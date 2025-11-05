Oppo Statistics By Revenue, Market Share and Facts (2025)

Introduction

Oppo Statistics: Oppo is known for its smartphones, recognized for innovative ideas, attractive designs, and powerful cameras. The company started in 2004 and is based in Dongguan, China. Today, Oppo sells phones in more than 60 countries, competes with brands like Samsung, Apple, and Xiaomi, and is part of the BBK group, along with Vivo, Realme, and OnePlus.

Oppo became known for introducing useful features to phones early, such as super-fast charging, powerful camera systems, and slim, stylish designs. By investing in research and development, Oppo continues to launch new models and technologies. That effort has helped the brand grow its market presence and build a loyal following in both fast-growing and established markets.

Editor’s Choice

In 2024, 99cashdeals.com reported that Oppo made about USD 35 billion in revenue, which was 3.3% less than the year before.

in revenue, which was less than the year before. By November 2024, Oppo held about 5.7% of the global smartphone market.

of the global smartphone market. In the first quarter of 2025, Oppo shipped roughly 23.5 million phones, equal to about 7.7% of all worldwide shipments.

phones, equal to about of all worldwide shipments. In October 2025, the global market share of Oppo mobile was 5.86%, an increase from the previous month’s share of 5.58%.

an increase from the previous month’s share of According to Statcounter, as of October 2025, Oppo’s mobile market share was highest in Asia at 8.79%.

At the same time, Oppo’s mobile market share in India was 11.31%.

Oppo’s mobile phone market share in India in July 2024 was 11.71%, down from 12.02% in 2023.

down from in 2023. As of 2024, Oppo had more than 300,000 retail locations worldwide.

retail locations worldwide. In 2024, IDC ranked Oppo as the world’s fourth-largest smartphone maker, with a market share of approximately 8.8% and over 103.1 million shipments in 2023.

About Oppo

Metrics Description Company Name Guangdong Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp., Ltd Parent Company BBK Electronics (2004 to 2023); became Independent in 2023 Headquarters Shenzhen, Guangdong, China Founded 10 October 2004 Founders Tony Chen, Jin Leqin, Si Sevong, and Duan Yongping Key Executive Tony Chen (Chief Executive Officer) Divisions Oppo Digital Subsidiaries OnePlus, Realme Logo Usage In use since March 2019 Romanized Name Ōu Pò Type Private Industry Consumer Electronics Area Served Operates Worldwide Main Products Audiovisual equipment, ColorOS, Hi-Fi systems, Home cinema devices, Smartphones, Tablet computers Number of Employees Over 40,000 Official Website oppo.com

History of OPPO

2001 : The brand name “OPPO” was registered in China.

: The brand name “OPPO” was registered in China. 2004 : OPPO was officially founded as a consumer electronics and mobile communications company in Dongguan, Guangdong, China.

: OPPO was officially founded as a consumer electronics and mobile communications company in Dongguan, Guangdong, China. 2005 : OPPO launched its first MP3 player.

: OPPO launched its first MP3 player. 2006 : OPPO launched its first MP4 player.

: OPPO launched its first MP4 player. 2008 : OPPO entered the mobile phone business with the launch of its first mobile phone model (such as the A103 “Smile” phone).

: OPPO entered the mobile phone business with the launch of its first mobile phone model (such as the A103 “Smile” phone). 2009 : OPPO began its international expansion into foreign markets.

: OPPO began its international expansion into foreign markets. 2011 : OPPO launched its first high-end smartphone in the Find series.

: OPPO launched its first high-end smartphone in the Find series. 2014 : OPPO officially entered the Indian smartphone market.

: OPPO officially entered the Indian smartphone market. 2016 : OPPO became the largest smartphone manufacturer in China at that time.

: OPPO became the largest smartphone manufacturer in China at that time. 2019 : OPPO launched the “Reno” series, expanded into more global markets, and introduced 5G smartphones in Europe.

: OPPO launched the “Reno” series, expanded into more global markets, and introduced 5G smartphones in Europe. 2020 : OPPO launched its flagship Find X2 series and entered new regional markets including Latin America.

: OPPO launched its flagship Find X2 series and entered new regional markets including Latin America. 2021: OPPO introduced the Find X3 series with advanced imaging capabilities and continued global expansion.

Fun Facts About OPPO

OPPO was founded on October 10, 2004 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, Guangdong; it operates worldwide in consumer electronics and software such as ColorOS.

