GoCardless Statistics By Users, Revenue, Transaction Volumes and Facts (2025)

GoCardless Statistics: Over the past year, GoCardless has expanded its role in the global payments market, recording sharp growth in revenue and transaction volumes. It provides businesses with an easy way to take payments straight from customers’ bank accounts, whether those payments are one-off transactions or regular subscriptions.

In the last year, it processed billions of dollars in payments while widening its reach in regions such as Europe and North America. With more companies signing up, rising worldwide adoption, and better financial results, GoCardless is proving that bank-to-bank payment methods are becoming an important part of the future of financial technology.

GoCardless Market Statistics

As of June 30, 2024, they reported USD 161.0 million in revenue.

When including interest income and contributions from subsidiaries, total income rose to USD 168.8 million.

International business continued to expand, with revenue climbing 47% to USD 39.1 million, up from USD 26.7 million in FY23.

Europe and North America were key drivers, each delivering close to 50% growth.

International operations now make up 24% of total revenue, slightly higher than last year.

In the UK and Ireland, revenue grew 35% to USD 122.0 million, supported by fresh customer signings and contract renewals with companies such as Topps Tiles and JustGiving.

Together with its U.S. arm, GoCardless processed nearly USD 50.3 billion in payments during FY24, a 28% increase compared with the previous year.

This growth helped cut operating losses by USD 55.4 million before depreciation and amortisation.

Net losses also narrowed significantly, dropping 55% year-on-year from USD 99.1 million in FY23 to USD 44.6 million in FY24.

The research.contrary.com shows that GoCardless cuts merchant payment costs by 56%, offers a 2.9% failure rate, with automated recovery and fraud prevention.

GoCardless Revenue Statistics

The above graphical representation shows that GoCardless generated revenue of around USD 167.6 million in 2024, up from USD 119.4 million in 2023.

The company saw a smaller increase from USD 88.9 million in 2022 to USD 86.4 million in 2021.

Earlier, revenue grew steadily, reaching USD 36.8 million in 2019 and USD 25.4 million in 2018.

Moreover, in 2017, the company recorded USD 15.2 million, which doubled from USD 7.6 million in 2016, and back in 2015, GoCardless generated USD 3.8 million in revenue.

Companies Using GoCardless Statistics

Most of these companies are based in the United Kingdom and belong to the Information Technology and Services sector.

They are usually small businesses with 1–10 employees and generate between USD 1 million and 10 million in revenue.

Company Company Size Revenue (USD million) Website CD Recruitment (U.K.) 50 to 200 10 to 50 cdsr.com Chargebee (U.S.) 1000 to 5000 100 to 200 chargebee.com Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (U.S.) >10000 >1000 cognizant.com Michael Page International (U.S.) 5000 to 10000 200 to 1000 michaelpage.com Upwork Global Inc. (U.S.) 500 to 1000 200 to 1000 upwork.com

By Revenue

In 2025, most of GoCardless’s customers are small businesses, making up 70% of the total.

Medium-sized companies account for 15%, while large businesses represent only 7% of their customer base.

Number of Companies Revenue (USD million) 386 1 to 10 198 Up to 1 169 10 to 50 51 50 to 100 45 200 to 1000 40 100 to 200 33 >1000

By Industry

Furthermore, other industries with distribution of companies are followed, such as the Internet (57), Marketing & Advertising (53), Accounting (52), Financial Services (50), Health, Wellness & Fitness (31), Nonprofit Organisation Management (27), Sports (24), and Facilities Services (23).

By Employee

Medium-sized companies account for 27%, while large businesses with over 1,000 employees represent 11%.

Number of Companies Employee Count 470 1-10 270 10-50 191 50 to 200 62 200 to 500 31 500 to 1000 47 1000 to 5000 14 5000 to 10,000 24 >10,000

By Country

In 2025, other countries with company distribution are followed by France (55), Australia (20), Germany (19), Spain (15), Ireland (10), Canada (8), India (7), and Sweden (7).

