Oppo Statistics By Revenue, Market Share and Facts (2025)
Updated · Nov 05, 2025
Editor
Rohan Jambhale is a senior editor at Smartphone Thoughts. He specializes in digital marketing, SEO,…... | See full bio
Table of Contents
- Introduction
- Editor’s Choice
- About Oppo
- History of OPPO
- Fun Facts About OPPO
- General Oppo Statistics
- Oppo’s Revenue Statistics
- Oppo’s Global Market Share
- Global Smartphone Shipment and Market Share of OPPO
- Oppo Smartphones Unit Shipped Globally
- Oppo’s Mobile Vendor Market Share Statistics
- By Region
- By Country
- Oppo’s Mobile Market Share
- Most Popular Phone Brands in India
- Top Products Analyses of OPPO in 2025
- Top Oppo Mobiles of 2025
- Top Oppo Smartwatches in 2025
- Top Oppo Tablets in 2025
- Top Oppo Earbuds in India, 2025
- Oppo Retail Location Analysis
- Conclusion
Introduction
Oppo Statistics: Oppo is known for its smartphones, recognized for innovative ideas, attractive designs, and powerful cameras. The company started in 2004 and is based in Dongguan, China. Today, Oppo sells phones in more than 60 countries, competes with brands like Samsung, Apple, and Xiaomi, and is part of the BBK group, along with Vivo, Realme, and OnePlus.
Oppo became known for introducing useful features to phones early, such as super-fast charging, powerful camera systems, and slim, stylish designs. By investing in research and development, Oppo continues to launch new models and technologies. That effort has helped the brand grow its market presence and build a loyal following in both fast-growing and established markets.
Editor’s Choice
- In 2024, 99cashdeals.com reported that Oppo made about USD 35 billion in revenue, which was 3.3% less than the year before.
- By November 2024, Oppo held about 5.7% of the global smartphone market.
- In the first quarter of 2025, Oppo shipped roughly 23.5 million phones, equal to about 7.7% of all worldwide shipments.
- In October 2025, the global market share of Oppo mobile was 5.86%, an increase from the previous month’s share of 5.58%.
- According to Statcounter, as of October 2025, Oppo’s mobile market share was highest in Asia at 8.79%.
- At the same time, Oppo’s mobile market share in India was 11.31%.
- Oppo’s mobile phone market share in India in July 2024 was 11.71%, down from 12.02% in 2023.
- As of 2024, Oppo had more than 300,000 retail locations worldwide.
- In 2024, IDC ranked Oppo as the world’s fourth-largest smartphone maker, with a market share of approximately 8.8% and over 103.1 million shipments in 2023.
About Oppo
|Metrics
|Description
|
Company Name
|Guangdong Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp., Ltd
|Parent Company
|
BBK Electronics (2004 to 2023); became Independent in 2023
|
Headquarters
|Shenzhen, Guangdong, China
|Founded
|
10 October 2004
|
Founders
|Tony Chen, Jin Leqin, Si Sevong, and Duan Yongping
|Key Executive
|
Tony Chen (Chief Executive Officer)
|
Divisions
|Oppo Digital
|Subsidiaries
|
OnePlus, Realme
|
Logo Usage
|In use since March 2019
|Romanized Name
|
Ōu Pò
|
Type
|Private
|Industry
|
Consumer Electronics
|
Area Served
|Operates Worldwide
|Main Products
|
Audiovisual equipment, ColorOS, Hi-Fi systems, Home cinema devices, Smartphones, Tablet computers
|
Number of Employees
|Over 40,000
|Official Website
|
oppo.com
History of OPPO
- 2001: The brand name “OPPO” was registered in China.
- 2004: OPPO was officially founded as a consumer electronics and mobile communications company in Dongguan, Guangdong, China.
- 2005: OPPO launched its first MP3 player.
- 2006: OPPO launched its first MP4 player.
- 2008: OPPO entered the mobile phone business with the launch of its first mobile phone model (such as the A103 “Smile” phone).
- 2009: OPPO began its international expansion into foreign markets.
- 2011: OPPO launched its first high-end smartphone in the Find series.
- 2014: OPPO officially entered the Indian smartphone market.
- 2016: OPPO became the largest smartphone manufacturer in China at that time.
- 2019: OPPO launched the “Reno” series, expanded into more global markets, and introduced 5G smartphones in Europe.
- 2020: OPPO launched its flagship Find X2 series and entered new regional markets including Latin America.
