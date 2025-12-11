Character AI Statistics By Users, Revenue, Funding and Facts (2025)

Introduction

Character AI Statistics: At the dawn of 2025, Character.AI and its companions are right where entertainment, therapy-like companionship, and productivity meet — an area where the distinction between “assistant” and “character” gets hazy. What initially were entertaining chatbots have now transformed into an accessible consumer market and a developing business model.

Below, we present the most relevant Character AI statistics for 2025, outline the funding behind development, and cite figures from recent research and market evaluations.

Editor’s Choice

Character.ai received 223.16 million visits in February 2025, all driven by organic traffic with no paid ads.

visits in February 2025, all driven by organic traffic with no paid ads. An average user spends 17 minutes and 23 seconds per session and views 9.86 pages per visit, more than twice ChatGPT’s average session duration.

and per session and views pages per visit, more than twice ChatGPT’s average session duration. The platform recorded 3.142 billion page views over the last month, with a 33.2% bounce rate, indicating high engagement.

page views over the last month, with a bounce rate, indicating high engagement. Character.AI generated US$32.2 million in 2025, more than double its US$15.2 million in 2023.

in 2025, more than double its in 2023. Revenue per employee is estimated at US$139,000.

The mobile app generated US$400,000 in August 2024, US$300k from the iOS version and US$100k from the Android version.

in August 2024, from the iOS version and from the Android version. The company’s valuation is US$1 billion in 2025, down from the US$2.5 billion peak in 2024, driven by high operating costs and reliance on free users.

in 2025, down from the peak in 2024, driven by high operating costs and reliance on free users. The company has received a total of US$193 million , including US$150 million raised in the Series A round (March 2023).

, including raised in the Series A round (March 2023). The app on Google Play has averaged 4.9 million downloads per month, with a high of 7.9 million in August 2024.

downloads per month, with a high of in August 2024. Character.AI’s traffic sources show 64.62% direct, 26.01% organic search, 7.25% social, and only 0.75% paid search, indicating minimal reliance on paid search.

direct, organic search, social, and only paid search, indicating minimal reliance on paid search. Throughout the year, the platform welcomed 463.4 million visitors, making it the second most popular AI tool after ChatGPT.

visitors, making it the second most popular AI tool after ChatGPT. The subreddit hit 2.5 million members in February 2025 and had an exceptionally high daily activity (246 posts, 693 comments, 1,400 users online).

members in February 2025 and had an exceptionally high daily activity posts, comments, users online). From 10 subs in Aug 2022, the community grew to 535,000 in Jul 2023 and then reached 2.5 million .

in Jul 2023 and then reached . The U.S. accounts for 32% of the total traffic, followed by India (6.1%) and Brazil (5.6%).

of the total traffic, followed by India and Brazil Globally, the platform receives more than 200 million visits each month, with 200.8 million in August 2024 alone.

visits each month, with in August 2024 alone. The gender distribution among users is nearly equal: 51.37% male and 48.63% female, with the largest share in the 18–24 age group.

male and female, with the largest share in the 18–24 age group. The total number of user-created characters exceeded 18 million , with over 9 million new characters created each month.

, with over new characters created each month. One dataset indicated 2.1 million greeting prompts from 1 million different users; however, only the first 3,200 characters of a character description had a significant impact on behaviour.

About Character AI

Launch Date November, 2021 Founder Noam Shazeer and Daniel De Freitas CEO Karandeep Anand Headquarters Menlo Park, California Monthly active users 20 million Monthly Visitors 185.5 million (October 2025) Revenue generated $32.2 million Valuation $1 billion Number of Employees 200 employees

How Many People Use Character AI In 2025?

According to Similarweb, Character AI recorded 20 million active users in 2025, with 51.84% of this audience aged 18 to 24, indicating strong adoption among younger users.

The United States accounted for 24.7% of global visits, underscoring that the US remained the platform’s largest user base in 2025.

Character AI reached its highest monthly active user count in mid-2024, at 28 million, but it later declined as more affordable and advanced generative AI tools became available.

Character AI received 185.4 million website visits in October 2025, while the average visit volume during the previous six months remained close to 180 million.