GoCardLess Customer Statistics

Out of these, about 3,897 websites are currently active customers, while another 4,677 websites have used the service in the past.

GoCardless and its subsidiaries processed payments for over 94,000 organisations globally in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024.

GoCardless Web Traffic Statistics

According to semrush.com in July 2025, gocardless.com attracted 2.55 million visits. The site is mainly associated with the Computer Software and Development and Finance sectors.

Globally, it holds a rank of 21,994, while in the United Kingdom, it ranks 1,213.

This website also accounts for an authority score of 65 at the same time.

In July 2025, the gocardless.com website recorded a visit of around 2.55 million, marking a 19% increase compared to previous months.

On average, visitors viewed 4.03 pages per visit and spent around 7 minutes and 21 seconds on the site.

Meanwhile, the bounce rate stood at 50.2%.

Looking at the trend over the last three months, visits increased from 2.14 million in June to 2.33 million in May.

By Device

In July 2025, Gocardless.com received the majority of the traffic share in the United Kingdom, accounting for 48.3% of its total visitors, approximately 1.23 million.

Mobile usage dominates in the UK, with 68.35% of users accessing the website through mobile devices, while 31.65% used desktops.

The United States contributes 15.52% of traffic, around 396,520 visitors, with an even higher mobile share of 77.74% and 22.26% on desktop.

France generates 5.77% of visits, totaling about 147,380 users, with a majority (65.67%) on desktop and 34.33% on mobile.

Germany follows closely with 5.12% of traffic, approximately 130,870 visitors, where 60.03% use desktop and 39.97% mobile.

Thailand contributes 4.47% of the total traffic, around 114,180 visitors, with an overwhelming preference for mobile at 96.83% compared to only 3.17% on desktop.

By Top Sources and Top Destinations

GoCardless Statistics based on semrush.com shows that in July 2025, gocardless.com received the majority of its desktop traffic directly, accounting for 56.2%, which increased by 35.75% compared to the previous period.

Organic searches from Google contributed 13.79% of visits, growing by 10.14%, while referrals from Xero.com and Google Mail added 2.07% and 0.75% of traffic, respectively.

When it comes to destinations users visited after gocardless.com, Xero.com led with 5.95%, showing a significant rise of 246.42%.

Other top destinations included Google.com at 2.94%, seller toolkit.co.uk at 2.1% (+283.74%), Okta.com at 1.94% (+478.76%), and Investopedia.com at 1.53%, which surged by 1,615%.

GoCardless Website Distribution by Country

As of 2025, GoCardless is used by businesses across several countries, with the largest number of websites based in the United Kingdom (2,355).

The United States follows with 874 sites, while Germany accounts for 201 and France for 105.

In other regions, adoption includes 46 sites in Australia, 23 in Spain, 21 in Canada, and 19 in Ireland.

Smaller numbers are seen in Italy (17), New Zealand (14), Colombia (.co) with 13, Austria (12), and the Netherlands (8).

Websites Using GoCardless Statistics

Other notable sites include britgo.org with 7.29%, oscar.org.uk at 6.36%, and netpol.org at 4.96%.

org holds 4.03%, dermaskin.co.uk has 3.74%, londonfreelance.org accounts for 2.86%, flexxilease.com is at 2.6%, and cruseburke.co.uk completes the list with 2.54% of GoCardless usage.

GoCardless Usage Statistics by Industry

A report published by Similarweb states that GoCardless is used in many industries, with government services in Law and Government holding the largest 17.86% share.

The Community and Society sector, particularly organisations related to faith and beliefs, represents 10.71%.

Business and Consumer Services, mainly business services, make up 7.14%, while the remaining 64.29% of usage comes from other industries.

Conclusion

GoCardless has become one of the leading platforms for direct debit and recurring payments worldwide. Its transactions are steadily increasing, more merchants are joining, and it is reaching new international markets. This shows how it helps businesses of all sizes collect payments more easily. As digital payments grow globally, GoCardless offers safe, efficient, and easy solutions that meet the needs of today’s businesses.

