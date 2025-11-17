McDonald’s Statistics By Revenue, Countries, Restaurants and Facts (2025)

Introduction

McDonald’s Statistics: McDonald’s is a global icon in the fast-food industry, representing one of the most recognizable brands worldwide. The company’s journey from a single restaurant to a global powerhouse demonstrates its remarkable ability to adapt and grow in an ever-changing market landscape. As we examine McDonald’s statistics, we can see the aspects that contribute to its robust business model and effective growth strategies.

Likewise, we will learn metrics that enable McDonald’s to continue shaping the future of the fast-food industry while maintaining its position as a global market leader.

Editor’s Choice

McDonald’s global revenue reached $25.49 billion in 2023 , representing a steady increase from $19.12 billion in 2005 .

, representing a steady increase from . Switzerland has the most expensive Big Mac at $8.07, while Taiwan has the cheapest at $2.28.

while Taiwan has the cheapest at Total assets reached a peak of $56.14 billion in 2023, representing significant growth from 2017.

representing significant growth from 2017. Franchise sales hit a record $119.75 billion in 2023 , doubling since 2006.

, doubling since 2006. The United States leads with 15,000 outlets, followed by Japan with 5,000 and China with 4,500 .

followed by Japan with and China with . Digital sales contributed 35% of global sales in 2023, up from 28% in 2022.

of global sales in 2023, up from In 2023, 93% of McDonald’s restaurants were operated by franchisees.

of McDonald’s restaurants were operated by franchisees. Plant-based products accounted for 12% of overall revenue in 2023.

of overall revenue in 2023. McDonald’s reduced plastic packaging by 8% in 2023.

The company’s stock price increased by 15% in 2023.

McDonald’s employed around 150,000 people globally in 2023.

people globally in 2023. Advertising expenditure reached $2.01 billion in 2023.

The total number of McDonald’s outlets worldwide reached 40,275 by the end of 2023.

by the end of 2023. Franchise fees and royalties generated $12.5 billion in 2023 .

. McDonald’s plans to add 1,000 new outlets in 2024.

History of McDonald’s

1940: Richard and Maurice McDonald opened McDonald’s Bar-B-Q in San Bernardino, California.

Richard and Maurice McDonald opened McDonald’s Bar-B-Q in San Bernardino, California. 1948: The restaurant was redesigned as a self-service drive-in using the Speedee Service System with a 15-cent hamburger focus.

The restaurant was redesigned as a self-service drive-in using the Speedee Service System with a 15-cent hamburger focus. 1953: The first franchised outlet using the Golden Arches design opened in Phoenix, Arizona.

The first franchised outlet using the Golden Arches design opened in Phoenix, Arizona. 1954: Milkshake-mixer salesman Ray Kroc visited the McDonald brothers and became their franchise agent.

Milkshake-mixer salesman Ray Kroc visited the McDonald brothers and became their franchise agent. 1955: Kroc founded McDonald’s System, Inc. and opened his Des Plaines, Illinois restaurant on April 15.

Kroc founded McDonald’s System, Inc. and opened his Des Plaines, Illinois restaurant on April 15. 1958: The company reported its 100 millionth hamburger sold.

The company reported its 100 millionth hamburger sold. 1961: Kroc acquired the rights to the company for $2.7 million; Hamburger University began operations that year.

Kroc acquired the rights to the company for $2.7 million; Hamburger University began operations that year. 1963: Ronald McDonald made his first television appearance, portrayed by Willard Scott.

Ronald McDonald made his first television appearance, portrayed by Willard Scott. 1965: McDonald’s completed its initial public offering on April 21, 1965; the Filet-O-Fish became the first item added to the national menu.

McDonald’s completed its initial public offering on April 21, 1965; the Filet-O-Fish became the first item added to the national menu. 1967: International expansion began with openings in Canada and Puerto Rico.

International expansion began with openings in Canada and Puerto Rico. 1968: The Big Mac, created in Pittsburgh, was added to the national menu.