June to October 2025, traffic fluctuated within a narrow range: 180.7 million in June, 177.4 million in July, 179.9 million in August, 185.1 million in September and 185.5 million in October.

It was estimated that the Character.AI mobile app had 4.42 million monthly active users in the United States, a significant gap compared with the ChatGPT mobile app, which reported 37 million monthly active users in the same region.

Countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia accounted for a major share of Character AI’s global user base, with the US showing the highest participation.

It has been noted that the increasing availability of cost-effective generative AI assistants has played a major role in reducing Character AI’s engagement levels since its 2024 peak.

Character AI continued to attract a large volume of monthly visits despite competition, supported by an active global community that reached more than 180 million recurring visits per month in late 2025.

Younger audiences continued to show higher engagement, confirming that more than half of total users interacted with the platform during their early adult years.

Month Character AI Website Visits October 2025 185.5 million September 2025 185.1 million August 2025 179.9 million July 2025 177.4 million June 2025 180.7 million

(Source: SimilarWeb)

Character.AI Users Demographics

Character.AI shows an almost equal gender distribution, with 50.61% of users identified as male and 49.39% as female, indicating the platform appeals to both groups with minimal variation.

of users identified as male and as female, indicating the platform appeals to both groups with minimal variation. The age profile shows that 51.84% of total visitors are in the 18-24 age group, indicating that the largest share of engagement is driven by younger adults who actively use AI tools for entertainment and productivity.

of total visitors are in the group, indicating that the largest share of engagement is driven by younger adults who actively use AI tools for entertainment and productivity. Another 23.72% of users are in the 25-34 age bracket, reflecting steady traction among early-career professionals who rely on AI for creative tasks, learning, and experimentation.

of users are in the bracket, reflecting steady traction among early-career professionals who rely on AI for creative tasks, learning, and experimentation. Visitors aged 35 to 44 account for 12.48% , confirming that mid-career users also interact with the platform meaningfully across multiple use cases.

account for , confirming that mid-career users also interact with the platform meaningfully across multiple use cases. The 45 to 54 years demographic contributes 6.03% , representing a smaller yet stable segment that continues to explore conversational AI for practical and leisure activities.

demographic contributes , representing a smaller yet stable segment that continues to explore conversational AI for practical and leisure activities. Users aged 55 to 64 account for 3.4% of the audience, indicating limited but growing interest among older adults as AI interfaces become easier to use.

for of the audience, indicating limited but growing interest among older adults as AI interfaces become easier to use. The smallest group comprises users aged 65 and above , accounting for 2.53% , indicating a low adoption rate in this age range.

, accounting for , indicating a low adoption rate in this age range. In the United States, Character.AI ranks among the leading AI conversation platforms, drawing millions of monthly visitors and showing a strong concentration among 18- to 34-year-olds.

In the United Kingdom, the platform also attracts a younger audience, with the majority of usage among university students and early-career workers, who increasingly use AI for writing, roleplay, and learning assistance.

In India, traffic data indicate rapid month-on-month growth, driven by high digital adoption among youth and widespread access to low-cost mobile internet.

Global usage patterns show that Character.AI regularly crosses hundreds of millions of monthly visits, driven by its ability to allow users to build, customise, and interact with AI characters at scale.

of monthly visits, driven by its ability to allow users to build, customise, and interact with AI characters at scale. One notable fact is that Character.AI’s average user engagement time remains among the highest in the AI tools category, often exceeding 20 minutes per visit, indicating strong user retention.

Age Group Percentage of Character.AI Visitors 18 to 24 years 51.84% 25 to 34 years 23.72% 35 to 44 years 12.48% 45 to 54 years 6.03% 55 to 64 years 3.4% 65 years or more 2.53%

Character AI Users Comparison

Website Total Visits Bounce Rate Pages per Visit Average Visit Duration Character.AI 206 million 33.20% 9.86 pages 17.23 minutes ChatGPT 1.5 billion 39.39% 4.00 pages 7.12 minutes Google Bard 189 million 55.39% 2.92 pages 5.30 minutes Poe AI 86 million 42.95% 5.24 pages 6.02 minutes Claude AI 17 million 36.04% 3.04 pages 5.12 minutes Writesonic AI 6.5 million 43.28% 4.17 pages 4.17 minutes Jasper AI 4.2 million 37.72% 4.31 pages 3.52 minutes Crushon AI 3.4 million 29.33% 12.39 pages 10.57 minutes

(Source: brandwell.ai)

Character.ai ranked as the third-highest-traffic site globally, according to Semrush data, with about 223.16 million visits in February 2025.

