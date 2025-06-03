Kajabi Statistics And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Kajabi Statistics: Kajabi has emerged as a pivotal platform in the creator economy, enabling individuals to monetize their expertise through digital products like online courses, memberships, and coaching programs. In 2024, creators on Kajabi collectively earned over USD 2 billion, contributing to a cumulative total exceeding USD 9 billion since the platform’s inception. This significant growth is attributed to the platform’s comprehensive suite of tools that support content creation, marketing, and sales, allowing creators to establish sustainable businesses independent of traditional social media algorithms.

Notably, during the Black Friday Cyber Monday period in 2024, Kajabi creators generated nearly USD 40 million in revenue over just four days, highlighting the platform’s capacity to facilitate substantial earnings in condensed timeframes . These milestones underscore Kajabi’s role in empowering creators to achieve financial success through diversified income streams.

Editor’s Choice

Kaya had its revenue surpass US$75 million in the year 2024, increasing from US$60 million in 2020 and US$15 million in 2017, a growth of 25% from 2020 to 2024.

in the year 2024, increasing from in 2020 and in 2017, a growth of from 2020 to 2024. Kajabi had a dynamically fluctuating trend in the number of active stores in India but generally showed an upward trend, with store numbers rising from 32 in Q1 of 2022 until it peaked around 47 in Q4 of 2023, and thereafter maintained a status of around 38 in 2025.

in Q1 of 2022 until it peaked around in Q4 of 2023, and thereafter maintained a status of around in 2025. Kajabi has crossed US$5 billion worth of GMV and looks strong to hit US$9 billion by the end of 2024.

worth of GMV and looks strong to hit by the end of 2024. Content-making time was reduced up to 90% by this AI Creator Hub, thus raising efficiency for the creators.

by this AI Creator Hub, thus raising efficiency for the creators. Kajabi Payments, launched in August 2023, has processed more than US$25 million in creator revenue so far.

in creator revenue so far. 58.82% of Kajabi users are in the United States, followed by India ( 8.82% ) and the UK ( 4.41% ).

of Kajabi users are in the United States, followed by India ( ) and the UK ( ). 45.3% of Kajabi stores use Instagram, 35% use Facebook, and 20.8% use YouTube for audience engagement.

of Kajabi stores use Instagram, use Facebook, and use YouTube for audience engagement. 89% of Kajabi creators have fewer than 50,000 Instagram followers, showing how the platform empowers creators without relying on big followings.

of Kajabi creators have fewer than Instagram followers, showing how the platform empowers creators without relying on big followings. The creators of Kajabi earn an average of 25% more than those who market their products on other social media channels. A large 42% of Kajabi users claim they have an increased work-life balance, while 49% say that they enjoy much better creative freedom.

Kajabi Revenue Statistics

(Source: getlatka.com)

The above revenue chart regarding Kajabi statistics given by Getlatka tells us that since its commencement in 2010, Kajabi has been reliant on steady revenue growth with ever-increasing intensity.

The company had reported revenue of US$15 million way back in 2017, which can be considered one of the indicators of growing popularity in the digital creator space.

Then another US$15 million revenue increase occurred between 2020 and 2024, showing 25% growth in four years.

This indicates that the rapid growth Kajabi saw between 2017 and 2020 continued well into 2024. In 2020, Kajabi had quadrupled its revenue to US$60,000,000; this meant the company was growing at great speed, and the market at large was adopting the platform.

These figures clearly show the increasing prominence of this platform across industries. This has not just enhanced its user base but has also attested to its presence as a leading platform for knowledge entrepreneurs.

Kajabi Active Stores

(Reference: storeleads.app)

The Kajabi statistics data provided by Storeleads show that, through a view, one sees Indian stores on Kajabi actively intervening in fluctuations, but with a general upward trend over the years.

The active stores in India were 32 in number in Q1 of 2022 but rose in the Second and Third Quarters to 40 and 42, respectively; however, the last quarter noticed a slight slump to 39.

