Amazon Statistics and Facts – By Finance, Revenue, Sellers And Employee (2025)

Amazon Statistics: Amazon is a major American technology company that is currently working in areas like online shopping, cloud computing, digital advertising, streaming, and artificial intelligence (AI). Jeff Bezos founded it on July 5, 1994, and has main offices in Seattle, Washington, and Arlington, Virginia. Today, Amazon is counted among the five largest tech companies in the U.S., along with Alphabet, Apple, Meta, and Microsoft. With millions of products, customers all over the world, and constant innovation, Amazon plays a leading role in both the technology and retail industries.

This article explores important and current statistical analyses from different insights that highlight Amazon’s growth, reach, and influence in the global market.

A report published by investing.com shows that in 2025, Amazon’s total valuation exceeds USD 2.166 trillion , placing it among the world’s top five most valuable companies, following Microsoft, NVIDIA, and Apple.

, placing it among the world’s top five most valuable companies, following Microsoft, NVIDIA, and Apple. The platform has over 310 million active users globally, with around 230 million located in the United States.

active users globally, with around located in the United States. Amazon delivers to more than 100 countries, excluding Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Sudan, Somalia, Yemen, and Syria.

Its Amazon Prime service counts more than 220 million subscribers worldwide, including about 180.1 million in the U.S., and is available in 23 countries.

subscribers worldwide, including about in the U.S., and is available in countries. Prime Video alone reaches roughly 200 million users, while the ad-supported version attracts over 130 million monthly viewers in the U.S.

users, while the ad-supported version attracts over monthly viewers in the U.S. In 2024, Amazon Prime membership generated USD 44.374 billion , with each subscriber spending an average of USD 1,400 per year.

, with each subscriber spending an average of per year. Amazon.com sees around 2.6 billion visits monthly, with sessions averaging 11 minutes and 33 seconds .

visits monthly, with sessions averaging . The company dominates five categories with over 90% market share, including batteries and skincare.

market share, including batteries and skincare. Third-party sellers make up 62% of Q4 2024 sales, and about 25% earn over USD 100,000 annually.

of Q4 2024 sales, and about earn over annually. Amazon employs roughly 1,556,000 workers and earned USD 17.28 billion from advertising in 2025, an 18% increase from the previous year.

General Amazon Statistics

A report published by businessofapps.com stated that in 2024, Amazon Web Services revenue accounted for USD 107.5 billion.

In the same period, the company’s subscription revenue resulted in USD 44.3 billion.

Meanwhile, the advertising revenue resulted in USD 56.2 billion.

Over the past five years, Amazon’s market value has grown dramatically, rising from USD 172 billion in 2015 to USD 1.7 trillion in 2024.

As of 2024, Amazon Prime secured 250 million subscribers, while in the United States, Amazon Prime subscribers accounted for 181 million subscribers.

Amazon Prime Video in 2024 made up around 230 million users, and Amazon Prime Music reached 75 million users.

Besides, Amazon Prime Video spent approximately USD 21.5 billion in the same time.

Amazon Prime Day sales in the United States reached USD 14.2 billion, making up most of the total sales.

In 2024, the total number of sold-out Amazon Echos was around 25 million.

Amazon Fire TV secured a market share of 15% in the same time period.

Moreover, available apps in the Amazon App Store were 550,668.

Amazon dominated U.S. e-commerce, capturing 37.8% of the market share.

Metrics

(USD millions) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2025 Twelve Months Ended

March 31, 2025 Cash balance, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 82,312 73,332 Net income 17,127 65,944 Depreciation and amortisation of property and equipment, capitalised content costs, and operating lease assets 14,262 55,373 Stock-based compensation 3,689 20,739 Non-operating expense (income) 2,817 3,539 Deferred income taxes 507 3,203 Net cash provided by operating activities 17,015 113,903 Purchases of property and equipment 25,019 93,093 Proceeds from property and equipment sales and incentives 764 5,115 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired, non-marketable investments 48 3,680 Sales and maturities of marketable securities 7,737 22,748 Purchases of marketable securities 13,333 37,373 Net cash provided by investing activities 29,803 106,283 Proceeds from short-term debt 1,815 6,619 Repayments of short-term debt 2,082 6,738 Repayments of long-term debt – 8,852 Principal repayments of finance leases 410.00 1,683 Principal repayments of financing obligations 116 695 Net cash provided by financing activities 47 10,603 Foreign currency, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 416 456 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 12,419 3,439 Cash paid for interest on debt, and net capitalised interest 236 1,825 Cash paid for operating leases 3,562 12,571 Cash paid for interest on finance leases 71 284 Cash paid for interest on financing obligations 55 210 Cash paid for income taxes 877 12,727 Assets acquired under operating leases 4,321 15,992 Property and equipment acquired, net of remeasurements and modifications 54 866 Increase (decrease) in property and equipment acquired but not yet paid for 3,108 9,736