This shows how strong and consistent its online presence has become. What’s even more remarkable is that the platform reaches this level of traffic without advertising spend—the growth is driven primarily by organic interest and user engagement.

The average time spent by a visitor is 17 minutes and 23 seconds, with about 9.86 pages viewed per visit, which is an unusually high level of engagement for a contemporary web platform.

In contrast, users generally spend approximately 7 minutes and 12 seconds on ChatGPT, meaning the duration of Character AI’s sessions is more than double that of one of the largest AI platforms in the world.

The site’s bounce rate is low at 33.2%, particularly for a website that attracts a large number of visitors, suggesting that most users engage further rather than immediately leave.

Character AI has seen an amazing total of 3.142 billion pageviews in the last month, which points to a great number of users and, at the same time, to a very high level of user engagement, as the users usually go to multiple characters, conversations, and features that the platform has to offer.

Character AI Revenue 2025

Character.AI’s revenue was US$32.2 million, indicating the company is growing financially.

The company’s revenue per employee is estimated at US$139,000, reflecting the proportionality between its achievements and its workforce size.

The company’s revenue for 2023 was US$15.2 million, more than doubling in two years.

This was a major factor behind the product’s adoption, the presence of product-market fit, and, overall, the success of Character.AI’s business model.

In addition to web-based sales, the platform’s mobile app has contributed to the company’s revenue.

The earnings of Character.AI’s mobile app reached US$400,000 in August 2024. The split was 3:1, with iOS contributing US$300,000 and Android US$100,000.

This distribution also highlights that iPhone users are the primary source of mobile revenue, while both platforms have maintained a strong level of user engagement.

These revenue statistics are corroborated by data from GrowJo, Latka, and Sensor Tower.

Character.AI Valuation and Funding

Character AI is valued at US$1 billion in 2025. It is a significant reduction from its 2024 peak when it was valued at US$2.5 billion.

The main reason for the valuation drop was the high operational costs of training and operating large language models, as well as the fact that most users are on the free version of the service.

Limited funding and high costs were key drivers of the sharp drop in the company’s valuation in 2025.

Character.AI has raised a total of US$193 million across two significant investment rounds, led by five investors.

The largest funding and the biggest coup of all occurred in March 2023, when the firm raised US$150 million in its Series A round. In addition to SV Angel and Andreessen Horowitz, the mainstays of the round, three other firms were active.

Character AI App Downloads

Character.AI is very popular on Google Play, averaging about 4.9 million downloads per month.

The download trend for 2024 reflects continued growth and more users choosing the app.

The app reached 7.9 million downloads in August 2024, a 2.23% increase from July 2024, when downloads stood at 7.8 million. Thus, the application saw a gradual increase in its user base in mid-2024.

This was the case not only in the summer but also in the early months of 2024, indicating an upward trend.

In June 2024, the app saw a 5.6 million increase in downloads, up from 3.7 million in May 2024.

Before that, April recorded 3.4 million downloads, and March 2024 recorded 3.2 million downloads.

These figures not only reflect month-over-month growth but also showcase how rapidly the app gained acceptance in global markets.

The data from SimilarWeb and DemandSage show that Character.AI’s mobile presence increased significantly throughout the year, suggesting rising demand for AI-powered conversational and companionship applications.

Character AI Top Marketing Channels

(Reference: market.biz)

Character.AI’s traffic sources indicate that the platform’s primary support comes from brand strength and user loyalty, rather than paid advertising.

A whopping 64.62% of its traffic comes from direct visits, indicating that users navigate to the website without referrals, ads, or search terms. This implies strong brand recall and a high repeat-use rate.

Organic search accounts for an additional 26.01%, indicating that many users find or return to Character.AI via search engines without paid promotion.

The platform also gets 1.34% of its traffic from referrals, which are links from other sites.

Paid search accounts for only 0.75%, indicating the platform’s minimal reliance on paid marketing.

