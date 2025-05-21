Babbel Statistics By Revenue, Usage And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Babbel Statistics: Babbel, founded in 2007 and headquartered in Berlin, Germany, has established itself as a leading online language learning platform. As of May 2025, the company reported an annual revenue of approximately USD 750 million. Babbel has sold over 16 million subscriptions globally, with more than 1 million in the United States alone. The platform offers over 60,000 lessons across 15 languages, supported by a team of nearly 200 linguistic experts. Babbel’s workforce comprises approximately 1,400 employees from over 80 nationalities, reflecting its global reach and commitment to diversity.

The company’s offerings include self-paced lessons, live virtual classes, and corporate training solutions, catering primarily to adult learners through a subscription-based model. In recognition of its innovative approach to digital education, Babbel was listed among the top digital learning innovators in the 2024 GSV 150.

This article discusses Babbel statistics regarding user engagement, revenue growth, and a forward-looking perspective on language education.

Editor’s Choice

Babbel closed 2023 with revenue of approximately US$63 million , higher by 23% than that of US$51 million recorded in 2022.

, higher by than that of recorded in 2022. Between January and November 2024, Babbel generated revenue to the tune of US$55.7 million , going on to maintain a strong operational performance.

, going on to maintain a strong operational performance. For July 2024, the downloads for Babbel rank fourth worldwide with 1.24 million , trailing Duolingo ( 14.3 million ), Lingutown ( 2 million ), and Buddy.ai ( 1.63 million ).

, trailing Duolingo ( ), Lingutown ( ), and Buddy.ai ( ). Prices vary from US$14.95 to US$89.99 per month, depending on the plan and platform; Lifetime membership is US$349 on the web.

to per month, depending on the plan and platform; Lifetime membership is on the web. Babbel has courses with over 60,000 lessons in 14 languages, designed by nearly 200 linguistic experts.

lessons in languages, designed by nearly 200 linguistic experts. Subscriptions to Babbel Live increased by 300% , and revenues went up by 400% within one year, reaching nearly 15,000 live classes per month.

, and revenues went up by within one year, reaching nearly live classes per month. Babbel for Business supports 1,000 companies and had more than 5,000 new learners in November 2024 alone.

companies and had more than new learners in November 2024 alone. Babbel employs 1,000 people coming from 68 nationalities, with 54% of them being women, 45% being men, and 1% being gender non-conforming.

people coming from nationalities, with of them being women, being men, and being gender non-conforming. Half of the managers are women, and some 40% of executive leadership roles are held by women. The Supervisory Board is 50% female.

General Facts

Babbel is an all-encompassing language learning experience with 60,000+ lessons available in 14 languages. The lessons are designed by an assembled team of 200 language professionals who work to create very high-quality content for practical communicative purposes.

The platform is ever-evolving and strengthening, with integration through various services in the enhancement phase.

Babbel is all about the real-world use of language through several products, including the Babbel App, Babbel Live, Babbel Podcasts, and Babbel for Business. The aim is to create real-life interactive learning experiences.

Concerning Babbel statistics user data, Similarweb says that slightly more women use the platform, with 50.83% as opposed to 49.17% of male users.

When examined by age demographic, it turns out that the bulk of Babbel users are younger adults. 24.88% of users are in the age group of 25-34, and 20.04% are aged 18-24. Since these are tech-savvy individuals just beginning their careers or education, it points toward the platform being favoured by these users.

Babbel’s effectiveness as a language-learning tool is, in fact, a finding that has been supported by academic research.

According to a study on Babbel statistics by Michigan State University, 59% of Babbel users achieved an oral proficiency improvement of at least one sublevel on the ACTFL scale.

With more time spent on learning, the success rate increases: those who dedicated at least six hours to learning experienced improvement in 69% of cases; however, this number jumps up to 75% in cases where users studied for a minimum of 15 hours.

Babble Revenue

(Reference: statista.com)

As per a Statista report on Babbel statistics, about 63 million USD in revenue was earned by Babbel in the year 2023. This was an increase over 20022, which was roughly 23%, where the revenues stood at 51 million U.S. dollars.

Babbel, started in 2008 in Germany, concentrating on language learning, was still performing well in 2024.

It reported revenues of US$55.7 million for the first eleven months of 2024, hence indicating it is still on a strong footing financially.

APAC Learning Apps Downloads By Market

(Source: statista.com)

Some Asian countries saw a riveting engagement rate for Duolingo in the first half of 2024. Almost 3.5 million downloads were recorded from Indonesia, making it a highly profitable market in the region.

Then, 3.2 million downloads for Duolingo were registered in Vietnam from users of both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

In the meantime, Japan recorded 2.4 million downloads of Duolingo within the same time range.

Yet another language learning app, Cake, which also incorporated mobile video features, managed to secure 104,000-plus downloads from South Korea, being its launch country.

Cake, however, recorded 240,000 downloads from Vietnam, indicating increasing interest in language learning tools in this part of Asia.

