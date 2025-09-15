Cryptocurrency Theft Statistics By Types, Country and Facts (2025)

Introduction

Cryptocurrency Theft Statistics: In the world of digital finance, cryptocurrency theft is now a major concern as a huge number of people are currently investing in digital currencies, and cybercriminals are using weaknesses in exchanges, wallets, and user practices to steal assets. Unlike regular banking systems, cryptocurrencies run on a decentralised network, which makes it very hard to track or recover stolen money.

Criminals use different tricks, such as hacking, phishing, scams, and security loopholes, to steal funds. Such thefts cost billions of dollars every year, hurting investors and making people question the security and trust of the crypto industry.

ETH stolen, valued at approximately . Meanwhile, more than 300 million USD worth of SOL has already been estimated as stolen.

Global Value of Cryptocurrency Theft Statistics

According to Chainalysis, losses from crypto theft in the first quarter of 2025 alone, hackers managed to steal around USD 1.63 billion.

The previous year, 2024, saw a total of about USD 2.2 billion taken.

In 2023, the figure dropped to nearly USD 1.8 billion, showing a decline compared to earlier years.

By contrast, 2022 recorded the highest level during this period, with thefts reaching roughly USD 3.8 billion.

Back in 2021, criminals stole close to USD 3.2 billion worth of digital assets.

Types of Cryptocurrency Thefts

Exchange Hacks

Phishing & Social Engineering

Smart Contract Exploits

Ponzi & Fraud Schemes

Insider Theft

Cross-Chain Bridge Attacks

SIM Swapping

Biggest Thefts of Centralised Crypto Exchanges Statistics

(Source: crystalintelligence.com)

In 2025, Bybit faced the biggest loss, with hackers stealing USD 1.4 billion worth of Ethereum.

Back in 2018, Coincheck was attacked and lost USD 534 million in NEM (XEM).

FTX was hit in 2022 after its collapse, with around USD 477 million taken across different cryptocurrencies.

One of the earliest and most famous cases was the Mt. Gox breach in 2014, where USD 460 million in Bitcoin disappeared.

In 2024, DMM Bitcoin was targeted, losing nearly USD 308 million in Bitcoin, while WazirX also suffered that year with a USD 230 million theft involving several tokens.

KuCoin was hacked in 2020, with about USD 281 million stolen in various digital assets.

BitMart was hacked in 2021, losing USD 196 million in mixed tokens.

Earlier, in 2018, BitGrail lost USD 170 million in Nano coins, and in 2019, CoinBene reported a theft of USD 105 million in Ethereum.

Money Lost In Cryptocurrency Theft Statistics

To date, 2025, Demand Sage stated that nearly 150,000 people in the United States have filed complaints about cryptocurrency theft.

(Reference: demandsage.com)

FBI data shows that over 16,000 Americans above 60 lost money to crypto scams, along with nearly 11,000 victims in their thirties and more than 10,000 in their forties.

In just the first half of 2025, at least seventy-five separate crypto scams, hacks, and exploits caused losses of about USD 2.17 billion.

(Reference: coinledger.io)

In 2024, crypto laundering-related transactions recorded a total value of USD 9 billion.

This resulted in a sharp decline compared to the previous two years, falling from USD 25 billion in 2023 and USD 31 billion in 2022.

Cryptocurrency Theft Statistics By Cumulative Value Stolen From Services

(Source: tradingview.com)

By 2025, if the current rise in crypto hacks and crimes continues, losses could reach between USD 4.3 billion and USD 4.5 billion.

North Korean hackers alone were behind USD 1.34 billion of these thefts, making up 61% of the total.

In 2024, cryptocurrency platforms reported losses of USD 2.2 billion.

So far in 2025, such incidents represent 23.35% of stolen funds, with Bitcoin accounting for most of the stolen value.

chainalysis.com shows that in 2024, cryptocurrency thefts totalled around USD 2.2 billion, reflecting a 29.4% increase compared to 2023.

Much of this rise came from centralised platform breaches and private-key compromises, with major cases including the USD 305 million hack of DMM Bitcoin and the USD 234.9 million breach at WazirX.

Assets Targeted In Cryptocurrency Theft Statistics

Ticotimes.net reported that in February 2025, Bybit suffered a major breach where hackers stole 1.5 million ETH, worth around USD 1.5 billion.

Stablecoins such as USDT made up nearly 63% of all illegal on-chain crypto transactions in 2025.

In 2024, private key theft was the biggest attack method, responsible for 43.8% of stolen funds.

Meanwhile, about 34% of hacks targeted unaudited smart contracts.

Chainalysis.com added that DeFi platforms were hit hardest in early 2024, but later, centralised services saw major losses, including USD 305 million at DMM Bitcoin and USD 234.9 million at WazirX.

Cryptocurrency Theft Statistics In Various Countries

In 2024, U.S. victims lost over USD 6.5 billion to crypto theft, with investment fraud leading, reports the FBI IC3.

According to ukfinance.org.uk, in the UK, theft losses reached about USD 720 million (£570 million) in H1 2024, with phishing scams causing USD 4.4 million losses.

In Japan, as of May 2024, DMM Bitcoin lost USD 305 million, with the FBI linking approximately USD 308 million theft by DPRK hackers, based on the reports of coindesk.com.

According to a report by The Economic Times on July 18, 2024, India’s WazirX exchange suffered a major hack, losing USD 234.9 million.