On the other hand, social media accounts for 7.25% of traffic, indicating the strong shareability and community presence of AI characters and dialogues.

Email accounts for 0.01%, while display ads account for 0.03%, indicating that conventional paid channels play a negligible role in Character.AI’s growth.

These metrics indicate that Character.AI is already gaining support from organic visibility, user engagement, and word-of-mouth momentum rather than from ad campaigns.

Comparison With Other AI Chatbots

Character.AI operates in a niche distinct from other AI chatbots: it is designed primarily for persona-driven conversations, roleplay, and creative storytelling, rather than serving as a general assistant.

This “not so common” choice has been the main reason the platform has experienced exceptionally high engagement.

In February 2025, the first of the month recorded 223 million visits, and users spent significantly more time per session—over 17 minutes —compared with other platforms, while ChatGPT users’ average session duration is about 7 minutes.

The users also visit more pages, averaging almost 10 pages per visit, whereas ChatGPT has an average of 4 pages per visit.

In a year, Character.AI attracted 463.4 million visits, making it the second-most-visited AI tool after ChatGPT.

The key difference between Character.AI and other tools is its broad feature set. It is the only tool that supports multi-user chat rooms and allows users to create characters for role-play, thereby engaging them by enhancing the social and imaginative facets of the experience.

The situation is the opposite on the productivity front, where ChatGPT is the leader in writing, research, and programming.

The Characters.AI platform is the story’s plot, where users share their emotions and role-play.

Because it is a tool for social interaction and creative expression with no AI-differentiating traits and offers productivity-focused competition, Character.AI’s session durations are significantly longer.

Character AI Reddit Statistics

The Character AI subreddit had grown into a large and highly active community by February 2025, with 2.5 million users, mostly from the USA, the Philippines, and Vietnam.

This community ranks 1388th among all subreddits, indicating a rapid rise in popularity.

The subreddit is very active, with approximately 246 new posts and 693 comments added daily, and around 1,400 members at any given time.

The continuous flow of activity creates a fun environment where fans can discuss Character AI bots, share their adventures, help each other with problems, and stay in the loop on platform changes.

To encapsulate the community’s massive and rapid growth, it is remarkable that, despite the dramatic illustration in this case, the community had not yet been 10 months old.

The subreddit was launched in August 2022 with just 10 subscribers.

In just a month, the number of members grew to 75, up 650% from the previous month.

The community reached 1,200 subscribers by the end of October 2022, representing a 1,500% increase.

The rapid expansion of catering didn’t stop there: in November 2022, the subscriber count was 2,400—a 100% increase; in December 2022, it was 7,000—a 192% increase. In January 2023, it was even higher with 11,000, among which the increase was only of 57%.

Early 2023 was when momentum remained strong. By February 2023, it had 20,000 subscribers, 82% more than the previous month, and by March 2023, it had 25,000 subscribers.

In April 2023, the total was 38,000, a 52% increase.

Then came the milestone: in May 2023, the subreddit reached 100,000 subscribers. It was just one month’s growth of 163%.

After this, through June 2023, there was a significant jump to 300,000 subscribers, up 200%, followed by another large increase of 78% to 535,000 in July 2023.

In total, the trend is one of swift, continuous growth, a clear indicator of worldwide interest in Character AI, the excitement of the user community, and the importance of the subreddit as the primary platform for the community to discuss, connect, and create.

Geographic Distribution of Users

Of the total traffic for Character AI, the U.S. accounts for 32%, with India and Brazil at 6.1% and 5.6%, respectively.

Other important sources of traffic are Indonesia (4.6%) and Mexico (3.7%), together accounting for the top five user locations.

The platform has been attracting more than 200 million visitors per month globally, and in August 2024, the number of visits reached 200.8 million, the highest recorded for that month.

Character AI has a monthly active user count of 4.42 million in the U.S., considerably less than ChatGPT’s 37 million in the same region, making Character AI the third most popular AI app in the U.S. market.

The site has dropped to position #231 among all U.S. websites and #301 globally as of July 2025.

Direct traffic is the largest source at 89%, followed by Google search at around 6%. Male and female users are almost equally distributed, with 51.37% male and 48.63% female; the majority are in the 18–24 age group.

