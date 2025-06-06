Power BI Statistics And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Power BI Statistics: By 2024, Microsoft Power BI solidified an exalted rank among BI platforms, offering organisations an exquisite toolset for data visualisation, analysis, and decision-making. With its highly intuitive UI and integration options, Power BI has truly become the big gun in any organisation seeking to leverage the power of data-driven insight.

This article tries to draw a picture of Power BI statistics in 2024, describing its market share, Market size, etc.

Power BI by Microsoft is used by 97% of Fortune 500 companies.

of Fortune 500 companies. The global BI market size is estimated to exceed US$50 billion by 2032.

by 2032. Power BI enjoys a market share of over 30% in the analytics and BI platforms segment.

in the analytics and BI platforms segment. The platform has several organisations with 100,000 and 30 million+ active monthly users.

and active monthly users. Power BI retains 13.74% of the broader BI space (Source: Sense).

of the broader BI space (Source: Sense). In April 2025, highs and lows of 11.63M and 4.21M visitors were seen.

and visitors were seen. With a 24.78% traffic contribution, the U.S. experienced a 1.09% increase.

traffic contribution, the U.S. experienced a increase. Worldwide, traffic from Brazil ( 12.64% ), India ( 5.59% ), the UK ( 4.59% ), and Colombia ( 3.66% ) decreased.

), India ( ), the UK ( ), and Colombia ( ) decreased. Almost 72% of Power BI’s web traffic comes directly, showing a strong affinity for the brand.

of Power BI’s web traffic comes directly, showing a strong affinity for the brand. Organic search contributes 11.93% , while referral hits add 15.17% .

, while referral hits add . The paid traffic is barely 0.02% , social being anything over that in terms of advertisement at 0.77% .

, social being anything over that in terms of advertisement at . Among social sources, WhatsApp stands first with 36.6%, followed by YouTube at 27.22%, and then LinkedIn at 12.81%.

BI Market Size

(Reference: infopulse.com)

One of the significant factors in prompting the emergence of BI systems is the generation of enormous amounts of data within a business.

Industry forecasts also indicate that the Global BI market is projected to cross US$50 billion by 2032; this further shows that data analytics tools are now essential for businesses in all areas of industry.

Power BI is a top contender in the domain, being an example of such tools.

The cloud-based Power BI provides a comprehensive suite of tools for data visualisation, reporting, and analytics.

It is a favourite among users for its ease of use, flexibility, and strong data modeling capabilities, supporting both technical and non-technical users.

Confirming the expanding prosperity trend aided by Power BI, Microsoft announced during the Business Application Summit 2021 that 97% of Fortune 500 companies now use Power BI.

Problems of effective implementation still abound for many organisations, often resorting to the trial-and-error approach.

To help organisations overcome these challenges, Infopulse experts have fashioned a detailed, stepwise implementation guide: a ready resource that will smooth the way and help steer clear of the common pitfalls of Power BI adoption for data analysis needs.

Top Business Intelligence Software Statistics

Since its advent, the tool has enjoyed tremendous growth in the BI world, attaining over 30% share in analytics and BI platforms as of 2021. In Microsoft’s words, over 100,000 organisations embrace Power BI, exhibiting great acceptance in many industries. The platform also boasts a growing number of users, with over 30 million active monthly users reported as of April 2021 (Source: Microsoft Power BI Blog). Meanwhile, in the general scope of BI, as per Sense, Power BI accounts for a market share of 13.74%.

Tableau is still one of the top players in BI and analytics. It held a share of approximately 16.99% in the BI industry in the year 2021. Currently, it serves over 100,000 customer accounts worldwide (Source: Tableau official site). Tableau has a 16.99% share in the field of data visualisation and competes with over 230 other tools (Source: Sense).

Another key actor in the BI and analytics market is Qlik. It was cited as a Leader in the 2021 analysis of Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms. Qlik, with Qlik Sense and QlikView, is well known for high-end data visualisation and analytics functionalities. By September 2021, Qlik had acquired a customer base of more than 50,000, which included a broad spectrum of businesses, from small enterprises to big corporations. It commands a 4% share of the overall BI market (Source: Truelist).

SAP is one of the most widely known global providers of enterprise software, serving extensive markets. It was serving more than 400,000 customers all over more than 180 countries as of 2021 (Source: SAP). In 2020, SAP reported revenues to the tune of €27.34 billion, which is about US$32.58 billion. It had Cloud revenue of €8.09 billion or US$9.64 billion approximately in that same year, an increase of 17% from the previous year. The company employs about 103,142 employees, as of the end of 2020, to manage this massive operation. Its BI product, called SAP Business Objects, holds a market share of 20.49% for analytics and BI platforms.

Power BI Website Visitors

(Reference: infopulse.com)

According to Power BI statistics data from Similaweb, the traffic experienced fluctuations throughout April 2025 for Power BI. On April 1, the visitors counted reached number of visitors reached approximately 11.48 million. This still increased a little to grow to 11.63 million on April 7, thus showing a stable interest in the platform in the first week.

