2Checkout Statistics By Market Share, Users, Usage and Facts (2025)

Introduction

2Checkout statistics: 2Checkout, now Verifone, is a global payment platform helping businesses accept online and mobile payments worldwide. Popular among e-commerce, SaaS, and digital service providers, it simplifies transactions and subscription management and supports multiple currencies. With global reach, easy integration, and strong fraud prevention, it has grown rapidly, meeting the rising demand for cross-border eCommerce and subscription-driven business models.

This article on 2Checkout statistics includes current analysis from different insights, including market share, usage trends, global adoption, and key insights into how the platform supports the growing demand for secure, seamless, and scalable digital payments.

General 2Checkout Statistics

In 2025, 2Checkout processed more than USD 58 billion in payments, a 16% increase from 2024, while completing over 235 million transactions, showing 17% yearly growth.

The platform served over 19,000 merchants worldwide, with mobile devices driving 60% of transactions.

Operating in more than 200 countries, it supported over 120 e-commerce integrations and automated tax compliance for 110+ nations.

Subscription management expanded by 18%, with 74% of recurring payments successfully processed.

Fraud attempts across the network fell by 33%, highlighting improved security measures.

The average transaction value reached USD 91, and 38% of businesses reported increased conversion rates thanks to seamless integration and user experience.

Customer satisfaction was high at 94%, demonstrating reliability and ease of use.

Regionally, roughly one-third of North American e-commerce businesses relied on 2Checkout.

Top Features of 2Checkout

A report published by ecommerce-platforms.com states that 2Checkout provides global selling features by supporting 87 currencies and 15 languages, enabling access to buyers in over 200 countries.

Customers paid with credit cards, debit cards, or PayPal, and the system includes advanced fraud protection for security.

The platform integrates with over 100 shopping carts, including Shopify, BigCommerce, and WooCommerce.

Merchants can pick Hosted Checkout for customizable, high-traffic sales or Inline Checkout for smaller stores needing fast, seamless shopping.

2Checkout is easy to set up, offering payment API libraries in PHP, Python, Ruby, .NET, Java, and cURL.

2Checkout protects businesses with advanced fraud detection, applying over 300 rules to every online purchase.

2Checkout Market Statistics

As of the latest data from 6sense.com, 2Checkout serves around 1,739 customers, giving it an estimated market share of 0.11% in the global payment processing industry.

In 2025, more than 1,694 companies worldwide began using 2Checkout as their payment management tool.

Currently, 2Checkout ranks at #20 among payment service providers worldwide.

The top competitors of 2Checkout are Stripe, which captured the highest market share of 34.90% in the Payment Management category, followed by PayPal (31.65%), and Venmo (9.97%).

The United States is the leading country for 2Checkout payment management, with 727 users making up 58.68%.

Top Countries Usage Share of 2Checkout Statistics

According to coinlaw.io, the United States of America had the largest user share in 2025, making around 43% of global 2Checkout transactions.

The next two top countries, 2Checkout Usage share, are followed by the United Kingdom (21%) and Germany (13%).

Furthermore, other countries’ total 2Checkout transactions shares in 2025 are followed as Canada (9.5%), Australia (8.2%), India (7%), and Brazil (5.5%).

2Checkout Industry Usage Statistics

The Computer Electronics & Technology sector leads 2Checkout usage, representing 18.39% in 2025 and making it the platform’s top industry.

Moreover, 2Checkout’s usage share in other industries is followed by Science & Education (7.36%), Business & Education (3.68%), and Community & Society (3.25%).

The Others category leads with 67.33%, resulting in many industries using 2Checkout.

2Checkout Distribution Statistics By Categories

A report published by CoinLaw states that in 2025, almost 60% of digital product stores, including online services and software, are currently using 2Checkout.

Furthermore, other top categories for stores using 2Checkout are stated in the table below:

Categories Distribution share Fashion and apparel 25% Subscription services 20% Electronics and gadgets 15% Education and e-learning platforms 12% Health and beauty products 10% Home goods and furniture 8%

Top E-Commerce Platforms Using 2Checkout Statistics

(Reference: coinlaw.io)

The above chart further elaborates that in 2025, WooCommerce is going to make the highest usage share of 2Checkout, expecting a share of 43%.

The next two platforms’ usage share is going to be aided by Shopify (32%) and Magento (11%).

Other share of e-commerce stores using Checkout in 2025 are estimated as BigCommerce (7.5%), PrestaShop (5.2%), Squarespace (4.5%), and OpenCart (2.8%).

2Checkout Company Statistics by Employee Count, 2025

Company Employee Count ClonerAlliance Inc. (People’s Republic of China) 10,000+ HP (United States) Check Point Software (Israel) 5,000 – 9,999 SysTools (India) Aberystwyth University (United Kingdom) 1,000 – 4,999 Materialise (Belgium) ABBYY (United States) Bitdefender (Romania) Connectivity Source (United States) Ricoh Latin America Inc (Mexico)

2Checkout Customers Statistics by Products

(Reference: 6sense.com)

SEO leads with the highest number of customers at 32, followed by software development with 27 and software with 25.