The Big Mac, created in Pittsburgh, was added to the national menu. 1973: The Quarter Pounder and Quarter Pounder with Cheese were introduced.

The Quarter Pounder and Quarter Pounder with Cheese were introduced. 1974: The first Ronald McDonald House opened in Philadelphia to support families of hospitalized children.

The first Ronald McDonald House opened in Philadelphia to support families of hospitalized children. 1975: The first McDonald’s drive-thru opened in Sierra Vista, Arizona; the Egg McMuffin was added to the national menu.

The first McDonald’s drive-thru opened in Sierra Vista, Arizona; the Egg McMuffin was added to the national menu. 1979: The Happy Meal launched nationally in the United States in June.

The Happy Meal launched nationally in the United States in June. 1983: Chicken McNuggets rolled out across all U.S. restaurants.

Chicken McNuggets rolled out across all U.S. restaurants. 1990: The first restaurant in Moscow opened on January 31 at Pushkin Square.

The first restaurant in Moscow opened on January 31 at Pushkin Square. 1993: The first McCafé opened in Melbourne, Australia.

The first McCafé opened in Melbourne, Australia. 2003: McDonald’s launched its first global advertising campaign, “i’m lovin’ it,” in September.

McDonald’s launched its first global advertising campaign, “i’m lovin’ it,” in September. 2015: All-day breakfast began in the United States.

All-day breakfast began in the United States. 2022: McDonald’s announced its exit from Russia and the sale of its business there.

McDonald’s announced its exit from Russia and the sale of its business there. 2023: The company began testing CosMc’s, a small-format, beverage-led concept, starting in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

The company began testing CosMc’s, a small-format, beverage-led concept, starting in Bolingbrook, Illinois. 2025: McDonald’s stated that CosMc’s pilot locations would be closed, with select beverages to be tested in core restaurants.

Fun Facts About McDonald’s

McDonald’s operated 40,275 restaurants worldwide in 2023 and 2024, demonstrating the significant expansion of its global footprint.

The company served customers in 119 countries, reflecting a wide international presence.

The total number of locations reached 41,822, indicating continued expansion across various regions.

More than 70 million customers visited McDonald’s every day, indicating very strong daily demand.

The global workforce was estimated at about 150,000 employees, supporting operations, service quality, and store management across all markets.

The company generated about USD 25.49 billion in annual revenue, highlighting its strong financial performance during the year.

The brand was valued at USD 221.9 billion, showing McDonald’s position as one of the most influential and recognized names in the global food service industry.

McDonald’s started as a simple barbecue drive-in in 1940 in San Bernardino, California, run by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald. The now famous limited menu and “Speedee Service System” came later in the late 1940s to serve food much faster.

Ray Kroc, who later transformed McDonald’s into a global chain, first visited the restaurant in 1954 as a salesman for milkshake machines. He opened his own McDonald’s in Des Plaines, Illinois in 1955 and eventually bought the rights to the brand for about USD 2.7 million in 1961.

The famous Golden Arches were originally part of the building design, not just a logo. In the early 1950s, tall yellow arches were built on each side of the restaurant, allowing drivers to see it from a distance. Later, these arches were stylized into the “M” logo.

McDonald’s is one of the most widespread restaurant brands in the world, with about 43,477 restaurants at the end of 2024, up from 41,822 in 2023. The United States alone has more than 13,500 outlets, and China has over 6,800.

Every day, McDonald’s serves roughly 69 million customers worldwide, which is more than the entire population of many countries and is close to the population of a large country such as France.

McDonald’s is so closely watched by economists that its Big Mac burger became the basis for the “Big Mac Index,” first introduced by The Economist in 1986 as a simple way to compare the purchasing power of currencies between countries.

The brand is present in more than 100 countries and territories, with only a small number of countries having no McDonald’s locations at all. Some markets such as the United States, China and Japan together account for more than half of all McDonald’s restaurants worldwide.