Though less traffic was on April 14, with visits dropping to 9.555 million, the following week again saw activities rising to a level where 11.12 million visitors were recorded on April 21.

After that, a big drop ensued in traffic on April 28, descending to just 4.21 million visitors.

These variations show different engagement levels of users, possibly influenced by marketing activity, product updates, or external events.

Power BI Website Traffic By Country

(Source: similarweb.com)

The source of Power BI’s web traffic in April 2025 was mostly from the United States, accounting for 24.78% of the entire traffic.

It was an increase of 1.09%, suggesting growing appeal or use in that region.

Brazil came next as the second-largest traffic-controlling source, weighing in with 12.64%, though this was a drop of 1.85% as against the immediate past.

India accounted for 5.59% of the traffic, but also dropped by 0.90%.

The United Kingdom contributed 4.59% of traffic but had the largest decrease among the main countries, down by 10.16%.

Colombia, which accounted for 3.66% of the traffic, fell by 5.97%.

Such Power BI statistics are indicative of regional shifts in terms of engagement, possibly driven by some local market trends or alterations in user behaviour.

Power BI Marketing Channels

(Source: similarweb.com)

Direct traffic dominates Power BI website traffic, accounting for 71.99% of the total, meaning that most users enter the domain reports by typing the URL directly or through bookmarks—a way of showing either great brand recognition or usage on repeat.

Organic search accounts for 11.93%, which means some visitors are reaching the platform through search engines like Google by way of unpaid advertisements.

There is also a fair share of referral traffic with its 15.17%, indicating a decent number of online users landing via doorways on other websites.

Paid search is barely noticeable, and thereby holds a minuscule 0.02%, signifying a near-to-nil advertising effort within it.

Display advertising corresponds to 0.05% in terms of traffic, and social media, and others follow through with 0.77%, adding more evidence to limited engagement there through social channels like LinkedIn and Twitter.

Email marketing trails very far behind, contributing barely 0.06% toward the entire traffic, indicating that email communications hardly make it to Power BI’s promotions.

Power BI Social Media Traffic

(Reference: similarweb.com)

Power BI statistics by Similaweb state that Power BI receives 36.60% of its social media traffic from WhatsApp, which indicates that links or content might be commonly shared by users over this instant messaging platform.

The second-highest source is YouTube, at 27.22%, most likely driven by tutorial videos, webinars, or promotional content. LinkedIn drives slightly less traffic at 12.81%, pointing to a strong presence that Power BI evokes among business professionals and enterprise users. Facebook contributes 8.53%, and speaks to mild engagement from a widely represented user base.

Then, the Reddit traffic at 3.86% may come from discussions within tech- and data-oriented communities.

In total, a rather scattered-but-concentrated social media footprint ensues, with the remaining 10.98% spread among miscellaneous social platforms.

Power BI Website Demographics

(Source: similarweb.com)

The website’s audience is almost evenly split between genders, with females accounting for 50.71% of visitors and males for 49.29%.

Taking into consideration the age groupings represented in the web traffic, the biggest chunk of users falls into the 25-34 age group (28.36%).

This is followed by those in the 35-44 age group (22.87%) and the 45-54 year group (21.51%), implying strong engagement from mid-career professionals.

And 55-64-year-olds make up 11.72%, while the 18-24 age group only accounts for 9.05%, indicating low representation of the youthful lot.

The 65 and older age group makes up 6.50% of the traffic, showing a relatively small presence from senior users.

Conclusion

In 2024, Power BI statistics continue to dominate the business intelligence arena. With its huge market share and user base, it ranks as one of the important data analytics tools contributing to Microsoft’s revenues. With high adoption rates and industry recognition, Power BI would continue to retain the top spot as one of the BI tools enabling organisations to make data-driven decisions.

FAQ . How widely is Microsoft Power BI used among enterprises? With a 97% usage rate in Fortune 500 companies, Power BI is among the most adopted platforms in the world. It has over 100,000 organisational users and 30 million-plus active monthly users. What is Power BI’s share in the business intelligence market? Power BI, with 30.2% market share, stands atop the analysis and BI platform segment and with 13.74% in the broader BI market, nearly alongside competitors like Tableau (16.99%) and SAP BusinessObjects (20.49%). What are the statistics for web traffic and user engagement? From reaching a high of 11.63 million to a low of 4.21 million monthly visits in April 2025, Power BI witnessed the flux of web traffic, said to be the highest. The US was on top in traffic with 24.78% (up 1.09%), while traffic in countries such as Brazil, India, the UK, and Colombia decreased. Where do Power BI users mainly come from to visit the website? The upper hand has been on direct visits, registering 71.99% of Power BI’s web traffic, which speaks for strong brand recognition. More channels account for the referrals (15.17%), organic search (11.93%), and the remaining minor part of paid search (0.02%), social (0.77%), and email (0.06%). Which social media channel drives the most traffic towards Power BI? WhatsApp leads the social media channels for traffic with 36.60% of the entire social media pie, followed by YouTube at 27.22%, LinkedIn at 12.81%, and Facebook earning 8.53%. Then come Reddit with 3.86%, and another 10.98% spread through several other channels.