In 2023, the trend was somewhat inconsistent. It, however, noted a drop to 34 in the first quarter; thereafter, it went into a steady climb, hitting 37 stores in the second quarter and 40 stores in the third quarter.

The number of active stores for the fourth quarter more than doubled to 47, the highest point in the observed period.

The growth stabilised in 2024, beginning at 40 stores in Q1 and slightly climbing to 41 in Q2 and 43 in Q3. This was followed by a small reduction of 42 in Q4.

Quarter one of 2025 saw a dip down to 38 active stores; to date, quarter two has remained steady at that level.

While some quarter-on-quarter volatility exists in the numbers, the broader picture indicates overall expansion from early 2022, which is reflective of the slow but growing presence of Kajabi in the Indian market.

Kajabi’s Innovations And Creator Success Stories In 2024

According to PRnewswire, Kajabi statistics state that it entered uncharted territory when it celebrated its US$5 billion gross merchandise value milestone, bringing forth the solutions suite of generative AI tools that cuts down 90% of the usual amount of time needed to produce content by the creators, Kajabi Payments, an in-house payment system that, since its launch in August, has processed over US$25 million in transactions, and a branded mobile application to allow creators to offer a highly personalised experience without the exorbitant cost or technical constraints.

It will have seen about US$9 billion in total creator revenue come through by the end of 2024. The mission still rests on helping the creator to monetise their audience in whichever way possible, not only irrespective of any social media standing, but growing it from small-time projects into a full-time career capable of paying the bills while maintaining 100% of their revenues.

The go-to success businesses, such as that of Julie Soul of Soul Sparklettes Art, clearly show the impact of Kajabi, now nearly US$700,000 per year and on the verge of hitting US$1 million, despite a rather small social following.

The six figures Lim Karla of Written Word Calligraphy made as passive income from Kajabi are something refuted by many because her transition was rather from a highly time-intensive wedding invitation business and marriage of Kajabi income for a much healthier work-life balance.

An AI teacher and solopreneur who makes half a million dollars with Kajabi within 11 and a half months at 96% margins is gunning for 1 million dollars next year: these creator stories give credibility to the narrative that the platform can empower niche entrepreneurs.

Kajabi Payments will go global in the next year, aiming at Canada, Australia, the UK, and the EU markets.

The introduction of Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Afterpay has increased conversion rates by up to 10%, which in turn means more profits for the creators.

With 40% of Kajabi content now consumed via mobile, the Branded Mobile App is also getting new features in 2024 that will include push notifications, community tools, and live streaming functions, thereby keeping the creator-audience interaction well-engaged.

Kajabi Product Sales

(Source: creatortrends.kajabi.com)

According to company reports, the Kajabi statistics show that over the last three years, Kajabi has seen major movements through these sales of digital products, nearing the realms of more creativity entering their “ownership era.”

Course offers sold on Kajabi went on to grow steadily from 9.1 million in 2021 to 9.8 million in 2022 and skyrocketed to 12 million in 2023, for the seller’s strong backing of online learning content in a structured way.

The membership purchase has registered steady growth from 1.4 million in 2021 to 1.5 million in 2022, hitting 1.7 million in 2023, showing more audiences subscribing for continued-value content and exclusive content.

Community offers, the smaller in volume, have recorded tremendous percentage growth, from 23,000 in 2021 to 31,000 in 2022 and 38,000 in 2023, showing the increasing importance of engaged learning and interactive environments on the platform.

The clear marks of indicative trends as to who is quickly trusting Kajabi as a platform to power their business, and the demand for digital learning experiences in various formats, are on the rise.

Kajabi User Traffic

Kajabi draws a diverse user base that spans global regions and various industries. As per Similarweb Kajabi statistics, the largest share comes from the United States with 58.82%, followed by India with 8.82% and the United Kingdom with 4.41%.

