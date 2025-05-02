Introduction

Atlassian Confluence Usage Statistics: As of 2024, Atlassian Confluence has solidified its position as a leading platform for collaboration and knowledge management across various industries. Over 40,000 organizations worldwide utilize Confluence, encompassing millions of active users each month. The platform supports up to 150,000 users on a single Confluence Cloud site, catering to the needs of large enterprises.

In 2022, users created over 58 million pages and viewed more than 3 billion pages, reflecting the platform’s extensive use. Additionally, the Atlassian Marketplace surpassed USD 4 billion in lifetime sales, offering over 5,700 apps and integrations to enhance Confluence’s capabilities. These statistics underscore Confluence’s significant role in facilitating digital transformation and streamlining collaboration within organizations.

This article addresses the key Atlassian Confluence usage statistics in 2024, such as user growth, market share, financial performance, and enterprise adoption.

Editor’s Choice

Atlassian Confluence usage statistics present 312,860 entities that have adopted Confluence for Knowledge Management: 1.88% of the market share.

entities that have adopted Confluence for Knowledge Management: of the market share. Confluence carried a 2.01% portion of the overall productivity software market.

portion of the overall productivity software market. Atlassian racked up more than US$4.3 billion in revenue during 2024, reflecting year-on-year growth of 23% .

in revenue during 2024, reflecting year-on-year growth of . Non-GAAP operating income stood at US$1.014 billion , with a 23% margin.

, with a margin. Free cash flow was US$1.415 billion , equating to a 32% margin.

, equating to a margin. Atlassian Confluence usage statistics claim that the clients spending more than US$1 million annually increased by 48% , reaching 524 .

annually increased by , reaching . 45,842 customers contributed over US$10,000 to Cloud ARR, an increase of 18%.

customers contributed over to Cloud ARR, an increase of 18%. Most Confluence users were based in the U.S. ( 54.38% ), the U.K. ( 9.51% ), and Germany ( 8.67% ).

), the U.K. ( ), and Germany ( ). Atlassian launched more than 30 AI features, such as natural language processing and sentiment analysis.

AI features, such as natural language processing and sentiment analysis. Security has been enhanced through the launch of Atlassian Guard.

Atlassian Confluence usage statistics show that with the upgrade to Confluence 5.7 , content growth began on a massive scale, increasing the number of all versions from 12,362 in 2008 to 16,314 in 2008 and the number of current versions from 3,524 to 5,387 .

, content growth began on a massive scale, increasing the number of all versions from in 2008 to in 2008 and the number of current versions from to . Atlassian’s employee count stood at 12,157 worldwide as of June 30, 2024.

Atlassian Confluence Upgrade Usage

(Source: support.atlassian.com)

The best AI can do to keep your text sounding human is strong rewriting, PLUS converting lower perplexity into burstiness with an increase in word count and HTML element preservation:

Now trained on data up to October 2023, will analyse all Atlassian Confluence usage measures before and after it was upgraded from version 5.7.

The total number of spaces included in this data was 20, comprising 4 site spaces and 16 personal spaces.

Atlassian Confluence usage statistics reveal that the number of content versions was 12,362, out of which 3,524 were current content versions.

It recorded 128 local users and four local groups. The size of the search index was 9,948.

After upgrading to Confluence 5.7, the total number of spaces remained the same at 20 spaces.

It changed a bit, now with 16 site spaces and 4 personal spaces, a little less personal, a little more site-wide collaboration.

Content volumes increased substantially but markedly, having all versions to 16,314 and current versions to 5,387, suggesting active post-upgrade usages and content updates.

The local user and group numbers remained stagnant at 128 and 4, respectively.

This Confluence usage statistics data shows that the upgrade not only improved the efficiency of systems but also attracted an even more increased number of users to create content and seek collaboration.

Atlassian Revenue

(Reference: statista.com)

The Australian software company, Atlassian, will earn revenue of more than 4.3 billion U.S. dollars in 2024.

The corporation develops tools to cater to software development teams and project managers.

One of its top products is Jira, heavily relied on by agile teams for project management regarding software development.