- 2021: OPPO introduced the Find X3 series with advanced imaging capabilities and continued global expansion.
Fun Facts About OPPO
- OPPO was founded on October 10, 2004 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, Guangdong; it operates worldwide in consumer electronics and software such as ColorOS.
- OPPO demonstrated 240W SUPERVOOC fast charging at MWC 2022, claiming a 4,500 mAh battery can charge from 1% to 100% in about 9 minutes.
- ColorOS counts 600+ million global monthly active users across 60+ markets, indicating a very large installed base.
- OPPO became the first Official Smartphone Partner and the first-ever Asian partner of Wimbledon in 2019; it also partners with Roland-Garros.
- In a LexisNexis analysis of 5G standard-essential patents published January 23, 2025, OPPO ranked eighth globally.
- As of March 31, 2024, OPPO reported 101,000+ patent applications filed globally and 55,000+ granted, with 91% being utility patents.
- In 2023, OPPO stated it secured 4th place in the global smartphone market and was top three in 20 regional markets, citing Canalys data.
- OPPO’s VOOC fast charging debuted with Find 7 in 2014, capable of a 2-hour call from a 5-minute charge and reaching 75% in 30 minutes.
- OPPO has been active in 5G standards, declaring 3,300+ 5G standard patents to ETSI, submitting 11,000+ documents to 3GPP, and deploying related patents in 40+ countries.
- The company invested in design architecture: Zaha Hadid Architects was selected to design OPPO’s Shenzhen headquarters complex, with towers up to 656 feet tall.
- OPPO’s foldable efforts drew attention with the Find N series for engineering that reduced hinge crease visibility, influencing designs across its brand family.
- OPPO continues its large-scale ColorOS rollouts, with media coverage highlighting that Android 15/ColorOS 15 updates are reaching multiple models during 2024–2025.
General Oppo Statistics
- The Vivo X60 series introduced Vivo’s first imaging system co-engineered with Zeiss.
- Oppo released its X3 MP3 player to international markets in 2005 and has since expanded its global reach to over 50 countries.
- By June 2016, Oppo had become the top smartphone maker in China, selling phones through over 200,000 retail outlets.
- In 2018, Oppo Digital stopped selling disc players in major markets to focus on mobile products.
- By 2019, Oppo ranked around fifth in the world for smartphone market share.
- In 2024, IDC ranked Oppo as the world’s fourth-largest smartphone maker, with a market share of 8% and over 103.1 million shipments in 2023.
- In the same years, the company also placed sixth worldwide for granted patents, with roughly 54,000 patents.
Oppo’s Revenue Statistics
- According to 99cashdeals.com, in 2024, Oppo’s total revenue accounted for USD 35.0 billion, with a decline of 3.3% year-over-year from USD 36.2 billion in 2023 (-6.0%).
- In 2022, revenue reached USD 38.5 billion (+4.1%), compared to USD 37.0 billion in 2021 (+24.2%).
- Meanwhile, the revenue reached USD 29.8 billion in 2020.
- Oppo’s market share was 5.7% in November 2024.
- In 2023, it stood at 8.8%, a small rise from 8.6%
- in 2022.
- Before that, the share was 8.3% in 2021 and 11% in 2020.
(Source: accio.com)
- In the first quarter of 2025, OPPO shipped 23.5 million smartphones, capturing a 7.7% share of the global market.
- Moreover, in Q1 2024, shipments accounted for around 25.2 million units with a share of 8.4%.
- Meanwhile, the shipment decrease by 6.8% in Q1 2023, and the market share accounted for 8.4%
In the same quarter, historic shipment and market share of Oppo are mentioned in the table below:
|Date
|Shipments (millions)
|Market Share
|Q1 2023
|27.4
|10.2%
|Q1 2022
|–
|8.7%
|Q1 2021
|37.5
|10.8%
|Q1 2020
|20.4
|8%
|Q1 2019
|23.1
|7.4%
|Q1 2018
|23.9
|7.1%
|Q1 2017
|25.6
|7.4%
|Q1 2016
|18.5
|5.5%
|Q1 2015
|7.3
|2.1%
Oppo Smartphones Unit Shipped Globally
- According to recent reports, OPPO shipped approximately 25.2 million smartphones globally in the first quarter of 2024.
- For the same period in 2015, OPPO’s reported shipments stood at about 7.3 million units, marking a substantial growth over the intervening years.
