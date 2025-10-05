Supercomputer Statistics By Trends, Market Size, Region, End User, Components, Vendor, Usage And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Supercomputer Statistics: Supercomputers are the fastest and most technologically advanced computers that are specially built to solve several difficult problems that ordinary computers cannot handle. They are widely used in fields like climate prediction, medical research, nuclear science, artificial intelligence, and other large-scale simulations. By 2025, high-performance computing will have reached the exascale level, where systems can perform more than one quintillion calculations every second.

The TOP500 list now features three U.S. exascale supercomputers, while Europe and Asia also host some of the strongest systems. These machines are judged not only by speed but also by their energy use, processor design, and performance on tests such as HPL and HPCG. The growing role of cloud-based HPC and Europe's EuroHPC program shows how nations are competing for leadership in computing.

According to Market.us, the global market size of Supercomputers will account for USD 11.7 billion in 2025 and will reach around USD 26.5 billion by the end of 2033.

The TOP500 list shows 175 supercomputers in the United States, 137 in the European Union, and 47 in China.

Meanwhile, commercial industries are expected to lead the global supercomputers market with a 40.03% share.

As of June 2024, Lenovo led the global Top 500 supercomputers with 32.6% share, while HPE followed in second place, holding 22.4% of the systems worldwide.

The global supercomputers market is being shaped by several strong drivers, like public funding for the race to Exascale, which adds about 2.8% to growth forecasts.

General Supercomputer Statistics

In 2024, AI healthcare companies received over USD 2.8 billion in investment, showing rising supercomputer use in diagnostics and treatment, as mentioned in a report published by market.us.

In healthcare, AI use includes administrative tools that take 27% of investments, showing dependence on supercomputing.

In the United States, the Department of Energy put USD 63.5 million into supercomputing to support energy research in 2023.

The European Union’s EuroHPC program is boosting AI progress with supercomputers, increasing global demand for advanced technology.

India’s AI mission received ₹10,300 crore (USD 1.24 billion) to create 10,000-GPU supercomputers for healthcare, education, and research.

Denmark has built a powerful AI supercomputer, resulting in DKK 600 million (USD 86 million) with the help of the government and the Novo Nordisk Foundation.

Global Supercomputer Market Size Analysis

According to market.us, the global market size of Supercomputers will account for USD 11.7 billion in 2025 and will reach around USD 26.5 billion by the end of 2033.

The market size will grow at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2025 to 2033.

Furthermore, in the coming years, the market size is estimated to reach USD 12.9 billion by 2026, USD 14.3 billion by 2027, USD 15.9 billion by 2028, USD 17.6 billion by 2029, USD 19.5 billion by 2030, USD 21.6 billion by 2031, and USD 23.9 billion by 2032.

Accelerators, supported by AI tasks, are set to rise at a 15.28% CAGR, while cloud-based HPC-as-a-Service shows the highest growth of 20.39% by 2030.

Exascale systems led in 2024 and are expected to expand fastest at 27.12% CAGR.

Among end users, healthcare and life sciences grow quickest at 15.79% CAGR, and geographically, Asia-Pacific holds the strongest momentum with a projected 12.82% CAGR through 2030.

Asia Pacific Supercomputer Market Size

The Asia Pacific supercomputer market size accounted for USD 4.96 billion in 2024 and is predicted to reach around USD 5.51 billion by 2025.

Furthermore, estimated market size in the coming years are followed by USD 6.11 billion (2026), USD 6.79 billion (2027), USD 7.53 billion (2028), USD 8.36 billion (2029), USD 9.28 billion (2030), USD 10.30 billion (2031), USD 11.44 billion (2032), USD 12.70 billion (2033), and USD 14.25 billion (2034).

Supercomputers Market Trends

The global supercomputers market is being shaped by several strong drivers, like public funding for the race to Exascale, which adds about 2.8% to growth forecasts.

Meanwhile, increasing use of AI and ML workloads on HPC contributes the most at 3.2%.

Post-COVID needs for climate and biomedical simulations further boost growth by 1.9%.

Cloud-based HPC-as-a-Service availability adds 2.1%, and the growing maturity of open-source software stacks contributes 1.4%.