By Consolidated Statements Of Operations

Metrics

(in USD millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2025 Total net sales 155,667 Total operating expenses 137,262 Total non-operating income (expense) 3,274 Net income 17,127 Basic earnings/share 1.62 Diluted earnings/share 1.59 Weighted-average shares of earnings per share Diluted 10,793 Basic 10,603

Amazon’s Financial Statistics By Segment

A report published by ir.aboutamazon.com states that for the quarter ending March 31, 2025, Amazon’s North America division generated USD 92,887 million in net sales.

Meanwhile, the operating expenses totalled USD 87,046 million, producing an operating profit of USD 5,841 million.

The International segment posted net sales of USD 33,513 million and incurred operating costs of USD 32,496 million, resulting in USD 1,017 million in operating profit.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) reported net sales of USD 29,267 million with expenses of USD 17,720 million, yielding an operating income of USD 11,547 million.

Overall, the company’s consolidated net sales amounted to USD 155,667 million, with total expenses of USD 137,262 million, generating an operating profit of USD 18,405 million.

After including non-operating income of USD 3,274 million, income tax expenses of USD 4,553 million, and minor equity investment effects, net earnings reached USD 17,127 million.

In 2025, North American sales growth accounted for 60%, followed by International 21%, and AWS 19% of total revenue.

Amazon Revenue Statistics

As of 2025, Amazon earns over USD 2 billion daily.

This breaks down to around USD 80 million in revenue each hour, approximately USD 1.33 million every minute, and more than USD 22,000 per second.

The above graphical representation states that in Q1 2025, Amazon accounted for USD 155.7 billion, and in Q2 it reached around USD 167.7 billion.

Furthermore, in 2024, other quarterly analyses of Amazon were Q1 (USD 143.3 billion), Q2 (USD 140 billion), Q3 (USD 158.9 billion), and Q4 (USD 187.8 billion).

By Business Line

Business Types Q2 2024

(USD billion) Q2 2025

(USD billion) YoY Growth AWS 23%26.3 30.9 17% Online Stores 55.4 61.5 11% Physical Stores 5.2 5.6 7% Third-party Seller Services 36.2 40.3 11% Subscription Services 10.9 12.2 12% Advertising Services 12.8 15.7 23% Other 1.3 1.5 19%

By Segments

A report published by businessofapps.com states that in 2024, Amazon generated USD 247 billion from its online stores and USD 157.1 billion from third-party retail services.

In the same period, Amazon Web Services (AWS) generated USD 107.5 billion.

Meanwhile, the subscription services accounted for around USD 44.3 billion.

Furthermore, Advertising revenue totalled USD 56.2 billion, followed by physical stores ( USD 21.2 billion) and other sources (USD 5.4 billion).

By Region

As of 2024, the North America segment accounted for USD 387.4 billion in revenue for Amazon, according to Business of Apps.

Meanwhile, the company earned approximately USD 142.9 billion from its international operations.

Lastly, Amazon Web Services (AWS) made up nearly USD 107.5 billion in revenue.

Segment Q2 2024

(USD billion) Q2 2025

(USD billion) YoY Growth Total Revenue Share North America 90 100.1 11% 60% International 31.7 36.8 16% 22% AWS 26.3 30.9 17.5% 18%

Amazon Net Income Statistics

(Reference: infogram.com)

Amazon’s net income resulted in USD 17,127 million in the first quarter of 2025 and reached around USD 18,164 million in the second quarter of 2025.

Other quarterly net profits of Amazon in 2024 are mentioned as Q1 (USD 10,431 million), Q2 (USD 13,485 million), Q3 (USD 15,328 million), and Q4 (USD 20,004 million).

Amazon Employee Statistics

(Source: ctfassets.net)

Amazon’s workforce reached a high of 1.62 million employees in early 2022, but it slightly decreased afterwards.

By the first quarter of 2025, the company will have about 1.56 million full-time and part-time workers.

Amazon Statistics By Independent Sellers

According to sell.amazon.com, over 60% of all sales on Amazon come from independent sellers, many of those were small and medium-sized businesses.

In 2024, U.S.-based independent sellers earned an average of more than USD 290,000 each in annual sales.