- Despite the significant increase in volume, the first quarter of 2024 did not constitute a record high for OPPO’s total shipments when compared with its previous peaks.
- OPPO continues to maintain a position among the top five global smartphone vendors, reflecting its enduring competitive presence.
- According to Coolest Gadgets, the company OPPO shipped 27 million units in Q3 2023, reinforcing its role in the global smartphone market.
- Research indicates that a large portion of those shipments were within China, while the brand also achieved around 4 % market share in Europe.
- OPPO’s competitive success has been driven by its pricing strategy, which positions its phones below the high-end models of brands such as Apple, making them appealing in emerging markets.
- In Africa, OPPO has emerged as a leading smartphone vendor, partly because about 97 % of its devices are priced under US $400, according to available statistics.
- Expansion both domestically and internationally, combined with strategic pricing and broad regional reach, has enabled OPPO to build a strong presence in the global smartphone industry.
- According to Canalys, OPPO ranked fourth globally in smartphone shipments during the first half of 2023, supported by the strong sales of its Find N2 and Find X6 series.
- The company achieved a 10% share of the global smartphone market, with 51.9 million units shipped in the same period.
- In China, OPPO maintained leadership with an 18% market share, making it the top-selling smartphone brand in the country for the first half of 2023.
- As reported by OPPO Statistics, the brand’s performance was boosted by its focus on foldable smartphones, which are rapidly gaining popularity worldwide.
- According to Counterpoint Research, global foldable smartphone shipments are expected to grow at a 114% compound annual rate between 2019 and 2025, reaching about 55 million units by 2025.
- Chinese smartphone makers, including OPPO, played a major role in this expansion, helping China hold a 26% share of the global foldable market in 2022.
- Canalys data showed OPPO’s strong position in China’s foldable segment, where it captured a 31% share in Q1 2023.
- Counterpoint Research also stated that the OPPO Find N2 Flip became the top-selling foldable model, contributing 15% of total foldable smartphone sales in China between January and May 2023.
- The Find N2 Flip’s success was driven by its practical design, including minimal screen crease, a durable battery, and a user-friendly interface, setting a new benchmark for flip-style devices.
- Canalys further noted that OPPO’s global foldable market share rose from 5% in Q1 2022 to 13% in Q1 2023, growing faster than the overall market.
- These results highlight OPPO’s ability to lead both traditional smartphone and foldable device markets, reinforcing its role as a key global competitor in the mobile industry.
(Reference: statcounter.com)
- The above image shows that in October 2025, the global market share of Oppo mobile was 5.86%, an increase from the previous month’s share of 5.58%.
Furthermore, Oppo’s previous month’s mobile market share in 2025 is stated below:
|Months
|Market Share
|August
|5.88%
|July
|5.71%
|June
|5.91%
|May
|5.72%
|April
|5.91%
|March
|5.74%
|February
|5.68%
|January
|5.86%
By Region
- According to Statcounter, in October 2025, Oppo’s mobile market share was highest in Asia at 8.79%.
- Other regions follow Africa (5.55%), Oceania (2.39%), Europe (1.84%), and North America (0.79%).
By Country
- As of October 2025, Oppo’s mobile market share in India was 11.31%.
- Meanwhile, the United Kingdom accounted for only 1.27% of the market share, followed by Germany at 0.72%, and the United States at 0.32%.
(Reference: statista.com)
- Oppo’s mobile phone market share in India in July 2024 was 11.71%, down from 12.02% in 2023.
- The market share in previous years is followed as 11.56% (2022), 11.33% (2021), 11.15% (2020), 9.75% (2019), 6.90% (2018), 5.08% (2017), 0.86% (2016), 0.13% (2015), and 0.02% (2014).
Most Popular Phone Brands in India
- Xiaomi held the top position in India with a 20.67% market share in Q1 2024. This represented a slight decline of 0.19% from the previous quarter. Despite the dip, Xiaomi continues to lead the Indian smartphone market by a clear margin.
- Vivo ranked second with a market share of 18.22%, reflecting a 0.25% increase from Q4 2023. The brand’s steady upward movement indicates growing consumer trust and a strong offline sales network.
- Samsung stood third with a 13.69% share in the same quarter. Its share slightly fell by 0.11%, suggesting intensified competition from Chinese smartphone makers in the mid-range and budget categories.
- Realme achieved a 13.45% share, holding its place as a consistent performer in the Indian market. The brand’s focus on affordable yet feature-rich models continues to attract young consumers.
