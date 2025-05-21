Patreon Statistics And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Patreon Statistics: Patreon is still a go-to creator platform for 2024, making it possible for creators to earn money directly from their audiences. Various actors in the field, including artists, podcasters, writers, and musicians, range in the use of the platform, which allows these creators to receive payments via a recurring subscription from fans who call themselves “patrons” in exchange for exclusive content and rewards.

This article covers some of the main Patreon statistics for 2024 – user growth, practising creators’ earnings, major categories, demographics, and more. All of which data is based on current and solid trends and industry-based research.

As of June 2023, Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast had the highest number of paying patrons on the platform, with 66,119 patrons.

patrons. The number of paid creators on Patreon grew from 25,646 in February 2017 to 279,566 by November 2024.

in February 2017 to 279,566 by November 2024. The average monthly payout to creators has gone up from US$12.44 million in January 2019 to US$24.31 million by October 2024.

in January 2019 to by October 2024. In July 2024, revenue for over 60,000 video creators was over US$5.49 million per month on Patreon, while podcasting creators, consisting of over 17,000 , brought nearly US$3.5 million per month .

video creators was over on Patreon, while podcasting creators, consisting of over , brought nearly . The average annual salary at Patreon is approximately US$149,622 , with General Counsel roles being the highest, earning over US$300,000 , whereas Administrative Assistants get around US$45,000 .

, with General Counsel roles being the highest, earning over , whereas Administrative Assistants get around . Patreon earned a spot on Fast Company’s 10 Most Innovative Companies in Social Media for 2024 for fresh features like free tiers, trials, chat, and digital sales.

Most Innovative Companies in Social Media for 2024 for fresh features like free tiers, trials, chat, and digital sales. In the 2023 report, Patreon tracked 38,000 pages, suspended 3,638 accounts, and modified or removed 3,089 others. Teen safety infringement and explicit content have been the prevalent violation categories.

pages, suspended accounts, and modified or removed others. Teen safety infringement and explicit content have been the prevalent violation categories. For that matter, worthy of mention is the much allusion that US users make with 41.04% of the total Patreon traffic; then comes the UK with 6.57% ; Germany, with 4.85% ; Japan, with 4.56% ; and finally, Canada, with 4.31% .

of the total Patreon traffic; then comes the UK with ; Germany, with ; Japan, with ; and finally, Canada, with . Site visitors are 70.26% male, 41.68% represent the 18–24 age group, and 29.71% belong to the 25–34 age category.

male, represent the 18–24 age group, and belong to the 25–34 age category. The traffic sources to the website can be divided into direct visits ( 63.13% ), organic search ( 18.37% ), referral ( 9.53% ), paid search ( 8.86% ), and social media ( 0.01% ).

), organic search ( ), referral ( ), paid search ( ), and social media ( ). Among the different social media linking Patron, YouTube contributes 58.18%, followed by X/Twitter at 16.44%, Tumblr at 6.75%, Pinterest at 6.12%, and Reddit at 5.77%.

As per a Statista report on Patreon statistics, Patreon works as a subscription platform by which content creators run their own paid membership services; thus, it provides creators with the option of monthly subscriptions to supporters of their choice, referred to as “patrons.”

These patrons receive exclusive perks in return for the monthly fees, such as premium content, early access to videos and podcasts, and no ads.

As of June 2023, the “Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast” had the most patrons paying on Patreon, with 66,119 listeners directly supporting the creators through the platform.

Patreon Paid Creators

According to Patreon statistics data given by Graphtreon, the number of paid creators has been steadily increasing since February of 2017. The paid creators numbered 25,646 in February 2017.

However, the numbers went up to 35,723 by August 2017. With this trend, 46,193 in February 2018, and further increased to 57,443 in August 2018.

It kept on growing with 68,733 creators in February 2019 and 86,170 in August 2019.

By February 2020, 98,725 creators existed, increasing in number to 117,564 in August 2020.

Then came February 2021, with a further increase to 136,328 creators, followed by another generous increase to 153,908 in August 2021.

There were 172,176 in February 2022 and 188,945 in August 2022. Afterwards, the numbers hit 206,278 in February 2023 and 226,739 in August 2023.

The upward momentum was carried on in February 2024, with 242,878 and reached 279,566 by November 2024.

Henceforth, these more than eight years showcase the uninterrupted, continuous rise in the number of creators earning on Patreon.

