff working without pay and a subsequent legal dispute over deferred salaries. 2004: A strategic pivot toward a direct-to-consumer product was undertaken after earlier retail licensing pilots; new venture funding supported the shift.

A strategic pivot toward a direct-to-consumer product was undertaken after earlier retail licensing pilots; new venture funding supported the shift. 2005: Pandora launched publicly as an internet radio service built on the Music Genome Project; an ad-supported free tier followed later in the year.

Pandora launched publicly as an internet radio service built on the Music Genome Project; an ad-supported free tier followed later in the year. 2006: The Music Genome was documented as using roughly 400 attributes at that time, reflecting a systematic approach to song analysis.

The Music Genome was documented as using roughly 400 attributes at that time, reflecting a systematic approach to song analysis. 2007: Proposed U.S. webcasting royalty hikes created an existential risk; congressional attention and negotiations prevented an immediate shutdown.

Proposed U.S. webcasting royalty hikes created an existential risk; congressional attention and negotiations prevented an immediate shutdown. 2008: Pandora’s iPhone app launched alongside Apple’s App Store, accelerating mobile listening and audience growth.

Pandora’s iPhone app launched alongside Apple’s App Store, accelerating mobile listening and audience growth. 2010 to early 2011: Pandora ranked among the most-used U.S. smartphone apps; by January 2011 it was a top all-time download on iPhone and iPad.

Pandora ranked among the most-used U.S. smartphone apps; by January 2011 it was a top all-time download on iPhone and iPad. Securities and Exchange Commission June 2011: Pandora completed its IPO on the NYSE at $16 per share, implying a valuation near $2.6 billion; shares opened up more than 60%.

Pandora completed its IPO on the NYSE at $16 per share, implying a valuation near $2.6 billion; shares opened up more than 60%. 2013: The 40-hour monthly cap on free mobile listening was reintroduced in March and later removed in September, reflecting monetization tests during rapid usage growth.

The 40-hour monthly cap on free mobile listening was reintroduced in March and later removed in September, reflecting monetization tests during rapid usage growth. 2015: A capability expansion was executed through acquisitions, including Ticketfly and selected assets of Rdio; Pandora also acquired analytics firm Next Big Sound.

A capability expansion was executed through acquisitions, including Ticketfly and selected assets of Rdio; Pandora also acquired analytics firm Next Big Sound. June 2017: SiriusXM invested $480 million in Pandora; the Ticketfly unit was sold to Eventbrite for $200 million.

SiriusXM invested $480 million in Pandora; the Ticketfly unit was sold to Eventbrite for $200 million. March 2017: Pandora Premium launched as an on-demand subscription tier, extending the service beyond radio-style listening.

Pandora Premium launched as an on-demand subscription tier, extending the service beyond radio-style listening. 2018: Pandora acquired audio ad-tech company AdsWizz for about $145 million, laying the foundation for programmatic audio at scale.

Pandora acquired audio ad-tech company AdsWizz for about $145 million, laying the foundation for programmatic audio at scale. September 2018: SiriusXM announced an all-stock agreement to acquire Pandora, valuing the company at approximately $3.5 billion.

SiriusXM announced an all-stock agreement to acquire Pandora, valuing the company at approximately $3.5 billion. February 2019: The SiriusXM acquisition closed; the combined company was described as the world’s largest audio entertainment platform at the time.

The SiriusXM acquisition closed; the combined company was described as the world’s largest audio entertainment platform at the time. June to October 2020: Within the SiriusXM group, podcast capabilities were expanded via the acquisitions of Simplecast and Stitcher; Stitcher’s podcasts were added to Pandora.

Within the SiriusXM group, podcast capabilities were expanded via the acquisitions of Simplecast and Stitcher; Stitcher’s podcasts were added to Pandora. May 2021: SiriusXM, Pandora, and Stitcher advertising organizations were unified under SXM Media, integrating AdsWizz and podcast monetization across properties.

SiriusXM, Pandora, and Stitcher advertising organizations were unified under SXM Media, integrating AdsWizz and podcast monetization across properties. 2021 to 2023: Reported active users were 55.9 million in 2021, trending under 50 million by 2022 and 46 million by 2023, indicating a mature U.S. audience base within a competitive streaming market.