Despite its strong brand, McDonald’s does not own most of its outlets. The majority of its restaurants are franchised, which means independent business owners operate them under long-term agreements with McDonald’s.

McDonald’s reported revenue of about USD 25.5 billion in 2023, while system-wide sales from company-owned and franchised restaurants worldwide were around USD 100 billion in 2019, equal to almost 4% of the estimated global restaurant industry at that time.

The company is still expanding quickly. McDonald’s leadership has announced plans to open more than 8,000 new restaurants globally by the end of 2027, targeting a network of about 50,000 outlets, which would be the fastest expansion phase in its history.

McDonald’s Global Revenue

(Reference: statista.com)

McDonald’s Statistics show the company’s global revenue trends from 2005 to 2023, peaking around 2013-2014 and experiencing fluctuations afterward.

In 2005, McDonald’s revenue was $19.12 billion; it increased to $25.49 billion by the end of 2023.

Between 2005 and 2013, the highest revenue was recorded in 2013 at $28.11 billion.

McDonald’s Reports 3rd Quarter 2025

McDonald’s reported that global comparable sales grew by 3.6% in the third quarter of 2025, showing steady improvement in customer demand across all regions. The company confirmed that U.S. comparable sales increased 2.4%, international-operated markets rose 4.3%, and international development-licensed markets climbed 4.7% during the period.

The company generated more than USD 36 billion in global Systemwide sales for the quarter, reflecting an 8% increase from the previous year. In constant currency terms, the growth was 6%, which indicates solid underlying performance. McDonald’s also recorded USD 9 billion in sales from loyalty program members during the quarter, contributing to USD 34 billion over the past twelve months.

McDonald’s announced that consolidated revenues increased 3%, or 1% when measured in constant currencies. Systemwide sales continued to rise strongly, increasing 8%, driven by consistent menu demand and customer traffic across global markets.

Consolidated operating income grew 5%, with a 3% increase in constant currencies. The results included USD 39 million in pre-tax restructuring charges connected to organizational changes. When excluding these charges and last year’s USD 98 million in similar expenses, operating income still increased 3%, reflecting stable cost control and operational efficiency.

Diluted earnings per share reached USD 3.18, which represents a 2% increase from the previous year. Excluding restructuring-related charges of USD 0.04 per share, earnings stood at USD 3.22, showing no change from last year and a slight 1% decline in constant currencies. This outcome demonstrates that profit stability was largely maintained despite incurring restructuring costs and facing currency pressures.

Big Mac Index Worldwide

(Reference: statista.com)

McDonald’s Statistics explain that the Big Mac index refers to the price of a Big Mac in different countries, thus showing the purchasing power parity of other countries.

Switzerland has the most expensive Big Mac at $8.07, followed by Uruguay at $7.07, Norway at $6.77, Argentina at $6.55, the Euro area at $6.06, Britain at $5.90, Sri Lanka at $5.69, United States at $5.69.

Taiwan has the cheapest Big Mac at $2.28, followed by Indonesia at $2.47, Egypt at $2.75, India at $2.85, South Africa at $2.86, Philippines at $2.86, Malaysia at $2.87, and Ukraine at $2.94.

Total Assets of McDonald’s

(Reference: statista.com)

McDonald’s Statistics show that the period between 2005 and 2010 indicates relatively flat growth in total assets, remaining close to the $29 billion range.

Between 2017 and 2023, the total assets increased significantly, with the highest jump observed in 2021.McDonald’s total assets reached their highest value of $56.14 billion in 2023.

McDonald’s total assets have shown consistent growth over the years, with fluctuations seen after 2015, and a steady rise in asset values is noticeable from 2018 onwards, peaking in 2023.

Franchise Sales of McDonald’s Worldwide

(Reference: statista.com)

McDonald’s Statistics show that franchised restaurant sales have consistently increased from 2006 to 2023.

Sales surpassed the $100 billion mark for the first time in 2021. From 2006 to 2023, McDonald’s franchised restaurant sales more than doubled.

Despite fluctuations, McDonald’s franchised restaurant sales hit their highest value of $119.75 billion in 2023.