Character Creation And Usage Trends

The platform has seen an influx of more than 18 million distinct user-created characters.

The interactive social feed has proven a powerful tool for users, enabling them to showcase evidence of daily and shared chats, AI-led videos, and AvatarFX remixes, fostering a vibrant culture of co-creation that has matured since the feature’s launch in June. Over 9 million new Characters are collectively created by users every month.

Research on a large-scale dataset yielded a sample of 2.1 million greeting prompts, with 1 million submitted by 1 million people, confirming the platform’s high levels of creative activity.

However, it is surprising that only the first 3,200 characters of a character description and the initial system prompts limit the character’s behaviour in a meaningful way.

Thus, it can be concluded that expressiveness triumphs over detailed, lengthy definitions. It is also evident from the platform’s usage patterns that users favour creativity and experimentation over strict, task-based interaction.

Safety Measures And Parental Insights Data

In an effort to enhance the safety of less privileged audiences, Character AI rolled out an under-18 model in December 2024 to filter out sensitive topics and restrict access to characters.

Users now also receive hourly usage reminders to promote conscious interaction.

The new system blocks access to adult content and prominently displays “AI is not real” warnings on profiles of potentially sensitive characters.

The social feed also includes options to mute or report posts, giving users greater control over their visibility.

These modifications are a response to earlier concerns about unsafe or inappropriate content and further underscore Character AI’s commitment to the shared obligation of safety among the platform, parents, and regulators.

Additionally, the company explicitly avoids deepfake-type content technologies to reduce the risk of impersonation while maintaining user trust.

Conclusion

Character AI’s 2025 statistics indicate significant growth, strong engagement, and a vibrant global community. Their ability to attract hundreds of millions of visitors monthly without resorting to paid advertising is a testament to strong demand. Long session times, billions of page views, and millions of characters created by users indicate an ecosystem that is extremely engaging and that creatively combines social interaction. Interestingly, Character.AI continues to receive credit for new and innovative features, driven by strong mobile-based user adoption, loyalty, and similar factors, despite financial pressures and a drop in valuation.

The platform is now one of the most significant and rapidly evolving players in the AI chatbot space, thanks to ongoing safety improvements and a robust global community.

Shared On:



FAQ . How many people will be using Character.AI in 2025? By the end of February 2025, Character.AI’s monthly visitors are expected to surpass 223 million, with over 200 million gradually coming from different parts of the world every month. Moreover, the platform will have an impressive figure of more than 3.1 billion monthly page views, indicating the extremely high user activity and engagement. What makes Character.AI different from ChatGPT? Character.AI is different from ChatGPT in that it enables users to interact with AI characters based on their personalities, while ChatGPT still remains a good choice for asking general questions and getting fast Answers. Users spend over 17 minutes in a single session on Character.AI, which is more than twice the time that ChatGPT—7 minutes on average—usage is attributed to its engaging social and creative features. What is Character.AI’s revenue? In 2025, Character.AI’s annual revenue hits US$32.2 million, double the Company’s 2023 revenue of US$15.2 million. Character.AI’s mobile app alone racked up US$400,000 in revenue in August 2024, most of which came from iOS. What is the size of the Character.AI community? The number of members in the subreddit of Character.AI reached 2.5 million by February 2025. It stays very active with 246 posts, 693 comments, and 1,400+ users present at any time. Besides this, more than 18 million user-created characters are present on the platform, and more than 9 million new characters are added every month. What safety measures does Character.AI offer for minors? The company Character.AI created a separate model for users under the age of 18 in December 2024 that blocks access to sensitive content and prevents interaction with adult characters. In addition, the platform gives 60-minute notifications, shows the disclaimer “AI is not real” more visibly, and provides better reporting/muting tools to reinforce user security and parental control.

Priya Bhalla I hold an MBA in Finance and Marketing, bringing a unique blend of business acumen and creative communication skills. With experience as a content in crafting statistical and research-backed content across multiple domains, including education, technology, product reviews, and company website analytics, I specialize in producing engaging, informative, and SEO-optimized content tailored to diverse audiences. My work bridges technical accuracy with compelling storytelling, helping brands educate, inform, and connect with their target markets.

More Posts By Priya Bhalla