About Pandora

Category Details Parent Company Owned by Sirius XM since 2019. Industry Music streaming Subsidiaries Includes Rdio (2015), AdsWizz (2018), Simplecast (2020), Next Big Sound (2021), and Stitcher (2023). Main Service Provides internet radio and personalised music streaming. Founded Established in January 2000 (originally named Savage Beast Technologies) in Oakland, California, USA. Founders Will Glaser, Jon Kraft, and Tim Westergren. Headquartered Oakland, California, United States Type of Business Pandora operates as a subsidiary of its parent company. Type of Site It functions as an online music streaming platform. Number of Locations The company has seven operational locations. Area Served Pandora’s services are offered across the United States. Traded As Listed on the NYSE under the symbol “P” from 2011 to 2019. Advertising Type Uses banner, video, and audio ads for revenue. Registration Optional for listening, but required to save custom stations. Current Status The service remains active and operational. Supported Platforms Works on Universal Windows App, iOS, and Android devices. Programming Language The system is primarily developed using Java. Official Website www.pandora.com

Fun Facts About Pandora

Pandora was founded in January 2000 in Oakland, California by Will Glaser, Jon Kraft, and Tim Westergren. It was initially known as Savage Beast Technologies.

The consumer internet-radio product launched in 2005 after a beta period, marking Pandora’s public pivot to a freemium model.

Pandora’s recommendations are powered by the Music Genome Project, which analyzes roughly 450 musical attributes per track. These attributes roll up into about 2,000 “focus traits.”

Pandora operates legally only in the United States due to licensing restrictions, as confirmed in its Terms of Use and support community.

Sirius XM acquired Pandora in an all-stock deal valued at about $3.5 billion; the transaction was announced in September 2018 and closed in 2019.

As of December 31, 2024, Pandora reported about 43.3 million monthly active users and 5.8 million subscribers.

“Thumbprint Radio,” which turns a listener’s thumbs-up history into a personalized station, became Pandora’s most-used station and celebrated 50 million users at its 5-year mark.

Pandora went public on the NYSE in June 2011 under the ticker P; shares were priced at $16 and opened around $20.

Pandora expanded early into mobile and carrier partnerships; by 2007 AT&T offered Pandora on select phones with a monthly subscription option.

To strengthen advertising technology, Pandora acquired AdsWizz for about $145 million in 2018, enhancing programmatic and dynamic ad insertion capabilities.

Pandora’s service tiers include an ad-supported radio, Pandora Plus for enhanced radio features, and Pandora Premium for on-demand listening.

Historically, Pandora’s audience reached tens of millions; for example, it reported 30+ million monthly listeners in early 2011 as it prepared for its IPO.

General Pandora Music Statistics

Pandora, a pioneer in personalised music, attracts millions of active users with unique listening experiences.

According to SiriusXM Media, 4 in 10 listeners say Pandora plays songs they know and love.

As of October 21, 2025, over 40% of users have used the app for 10 years or more, and half listen for more than 10 days per month.

Pandora’s experts analyse 10,000 tracks each month across 600 genres, assessing 450 traits per song for a truly engaging experience.

Pandora users spend 263 million hours listening every week, equivalent to approximately one million years of album playtime.

Meanwhile, listeners give 58 million thumbs-up weekly.

Pandora reaches 42 million monthly listeners, comparable to filling Madison Square Garden nightly for six years.

Pandora Revenue

Pandora’s revenue increased slightly by 0.7% in 2023, which shows that the company’s growth has remained almost flat since 2021. Revenue movement over the years indicates a long period of steady but slow expansion.

In 2011, Pandora generated USD 0.26 billion, and this amount rose to USD 0.41 billion in 2012. Revenue reached USD 0.63 billion in 2013, followed by USD 0.91 billion in 2014 and USD 1.16 billion in 2015.

By 2016, Pandora earned USD 1.38 billion, and this increased to USD 1.46 billion in 2017. The total climbed again to USD 1.56 billion in 2018, showing stable improvement.

In 2019, revenue reached USD 1.72 billion, and in 2020 it slightly decreased to USD 1.69 billion. Stronger performance returned in 2021 with USD 2.07 billion, followed by USD 2.09 billion in 2022.

