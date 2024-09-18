Introduction

Wheelchairs Statistics: A wheelchair is a chair with two or more wheels. It is a replacement tool for individuals unable to walk due to various disabilities or health concerns. Wheelchairs are essential for mobility, posture support, and the freedom to move around different places and participate in community activities. It is necessary to go through the Wheelchairs Statistics to get essential information about this medical prosthesis’s rise in popularity.

Editor’s Choice

Japan’s electric wheelchair shipments reached 18.44k units in 2022.

units in 2022. Handle-type wheelchairs have the highest shipment volume in Japan at 14,064k units .

. Rear-wheel-drive electric wheelchairs hold a 32% market share globally.

market share globally. The rear-wheel-drive electric wheelchair market revenue is projected to reach USD 3,923.4 million by 2027.

by 2027. In developed countries, electric wheelchairs now account for 57% of the market, surpassing manual wheelchairs.

of the market, surpassing manual wheelchairs. The United States leads the global wheelchair market with revenues of USD 2,515 million in 2018.

in 2018. Japan had approximately 41k wheelchair-accessible taxis in 2023.

wheelchair-accessible taxis in 2023. Brazil’s wheelchair revenue is expected to reach USD 253.8 million by 2025.

by 2025. North America’s electric wheelchair market share is predicted to reach 39.5% by 2027.

by 2027. The global electric wheelchair market will be valued at USD 12,272.6 million by 2027.

by 2027. North America’s electric wheelchair market value is projected to reach USD 4,847 million by 2027.

by 2027. Japan had 191.1k wheelchair elevators by the end of 2022.

wheelchair elevators by the end of 2022. Electric wheelchair sales volume in Japan was 13.29k units in 2022.

units in 2022. Manual wheelchair production in Japan reached 91.48k units in 2022.

units in 2022. The average cost of a wheelchair in the U.S. ranges from USD 500 to over USD 10,000.

Shipment Of Electric Wheelchairs In Japan

(Reference: Statista.com)

Japan is one of the most advanced countries; likewise, it is essential to review the information regarding the shipment of wheelchairs in this country.

The wheelchairs statistics reveal that in 2019, the highest revenue was 22.49k during the period (2013 – 2022)

As of 2022, wheelchair shipments in Japan were 18.44k.

Shipment Volume Of Wheelchairs

(Reference: Statista.com)

The wheelchair statistics show that in Japan, three different types of wheelchairs are shipped: handle, joystick, and standard assistance.

The handle type has the highest shipment among the three categories, with 14,064k.

It is followed by standard assistance-type wheelchairs.

Distribution Of Electric Wheelchairs Market Worldwide

(Reference: Statista.com)

The wheelchairs statistics showcase that the market can be divided into the following categories: Remote Control, self-balancing wheelchairs, Front-Wheel-Drive Electric Wheelchairs, Rear-Wheel-Drive Electric Wheelchairs, Standing Electric Wheelchairs, and Four-Wheel-Drive Electric Wheelchairs.

The real wheat drive electric wheelchair is consistently the most popular, with a market share of 29.9% in 2020, 30.8% in 2023, and a predicted share of 32% by 2027.

Following that, the 4-wheel drive electric wheelchair is the most popular, having a market share of 22.4% in 2020, 22.8% share in 2023, and a predicted share of 23.4% by the end of 2027.

Electric Wheelchair Market Revenue By Category

(Reference: Statista.com)

While reviewing the Wheelchair statistics, it is essential to note that the electric wheelchair market can be categorized into the following categories: Standing Electric Wheelchair, Self-Balancing Wheelchair, Rear-Wheel-Drive Electric Wheelchair, Four-Wheel-Drive Electric Wheelchair, Remote-Controlled Electric wheelchair, and Front-Wheel-Drive Electric Wheelchair.

The Real Wheel drive electric wheelchair is the most popular wheelchair, with a market revenue of $1,829.8 million in 2020, which will increase to $2,514.7 million by 2023, and it is predicted that by 2027, the revenue will be $3,923.4 million.

The 3-wheel drive electric wheelchair is the second most popular, with revenue of $1,375.4 million in 2020, which increased to $1,862.7 million in 2023, and it is predicted that the revenue will become $2,867.1 million by the end of 2027.