Key McDonald’s Facts and Statistics

McDonald’s distributes more than 3.4 billion toys every year through Happy Meals, making it one of the largest toy distributors in the world.

McDonald’s is the most widely visited fast-food chain, serving over 69 million customers every day across more than 38,000 restaurants in over 100 countries, and more than 90% of these restaurants are run by franchise owners.

McDonald’s once served pizza, known as the McPizza, in the 1980s and 1990s, but it was removed from the menu because it took too long to prepare.

The McFlurry spoon is specially designed so it can attach to the mixing machine, which is why it has a hollow square-shaped handle.

The Big Mac Index is used in some countries, including Zimbabwe and Belarus, to compare local buying power and understand inflation.

McDonald’s introduced its first drive-thru in 1975 in Arizona to serve military personnel who were not allowed to leave their cars while in uniform, and it later helped popularize the clamshell burger container in the 1980s.

The Egg McMuffin was created by franchisee Herb Peterson, who wanted a portable breakfast option similar to eggs benedict.

McDonald’s uses real eggs in its Egg McMuffin and is one of the largest egg buyers in the United States.

McDonald’s operates a restaurant at McMurdo Station in Antarctica, serving researchers and staff working in the region.

McDonald’s adapts its menu to local tastes, offering items such as McSpaghetti in the Philippines, the McRice Burger in Singapore, and the McLobster Roll in parts of Canada.

The first Ronald McDonald House opened in 1974 to support families with children receiving medical treatment, and similar community programs continue worldwide.

An average McDonald’s worker flips a burger patty roughly every 10 seconds, and the company serves about 75 burgers per second globally.

McDonald’s is among the world’s biggest cheese purchasers, using large amounts for items such as cheeseburgers and Big Macs.

The Filet-O-Fish contains only fish, cheese, and tartar sauce, making it one of the simplest sandwiches offered, and the company provides full nutritional information for all menu items.

McDonald’s runs Hamburger University, a training center where employees can earn a degree in Hamburgerology, and workers can receive college credits through the Archways to Opportunity program.

McDonald’s plans to use 100% renewable, recycled, or certified packaging by 2025 and aims for renewable energy in all company-owned restaurants.

McDonald’s and its branding have appeared in artworks created by well-known artists, including Andy Warhol.

The name “McDonald’s” is not used in Iceland due to naming rules, so the brand operates under the name Maggi’s.

The well-known 1994 coffee lawsuit highlighted issues around product safety and personal injury, drawing attention to how companies must manage consumer risks.

The term “McDonaldization” is widely used in sociology to describe systems built around efficiency, predictability, and uniform standards, similar to how McDonald’s operates its restaurants.

List of McDonald’s Products

Burgers

Hamburger : Meat patty, ketchup, mustard, pickles, onions, bun.

: Meat patty, ketchup, mustard, pickles, onions, bun. Double Cheeseburger : Two beef patties, ketchup, mustard, pickles, onions, cheese.

: Two beef patties, ketchup, mustard, pickles, onions, cheese. Triple Cheeseburger : Three beef patties, cheese between each patty, ketchup, mustard, onions, and pickles.

: Three beef patties, cheese between each patty, ketchup, mustard, onions, and pickles. Big Mac : Two beef patties, Big Mac sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions, sesame seed bun, additional middle bun.

: Two beef patties, Big Mac sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions, sesame seed bun, additional middle bun. Quarter Pounder : 4.25 oz beef patty, ketchup, mustard, onions, pickles, cheese.

: 4.25 oz beef patty, ketchup, mustard, onions, pickles, cheese. Big N’ Tasty : Beef patty, ketchup, cheese, mayonnaise, grilled onions, pickles, lettuce, tomatoes.

: Beef patty, ketchup, cheese, mayonnaise, grilled onions, pickles, lettuce, tomatoes. McDouble : Two beef patties, cheese, pickles, onions.