Additionally, more than 55,000 of these sellers achieved over USD 1 million in sales that year.

By Brands in Stores

In 2024, Amazon blocked over 99% of potentially infringing listings before brands could report them.

Over 16,000 brands have joined Brand Registry using Amazon’s IP Accelerator service.

Additionally, more than 2.5 billion products have been confirmed as authentic through Amazon’s Transparency program.

By Tools, Programs, and Services

Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) costs roughly 70% less per unit than other premium U.S. services.

Products enrolled in the Subscribe & Save program, which offer a 10% to 15% discount, can boost sales conversions by up to 1.8 times on average.

Adding Basic A+ Content to listings can encourage customers to buy again, raising sales by as much as 8%.

Since its launch in 2011, Amazon Lending has provided over USD 15 billion in funding to help small and medium-sized businesses grow.

Sellers who use Veeqo for purchasing shipping labels experience around 20% fewer late deliveries on Amazon orders.

The Buy with Prime feature can boost off-Amazon customer purchases by around 25%.

By Top Products and Categories

(Source: ctfassets.net)

In the first half of 2024, the most profitable sellers were mainly in three categories: Beauty & Personal Care (30%), Home & Kitchen (30%), and Fashion & Accessories (27%).

In June 2025, AMZScout reported that in Beauty & Personal Care, gel vegan eye patches sold about 71,000 units monthly, earning over USD 1.5 million.

In Home & Kitchen, a blender with a portable cup sold 74,050 units, making around USD 2,281,040.

In Fashion & Accessories, a portable travel fan was sold at around 83,775 units, resulting in USD 1,365,643.

By Special Sales Events

In 2025, on day one, Amazon’s summer Prime Day begins with USD 7.9 billion in sales, with an increase of 9.9% from 2024.

Besides, the total U.S. online revenue reached USD 24.1 billion.

Shoppers made almost 154,807 orders, buying over 300,000 items during the event.

Amazon Website Statistics

(Reference: similarweb.com)

In July 2025, Amazon.com got roughly 2.8 billion visits, up from 254.8 million in June, showing a growth of nearly 9.85%.

On average, each visitor spent about 6 minutes and 19 seconds browsing the site and searched almost 10 pages per visit.

Besides, the bounce rate of amazon.com recorded at 30.26%, in the same duration.

By Country

(Reference: similarweb.com)

In July 2025, most of Amazon.com’s visits came from the United States, making up 85.81% of total traffic, which grew by 10.92%.

India accounted for 1.11% of visits, showing a rise of 9.11% over the period.

China contributes 0.86% of traffic, showing growth of 8.72%, while Canada accounts for 0.84%, up by 12.19%.

Colombia, though representing only 0.77% of traffic, experienced the highest growth rate at 30.93%.

The remaining 10.61% of visits come from other countries.

By Demographics

(Reference: similarweb.com)

The data for Amazon.com shows that its users are shared by gender, representing 51.88% and females accounting for 48.12%.

In terms of age distribution, the largest group of users was between 25 and 34 years old, making up 26.54% of the total.

This is followed by the 35–44 age group at 19.22% and the 45–54 group at 16.58%.

Younger adults aged 18–24 represent 14.71%, while the 55–64 age range accounts for 13.83%, and users aged 65 and older make up the smallest share at 9.11%.

By Marketing Channels Distribution

(Reference: similarweb.com)

In July 2025, most people visiting Amazon.com will come directly to the site, making up 67.21% of all traffic.

About 19.14% of visitors find Amazon through search engines without clicking on ads. Links from other websites, known as referrals, bring in 5.9% of the traffic.

Paid search ads attract 5.54% of visitors, showing how advertising helps reach customers.

Smaller amounts of traffic were generated from social (1.37%), email (0.22%), and display (0.62%).

By Social Network Distribution

(Reference: similarweb.com)

Based on the chart showing social network distribution for Amazon.com, YouTube dominates with a significant 57.81% share, as of July 2025.

Facebook follows with 13.64%, and Reddit is close behind at 12.99%.

X-Twitter accounts for 5.16% of the distribution, while Pinterest represents a smaller 3.3%.

The remaining 7.1% is attributed to other social networks.

Conclusion

To sum up, Amazon has steadily grown into one of the world’s top companies by widening its presence in many areas. The company’s businesses in the North American region and other countries bring in large amounts of revenue, while Amazon Web Services contributes huge profits.

As the technology is enhancing, it’s now more focused on innovation, keeping customers happy, and continues to lead in e-commerce, cloud services, and more. Its flexibility and constant growth explain why it remains such a strong and influential company worldwide.