OPPO demonstrated 240W SUPERVOOC fast charging at MWC 2022, claiming a 4,500 mAh battery can charge from 1% to 100% in about 9 minutes.

ColorOS counts 600+ million global monthly active users across 60+ markets, indicating a very large installed base.

OPPO became the first Official Smartphone Partner and the first-ever Asian partner of Wimbledon in 2019; it also partners with Roland-Garros.

In a LexisNexis analysis of 5G standard-essential patents published January 23, 2025, OPPO ranked eighth globally.

As of March 31, 2024, OPPO reported 101,000+ patent applications filed globally and 55,000+ granted, with 91% being utility patents.

In 2023, OPPO stated it secured 4th place in the global smartphone market and was top three in 20 regional markets, citing Canalys data.

OPPO’s VOOC fast charging debuted with Find 7 in 2014, capable of a 2-hour call from a 5-minute charge and reaching 75% in 30 minutes.

OPPO has been active in 5G standards, declaring 3,300+ 5G standard patents to ETSI, submitting 11,000+ documents to 3GPP, and deploying related patents in 40+ countries.

The company invested in design architecture: Zaha Hadid Architects was selected to design OPPO’s Shenzhen headquarters complex, with towers up to 656 feet tall.

OPPO’s foldable efforts drew attention with the Find N series for engineering that reduced hinge crease visibility, influencing designs across its brand family.

OPPO continues its large-scale ColorOS rollouts, with media coverage highlighting that Android 15/ColorOS 15 updates are reaching multiple models during 2024–2025.

General Oppo Statistics

Oppo released its X3 MP3 player to international markets in 2005 and has since expanded its global reach to over 50 countries.

By June 2016, Oppo had become the top smartphone maker in China, selling phones through over 200,000 retail outlets.

In 2018, Oppo Digital stopped selling disc players in major markets to focus on mobile products.

By 2019, Oppo ranked around fifth in the world for smartphone market share.

In 2024, IDC ranked Oppo as the world’s fourth-largest smartphone maker, with a market share of 8% and over 103.1 million shipments in 2023.

In the same years, the company also placed sixth worldwide for granted patents, with roughly 54,000 patents.

Oppo’s Revenue Statistics

According to 99cashdeals.com, in 2024, Oppo’s total revenue accounted for USD 35.0 billion, with a decline of 3.3% year-over-year from USD 36.2 billion in 2023 (-6.0%).

In 2022, revenue reached USD 38.5 billion (+4.1%), compared to USD 37.0 billion in 2021 (+24.2%).

Meanwhile, the revenue reached USD 29.8 billion in 2020.

Oppo’s Global Market Share

Oppo’s market share was 5.7% in November 2024.

In 2023, it stood at 8.8%, a small rise from 8.6%

in 2022.

Before that, the share was 8.3% in 2021 and 11% in 2020.

Global Smartphone Shipment and Market Share of OPPO

(Source: accio.com)

In the first quarter of 2025, OPPO shipped 23.5 million smartphones, capturing a 7.7% share of the global market.

Moreover, in Q1 2024, shipments accounted for around 25.2 million units with a share of 8.4%.

Meanwhile, the shipment decrease by 6.8% in Q1 2023, and the market share accounted for 8.4%

In the same quarter, historic shipment and market share of Oppo are mentioned in the table below:

Date Shipments (millions) Market Share Q1 2023 27.4 10.2% Q1 2022 – 8.7% Q1 2021 37.5 10.8% Q1 2020 20.4 8% Q1 2019 23.1 7.4% Q1 2018 23.9 7.1% Q1 2017 25.6 7.4% Q1 2016 18.5 5.5% Q1 2015 7.3 2.1%

Oppo Smartphones Unit Shipped Globally

According to recent reports, OPPO shipped approximately 25.2 million smartphones globally in the first quarter of 2024.

For the same period in 2015, OPPO’s reported shipments stood at about 7.3 million units, marking a substantial growth over the intervening years.

Despite the significant increase in volume, the first quarter of 2024 did not constitute a record high for OPPO’s total shipments when compared with its previous peaks.

OPPO continues to maintain a position among the top five global smartphone vendors, reflecting its enduring competitive presence.

According to Coolest Gadgets, the company OPPO shipped 27 million units in Q3 2023, reinforcing its role in the global smartphone market.

Research indicates that a large portion of those shipments were within China, while the brand also achieved around 4 % market share in Europe.

