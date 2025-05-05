Microsoft OneNote Statistics By Revenue, Downloads, Competitors And Customers (2025)

Introduction

Microsoft OneNote Statistics: Microsoft OneNote, launched in November 2003, has evolved into a versatile digital note-taking application available across platforms such as Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, and the web. In 2024, Microsoft integrated its AI-powered assistant, Copilot, into OneNote, enhancing functionalities like summarizing handwritten notes, generating to-do lists, and converting voice recordings into structured text.

This integration allows users to transform handwritten notes into editable text and receive AI-generated summaries. Copilot also supports features like smart tagging, intelligent search, and contextual organization, streamlining the note-taking process. These AI enhancements are accessible through Microsoft 365 subscriptions, with Copilot features included in select Personal and Family plans, priced at USD 99.99 and USD 129.99 annually, respectively. The introduction of Copilot in OneNote signifies Microsoft’s commitment to leveraging AI to improve productivity and user experience in digital note-taking.

. The article examines the major developments, usage, and market presence of Microsoft OneNote statistics in 2025, thus giving a better picture of its contribution to the productivity software ecosystem.

In Q4 of 2024, Microsoft OneNote recorded 2.87 million downloads, indicative of continued steady usage in the Microsoft ecosystem, although below Teams, with an effective 27.31 million downloads and Word at 17.04 million downloads mark.

Key use cases are in the education space with online learning (102 organizations), continuing education (88), consulting (72), and project management (63), which shows it is well-embedded in the education and professional services sectors.

companies using OneNote. In terms of usage by nation, the United States maintains the largest user base with 10,320 users, and Canada comes next with 918 users.

Microsoft Popular Apps Downloads

(Reference: coolest-gadgets.com)

Outranking all Microsoft applications, Microsoft Teams was downloaded 27.31 million times in the fourth quarter of 2024.

This was followed by Microsoft Authenticator with 23.59 million downloads, while Microsoft Word was downloaded 17.04 million times.

The end of these top five was marked by the downloads of Microsoft Outlook and Microsoft 365 at 16.79 million and 13.25 million downloads respectively.

These account for the enormous public demand for communication, productivity, and safety tools in the Microsoft ecosystem: besides being reduced to a top five applications list, other applications gain impressive numeric downloads.

Microsoft Edge, an AI browser today, was downloaded 11.49 million times. Microsoft Excel had 9.81 million downloads, while PowerPoint had 9.15 million.

OneDrive, the cloud data storage solution, was downloaded 6.44 million times, and the Xbox app closely followed with its 6.21 million downloads.

Link to Windows, which created an interface for experiencing mobile as well as PC environments, was downloaded 3.89 million times, and Intune Company Portal, majorly used in enterprise environments, had 3.39 million.

Microsoft OneNote, the prime concern of this discussion, had 2.87 million downloads in the same quarter; thus, it was eclipsed by more common productivity and gaming tools, but still suggests great usage.

Other applications like Xbox Game Pass (2.66 million), Microsoft Math Solver (1.82 million), and Microsoft To Do (1.63 million) also added much to the diversity of applications owned by Microsoft.

While still downloading, Microsoft Lens- PDF Scanner had 1.54 million downloads, Microsoft Translator had 1.13 million, Power Apps had 1.07 million, while Remote Desktop was completing the count at 0.93 million downloads.

These figures represent the different areas in which users could be: personal, educational, and professional.

Microsoft OneNote Revenue Statistics

Microsoft OneNote statistics reveal that in 2024, Microsoft OneNote was looking at an estimated US$200-US$500 million in annual revenue as derived from Similarweb analysis of onenote.com and its regional domains.

This figure speaks primarily to OneNote’s place in Microsoft’s productivity toolbox, especially as part of Microsoft 365 subscriptions.

Although OneNote is an independent application free of charge, its interface with the rest of the Microsoft family adds a lot to the monetization, particularly through enterprise and educational licensing agreements. Its market presence is underlined by adoption across different industries.

Microsoft OneNote statistics indicate that as of 2024, more than 3,500 companies around the world have implemented OneNote for document management and file sharing.

Well-known organizations using the application include Adobe, Bridgestone Americas, and Banco Do Brasil, proving its versatility and acceptance across various sectors.

In terms of market share, OneNote accounts for around 0.08% of the document management category, whereas it accounts for 0.25% in the overall market of communication and collaboration software.

These may be small figures, but they assure permanent holding against competition from other big global players. The numbers of revenue and the percentages of market adoption prove that OneNote does not lose its effectiveness in the domain of productivity software.

The involvement of Microsoft with AI and continuous feature enhancement tags OneNote as a promising application for people who are looking for effective solutions to note-taking and collaboration.

