TrustCommerce Statistics By Payment Gateways and Market Share (2025)

Introduction

TrustCommerce Statistics: TrustCommerce is mostly used in the sectors of healthcare, followed by retail and e-commerce companies, to process payments safely. It applies encryption and tokenization to keep data secure, lower risks, and provide trustworthy and smooth transaction experiences. These features help organizations maintain smooth operations while protecting customer information and reducing costs through secure, efficient, and dependable payment solutions.

TrustCommerce also integrates payments with existing software, helping organizations save time, improve workflows, and lower costs. This article looks at TrustCommerce statistics, covering trends, transaction numbers, and how different industries use its services, showing how the company supports secure and efficient payment solutions for businesses around the world.

Editor’s Choice

LeadiQ reports that TrustCommerce was established in 2000.

The company’s main office is located at 230 E. Ohio Street, Suite 410 #10001, Chicago, IL 60611, United States.

By August 2025, its annual revenue had grown to about USD 35 million .

. At the same time, TrustCommerce employed nearly 51 people working across three continents, such as North America, Asia, and South America.

people working across three continents, such as North America, Asia, and South America. Key leadership roles include the Chief Executive Officer, R. C., the Vice President of Strategic Accounts for Healthcare, R. N., and Founder, M. K.

The company’s official website is trustcommerce.com, and it also maintains a LinkedIn presence.

Its technology stack features tools and platforms such as WordPress, Salesforce, Elementor, Ruby, Yoast SEO, OWASP, YouTube, and X-Content-Type-Options.

By the end of 2025, TrustCommerce will employ around 76 people, supporting its operations across healthcare, retail, and e-commerce payment solutions.

people, supporting its operations across healthcare, retail, and e-commerce payment solutions. Overall, nearly 80% of 400 U.S. healthcare consumers reported ease with methods like wallets, transfers, and online cards, as per TrustCommerce.com.

TrustCommerce Market Share Statistics

Using advanced data science and indexing methods, insights are gathered from billions of public documents covering over 15,000 technology products.

In the online payment sector, each company is tracked with around 100 data fields on average.

According to Enlyft report analysis, TrustCommerce currently holds a market share of nearly 0.1% in this category.

By Top Industries

(Reference: enlyft.com)

As of 2025, among TrustCommerce’s customers, the biggest share comes from the Hospital & Health Care industry at 29%, with a distribution of 17 companies.

Computer Software and Information Technology & Services follow, each making up 7% of its customer base, accounting for five companies in each industry.

Furthermore, other industries using TrustCommerce are following, such as Banking (2), Higher education (2), financial services (2), Internet (2), pharmaceuticals (2), marketing and advertising (2), and automotive (2).

By Country

A report published by Enlyft shows that 90% of TrustCommerce customers are from the United States, resulting in approximately 50 companies.

Besides, only three companies in India and one company in Australia are using TrustCommerce in 2025.

By Employee

In 2025, around 12 companies using TrustCommerce have more than 10,000 employees.

About 11 companies fall in the 200 to 500 range, while eight companies each are in the 50 to 200 and 10 to 50 employee groups.

Additionally, six companies have 5,000 to 10,000 employees, and four companies each are in the 1,000 to 5,000 and 500 to 1,000 categories.

By Revenue

A report published on enlyft.com shows that among companies using TrustCommerce, 16 firms earn more than USD 1,000 million in revenue.

Around 11 companies generate between USD 10 million and 50 million, while nine businesses fall in the USD 50 million to 100 million range.

Another 8 organisations report revenues of USD 1 to 10 million, seven companies make USD 200 to 1,000 million, and 2 firms have revenues between USD 100 and 200 million.

Companies Currently Using TrustCommerce Statistics

Name Country Revenue (USD) Number of Employees Stanford Healthcare United States 1,000,000,000 From 1,000 to 4,999 St. Luke’s University Health Network Logo 1,000,000,000 10,000+ Vidant Health 1,000,000,000 10,000+ University Health Network Canada 1,000,000,000 10,000+ ECU Health United States 1,000,000,000 – City of Tacoma 200,000,000 to 400,000,000 1,000 to 4,999

TrustCommerce Website Statistics

On 27th August 2025, a report from trends.builtwith.com highlighted several insights about TrustCommerce.

Some websites linked to the platform generate more than USD 1 million in sales, while others cross USD 100k.

Certain sites spend over USD 1,000 per month on technology, with others investing above USD 100 or USD 10 monthly.

A few TrustCommerce-powered sites rank within the top 100,000 globally, whereas some are positioned beyond the top 1 million.

The customer base also includes domains ending with .io.

In terms of workforce, some client websites are associated with organisations having up to 1,000 employees, while others connect to firms with as many as 10,000 employees.

By Traffic and Visitor Engagement

(Source: semrush.com)

In July 2025, TrustCommerce’s website ranked 163,110 globally and 35,598 in the United States.

During this period, the site attracted approximately 221.52K visits.