: Two beef patties, cheese, pickles, onions. Bacon McDouble : McDouble with applewood smoked bacon.

: McDouble with applewood smoked bacon. Daily Double : Beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onions, mayonnaise, cheese.

: Beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onions, mayonnaise, cheese. McFeast : Quarter-pound patty, lettuce, tomato, onions, cheese, mayonnaise.

: Quarter-pound patty, lettuce, tomato, onions, cheese, mayonnaise. 1955 Burger : Beef, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, caramelized onions, ketchup, smoky sauce.

: Beef, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, caramelized onions, ketchup, smoky sauce. Jalapeño Double : Beef patties, cheddar cheese, jalapeños, buttermilk ranch sauce.

: Beef patties, cheddar cheese, jalapeños, buttermilk ranch sauce. ChiTown Classic : Canadian bacon, applewood smoked bacon.

: Canadian bacon, applewood smoked bacon. Denali Mac : Two quarter-pound patties, similar to Big Mac.

: Two quarter-pound patties, similar to Big Mac. M Burger : Beef, Batavia lettuce, tomato, Emmental cheese, ciabatta roll.

: Beef, Batavia lettuce, tomato, Emmental cheese, ciabatta roll. Aussie Angus Deluxe : Angus beef, bacon, beetroot, onions, lettuce, cheese, and sauce.

: Angus beef, bacon, beetroot, onions, lettuce, cheese, and sauce. Crispy McBacon: Two beef patties, cheese, bacon, special sauce.

Chicken

McChicken : Breaded chicken, mayonnaise, lettuce, toasted bun.

: Breaded chicken, mayonnaise, lettuce, toasted bun. Chicken McNuggets : Breaded chicken nuggets and various dipping sauces.

: Breaded chicken nuggets and various dipping sauces. Premium Chicken Sandwiches : Classic, Ranch BLT, Club (grilled or crispy).

: Classic, Ranch BLT, Club (grilled or crispy). Buttermilk Crispy Tenders : Buttermilk chicken strips.

: Buttermilk chicken strips. Maharaja Mac : Chicken patty, lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise.

: Chicken patty, lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise. McArabia : Grilled chicken or kofta, pita bread, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, garlic mayo.

: Grilled chicken or kofta, pita bread, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, garlic mayo. Chicken McBites : Small chicken bites.

: Small chicken bites. Artisan Grilled Chicken: Marinated grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, artisan roll.

Fish

Filet-O-Fish : Fish fillet, tartar sauce, cheese, steamed bun.

: Fish fillet, tartar sauce, cheese, steamed bun. Fish McBites: Battered white fish pieces.

Pork

McRib: Ground pork patty, barbecue sauce, onions, pickles.

Breakfast

Sausage McMuffin : Sausage patty, cheese, egg, English muffin.

: Sausage patty, cheese, egg, English muffin. McMuffins : Fried egg, back bacon, cheese, English muffin.

: Fried egg, back bacon, cheese, English muffin. McGriddles: Pancake sandwich with sausage, ham, or bacon.

Desserts

McFlurry : Soft-serve ice cream with candy or cookies mixed in.

: Soft-serve ice cream with candy or cookies mixed in. Cinnamon Melts : Cinnamon roll with cream cheese icing.

: Cinnamon roll with cream cheese icing. Fruit and Yogurt Parfait : Yogurt with strawberries, blueberries, and granola.

: Yogurt with strawberries, blueberries, and granola. Donuts: Various flavors, including Apple Fritter, Strawberry Jelly, and Maple Caramel.

Other

Snack Wrap : Chicken breast (crispy or grilled), lettuce, cheese, tortilla.

: Chicken breast (crispy or grilled), lettuce, cheese, tortilla. McVeggie : Vegetarian burger with a whole wheat bun.

: Vegetarian burger with a whole wheat bun. Happy Meal: Children’s meal with a toy, entrée, side, and beverage.