OPPO’s competitive success has been driven by its pricing strategy, which positions its phones below the high-end models of brands such as Apple, making them appealing in emerging markets.

In Africa, OPPO has emerged as a leading smartphone vendor, partly because about 97 % of its devices are priced under US $400, according to available statistics.

Expansion both domestically and internationally, combined with strategic pricing and broad regional reach, has enabled OPPO to build a strong presence in the global smartphone industry.

According to Canalys, OPPO ranked fourth globally in smartphone shipments during the first half of 2023, supported by the strong sales of its Find N2 and Find X6 series.

The company achieved a 10% share of the global smartphone market, with 51.9 million units shipped in the same period.

In China, OPPO maintained leadership with an 18% market share, making it the top-selling smartphone brand in the country for the first half of 2023.

As reported by OPPO Statistics, the brand’s performance was boosted by its focus on foldable smartphones, which are rapidly gaining popularity worldwide.

According to Counterpoint Research, global foldable smartphone shipments are expected to grow at a 114% compound annual rate between 2019 and 2025, reaching about 55 million units by 2025.

Chinese smartphone makers, including OPPO, played a major role in this expansion, helping China hold a 26% share of the global foldable market in 2022.

Canalys data showed OPPO’s strong position in China’s foldable segment, where it captured a 31% share in Q1 2023.

Counterpoint Research also stated that the OPPO Find N2 Flip became the top-selling foldable model, contributing 15% of total foldable smartphone sales in China between January and May 2023.

The Find N2 Flip’s success was driven by its practical design, including minimal screen crease, a durable battery, and a user-friendly interface, setting a new benchmark for flip-style devices.

Canalys further noted that OPPO’s global foldable market share rose from 5% in Q1 2022 to 13% in Q1 2023, growing faster than the overall market.

These results highlight OPPO’s ability to lead both traditional smartphone and foldable device markets, reinforcing its role as a key global competitor in the mobile industry.

Oppo’s Mobile Vendor Market Share Statistics

(Reference: statcounter.com)

The above image shows that in October 2025, the global market share of Oppo mobile was 5.86%, an increase from the previous month’s share of 5.58%.

Furthermore, Oppo’s previous month’s mobile market share in 2025 is stated below:

Months Market Share August 5.88% July 5.71% June 5.91% May 5.72% April 5.91% March 5.74% February 5.68% January 5.86%

By Region

According to Statcounter, in October 2025, Oppo’s mobile market share was highest in Asia at 8.79%.

Other regions follow Africa (5.55%), Oceania (2.39%), Europe (1.84%), and North America (0.79%).

By Country

As of October 2025, Oppo’s mobile market share in India was 11.31%.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom accounted for only 1.27% of the market share, followed by Germany at 0.72%, and the United States at 0.32%.

Oppo’s Mobile Market Share

(Reference: statista.com)

Oppo’s mobile phone market share in India in July 2024 was 11.71%, down from 12.02% in 2023.

The market share in previous years is followed as 11.56% (2022), 11.33% (2021), 11.15% (2020), 9.75% (2019), 6.90% (2018), 5.08% (2017), 0.86% (2016), 0.13% (2015), and 0.02% (2014).

Most Popular Phone Brands in India

Xiaomi held the top position in India with a 20.67% market share in Q1 2024. This represented a slight decline of 0.19% from the previous quarter. Despite the dip, Xiaomi continues to lead the Indian smartphone market by a clear margin.

held the top position in India with a 20.67% market share in Q1 2024. This represented a slight decline of 0.19% from the previous quarter. Despite the dip, Xiaomi continues to lead the Indian smartphone market by a clear margin. Vivo ranked second with a market share of 18.22%, reflecting a 0.25% increase from Q4 2023. The brand’s steady upward movement indicates growing consumer trust and a strong offline sales network.

ranked second with a market share of 18.22%, reflecting a 0.25% increase from Q4 2023. The brand’s steady upward movement indicates growing consumer trust and a strong offline sales network. Samsung stood third with a 13.69% share in the same quarter. Its share slightly fell by 0.11%, suggesting intensified competition from Chinese smartphone makers in the mid-range and budget categories.

stood third with a 13.69% share in the same quarter. Its share slightly fell by 0.11%, suggesting intensified competition from Chinese smartphone makers in the mid-range and budget categories. Realme achieved a 13.45% share, holding its place as a consistent performer in the Indian market. The brand’s focus on affordable yet feature-rich models continues to attract young consumers.