Babble Price Offers

As per the company report on Babbel statistics, the platform is priced according to several plans, with monthly fees ranging between US$14.95 and US$89.99, depending on where you buy the subscription.

On the web, a base price monthly subscription is US$14.95, while a slightly higher price is set for it in the app at US$17.99.

The price per month decreases if you are paying in advance for more months.

For instance, paying US$37.95 on the web and US$45.99 in the app would cover a three-month plan, while a six-month plan would be US$66.90 and US$74.99, respectively.

The yearly subscription price is US$89.40 on the web and US$89.99 in the app. It is worth noting that Babbel’s price has grown in recent years, yet remains attractive, particularly when opting for the six-month or yearly plans directly on its website.

If someone seeks long-lasting access, there is one option: the Lifetime membership, for which one pays a one-time fixed charge of US$349, with potential fluctuations, depending on the country.

Babbel often holds additional discounts and promotions, especially during the main holidays.

Babbel’s Workforce Diversity And Inclusion

Babbel statistics given by https://cooljugator.com/ state that Babbel has built a truly diverse and inclusive team, with about 1,000 employees representing 68 nationalities worldwide, encompassing all continents except Antarctica.

This international mix gives weight to Babbel’s global view of language learning and commitment to multicultural perspectives.

The company also takes a large pride in gender diversity: About 54% of its employees are women, 45% are men, and 1% are gender-diverse.

This representation extends into management, where 54% of managers are women and 46% are men. In terms of executive leadership, 40% of the roles are held by women, highlighting the inclusive values of Babbel’s leadership structure.

What is more, the gender parity has been achieved at the Supervisory Board of Directors, with 50% of women members.

This exceeds the European Women on Boards target of 40% and hence propels Babbel into the front row of gender-diverse companies.

Leading Language Learning Apps By Downloads Worldwide

(Reference: statista.com)

As of July 2024, Duolingo was recognised as the world’s most popular language learning application, having been downloaded almost 14.3 million times on mobile devices during that month alone. It really was a make-or-break in the language learning realm based on user acquisition.

Lingutown, meanwhile, clocked in at number two, with just shy of two million downloads during that time.

Child-focused apps did very well in terms of success, perhaps so much that Buddy.ai: Fun Learning Games, which recorded 1.63 million downloads worldwide.

Another famous and well-established adult language-learning app is Babbel, which recorded 1.24 million downloads worldwide in July.

These apps’ popularity can be ascribed to the wider trend whereby language learning platforms incorporate gamification features, such as interactive lessons, rewards, and progress tracking, which users of all ages are increasingly keen on using.

These gamification tactics allow the apps to provide a stimulating and fun learning experience for both children and adults looking to brush up on their language skills.

Babble Awards

Babble statistics show that the EdTechX Language Learning Award went to Babbel, where Thomas Holl, co-founder, presented it on behalf of the Babbel team, describing it as a symbol of the digitalisation of language learning and the joining of human expertise with technology for the benefit of the learner.

Babbel provides interactive content throughout the app, live classes with Babbel Live, and several other entertaining formats such as games, podcasts, and videos.

In B2B terms, Babbel for Business teaches teams at over a thousand corporate clients in more than thirty-five countries.

Thomas Holl noted that the award stood for everything Babbel was about: increasingly innovative and efficient language education, and strengthening mutual understanding through language.

The EdTechX Awards have honoured education technology excellence throughout the last decade with more than 1,000 company submissions, with the winning entities having collectively raised over US$13 billion and undergoing dozens of acquisitions or IPOs.

Among previous winners are the likes of Busuu and Kahoot! Along with FutureLearn and many others, who have all since moved on to achieve huge growth.

The gala dinner was a landmark industry event that recognised the transformational impact of this year’s winners and Babbel, especially in terms of excellence in language learning.

Babble Products

The app has more than 60,000 lessons in 14 languages and has been prepared by 200 linguists. These lessons focus on practical skills for reading, writing, listening, and speaking to help learners use the language in real-life situations.

Babbel Live was introduced for more interactive learning, where one could take live online classes. This feature is growing rapidly, with its subscriptions growing by 300% and revenue by 400% in a single year.

Today, tens of thousands of learners attend up to 15,000 live classes each month.

Moreover, Babbel also caters to corporations through the Babbel for Business program. On its own, November brought in more than 5,000 new learners for Babbel for Business, which now serves 1,000 companies across a wide variety of industries. This business solution has thus become a prime area of growth as more organisations seek language training for their employees.

Conclusion

In 2024, Babbel statistics have shown extraordinary growth and innovation within the online space of language learning. With considerable revenue increase, an ever-growing number of users, and increased diversification in product offerings, Babbel continues to adapt to the changing needs of language learners throughout the world. Industry leaders acclaim the company, together with users who give positive feedback on how effective the product is and the company’s great commitment towards giving affordable, quality language education. With online learning still in demand, Babbel will continue to witness a meteoric rise and solidify its presence further as a leader in language education.