Distribution Of Wheelchairs In Developed Countries

(Reference: Statista.com)

In the developed world, initially, there was a higher demand for manual wheelchairs, but with technology, the demand for electric wheelchairs eclipsed their manual counterparts.

As showcased in the 2011 wheelchair statistics, 58% of the market was for manual wheelchairs compared to 42% for electronic wheelchairs.

However, by 2018, the demand for manual wheelchairs became 43%, and for electronic wheelchairs, it became 57%.

Global Wheelchair Demand By Market Volume

(Reference: Statista.com)

The Wheelchair Statistics show that the United States is the leader in the global wheelchair market, with revenues amounting to $2,515 million in 2018.

It is followed by Europe with $1.351 million, Asia-Pacific with $0.948 million, Latin America with $0.292 million, Canada with $0.165 million, Japan with $0.137 million, and the Rest of the world with $0.061 million.

Wheelchair Accessible Taxi In Japan

(Reference: Statista.com)

The wheelchair-accessible taxi means the taxi cars which can accommodate tourists who are in a wheelchair.

The wheelchair statistics show a decent increase in wheelchair-accessible taxis, demonstrating the country’s progress toward inclusion.

In 2023, there are approximately 41k wheelchair-accessible taxis in Japan.

Revenue Of Wheelchairs And Other Vehicles In Brazil

(Reference: Statista.com)

The wheelchair statistics reveal that the number of wheelchairs in Brazil is consistently growing.

In 2023, the revenue of wheelchairs was $247 million.

It is estimated that the wheelchair industry in Brazil will have revenue of $253.8 million by the end of 2025.

Revenue Of Wheelchair Accessories In Brazil

(Reference: Statista.com)

The wheelchair statistics showcase that there is a stagnation in the overall revenue of wheelchairs and similar vehicles.

In 2023, the industry revenue from wheelchairs was $14.36 million.

The wheelchair industry’s revenue is estimated to be $14.33 million by the end of 2025.

Between the period (2014 – 2023), the wheelchair industry had the highest revenue in 2015, at $18.66 million.

Electric Wheelchair Market Distribution By Region

(Reference: Statista.com)

The wheelchair statistics showcase North America as the largest market for wheelchairs, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

In North America, the market share was 39%, and it is predicted to become 39.5% by the end of 2027.

Europe’s market share was 27.1% in 2020 and is expected to reach 26.8% by the end of 2027.

The Market Value Of The Electric Wheelchair Market

(Reference: Statista.com)

The wheelchair statistics show a considerable increase in the total annual value in the wheelchair market.

As of 2023, the electric wheelchair segment market was valued at $8,170.9

By the end of 2027, the electric wheelchair market will be $12,272.6 million.

Value Of The Electric Wheelchair Market In North America

(Reference: Statista.com)

The wheelchair statistics reveal that the electric wheelchair market is increasing at a consistent pace.

The market value of electric wheelchairs was $3,202 million in 2023; by the end of 2027, it is expected to be $4,847 million.

Wheelchair Elevators In Japan

(Reference: Statista.com)

The wheelchair statistics show a consistent increase in the number of wheelchair elevators in Japan.

While the elevated wheelchair market was 69k in 2018, it had increased to 191.1k by the end of 2022.

Sales Volume Of Electric Wheelchairs In Japan

(Reference: Statista.com)

The wheelchairs statistics showcase that the sales volume of electric wheelchairs is fluctuating.

In 2018, the sales volume of electric wheelchairs in 2018 was 15.14k; it increased to 15.85k in 2019, which was the highest between the period (2018 – 2022)

By the end of 2022, the electric wheelchair sales volume was 13.29k.

Production Of Manual Wheelchairs In Japan

(Reference: Statista.com)

The wheelchairs statistics showcase the consistent increase in the production volume of manual wheelchairs.

Between the period (2018 – 2022), the highest production volume was in 2021, with 93.01k units.

By the end of 2022, the production volume had become 91.48k.