(Source: wikipedia.org)

Countries with McDonald’s Restaurants

Country/Territory Number of Outlets Argentina 420 American Samoa 2 Andorra 5 Aruba 3 Australia 1,100 Austria 199 Azerbaijan 27 Bahamas 3 Bahrain 33 Belgium 111 Brazil 1,800 Brunei 5 Bulgaria 42 Canada 1,600 Chile 300 China 4,500 Colombia 65 Costa Rica 73 Croatia 46 Cuba (Guantanamo Bay) 1 Curaçao 5 Cyprus 24 Czech Republic 119 Denmark 260 Dominican Republic 23 Ecuador 33 Egypt 189 El Salvador 22 Estonia 11 Fiji 4 Finland 140 France 2,200 French Guiana 3 French Polynesia 6 Georgia 25 Germany 1,500 Gibraltar 1 Greece 32 Guatemala 110 Guadeloupe 9 Guam 7 Guernsey and Jersey 1 Honduras 10 Hong Kong 254 Hungary 111 India 600 Indonesia 290 Iraq 1 Ireland 95 Israel 400 Italy 709 Japan 5,000 Jordan 46 Kuwait 87 Latvia 14 Lebanon 23 Liechtenstein 1 Lithuania 17 Luxembourg 12 Macau 39 Malaysia 371 Malta 9 Mauritius 16 Mexico 780 Moldova 10 Monaco 1 Morocco 70 Netherlands 263 New Caledonia 4 New Zealand 170 Nicaragua 8 Northern Mariana Islands 2 Norway 79 Oman 34 Panama 81 Paraguay 24 Peru 29 Philippines 740 Poland 546 Portugal 199 Puerto Rico 95 Qatar 75 Réunion 16 Romania 102 Saudi Arabia 412 Serbia 35 Singapore 151 Sint Maarten 3 Slovakia 43 Slovenia 28 South Africa 350 South Korea 399 Spain 605 Sri Lanka 12 Suriname 2 Sweden 196 Switzerland 179 Taiwan 409 Thailand 230 Trinidad and Tobago 4 Turkey 263 Ukraine 117 United Arab Emirates 203 United Kingdom 1,436 United States 15,000 United States Virgin Islands 5 Uruguay 33 Venezuela 83 Vietnam 33 Western Sahara 1

(Source: wikipedia.org)

McDonald’s Overview

McDonald’s is one of the most recognizable fast-food chains in the world. As a leading global food and beverage industry player, it has established a vast network of restaurants in more than 100 countries. The company’s growth, financial performance, and market dominance are important focus areas for investors and market researchers. McDonald’s statistics from 2023 and 2024 reveal the company’s financial strength, operational strategies, and response to changing market conditions. These statistics show how McDonald’s continues to evolve in an increasingly competitive market.

In 2023, McDonald’s global revenue reached approximately $24.5 billion US dollars , an increase from $23.2 billion US dollars in 2022. The revenue growth reflects McDonald’s strong international presence and ability to adapt to consumer preferences. The increase in income can also be attributed to the company’s ongoing efforts to expand its menu, invest in digital transformation, and enhance customer experiences. For 2024, McDonald’s is projected to achieve even higher revenues as market conditions continue to favor quick-service restaurants that emphasize convenience and affordability.

, an increase from in 2022. The revenue growth reflects McDonald’s strong international presence and ability to adapt to consumer preferences. The increase in income can also be attributed to the company’s ongoing efforts to expand its menu, invest in digital transformation, and enhance customer experiences. For 2024, McDonald’s is projected to achieve even higher revenues as market conditions continue to favor quick-service restaurants that emphasize convenience and affordability. McDonald’s restaurant footprint also expanded in 2023. The total number of McDonald’s outlets worldwide reached 40,275 by the end of the year. This growth is part of the company’s long-term plan to open new restaurants in high-potential markets like Asia and Africa. In 2024, McDonald’s aims to add 1,000 outlets , particularly in regions with rising affordable fast food demand. This expansion strategy is crucial for McDonald’s to maintain its market share and meet the growing demand from middle-class consumers in emerging economies.