Meanwhile, Web development also has a strong presence with 23 customers.

Both digital marketing and web design account for 22 customers each, while social media marketing holds 19 customers.

By Employee Size

According to the 6sense report analysis, the majority of 2Checkout’s customers for the payment-management category fall in the company size of 0 to 9 employees (808 customers), followed by 20 to 49 employees (437 customers),

Furthermore, other employee sizes are followed by 100 to 249 employees (168 customers), 10 to 19 employees (123 customers), and 50 to 499 employees (48 customers).

By Country

The leading regions for 2Checkout payment management in 2025 are the United States with 727 customers (58.68%), India with 135 (10.90%), and the United Kingdom with 105 (8.47%).

Besides, 2Checkout customers from other countries are estimated as Canada (47), Germany (45), Pakistan (44), and the People’s Republic of China (41).

Top 2Checkout Websites Usage Statistics

The largest website using 2Checkout is sourceforge.net, accounting for 37.54% of usage among the top sites.

It is followed by majorgeeks.com with 7.21%, flipbuilder.com at 3.51%, and videoconverterfactory.com with 3.34%.

Other notable sites include sourceforge.io (2.7%), wisecleaner.com (2.61%), gridinsoft.com (2.47%), ablebits.com (2.21%), cisdem.com (1.76%) and iban.com ( 1.7%).

2Checkout Website Traffic Statistics

(Source: similarweb.com)

As of the latest data, 2Checkout’s website holds a global rank of 144,337 and a country rank of 79,868 in the United States.

Within its category of Computers, Electronics, and Technology in the U.S., it is ranked 194.

The platform receives approximately 203,500 total visits, with a bounce rate of 35.64%.

On average, users visit 5.93 pages per session and spend around 2 minutes and 50 seconds per visit.

By Country

(Reference: similarweb.com)

The United States of America accounted for the highest share on 2co.com, at 35.49%, in August 2025, a reduction by 12.66% from last year.

The following are the top five countries by website traffic share: Germany: 13.58% (+6.47%), Japan: 9.02% (+11.89%), France: 6.36% (+111.9%), and Canada: 4.15% (+45.25%)

The rest of the countries captured a share of 31.39% 2Checkout’s web traffic.

By User Demographics

In the same period, the total number of 2Checkout’s website users aged 55 to 64 years accounted for the highest share, at 19.44%, followed by those aged 25 to 34 years at 17.67%.

Furthermore, the age share of other website users is followed by 45 to 54 years (17.48%), 35 to 44 years (17.13%), 65+ years (15.84%), and 18 to 24 years (12.45%).

Based on gender, approximately 59.59% of 2Checkout users were male, and 40.41% were female.

By Marketing Channels Distribution

(Reference: similarweb.com)

As of August 2025, the top traffic sources for the 2Checkout website were organic search with a traffic share of 51.34%, followed by Referrals (30.02%).

Moreover, other marketing channel distributions are followed by organic search (16.64%), social (1.26%), mail (0.17%), and display (0.55%).

By Social Media

(Reference: similarweb.com)

2Checkout’s social network traffic was highest on YouTube, accounting for 92.79% of total social visits.

Facebook followed with a 7.21% share of 2Checkout’s social network traffic.

2Checkout Pricing Statistics

(Source: ecommerce-platforms.com)

The 2Sell Plan works well for international sellers, applying a fee of 3.5% plus USD 0.35 per transaction.

The 2-Subscribe Plan is tailored for subscription sales, with charges of 4.5% plus USD 0.45 each time.

The 2Monetize Plan costs 6% plus USD 0.60 per sale, for global digital goods.

Conclusion

To sum up, 2Checkout is a trusted payment solution that helps businesses sell worldwide. It accepts many currencies, languages, and payment methods, making global sales easier. The platform also offers clear pricing, strong fraud protection, and smooth connections with major e-commerce tools.

Whether selling subscriptions, digital items, or international products, 2Checkout gives businesses what they need to grow and serve customers better.

What payment methods does 2Checkout support? Globally, it supports payments through credit cards, debit cards, PayPal, and various local methods. Can 2Checkout be trusted? It uses strict security measures, advanced fraud protection, and complies with global standards. Does 2Checkout support recurring billing? It supports recurring billing, allowing businesses to charge customers for subscription services automatically. What are the benefits of using 2Checkout? Benefits include global reach, multiple payment options, fraud protection, easy integrations, flexible checkout, support for subscriptions and digital sales. How to set up 2Checkout? First, sign up, next verify your account, followed by adding business details, integrating payment options, and activating checkout settings.