The year 2023 closed with USD 2.11 billion, reflecting minimal growth. Early figures for 2024 suggest revenue of USD 2.15 billion, continuing the pattern of very slow improvement.

Pandora Revenue 2011 to 2023 ($bn)

Pandora’s Music Revenue Statistics

Global music streaming revenue in 2012 was USD 1.9 billion, and it increased to USD 2.8 billion in 2013 as more users began adopting streaming platforms.

In 2014, revenue increased to USD 4.7 billion, followed by USD 6.3 billion in 2015, indicating steady growth as paid subscriptions gained popularity.

By 2016, the market reached USD 8.3 billion, and in 2017 it climbed further to USD 11.6 billio, reflecting stronger global demand for on-demand music services.

Revenue expanded to USD 17.8 billion in 2018 and USD 22.3 billion in 2019, driven by increasing smartphone usage and broader access to streaming apps.

In 2020, the market generated USD 29.1 billion, and this increased to USD 37.5 billion in 2021, driven by higher subscription spending and growth in emerging markets.

The upward trend continued, with USD 43.3 billion in 2022, followed by USD 47.7 billion in 2023, showing consistent year-over-year expansion.

In 2024, global music streaming revenue reached USD 53.7 billion, representing the strongest result in the period and confirming long-term, steady industry growth.

Pandora’s U.S. Streaming Music Revenue Statistics

Time Pandora & Off-Platform Revenue (USD) 2024 2,146 million Q3 2025 548 million (+1% YoY) Q1 2025 487 million (-2% YoY)

Pandora earned USD 2,146 million in streaming and off-platform revenue in 2024. This figure shows the platform’s strong position in the U.S. digital music market during the year.

In the third quarter of 2025, Pandora generated USD 548 million, representing a 1% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. This indicates steady growth in listener engagement and advertising demand.

the same quarter of the previous year. This indicates steady growth in listener engagement and advertising demand. In the first quarter of 2025, Pandora reported USD 487 million, representing a 2% year-over-year decline . This slight drop suggests softer listening hours and reduced advertising activity in the early part of the year.

Pandora’s Revenue Statistics By Source

According to Statista, in 2024, the Advertising segment generated the highest revenue for Pandora, reaching USD 1,606 million. USD.

Besides, the Subscription service and other segments secured around USD 540 million.

Year Advertising Subscription service and other (USD million) 2023 1,589 524 2022 1,576 522 2021 1,542 530 2020 1,183 515

Pandora earned the most money from advertising in 2024, reaching USD 1,606 million, which shows that ads remained the company’s strongest income source during the year. The subscription service and other smaller revenue streams collectively generated approximately USD 540 million, indicating steady support from paying listeners.

In 2023, advertising revenue reached USD 1,589 million, while subscription and other services contributed USD 524 million, showing stable performance across both categories.

In 2022, Pandora generated USD 1,576 million from advertising and USD 522 million from subscription and other services, reflecting only slight movement from the previous year.

In 2021, advertising revenue rose to USD 1,542 million, while subscription and other services added USD 530 million, showing healthy engagement from paying users.

In 2020, advertising delivered USD 1,183 million, and subscription and other services produced USD 515 million, marking the period when both revenue sources were supported by strong usage of the platform.

Pandora’s Music Users Statistics

In the first quarter of 2025, Pandora captured 42.36 million people who used the app on each month in the United States.

As of 2024, quarterly users are followed by Q1 (45.02 million), Q2 (45.13 million), Q3 (43.72 million), and Q4 (43.34 million).

Year Global Users

(million) 2024 43 2023 46 2022 50 2021 52 2020 58 2019 63 2018 69 2017 74 2016 81 2015 78

As of 2024, Pandora’s total subscribers numbered 5.8 million, down from 6 million in 2023.

Furthermore, subscriber counts in the past years were 2022 (6.2 million), 2021 (6.3 million), 2020 (6.3 million), 2019 (6.2 million), 2018 (5.6 million), 2017 (4.8 million), 2016 (3.9 million), and 2015 (3.8 million).