Microsoft OneNote Competitors

(Source: 6sense.com)

The following Microsoft OneNote statistics data shows Microsoft OneNote’s competition in the productivity and collaboration technology market measured by estimated domain usage and market share.

G Suite is certainly the leading player, with its 4.85 million domains and 73.01% of estimated market share.

Obviously, this proves Google’s dominance in cloud-based productivity tools. In the second place is Google Drive, which is under the G Suite umbrella with around 487,519 domains and a 7.35% market share.

Holding the third position is Microsoft Office 365, which OneNote is part of, with 435,997 domains and a 6.57% share, meaning its insignificant but significant presence compared to Google’s offerings.

There’s Slack, which is primarily for team communication and collaboration, with around 374,351 domains, which is 5.64% of the market.

Dropbox, another well-known cloud tool for storage and sharing, is assigned 128,474 domains with a 1.94% share.

Cloudinary, a media asset management tool, shows up with 115,255 domains and has a 1.74% market share. Lastly, PixaBay, a media content provider that focuses on providing free media content, shows up with 32,390 domains and a 0.49% share.

Microsoft OneNote Customers by Products and Services

(Reference: 6sense.com)

By these Microsoft OneNote statistics data, one could see how Microsoft OneNote is used across different sectors, particularly in education and professional services.

Most of all, it supports online learning with 102 organisations making use of it for this, which suggests it serves popular goals of accessing digital coursework and organising it.

Especially nearby would be continuing education with 88, incorporating OneNote to facilitate adult learning and professional development programs.

Consulting shows 72 OneNote users associating it with client notes, project documentation/archiving, and collaboration.

Student services departments, which often also drive academic support, advising, and extracurricular programming, manage 67 such users for their organisation activities and communication.

General education has 64 users applying OneNote in similar character school and educational institution activities.

In project management, 63 users used this to track tasks, timelines, and meetings. Hence, their institutions, that is to say, higher education institutions, form 62% of the users who consider OneNote valuable for instructional and administrative purposes.

Top Industries Using Microsoft OneNote

(Reference: enlyft.com)

The Microsoft OneNote statistics data indicate how well Microsoft OneNote is used across varied industries, with the highest adoption being among 1,608 companies in the Information Technology and Services sector, which has been able to embed OneNote into their operations.

The reality is that the documentation and collaboration approach of projects heavily emphasises the IT sector.

This has been followed by the Hospital and Health Care sector with 809 clients actively using OneNote to document and manage notes concerning patients and administrative issues.

The third place has been secured by the Higher Education sector with 777 institutions exploiting OneNote; this serves as another indication of the importance of this product in lecture note-taking, class organisation, and student collaboration.

Similarly, 745 companies in the software development industry utilise OneNote to take advantage of its seamless integration with various other development and project management tools.

The Evidence Management System has been used for 579 users, revealing a strong usage in schools and educational institutions managing both the curriculum and the coordination of staff.

In the Financial Services, 571 organisations use OneNote to manage client data, reports, and internal documentation.

With 430 users, government agencies have shown the use of the app to facilitate bureaucratic and policy processes. 394 users are reported equally from the construction and the retail sectors, indicating that OneNote is regarded as useful in managing fieldwork documentation, planning, and store operations.

Finally, OneNote is used by 370 Nonprofit organisations, which are able to save more through its collaboration features as well as organisational components such as keeping track of volunteer programs, outreach efforts, and funding plans.

Top Countries that use Microsoft OneNote

(Reference: enlyft.com)

According to Microsoft OneNote statistics, by far the United States leads, with about 10320 users registering for Microsoft OneNote, suggesting a high adoption rate driven mostly by the enterprise and educational sectors.

Canada ranks second with 918, while the United Kingdom almost matches it with 878 users. Germany shows 383 users, representing the European market.

Australia has 338 users, while 322 users in France are interacting with OneNote. The Netherlands provides 200 users in total, compared to the global number, indicating moderate adoption.

Despite having a huge population, India contains even fewer users, just 178, possibly because a lot has to do with regional preference for notetaking or productivity tools.

The list is then completed by Belgium and Switzerland at 124 and 106 users, respectively.

Putting all this together shows that Microsoft OneNote is, on the whole, most heavily used in North America and Western Europe, but with some pockets of interest in other less well-populated global regions.

Conclusion

As per Microsoft OneNote statistics, the platform was strengthened as a preeminent note-taking tool and collaboration space with extensive AI features that assisted in its deployment and bettered user experience and global reach.

Updates with the strategy and continuous improvement have propelled and enlarged its user base, thus contributing a significant amount to financial growth. As the digital workspace is ever-changing, OneNote’s innovative pursuits allow it to become an essential tool for productivity and collaboration.