Creator Earnings On Patreon

Graptreon Patreon statistics state that Monthly payouts to creators have further grown in the past five years. In January 2019, creators were paid US$12.44 million.

Payouts stayed relatively in the range of US$12 million until July 2019 at US$12.25 million. But by January 2020, they rose ever so slightly to US$12.77 million.

By July 2020, the jump happened as payouts increased to US$18.56 million on account of the growing creator base and growing patron support.

As the surge continued, it hit US$21.2 million by January 2021 and a lofty US$23.16 million by July 2021. In January 2022, payouts reached US$24.16 million and stayed at such a high level by July 2022 at US$24.47 million.

Thereafter, payouts were capped at US$24 million from January 2023 through October 2023, with slight variations from US$23.78 million to US$24.18 million.

Payouts, however, declined a little bit in January 2024 to US$23.6 million, yet climbed again by October 2024 to US$24.31 million.

In all, the Patreon statistics data show a smooth increase in creator revenues on Patreon in the past five years, with payouts roughly doubling in amount from early 2019 to 2024.

Patreon Videos And Podcast

As per Patreon statistics data from Graphtreon, the video and podcast categories constitute the highest number of creators on Patreon.

As of July 2024, there were more than 60,000 creators for video content on the platform, generating estimated monthly payouts of over US$5.49 million, excluding any hidden earnings.

There is a slight decrease compared to last year’s monthly payouts. Although podcasts do not seem to attract as many creators or patrons as videos, the top Patreon creator is a podcaster.

More than 17,000 podcasters had at least one patron as of that date, with combined estimated monthly earnings of almost US$3.5 million.

While video content and podcasting lead on the scale, Patreon also encompasses an array of popular and specialised verticals, including comics, adult games, adult animation, cosplay, writing, photography, and even some niche verticals such as 3D printing, illustrating the diversity in its creative content.

Business Insights And Developments About Patreon

Patreon has raised a total of US$413.3 million in funding spanning ten rounds, per Crunchbase Patreon statistics data.

The latest of these rounds was Series F, back in April 2021, where the firm raised US$155 million, with lead investments from Tiger Global Management, Lone Pine Capital, and Woodline Partners, among others.

This funding will allow Patreon to mainly improve the experience for creators and patrons across desktop and mobile platforms.

From an acquisitive standpoint, Patreon has acquired five companies to date: The first acquisition was Subbable, a video subscription service, in March 2015; in 2018, Patreon picked up the acquisitions of Kit, a product-sharing community for creators, and Memberful, a professional membership software tool.

In 2021, there was an acquisition of a tech recruitment company named Clear Talent by Patreon.

In 2023, Patreon further acquired Moment House, a platform for live ticketed events, intending to boost its hosting capacity for events.

Patreon statistics reported an approximately US$149,622 at Patreon; that translates to roughly US$71 per hour.

The highest-paid role is that of General Counsel, fetching anywhere over US$300,000, while the lower-paid categories, like Administrative Assistants, take home close to US$45,000 per year.

Interestingly enough, marketing has taken in average salaries at US$199,868, just barely surpassing the average engineer’s pay of US$196,330.

Other Patreon statistics from Indeed tell us that social media specialists earn an average of US$62,000 per year, while senior marketing managers get anywhere up to US$194,000.

According to the Patreon payroll, the valuation of the company took a nosedive of 70%, tumbling from US$4 billion in April 2021 down to at least US$1.5 billion.

The fall was caused by market corrections following the economic surge post-pandemic. In retaliation, the company went on a cost-saving spree of lay-offs of 80 employees, approximately 17% of its total workforce, in addition to shutting down its offices in Berlin and Dublin.

These layoffs primarily affected go-to-market operations teams, finance, and human resources, plus involved a partial downsizing of creator partnerships.

Despite these hurdles, interest in Patreon is picking up again. Google Trends data show that while search interest in the term “Patreon” sank in 2021 (from 90 in June 2020 to 67 in June 2021), it bounced back considerably very early in 2022.

In January 2022, interest reached 93, followed by an all-time peak of 100 in the first week of August 2022.

The highs held through December 2023 (92) and July 2024(90), placing Patreon with a healthy, sustained relevance in the creator economy.

The Fast Company recognised Patreon as one of the 10 Most Innovative Companies in Social Media for 2024, in tune with its continued innovation.