Pandora Annual Music Streaming Analyses

According to Business of Apps, the annual number of hours listened to on Pandora is reported to be 9.8 billion hours in 2024.

Meanwhile, in previous years, Pandora’s music streaming was 2023 (USD 10.4 billion hours), 2022 (10.9 billion hours), 2021 (11.5 billion hours), and 2020 (12.5 billion hours).

Pandora’s Music Audience Statistics

As of October 21, 2025, a report published by siriusxmmedia.com states that approximately 71% of Pandora listeners hold jobs, and 53% are parents who balance work and family life.

Moreover, 44% of listeners fall within the 25- to 44-year age group, while 36% come from multicultural backgrounds.

Nearly 82% of adults aged 18 and above enjoy streaming audio together with others.

Most users listen while doing daily tasks 71% during chores, 61% while relaxing, and 57% when cooking.

Pandora Listeners Statistics By Age Group

According to reports from HeadphonesAddict, in 2025, around 11% of Pandora’s audience falls between 18 and 24 years old, while the 25 to 34 age group makes up the largest portion, at approximately 28%.

Listeners aged 35 to 44 account for about 21%, and those between 45 and 54 represent nearly 17%.

Meanwhile, the 55-and-older group comprises roughly 22% of Pandora’s total audience.

Pandora Top Thumb Hundred Chart Analyses (Weekend of November 8, 2025)

Track Artist Name Weeks on Chart Travelin’ Soldier Cody Johnson 1 Out The Window Kehlani 1 LOVER GIRL Megan Thee Stallion 3 Try To Love Lil Baby 1 The Fate of Ophelia (Alone In My Tower Acoustic Version) Taylor Swift 1 Home Mario 1 It Depends (The Remix) Chris Brown 4 All On Me Lil Baby & G Herbo 2 Thank Me G Herbo 1 Choosin’ Texas Ella Langley 4

Pandora’s Subscription Growth Analyses

According to Investopedia, Pandora began catching up in 2018 by launching a premium plan at USD 9.99 per month and a family plan at USD 14.99 per month.

The next update came when SiriusXM, the satellite radio company, acquired Pandora.

In 2025, prices had risen slightly to USD 10.99 for the premium plan and USD 17.99 for the family plan, with an increase of only USD 1 to USD 3 over the previous seven years.

Pandora’s Monthly Listeners And Followers Statistics

As of August 6, 2025, Pandora had around 1,982 monthly listeners and 471 followers.

Meanwhile, other analyses of 2025 are mentioned in the table below:

Date Monthly Listeners Followers August 1 2,008 468 July 31 1,996 466 July 25 2,002 463 July 20 1,831 464

SiriusXM And Pandora’s Segmental Analyses (in Q3, 2025)

Category Valuations SiriusXM Total Subscribers 33 million total subscribers SiriusXM Self-Pay Net Subscribers Reduced by approximately 40,000 Self-Pay Monthly Churn Improved slightly to 1.6% (YoY) Trial Funnel 7.4 million (-7.6 million in Q2 2025, up from 7.3 million in Q3 2024) SiriusXM Total Revenue USD 1,600 million (-1% from Q3 2024) Average Revenue per User (ARPU) USD 15.19 in Q3 2025 (+ USD 15.16 in Q3 2024) SiriusXM Gross Profit USD 958 million (-1% from Q3 2024) SiriusXM Gross Margin 59%, (-1% YoY) SiriusXM Cost of Services USD 653 million (-1% YoY) Pandora and Off-Platform Revenue USD 548 million (+1% from Q3 2024) Pandora Advertising Revenue USD 416 million (+2% driven by podcast and technology fees). Pandora Subscriber Revenue USD 132 million (-2% due to a smaller subscriber base offset by price increases) Pandora Plus & Premium Self-Pay Subscribers 5.7 million

Conclusion

After concluding the article, it is clear that Pandora Music Statistics has revolutionised the way people listen to and enjoy music. Using data and smart suggestions allows them to find music that matches their own taste. The Pandora statistics offer valuable insights into various aspects, including market analyses, listeners’ preferences, habits, and numerous other factors.

As online streaming continues to expand, Pandora demonstrates how their creative ideas and data-driven approach can shape the future of music and digital entertainment for all audiences.