OPPO secured the fifth position with a market share of 11.71%, marking a decline of 0.15% compared with the previous quarter. Its diversified product range remains a key factor in maintaining steady demand.

secured the fifth position with a market share of 11.71%, marking a decline of 0.15% compared with the previous quarter. Its diversified product range remains a key factor in maintaining steady demand. OnePlus recorded a 4.82% market share, supported by the brand’s reputation in the premium and upper-midrange segments. OnePlus devices continue to appeal to users seeking flagship-grade performance at moderate prices.

recorded a 4.82% market share, supported by the brand’s reputation in the premium and upper-midrange segments. OnePlus devices continue to appeal to users seeking flagship-grade performance at moderate prices. Apple ranked seventh, with a 4.10% share in Q1 2024. This reflected a 0.16% increase from Q4 2023, showing rising demand for premium smartphones among Indian consumers, especially through online retail and EMI options.

ranked seventh, with a 4.10% share in Q1 2024. This reflected a 0.16% increase from Q4 2023, showing rising demand for premium smartphones among Indian consumers, especially through online retail and EMI options. Huawei , although once a global leader, accounted for only 0.41% of the Indian market in 2024. Its share fell by 0.04%, largely due to limited product availability and regulatory restrictions.

, although once a global leader, accounted for only 0.41% of the Indian market in 2024. Its share fell by 0.04%, largely due to limited product availability and regulatory restrictions. Other brands combined represented 13.30% of the total market, covering smaller manufacturers and emerging domestic players catering to niche or entry-level consumers.

Brands Market Share Xiaomi 20.67% Vivo 18.22% Samsung 13.69% Realme 13.45% OPPO 11.71% OnePlus 4.82% Apple 4.10% Others 13.30%

Top Products Analyses of OPPO in 2025

Oppo F Series

Model Release Date Display Chipset Memory (GB) Camera (MP) Operating System Battery(mAh) ROM RAM Main Front F29 27 March 2025 6.7″ 120 Hz FHD+ (1080 x 2412 px) AMOLED Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 128/256 8 50 + 2 16 Android 15 ColorOS 15 6500 F29 Pro 1 April 2025 MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy 8/12 6000 F31 Pro 16 September 2025 6.57″ 120 Hz FHD+ (1080 x 2372 px) AMOLED MediaTek Dimensity 7300 32 7000 F31 Pro+ 6.8″ 120 Hz FHD+ (1280 x 2800 px) AMOLED Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 256

Oppo A Series

Model Release Date Display Chipset Memory (GB) Camera (MP) Operating System Battery (mAh) ROM RAM Main Front A5 Pro 25 February 2025 6.67″ 120 Hz HD+ (720 × 1604 px) IPS LCD MediaTek Dimensity 6300 128/256 6/8/12 50 + 2 16 Android 15 ColorOS 15 5800 A5 Pro 4G 17 March 2025 6.67″ 90 Hz HD+ (720 × 1604 px) IPS LCD Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s 4G Gen 1 8 8 A5 Energy 21 March 2025 MediaTek Dimensity 6300 256/512 8/12 A5 (China) 26 March 2025 6.7″ 120 Hz FHD+ (1080 × 2412 px) AMOLED Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 128/256/512 6500

Oppo Pad Series

Model Release Date Display Chipset Memory (GB) Camera (MP) Operating System Battery (mAh) Charging (W) ROM RAM Main Front Pad 4 Pro 10 April 2025 13.2″ 144 Hz (2400 × 3392 px) IPS LCD Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite 256/512 8/12/16 13 8 Android 15 ColorOS 15 12140 67 Pad SE 23 May 2025 11.0″ 90 Hz WUXGA (1200 × 1920 px) IPS LCD MediaTek Helio G100 128/256 4/6/8 5 5 9340 33 Pad 5 22 October 2025 12.1″ 144 Hz (2120 × 3000 px) IPS LCD MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ 128/256/512 8/12/16 8 8 Android 16 ColorOS 16 10420 67