- OPPO secured the fifth position with a market share of 11.71%, marking a decline of 0.15% compared with the previous quarter. Its diversified product range remains a key factor in maintaining steady demand.
- OnePlus recorded a 4.82% market share, supported by the brand’s reputation in the premium and upper-midrange segments. OnePlus devices continue to appeal to users seeking flagship-grade performance at moderate prices.
- Apple ranked seventh, with a 4.10% share in Q1 2024. This reflected a 0.16% increase from Q4 2023, showing rising demand for premium smartphones among Indian consumers, especially through online retail and EMI options.
- Huawei, although once a global leader, accounted for only 0.41% of the Indian market in 2024. Its share fell by 0.04%, largely due to limited product availability and regulatory restrictions.
- Other brands combined represented 13.30% of the total market, covering smaller manufacturers and emerging domestic players catering to niche or entry-level consumers.
|Brands
|Market Share
|Xiaomi
|20.67%
|Vivo
|18.22%
|Samsung
|13.69%
|Realme
|13.45%
|OPPO
|11.71%
|OnePlus
|4.82%
|Apple
|4.10%
|Others
|13.30%
Top Products Analyses of OPPO in 2025
Oppo F Series
|Model
|Release Date
|Display
|Chipset
|Memory (GB)
|Camera (MP)
|Operating System
|Battery(mAh)
|ROM
|RAM
|Main
|Front
|F29
|27 March 2025
|6.7″ 120 Hz FHD+ (1080 x 2412 px) AMOLED
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
|128/256
|8
|50 + 2
|16
|Android 15
ColorOS 15
|6500
|F29 Pro
|1 April 2025
|MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy
|8/12
|6000
|F31 Pro
|16 September 2025
|6.57″ 120 Hz FHD+ (1080 x 2372 px) AMOLED
|MediaTek Dimensity 7300
|32
|7000
|F31 Pro+
|6.8″ 120 Hz FHD+ (1280 x 2800 px) AMOLED
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
|256
Oppo A Series
|Model
|Release Date
|Display
|Chipset
|Memory (GB)
|Camera (MP)
|Operating System
|Battery (mAh)
|ROM
|RAM
|Main
|Front
|A5 Pro
|25 February 2025
|6.67″ 120 Hz HD+ (720 × 1604 px) IPS LCD
|MediaTek Dimensity 6300
|128/256
|6/8/12
|50 + 2
|16
|Android 15
ColorOS 15
|5800
|A5 Pro 4G
|17 March 2025
|6.67″ 90 Hz HD+ (720 × 1604 px) IPS LCD
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s 4G Gen 1
|8
|8
|A5 Energy
|21 March 2025
|MediaTek Dimensity 6300
|256/512
|8/12
|A5 (China)
|26 March 2025
|6.7″ 120 Hz FHD+ (1080 × 2412 px) AMOLED
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
|128/256/512
|6500
Oppo Pad Series
|Model
|Release Date
|Display
|Chipset
|Memory (GB)
|Camera (MP)
|Operating System
|Battery (mAh)
|Charging (W)
|ROM
|RAM
|Main
|Front
|Pad 4 Pro
|10 April 2025
|13.2″ 144 Hz (2400 × 3392 px) IPS LCD
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite
|256/512
|8/12/16
|13
|8
|Android 15
ColorOS 15
|12140
|67
|Pad SE
|23 May 2025
|11.0″ 90 Hz WUXGA (1200 × 1920 px) IPS LCD
|MediaTek Helio G100
|128/256
|4/6/8
|5
|5
|9340
|33
|Pad 5
|22 October 2025
|12.1″ 144 Hz (2120 × 3000 px) IPS LCD
|MediaTek Dimensity 9400+
|128/256/512
|8/12/16
|8
|8
| Android 16
ColorOS 16
|10420
|67
Oppo Reno Series
|Model
|Release Date
|Display
|Chipset
|Memory (GB)
|Camera (MP)
|Battery (mAh)
|Charging (W)
|ROM
|RAM
|Main
|Front
|Reno13 F
|January 2025
|6.67″ 120 Hz Full HD+ (2400×1080) AMOLED
|MediaTek Helio G100
|256/512
|8
|50 (wide), 8 (ultrawide), 2 (macro)
|32
(IMX709)
|5800
|45
|Reno13 F 5G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
|128/256/512
|8/12
|Reno14
|May 2025
|6.59″ 120 Hz 2760×1256 AMOLED
|MediaTek Dimensity 8450
|256/512 GB/1 TB