The publication emphasised that those features gave fans the feeling that they were joining an exclusive club rather than merely subscribing to content.

That is, free membership tiers, 7-day trials, customised creator profiles, chat for all members, and digital product infrastructure to a deeper user experience and a sense of presence for the community.

Patreon’s Trust, Safety, And Content Compliance Policies

Patreon statistics by https://influencermarketinghub.com/ reveal that Patreon users should be at least 13 years old to use the platform. However, to be a creator or patron, one must be at least 18 years of age.

Minors under age 18, therefore, cannot participate except when they have received parental consent or approval from their legal custodian.

Creators without nudity and sexually explicit content fall into the “Safe for All Audiences” category. Explicit-wise, that is, if their materials are shown, animated, photographed, recorded on tape, or just written, “Adult/18+” is the category.

As of 2024, the category is now being called “Sexually Graphic Works.” The creators in this category must undergo the age verification process. If their government-issued IDs are unavailable, then Patreon maintains a list of alternative identity documents in its Help Centre.

Furthermore, creators of such content must have the explicit consent of all human participants shown in their works. Patreon issued a template that can be utilised for these consent forms.

The Transparency Report on Patreon statistics 2024 reflects the enforcement activities undertaken in 2023 by its Trust and Safety Team.

Over the duration of the year, the Team examined in excess of 38,000 creator pages and suspended 3,638 accounts for violating policy. Another 3,089 pages were removed or required to be modified.

Other common violations involved breaches in the safety of teens (2,629 cases), sexual content of an inappropriate nature (2,217 cases), and another 431 cases concerning violations connected to illegal or regulated conduct. Patreon stated additional AI-related content policies.

As of March 2024, artists would not be permitted to use AI or ML technologies to produce nude or sexually explicit imagery.

Separately, starting with the December 2023 update, the platform started thwarting several objectionable practices, including blocking OpenAI from scraping Patreon content for training machine learning the goal being to safeguarding its creators’ intellectual property.

Patreon Website Traffic

Patreon statistics given by Similarweb depict that about 41.04% of traffic to the Patreon site comes from the United States.

The U.K. is next with 6.57% of traffic, and Germany is just behind at 4.85%.

Japan accounts for 4.56%, and Canada, 4.31%. From other countries around the globe comes 38.67% of all traffic, hence confirming Patreon’s worldwide scope.

The statistics suggest that while the platform is an American favourite in many respects, it also has a large international user base.

When it comes to site visits, male patrons far outnumber female visitors at a ratio of roughly 70.26% to 29.74%.

As is, age-wise, it appears geared toward the younger crowd. The age group comprising the largest segment of patrons appears to be the 18-24 crowd, made up of 41.68%. Then those within the 25-34 age group comprise 29.71% of the next larger category.

The age group between 35 and 44 represents 13.21%, and people in the 45-54 range form 7.28%.

This suggests that an older generation is less active, with 55- to 64-year-olds taking part as much as 4.74% and those 65 and above just 3.38%.

Thus, Patreon is generally visited by a younger and skewed male audience.

Patreon Social Media And Marketing Channel Statistics

Most of the traffic to the website comes from direct visits, which account for 63.13%. A large chunk of users either type the URL in their browser or use bookmarks to access the site.

Organic search accounts for another 18.37% of the traffic, indicating that many users find Patreon via search engines without clicking on ads.

Referrals bring in 9.53%, meaning that some users find the current links on other websites to Patreon. Paid search accounts for 8.86% of all traffic, indicating investment in advertising systems like Google Ads.

Other sources, including email (0.06%), display ads (0.04%), and social media (0.01%), are almost negligible. YouTube—with a share of 58.18%—is the leading social media channel for Patreon, making it the pinnacle of social field exposure.

X, formerly Twitter, holds second place at a 16.44% contribution level, trailed by Tumblr at 6.75%, Pinterest at 6.12%, and Reddit at 5.77%. The remaining 6.74% of social traffic comes from another platform.

Conclusion

In 2024, Patreon statistics remain a potent avenue that supports over 250,000 creators worldwide across the spectrum of arts. The platform finds success in uniting impassioned creators with dedicated audiences willing to pay for the exclusivity of content, the community experience, and the freedom of choice.

Though still confronted by some challenges, the Titanic’s workings are forging ahead to help creators certainly place Patreon as the foremost option for content monetisation today.