Wheelchair Industry Overview

The global wheelchair market has been growing steadily due to increasing demand from aging populations, rising instances of disabilities, and advancements in wheelchair technology. According to recent data, the market was valued at approximately US$6.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach around US$7 billion by 2024, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.5% .

in 2023 and is projected to reach around by 2024, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about . One of the major driving forces behind the market’s expansion is the growing elderly population. As the population ages, the number of people requiring wheelchairs for mobility support increases. In 2023, nearly 30% of wheelchair users were 65 years or older , which is expected to grow in 2024 as this demographic expands.

of wheelchair users were , which is expected to grow in 2024 as this demographic expands. Wheelchairs are categorized into two main types: manual and powered. Manual wheelchairs accounted for around 60% of the market share in 2023, primarily due to their affordability and ease of use in various settings. In contrast, powered wheelchairs, which offer greater mobility and are particularly useful for individuals with severe disabilities, held a market share of about 40% . In 2024, the demand for powered wheelchairs is expected to grow by about 6% , driven by technological innovations and an increasing preference for comfort and ease.

of the market share in 2023, primarily due to their affordability and ease of use in various settings. In contrast, powered wheelchairs, which offer greater mobility and are particularly useful for individuals with severe disabilities, held a market share of about . In 2024, the demand for powered wheelchairs is expected to grow by about , driven by technological innovations and an increasing preference for comfort and ease. North America is the leading region in the wheelchair market, accounting for nearly 45% of global sales in 2023. This region is projected to maintain its leadership in 2024 due to better healthcare infrastructure and higher spending on medical devices. The average cost of a wheelchair in the U.S. ranges from US$ 500 to over US$ 10,000 , depending on the type and features. Europe follows closely, with around 30% of the market share. At the same time, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow fastest, mainly due to increased healthcare access and awareness in countries like China and India.

is the leading region in the wheelchair market, accounting for nearly of global sales in 2023. This region is projected to maintain its leadership in 2024 due to better healthcare infrastructure and higher spending on medical devices. The average cost of a wheelchair in the U.S. ranges from to over , depending on the type and features. Europe follows closely, with around of the market share. At the same time, the region is expected to grow fastest, mainly due to increased healthcare access and awareness in countries like China and India. The wheelchair market has seen significant advancements, especially in the powered wheelchair segment. Features such as voice control, improved battery life, and better shock absorption have made wheelchairs more user-friendly. These technological improvements are contributing to the market’s expansion, with powered wheelchairs expected to reach a valuation of over US$3 billion by 2024.

by 2024. The rental and leasing market for wheelchairs has also been growing. In 2023, this segment accounted for nearly 10% of the market, and it is projected to grow in 2024 as more users prefer short-term wheelchair usage rather than purchasing them outright.

Conclusion

The global wheelchair market has grown steadily in recent years. This industry is primarily driven by an aging population, increasing disabilities, and technological advancements. According to wheelchair statistics, the market is expected to reach $7 billion by the end of 2024. North America is the leader in the wheelchair market, with a 45% contribution to global sales.

With the evolution of this industry, users can expect increased mobility, comfort, and independence for the users is expected. Meanwhile, it is essential to promote the accessibility of wheelchairs among the disabled population in relatively poorer sections of society.

Shared On:



Sources Statista Buckinghamshire

FAQ . Which region leads the global wheelchair market? North America leads the global wheelchair market with nearly 45% of international sales. What is the expected growth rate of powered wheelchairs in 2024? The demand for powered wheelchair will grow by about 6% in 2024. What percentage of wheelchair users were aged 65 years or older in 2023? In 2023, nearly 30% of wheelchair users were aged 65 years or older. What is the market share of the wheelchair rental and leasing segment? The rental and leasing market for wheelchairs accounted for nearly 10t in 2023.

Ketaki Joshi Ketaki Joshi is a skilled writer specializing in technology, with a particular focus on smartphones and app statistics. She has a wealth of experience in analyzing and reviewing the latest smartphones and exploring the trends and data related to mobile applications. Ketaki writes feature articles for websites and newsletters, providing in-depth insights and easy-to-understand reviews. Previously employed at a French multinational company, she transitioned to professional writing to pursue her passion. Her dedication to her craft recently culminated in the publication of her first short story on Amazon, titled "The Envelope That Changed Our Lives."

More Posts By Ketaki Joshi