In the same year, Singapore recorded total scam losses of USD 822 million, with crypto-related frauds making up 24.3% of the amount.

By the first half of 2025, nearly 20,000 scam cases in Singapore resulted in losses of USD 456 million, as reported by Reuters.

scamwatch.gov.au also shows that in Australia, 2024 scams caused about USD 1.33 billion losses; early 2025 scams reached USD 114 million, mostly crypto-related.

In 2024, Canadians lost over USD 228 million to investment fraud tied to crypto, with 2025 warnings ongoing. (Government of Canada).

According to Chainalysis’s report of 2024, crypto theft secured almost USD 2.2 billion, with DPRK stealing USD 1.34 billion.

By mid-2025, losses topped USD 2.17 billion, fueled by Bybit’s USD 1.5 billion breach.

Cryptocurrency Theft Statistics Leading To Physical Violence

The crisis24.com report further states that in the last 18 months, 231 global kidnapping cases targeted crypto holders, involving violence and causing six confirmed deaths.

According to Demand Sage analysis in 2025, physical crypto attacks hit USD 166M, with kidnappings causing USD 128M (77%) in losses, while wrench attacks are set to double previous records.

(Source: demandsage.com)

ISKP, operating from Afghanistan to global regions, has funded attacks in Moscow, Germany, Turkey, and the UK using crypto transactions ranging between USD 100 and USD 15,000.

As of May 2025, in France, a crypto-millionaire’s father was kidnapped and mutilated, with suspects demanding between USD 5 million and USD 7 million before seven arrests.

In Italy, an investor was tortured for 17 days, losing USD 28 million in Bitcoin.

In London, a trader was drugged, losing USD 123,000, while in Las Vegas, a crypto entrepreneur was abducted and extorted for USD 4.8 million.

Bitcoin Theft Statistics

coinledger.io states that between 2010 and 2025, more than 59,174 BTC were stolen in various hacks and thefts.

In 2024, the DMM Bitcoin Exchange suffered a significant hack, with 4,502.90 BTC stolen, making it the year with the highest activity in Bitcoin thefts.

Following this, in 2025, another large-scale theft occurred through a social engineering heist, where 3,520 BTC were stolen.

About 45% convert the stolen BTC into privacy coins like Monero (XMR) through instant exchanges.

Around 70% use peel chains, splitting large amounts into smaller, harder-to-track transactions.

Additionally, 30% move funds across chains to platforms like Ethereum or BNB Chain to convert them into tokens.

Ethereum Theft Statistics

According to Coin Ledger analysis, from 2016 to 2025, over 4.1 million Ethereum (ETH) have been stolen in various hacks and scams.

In 2025, the Bybit hack became the biggest crypto theft ever, with 401,347 ETH stolen, valued at approximately 1.5 billion USD.

Thieves hide stolen Ethereum by converting 60% to Monero via decentralised exchanges, sending 25% through cross-chain bridges to Bitcoin or Solana, and moving 15% in small peel-chain transfers.

Solana Theft Statistics

Solana has faced significant thefts in 2022; an estimated 400 million USD worth of SOL was stolen.

Between 2023 and 2024, over USD 50 million was reportedly taken.

In 2025 alone, the estimated value of stolen SOL has already surpassed USD 300 million.

Success Rate of Cryptocurrency Theft Statistics In Leading Firms

(Reference: coinlaw.io)

In 2024, CRC recovered 640 million USD across more than 10,000 cases, achieving a 98% success rate.

XHR secured 715 million USD with a 97% success rate, while PCR recovered 420 million USD from 6,000 cases, reaching 94% effectiveness.

BCA helped over 12,000 victims and maintained a 94% success rate in officially reported cases.

Ways To Protect Cryptocurrency Holdings From Theft

Keep crypto offline: Store coins in hardware wallets, like Ledger or Trezor, which are not connected to the internet.

Turn on 2FA: Use two-factor authentication on all accounts so hackers need both your password and a second code to access your funds.

Safeguard keys and phrases: Never share your private keys or seed phrases, and store them in a safe, secure place.

Watch out for scams: Be careful with emails, messages, or websites asking for crypto or personal information.

Stay updated: Learn about the latest crypto security tips and keep up with news to avoid risks.

Use multi-signature wallets: Require more than one approval to complete a transaction for extra protection.

Check URLs and transactions: Verify and check website links minutely and wallet addresses before sending any cryptocurrency.

Report suspicious activity: If users notice anything unusual, report it to authorities immediately.

Conclusion

After completing the article on Cryptocurrency Theft Statistics, it can be easily concluded that Crypto theft has now become a growing global concern for investors, exchanges, and regulators. In contrast, digital assets provide quick transaction processes and convenient access, and their decentralised setup leaves them open to hacking. Due to such theft, millions of dollars have been lost through phishing scams and wallet thefts, showing the significant security threats in this space.

To tackle this problem in the future, the industry needs stronger security tools, simple and clear rules, and better awareness among users. These steps will help reduce risks and support the safe growth of cryptocurrencies.

FAQ . Who investigates cryptocurrency theft? Cryptocurrency theft is mostly investigated by law enforcement agencies, cybersecurity firms, financial regulators, and blockchain analysis companies worldwide. Can you get money back if scammed on crypto? Recovering money after a crypto scam is very difficult, but reporting quickly may help through exchanges or authorities. Can crypto theft be traced? Crypto theft can be tracked on blockchain, but anonymity tools and complex tricks make tracing hard.