In July, trustcommerce.com recorded about 221.52K visits, with an average session lasting 15 minutes and 55 seconds.

This marked a 24.39% increase in traffic compared to June.

In the same duration, on trustcommerce.com, about 15.85% of traffic comes from desktops, while the majority, nearly 84.15% comes from mobile devices.

By Top Sources and Top Destinations

In July 2025, traffic to trustcommerce.com came mainly from direct sources, making up 68%, though this showed a decline of 16.33%.

Other key referral sites included followmyhealth.com at 4.3% with a growth of 55.88%, pharmacyadvantageRx.com at 2.81% with a rise of 78.99%, partners.org at 2.42% showing 50% growth, and uhone.com at 2.35%, which saw the highest increase of 179.32%.

On the destination side, most users moved from TrustCommerce to Google.com (52.51%, up by 9.15%), followed by spherechannels.com (25.79%), servings.org (16.53%), and hcaptcha.com (5.17%).

By Keyword

In July 2025, TrustCommerce saw strong search activity in the United States, with “trustcommerce” leading at 1,000 searches, making up 30.87% of the traffic.

It was followed by “trustcommerce vault” with 720 searches, contributing 22.23%, and “trust commerce” with 590 searches, accounting for 18.21%.

Meanwhile, both “trust commerce login” and “vault trustcommerce” had 210 searches each, representing 6.48% of the traffic individually.

Websites Using TrustCommerce Analysis

Websites Sales Revenue (USD) Total Spending (USD) simplified.prudential.com 5 billion 10,000+ premierhealth.com – 2000+ igenex.com 71K+ 2000+ mychart.sgmc.org – 2000+ 3cstorefixtures.com – 100+ instabrain.io – 500+ term.instabrainstage.io – 50+ ilh-internal.interlace.health – 2000+ sentricsafetygroup.com 13k+ 250+ stanislaussurgical.com – 10+

TrustCommerce Within Healthcare Finances

A report published by TrustCommerce.com in January 2025 shows that rising healthcare costs push patients toward flexible digital payments, with 59% preferring debit cards and 39% choosing credit.

Almost 96% of healthcare providers now take credit card payments, while 69% offer flexible payment plans to help patients manage costs.

On average, four in five providers see improving billing systems and adding more payment options as top priorities for their organisations.

A TrustCommerce survey found by prnewswire.com that 58.75% of consumers aged 60+ are comfortable with digital payments.

Overall, nearly 80% of 400 U.S. healthcare consumers reported ease with methods like wallets, transfers, and online cards.

By Usage Statistics

TrustCommerce study reveals that when it comes to paying at the time of service, credit cards (45.75%) are the most preferred method, followed by debit cards (38.75%), cash (6.75%), digital wallets (6.5%), and checks (2.25%).

Payment preferences before or after receiving care show a similar pattern: credit cards (45.25%), debit cards (36.25%), digital wallets (7.5%), cash (7%), checks (2.25%), and bank transfers (1.75%).

Digital payments are mainly used for doctor visits (62.5%), prescriptions (59.5%), lab tests (31.25%), virtual care (29.25%), and hospitals (23.25%).

Although adoption is rising, 71.25% worry about security (46%), privacy (34.25%), trust (24%), or tech issues (16.5%); only 28.75% report none.

TrustCommerce Statistics by Payment Gateways

TrustCommerce provides a quick and secure way to accept major credit cards and ACH/eCheck payments on WooCommerce stores.

The extension works with regular purchases, subscriptions, and pre-orders.

It also lets merchants issue refunds and capture authorized payments directly from the Order Edit screen.

Conclusion

TrustCommerce is known as a safe and reliable payment system that is widely used in healthcare, retail, and e-commerce. Many people, including older users, are now more open to using digital payment methods, although worries about security, privacy, and trust still exist.

The website receives steady global traffic, with most visits coming from mobile devices, and search data from the U.S. shows strong keyword interest. With about 76 employees and smooth WooCommerce integration, TrustCommerce is well placed to grow in the digital payments market.

Shared On:



FAQ . Who owns TrustCommerce? TrustCommerce is a part of Sphere, a healthcare-focused payments company. What payment types does TrustCommerce support? It supports credit and debit cards, ACH/eCheck payments, mobile wallets, and recurring billing. Is TrustCommerce secure? Yes, it is PCI DSS Level 1 compliant and offers tokenisation and fraud protection features to keep payment data safe.

Maitrayee Dey Maitrayee Dey has a background in Electrical Engineering and has worked in various technical roles before transitioning to writing. Specializing in technology and Artificial Intelligence, she has served as an Academic Research Analyst and Freelance Writer, particularly focusing on education and healthcare in Australia. Maitrayee's lifelong passions for writing and painting led her to pursue a full-time writing career. She is also the creator of a cooking YouTube channel, where she shares her culinary adventures. At Smartphone Thoughts, Maitrayee brings her expertise in technology to provide in-depth smartphone reviews and app-related statistics, making complex topics easy to understand for all readers.

More Posts By Maitrayee Dey