by the end of the year. This growth is part of the company’s long-term plan to open new restaurants in high-potential markets like Asia and Africa. In 2024, McDonald’s aims to add , particularly in regions with rising affordable fast food demand. This expansion strategy is crucial for McDonald’s to maintain its market share and meet the growing demand from middle-class consumers in emerging economies. Another key area in McDonald’s statistics is its advertising expenditure. McDonald’s invested $2.01 billion US dollars in advertising in 2023, a slight increase from $1.95 billion US dollars in 2022. The company continues prioritizing digital and social media marketing campaigns to connect with younger generations. With a focus on leveraging data analytics to deliver personalized offers, McDonald’s aims to drive higher engagement and customer loyalty. For 2024, advertising spending is expected to increase as McDonald’s continues to promote its new menu items and value deals.

in advertising in 2023, a slight increase from in 2022. The company continues prioritizing digital and social media marketing campaigns to connect with younger generations. With a focus on leveraging data analytics to deliver personalized offers, McDonald’s aims to drive higher engagement and customer loyalty. For 2024, advertising spending is expected to increase as McDonald’s continues to promote its new menu items and value deals. One of the most notable trends in McDonald’s statistics is the rise of digital sales. In 2023, McDonald’s reported that 35% of its global sales came from digital channels, including mobile apps, kiosks, and delivery services. This is a significant jump from 28% in 2022. McDonald’s has invested heavily in its digital infrastructure, with plans to introduce more self-order kiosks and expand its delivery partnerships. The company’s digital transformation is expected to accelerate in 2024, with digital sales forecasted to contribute 40% of total revenue by the end of the year.

of its global sales came from digital channels, including mobile apps, kiosks, and delivery services. This is a significant jump from in 2022. McDonald’s has invested heavily in its digital infrastructure, with plans to introduce more self-order kiosks and expand its delivery partnerships. The company’s digital transformation is expected to accelerate in 2024, with digital sales forecasted to contribute of total revenue by the end of the year. Labor costs and employee statistics also play a crucial role in understanding McDonald’s operations. As of 2023, McDonald’s employed around 150,000 people globally, down from 160,000 in 2022. The decrease in employee numbers reflects McDonald’s efforts to automate more operations, particularly in developed markets like the United States and Europe. Using self-order kiosks and robotic kitchen assistants will reduce the company’s dependency on human labor, resulting in potential labor cost savings in 2024.

people globally, down from in 2022. The decrease in employee numbers reflects McDonald’s efforts to automate more operations, particularly in developed markets like the United States and Europe. Using self-order kiosks and robotic kitchen assistants will reduce the company’s dependency on human labor, resulting in potential labor cost savings in 2024. Menu innovation is another significant aspect of McDonald’s strategy in 2023 and 2024. The company introduced a variety of new menu items in 2023, including plant-based burgers and healthier options to cater to changing consumer preferences. Sales of plant-based products contributed 12% to McDonald’s overall revenue in 2023, highlighting the growing demand for alternative protein sources. The company is expected to expand its plant-based offerings further in 2024, aiming to increase its contribution to 15% of total sales. Additionally, McDonald’s plans to launch limited-time promotions and seasonal offerings to attract customers and increase sales during peak periods.

to McDonald’s overall revenue in 2023, highlighting the growing demand for alternative protein sources. The company is expected to expand its plant-based offerings further in 2024, aiming to increase its contribution to of total sales. Additionally, McDonald’s plans to launch limited-time promotions and seasonal offerings to attract customers and increase sales during peak periods. Sustainability is also an important focus in McDonald’s strategy. In 2023, McDonald’s made significant progress in its commitment to reducing its environmental impact. The company reduced plastic packaging by 8% and increased the use of recycled materials by 12% compared to 2022. In 2024, McDonald’s plans to continue its sustainability efforts, aiming to achieve 100% recyclable or renewable packaging by 2025. These initiatives are important for reducing environmental impact and resonate with eco-conscious consumers, which is crucial for maintaining brand loyalty.