|8/12/16
|50 MP (wide)
50 MP (telephoto) 8 MP (ultrawide)
|50
|6000
|80
|Reno14 Pro
|6.83″ 120 Hz 2800×1272 AMOLED
|12/16
|50 MP (wide)
50 MP (periscope telephoto) 50 MP (ultrawide)
|6200
|80
50 Wireless
|Reno14 F
|July 2025
|6.57″ 120 Hz 2372×1080 AMOLED
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
|128/256/512
|8/12
|50 MP (wide)
8 MP (ultrawide) 2 MP (macro)
|32
|6000
|45
Top Oppo Mobiles of 2025
|Models
|Price (USD)
|OPPO Find X9
|1,160
|OPPO Find X9 Pro
|1,510
|OPPO Reno 13 Pro 5G
|630
|OPPO Find X8 5G
|835
|OPPO F31 Pro 5G
|326
|OPPO F29 Pro 5G
|313
|OPPO Reno 13 5G
|899
|OPPO Find N5
|1,867
|OPPO A5 Pro 5G
|215
|OPPO K13x 5G
|181
Top Oppo Smartwatches in 2025
|Models
|Price (USD)
|OPPO Watch Free
|70 to 80
|OPPO Watch X
|360
|OPPO Watch X2 Mini
|250
|OPPO Watch X2
|360
|OPPO Watch S
|182
|OPPO Watch 4 Pro
|315
Top Oppo Tablets in 2025
|Models
|Price (USD)
|OPPO Pad Air
|195
|OPPO Pad SE
|170 to 205
|OPPO Pad 5
|364
|OPPO Pad Air (64 GB)
|225
|OPPO Pad 3 Pro
|463
|OPPO Pad Neo
|269
|OPPO Pad Air (128 GB)
|255
|OPPO Pad SE (4/128)
|170
|OPPO Pad Air (4/64)
|195
Top Oppo Earbuds in India, 2025
|Models
|Price (Rs)
|OPPO Enco Buds
|18,900
|OPPO Enco X
|15,000
|OPPO Enco X2
|10,999
|OPPO Enco Air3 Pro
|5,500
|OPPO Enco Air2 Pro
|3,499
|OPPO Enco Air 3
|2,999
|OPPO Enco W11
|1,999
|OPPO Enco Air 2i
|1,799
|OPPO Enco W11
|1,999
|OPPO Enco Air 2i
|1,799
|OPPO Enco Buds 2
|1,599
|OPPO Enco Buds 3 Pro
|1,499
Oppo Retail Location Analysis
- As of 2024, Oppo had more than 300,000 retail locations worldwide, the same number reported in 2023, according to a report published by 99 CashDeals.
- The network expanded from over 200,000 in 2020 to more than 250,000 in 2021 and to over 280,000 in 2022.
Conclusion
Oppo has earned a wide trust by focusing on innovative ideas, reliable products, and simple, user-friendly designs. The company has significantly improved phone cameras and charging speeds for many people. By investing in research and development, Oppo stays current with trends and updates its phones regularly. With more devices and sales in more countries, the brand is aiming to become a top global smartphone maker. This steady attention to useful improvements and wider reach means that Oppo will continue to help shape the future of mobile phones.
Sources
FAQ.
The Oppo Reno and Find X series are among its most popular smartphone lines.
Yes. Oppo also makes smartwatches, wireless earbuds, tablets, and IoT devices.
Oppo utilizes VOOC (Voltage Open Loop Multi-step Constant-Current Charging), one of the fastest charging systems available worldwide.
Check the IMEI number on Oppo’s official website to confirm the phone’s authenticity.
Oppo offers fast charging, advanced camera technology, sleek design, AI features, and strong performance.
Maitrayee Dey has a background in Electrical Engineering and has worked in various technical roles before transitioning to writing. Specializing in technology and Artificial Intelligence, she has served as an Academic Research Analyst and Freelance Writer, particularly focusing on education and healthcare in Australia. Maitrayee's lifelong passions for writing and painting led her to pursue a full-time writing career. She is also the creator of a cooking YouTube channel, where she shares her culinary adventures. At Smartphone Thoughts, Maitrayee brings her expertise in technology to provide in-depth smartphone reviews and app-related statistics, making complex topics easy to understand for all readers.