The revenue figure was impressive and strong as an indication of a company being in a strong position in the software industry, and an indication that it still has a lot of demand for its collaborative and project management tools.

Atlassian Number Of Employees

(Reference: statista.com)

As of June 30, 2024, there were 12,157 worldwide employees at Atlassian. The products of this company are tools that help companies achieve efficiency in developing software and managing projects.

The most popular of these products is Jira, which serves applications related to task tracking, workflow management, and agile development teams.

It expands the value of using these tools by thousands of companies worldwide to improve collaboration and productivity.

Atlassian Confluence Market Performance

Atlassian Confluence usage statistics depict that in 2024, more than 100,000 organisations used Atlassian Confluence, which emphasised its sound penetration in team collaboration and knowledge management.

Knowledge management was the reason Confluence was adopted by 312,860 companies, representing a 1.88% market share in the category, while productivity software received a 2.01% share.

According to Atlassian Confluence usage statistics, Atlassian’s financial year 2024 has a huge jump in entry, with reported total revenues increasing by 23% compared to previous years.

The company’s non-GAAP operating income stood at US$1.014 billion and, at this level, had a 23% operating margin.

Atlassian Confluence usage statistics present the free cash flow at US$1.415 billion represents a 32% margin, which was also strong.

Shifting decisions in customer spend exhibit a much larger tendency: 524 clients now spend over US$1 million annually, an increase of 48% compared to the year before.

Among many other Asia countries, the majority of them are from the United States (54.38%), the United Kingdom (9.51%), and Germany (8.67%).

The number of customers generating more than US$10,000 in Annualised Recurring Revenue (ARR) increased by 18%, to 45,842.

At the same time, it also introduced over 30 new AI features, including natural language processing and sentiment analysis, to improve user experience and good automation.

At the same time, security enhancements were achieved through the launch of Atlassian Guard, which currently offers advanced data protection tools.

At the same time, just because Confluence is competing with many platforms such as Wix, Zendesk, and Quip, it was able to grow its market share through consistent innovation in product offerings while earning customer loyalty.

Conclusion

In 2024, Atlassian Confluence proved that it can have good progress in terms of user adoption, financial performance, and enterprise engagement. As per Atlassian Confluence usage statistics, with its passion for innovation in AI and security, its market position is strengthened further. As organisations continue to find usage in efficient collaborative tools, the new needs will continue to be fulfilled by Confluence.

Shared On:



Sources Statista Atlassian Statista

FAQ . How many organisations adopted Atlassian Confluence in 2024? Atlassian Confluence usage statistics reveal that over 100,000 organisations adopted Confluence in 2024, indicating Atlassian’s heavy acceptance for collaboration and knowledge management across various industries. How did Atlassian perform financially in 2024? Atlassian reported over US$4.3 billion in revenue in 2024, an increase of 23% year over year. The company had a non-GAAP operating income of US$1.014 billion (23% margin) and free cash flow of US$1.415 billion (32% margin). What effect did the upgrade to Confluence 5.7 have on usage? Atlassian Confluence usage statistics show that after the upgrade to Confluence 5.7, there was a steep increase in content creation: total content versions increased from 12,362 to 16,314, and current versions changed from 3,524 to 5,387. The upgrade also enabled a shift from personal workspaces to site collaboration spaces. Where is Confluence the most accepted in terms of location? Atlassian Confluence usage statistics indicate that in 2024, the vast majority of users of Confluence were from the United States (54.38%), the UK (9.51%), and Germany (8.67%). Which features made it to Confluence in 2024? Atlassian introduced more than 30 AI-based features like NLP and sentiment analysis while also launching a new security product, Atlassian Guard, to bolster user and data protection.

Barry Elad Barry Elad is a tech enthusiast who loves diving deep into various technology topics. He gathers important statistics and facts to help others understand the tech world better. With a keen interest in software, Barry writes about its benefits and how it can improve our daily lives. In his spare time, he enjoys experimenting with healthy recipes, practicing yoga, meditating, or taking nature walks with his child. Barry’s goal is to make complex tech information easy and accessible for everyone.

More Posts By Barry Elad