and increased the use of recycled materials by compared to 2022. In 2024, McDonald’s plans to continue its sustainability efforts, aiming to achieve recyclable or renewable packaging by 2025. These initiatives are important for reducing environmental impact and resonate with eco-conscious consumers, which is crucial for maintaining brand loyalty. Franchise operations remain a key driver of McDonald’s business model. In 2023, approximately 93% of McDonald’s restaurants were operated by franchisees. This franchise-heavy model allows McDonald’s to maintain lower capital expenditures and higher margins. The company earned $12.5 billion US dollars from franchise fees and royalties in 2023, up from $11.8 billion US dollars in 2022. This trend is expected to continue in 2024, with franchise operations playing a significant role in McDonald’s overall revenue growth.

of McDonald’s restaurants were operated by franchisees. This franchise-heavy model allows McDonald’s to maintain lower capital expenditures and higher margins. The company earned from franchise fees and royalties in 2023, up from in 2022. This trend is expected to continue in 2024, with franchise operations playing a significant role in McDonald’s overall revenue growth. The company’s stock performance is another key indicator of its financial health. McDonald’s stock price increased by 15% in 2023, outperforming the broader restaurant industry. Investors remain optimistic about McDonald’s growth prospects, particularly in international markets. As of early 2024, McDonald’s is projected to continue delivering strong returns to shareholders, driven by its robust business model and focus on innovation.

in 2023, outperforming the broader restaurant industry. Investors remain optimistic about McDonald’s growth prospects, particularly in international markets. As of early 2024, McDonald’s is projected to continue delivering strong returns to shareholders, driven by its robust business model and focus on innovation. From a market researcher’s point of view, McDonald’s statistics highlight the company’s ability to adapt to changing market dynamics and consumer preferences. The company’s focus on digital transformation, sustainability, and menu innovation positions it well for future growth. However, McDonald’s must continue balancing operational efficiency with the increasing demand for healthier and more sustainable products. As competition in the fast-food industry intensifies, McDonald’s must leverage its scale, brand recognition, and franchise model to maintain its competitive edge in 2024 and beyond.

Conclusion

McDonald’s statistics showcase the company’s performance and operations, as well as its continued evolution and adaptation to changing market conditions. McDonald’s success can be attributed to its multi-faceted approach, combining traditional strengths like its franchise model with modern digital transformation and sustainability initiatives.

With its strong brand recognition, extensive global presence, and adaptable business strategy, McDonald’s will likely maintain its industry leadership while evolving to meet future market demands and consumer expectations. However, the company must continue to navigate challenges such as changing consumer preferences, sustainability demands, and intense market competition.

Shared On:



Sources Statista

FAQ . What is McDonald’s current global revenue? McDonald’s generated $25.49 billion in global revenue for 2023. How many countries have McDonald’s restaurants? McDonald’s operates in over 100 countries worldwide Which country has the most McDonald’s restaurants? The United States leads with 15,000 McDonald’s restaurants. What is the Big Mac Index? The Big Mac Index is a price comparison tool showing the cost of Big Macs across different countries to indicate purchasing power parity. How much of McDonald’s business comes from franchises? Approximately 93% of McDonald’s restaurants are operated by franchisees. What percentage of sales come from digital channels? Digital sales accounted for 35% of global sales in 2023. How many employees does McDonald’s have globally? McDonald’s employed approximately 150,000 people globally in 2023.

Pramod Pawar Pramod Pawar brings over a decade of SEO expertise to his role as the co-founder of 11Press and Prudour Market Research firm. A B.E. IT graduate from Shivaji University, Pramod has honed his skills in analyzing and writing about statistics pertinent to technology and science. His deep understanding of digital strategies enhances the impactful insights he provides through his work. Outside of his professional endeavors, Pramod enjoys playing cricket and delving into books across various genres, enriching his knowledge and staying inspired. His diverse experiences and interests fuel his innovative approach to statistical research and content creation.

More Posts By Pramod Pawar