Oppo Reno Series

Model Release Date Display Chipset Memory (GB) Camera (MP) Battery (mAh) Charging (W) ROM RAM Main Front Reno13 F January 2025 6.67″ 120 Hz Full HD+ (2400×1080) AMOLED MediaTek Helio G100 256/512 8 50 (wide), 8 (ultrawide), 2 (macro) 32 (IMX709) 5800 45 Reno13 F 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 128/256/512 8/12 Reno14 May 2025 6.59″ 120 Hz 2760×1256 AMOLED MediaTek Dimensity 8450 256/512 GB/1 TB 8/12/16 50 MP (wide) 50 MP (telephoto) 8 MP (ultrawide) 50 6000 80 Reno14 Pro 6.83″ 120 Hz 2800×1272 AMOLED 12/16 50 MP (wide) 50 MP (periscope telephoto) 50 MP (ultrawide) 6200 80 50 Wireless Reno14 F July 2025 6.57″ 120 Hz 2372×1080 AMOLED Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 128/256/512 8/12 50 MP (wide) 8 MP (ultrawide) 2 MP (macro) 32 6000 45

Top Oppo Mobiles of 2025

Models Price (USD) OPPO Find X9 1,160 OPPO Find X9 Pro 1,510 OPPO Reno 13 Pro 5G 630 OPPO Find X8 5G 835 OPPO F31 Pro 5G 326 OPPO F29 Pro 5G 313 OPPO Reno 13 5G 899 OPPO Find N5 1,867 OPPO A5 Pro 5G 215 OPPO K13x 5G 181

Top Oppo Smartwatches in 2025

Models Price (USD) OPPO Watch Free 70 to 80 OPPO Watch X 360 OPPO Watch X2 Mini 250 OPPO Watch X2 360 OPPO Watch S 182 OPPO Watch 4 Pro 315

Top Oppo Tablets in 2025

Models Price (USD) OPPO Pad Air 195 OPPO Pad SE 170 to 205 OPPO Pad 5 364 OPPO Pad Air (64 GB) 225 OPPO Pad 3 Pro 463 OPPO Pad Neo 269 OPPO Pad Air (128 GB) 255 OPPO Pad SE (4/128) 170 OPPO Pad Air (4/64) 195

Top Oppo Earbuds in India, 2025

Models Price (Rs) OPPO Enco Buds 18,900 OPPO Enco X 15,000 OPPO Enco X2 10,999 OPPO Enco Air3 Pro 5,500 OPPO Enco Air2 Pro 3,499 OPPO Enco Air 3 2,999 OPPO Enco W11 1,999 OPPO Enco Air 2i 1,799 OPPO Enco W11 1,999 OPPO Enco Air 2i 1,799 OPPO Enco Buds 2 1,599 OPPO Enco Buds 3 Pro 1,499

Oppo Retail Location Analysis

As of 2024, Oppo had more than 300,000 retail locations worldwide, the same number reported in 2023, according to a report published by 99 CashDeals.

The network expanded from over 200,000 in 2020 to more than 250,000 in 2021 and to over 280,000 in 2022.

Conclusion

Oppo has earned a wide trust by focusing on innovative ideas, reliable products, and simple, user-friendly designs. The company has significantly improved phone cameras and charging speeds for many people. By investing in research and development, Oppo stays current with trends and updates its phones regularly. With more devices and sales in more countries, the brand is aiming to become a top global smartphone maker. This steady attention to useful improvements and wider reach means that Oppo will continue to help shape the future of mobile phones.

FAQ . What is Oppo’s best-selling smartphone series? The Oppo Reno and Find X series are among its most popular smartphone lines. Does Oppo make other products besides smartphones? Yes. Oppo also makes smartwatches, wireless earbuds, tablets, and IoT devices. What is Oppo’s fast-charging technology called? Oppo utilizes VOOC (Voltage Open Loop Multi-step Constant-Current Charging), one of the fastest charging systems available worldwide. How to Determine if an Oppo Device is Original? Check the IMEI number on Oppo’s official website to confirm the phone’s authenticity. What are the special features of OPPO? Oppo offers fast charging, advanced camera technology, sleek design, AI features, and strong performance.

Maitrayee Dey has a background in Electrical Engineering and has worked in various technical roles before transitioning to writing. Specializing in technology and Artificial Intelligence, she has served as an Academic Research Analyst and Freelance Writer, particularly focusing on education and healthcare in Australia. Maitrayee's lifelong passions for writing and painting led her to pursue a full-time writing career. She is also the creator of a cooking YouTube channel, where she shares her culinary adventures. At Smartphone Thoughts, Maitrayee brings her expertise in technology to provide in-depth smartphone reviews and app-related statistics, making complex topics easy to understand for all readers.