Additionally, national digital-sovereignty programs raise the outlook by 1.8%.

Top 10 Supercomputers Analyses of 2025

#1. El Capitan at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory ranked the world’s top supercomputer, excelling in power and efficiency.

Performance (HPL): 1.742 Exaflop/s

Cores: 11,039,616

Processors: AMD 4th Gen EPYC (24 cores @ 1.8 GHz)

Accelerators: AMD Instinct MI300A

Interconnect: HPE Slingshot

Energy Efficiency: 58.9 Gigaflops/watt

HPCG Score: 17.41 Petaflop/s (current leader)

#2. Frontier at Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Tennessee became the first U.S. supercomputer to surpass one exaflop, supporting vital DOE simulations.

Performance (HPL): 1.353 Exaflop/s

Cores: 8,699,904

Processors: AMD 3rd Gen EPYC™, optimized for HPC & AI

Accelerators: AMD Instinct 250X

Interconnect: HPE Slingshot

#3. Aurora, housed at Argonne Leadership Computing Facility in Illinois, is Intel’s first exascale system, boosting U.S. AI and physics research.

Performance (HPL): 1.012 Exaflop/s

Architecture: HPE Cray EX with Intel Exascale Compute Blades

Processors: Intel Xeon CPU Max Series

Accelerators: Intel Data Centre GPU Max Series

Interconnect: HPE Slingshot

#4. JUPITER Booster at Jülich Supercomputing Centre, Europe’s first exascale-class system, is being commissioned to exceed one exaflop.

Performance: Approx 793 PFLOPS

Architecture: Modular GPU-accelerated partition using BullSequana XH3000 liquid-cooled blades.

Processors: GH200 “Grace-Hopper” superchips coupling ARM CPU + GPU

Interconnect: Quantum-2 InfiniBand (NDR / Dragonfly+) and NVLink mesh per node.

#5. Eagle, Microsoft’s Azure-based supercomputer, marks the largest cloud HPC, showcasing hyperscale cloud providers’ growing role in performance.

Performance (HPL): 561 Petaflop/s

Processors: Intel Xeon Platinum 8480C

Accelerators: NVIDIA H100

#6. HPC6, operated by Eni S.p.A. in Ferrera Erbognone, Italy, supports energy modelling and complex advanced industrial simulation projects.

Performance (HPL): 477.9 Petaflop/s

Architecture: HPE Cray EX235a

Processors: AMD 3rd Gen EPYC™

Accelerators: AMD Instinct™ 250X

Interconnect: HPE Slingshot

#7. Fugaku, built on Fujitsu’s Arm architecture at RIKEN in Kobe, was the world’s fastest supercomputer until 2022, excelling in research.

Performance (HPL): 442 Petaflop/s

Cores: 7,630,848

HPCG Score: 16 Petaflop/s (second place worldwide)

#8. Alps, hosted at Switzerland’s CSCS, is Europe’s most advanced AI-HPC hybrid, enabling balanced scientific research and large-scale machine learning.

Performance (HPL): 434.9 Petaflop/s

Architecture: HPE Cray EX254n

Processors: NVIDIA Grace 72C

Accelerators: NVIDIA GH200 Superchip

Interconnect: HPE Slingshot

#9. LUMI, based in Finland’s CSC Kajaani datacenter, is a EuroHPC pre-exascale supercomputer powering climate modelling, AI, and big data.

Performance (HPL): 380 Petaflop/s

Architecture: HPE Cray EX

#10. Leonardo, located at CINECA in Bologna, Italy, is among Europe’s largest EuroHPC hybrid GPU/CPU systems supporting researchers.

Performance (HPL): 241.2 Petaflop/s

Architecture: Atos BullSequana XH2000

Processors: Intel Xeon Platinum 8358 (32 cores @2.6 GHz)

Accelerators: NVIDIA A100 SXM4 (40 GB)

Interconnect: Quad-rail NVIDIA HDR100 Infiniband

Supercomputers Market Share Statistics by Region

In 2025, the Asia-Pacific region holds the largest share of the global supercomputers market at 46.82%.