Social media integration thus serves as a stock in trade for audience engagement, with 45.3% of Kajabi stores using Instagram; Facebook accounts for 35%, and 20.8% use YouTube.

According to Storeleads, Kajabi statistics reveal that most platform creators are not major social influencers, since 89% have less than 50,000 followers on Instagram. What this means is that Kajabi can truly support niche experts to monetise their knowledge, without depending on large social audiences.

Financially, Kajabi-based creators stand taller compared to their peers on traditional social media platforms.

On average, Kajabi creators earn 25% more, which tells of the platform’s support for entrepreneurial earnings.

In addition to this, 42% of creators vaguely mentioned that they enjoy a work-life balance, while 49% claimed to have more creative freedom, signifying that Kajabi pays well for both financial stability and the overall happiness of life.

Conclusion

Kajabi statistics in 2024 reaffirm its importance for the creator economy. By providing tools that focus on creator ownership, revenue diversification, and technological innovation, Kajabi has paved the way for thousands to convert their knowledge into thriving businesses. A reflection of the growing nature of the platform is the expression of Kajabi’s intention to empower the individual in this digital era.

Shared On:



Sources Creatortrends Prnewswire Storeleads Getlatka Similarweb

FAQ . How much revenue has Kajabi made in recent years? Having steady growth all through the past decade, confronted with a sustained performance in revenues, six million in 2017 grew to US$60 million or above for the year 2020, while 2024 numbers showed US$75 million. This implied that between 2020 and 2024, their revenue increased by 25%, which is demonstrative of Kajabi’s stronghold in the markets and ever-growing user base. How much do Kajabi creators earn as opposed to the social media-dependent ones? Kajabi creators earn around 25% more than those who depend on social media alone. Worth mentioning is that 89% of the Kajabi users have less than 50,000 followers on Instagram, showing that the platform assists niche entrepreneurs without trucking in a huge social audience. Among the users, 42% report a better work-life balance, and 49% report more creative liberty. What effect does AI have on the Kajabi platform in 2024? In 2024, their launch of the AI Creator Hub allowed them to cut course content creation time by 90%. This means that it enables creators to produce and launch their products faster and with more efficiency. It is on the map to streamline the creator experience with automation processes and advanced digital tools effort to streamline the creator experience through automation and advanced digital tools. What is Kajabi Payments, and how successful has it been since launch? Kajabi Payments is a proprietary payment system launched in August 2023. It has processed over US$25 million in creator revenue in its first year. With features like Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Afterpay, Kajabi Payments can increase conversion rates by as much as 10%. Kajabi is going to start expanding Payments into international locations such as Canada, the UK, Australia, and EU countries. What kinds of digital products sell the most on Kajabi? Digital product sales have launched on Kajabi with great velocity. To showcase the growth from 2021 to 2023: Courses: 12 million (to 9.1 million in 2021) Memberships: 1.7 million (to 1.4 million in 2021) Community Offers: 38,000 (to 23,000 in 2021). These statistics indicate that there is heavy demand for digital training programs that are restricted, interactive, and take a subscription approach.

Tajammul Pangarkar Tajammul Pangarkar is the co-founder of a PR firm and the Chief Technology Officer at Prudour Research Firm. With a Bachelor of Engineering in Information Technology from Shivaji University, Tajammul brings over ten years of expertise in digital marketing to his roles. He excels at gathering and analyzing data, producing detailed statistics on various trending topics that help shape industry perspectives. Tajammul's deep-seated experience in mobile technology and industry research often shines through in his insightful analyses. He is keen on decoding tech trends, examining mobile applications, and enhancing general tech awareness. His writings frequently appear in numerous industry-specific magazines and forums, where he shares his knowledge and insights. When he's not immersed in technology, Tajammul enjoys playing table tennis. This hobby provides him with a refreshing break and allows him to engage in something he loves outside of his professional life. Whether he's analyzing data or serving a fast ball, Tajammul demonstrates dedication and passion in every endeavor.

More Posts By Tajammul Pangarkar