Meanwhile, North America follows with 27.44%, while Europe accounts for 22.63%.

The Middle East & Africa contributes a smaller portion at 1.70%, and Latin America has the lowest share at 1.27%.

By End User Industry

In 2025, commercial industries are expected to lead the global supercomputers market with a 40.03% share.

Moreover, the government entities and research institutes will capture a share of 34.79% and 25.04%, respectively.

By Usage Segment

As of 2024, the industry holds the largest share of supercomputers at 48.6%, followed by research with 36.5%.

Government usage represents 7.7%, vendors account for 5.4% mainly for testing and development, and the remaining 1.8% falls under others

By Components

In 2024, processors, memory, and related segments held 87.3% of the supercomputers market.

Accelerators made up 12.7%, showing rising importance in AI-driven workloads.

By Processing Scale

In the same duration, pre-exascale and petascale systems dominated the supercomputers market, making up 72.9% of the total share.

Exascale installations, although relatively smaller at 27.1%.

Leading 500 Supercomputers Vendor System Share Analyses

As of June 2024, Lenovo led the global Top 500 supercomputers with 32.6% share, while HPE followed in second place, holding 22.4% of the systems worldwide.

Furthermore, other leading vendors’ market shares are followed as Inspur (4.4%), Bull/Atos (9.8%), Dell EMC (7%), Sugon (1%), Nvidia (4.4%), Fujitsu (2.8%), NEC (2.8%), MEGWARE (1.4%), and the rest (11.6%)

Historic analysis of leading 500 supercomputers vendor system shares in the month of June are mentioned in the table below:

Supercomputers Vendor 2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 Lenovo 33.6% 32.2% 36.8% 36% 34.6% 23.45 HPE 20% 19.2% 9% 7.6% 8% 15.8% Inspur 8.6% 10% 11.6% 12.8% 14.2% 13.8% Bull/Atos 8.6% 8.4% 7.2% 5.2% 4.2% 4.2% Dell EMC 4.8% – – 2% 3% 2.6% Sugon 4.6% 7.2% 7.8% 13.6% 12.6% 11% Nvidia 3.2% – – – – – Fujitsu 2.4% 2.6% 2.6% 2.6% NEC 2% – – – MEGWARE 1.6% Others 10.6% 23% 27.6% 9.2% 7.4% 9.8%

Country Breakdown

As of June 2025, the TOP500 list shows 175 supercomputers in the United States, 137 in the European Union, and 47 in China.

Followed by Germany with 41 systems, Japan 39, France 25, Italy 17, South Korea 15, Canada and the UK 13 each, Brazil, Norway, and Sweden 9 each, Taiwan 8, Poland and the Netherlands 7 each, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and India 6 each, Singapore 5, and Australia, UAE, and Switzerland 4 each.

Czechia, Spain, and Finland each have three supercomputers, while several countries, including Thailand, Ireland, and others, host between 1 and 2 systems.

Conclusion

After completing the article on Supercomputer Statistics, it can be concluded that this industry has reached a new stage with the rise of exascale systems. The U.S. leads the way with El Capitan, Frontier, and Aurora. Europe is moving fast with the EuroHPC program, building advanced systems like JUPITER, LUMI, and Leonardo. In Asia, Japan’s Fugaku and similar machines still play a key role. Along with speed, better energy use, new processors, and cloud HPC show supercomputers’ importance for science, industries, and solving global problems.

FAQ . What are supercomputers used for? They are used in climate modelling, drug discovery, artificial intelligence, nuclear research, weather forecasting, and big data analysis. Which countries lead in supercomputing? The U.S. is in front, followed by strong systems in Europe (JUPITER, LUMI, Leonardo) and Asia (Fugaku in Japan). What processors do supercomputers use? They mainly use the latest CPUs and GPUs, with AMD EPYC, Intel Xeon Max, and NVIDIA Grace Hopper accelerators leading the way. Which industries use supercomputers the most? They are essential in healthcare, aerospace, automotive, energy, defence, weather prediction, and advanced AI training. What is the role of AI in supercomputing? AI technologically advances the overall process of supercomputing by training models with HPC and enhancing systems through AI-driven performance tools.

