FaceApp Statistics By Revenue, Downloads, Users and Facts (2025)

FaceApp Statistics: FaceApp is often referred to as a basic photo editor and has quickly gained popularity. This piece combines public data on monthly active users, time spent, and revenue to illustrate the app’s growth. This article presents several statistical analyses from different insights, including market valuation, the use of their preferred devices, and how their behaviour changes with age.

Privacy concerns often arise in connection with the use of FaceApp; we monitor usage alongside shifts in public opinion and policy.

About FaceApp

Headquartered: Limassol, Cyprus

Developer: FaceApp Technology Limited

First Launch: December 31, 2016

Programming Language: Python

Platform: iOS and Android

Category: Photo Editing

Business Model: Freemium (free with optional paid features)

Official Site: faceapp.com

Key Capabilities: AI‑based facial transformations: ageing, smile, hairstyle, gender swap.

Privacy & Data Handling: Processes only select photos, caching them temporarily in the cloud; privacy concerns persist.

History of FaceApp

2016 → FaceApp’s initial release took place at the end of the year, positioning it as an AI-driven photo editor on iOS and Android.

→ FaceApp’s initial release took place at the end of the year, positioning it as an AI-driven photo editor on iOS and Android. January–February 2017 → Public launch occurred on iOS in January, followed by Android in February, introducing neural network-based edits such as smiles, age change, and gender swap.

→ Public launch occurred on iOS in January, followed by Android in February, introducing neural network-based edits such as smiles, age change, and gender swap. April 2017 → The “hot” beautification filter drew criticism for visibly lightening skin; the company apologized and renamed the filter, citing training-set bias.

→ The “hot” beautification filter drew criticism for visibly lightening skin; the company apologized and renamed the filter, citing training-set bias. August 2017 → Additional “ethnicity” filters were introduced and then removed after widespread backlash for racial insensitivity.

→ Additional “ethnicity” filters were introduced and then removed after widespread backlash for racial insensitivity. 2017 → Founder and CEO Yaroslav Goncharov, formerly at Yandex and Microsoft, publicly described the app’s photorealistic neural-network approach.

→ Founder and CEO Yaroslav Goncharov, formerly at Yandex and Microsoft, publicly described the app’s photorealistic neural-network approach. July 2019 → An aging filter trend went viral worldwide, driving downloads and renewed attention; privacy concerns led to extensive media scrutiny.

→ An aging filter trend went viral worldwide, driving downloads and renewed attention; privacy concerns led to extensive media scrutiny. July 2019 → A request for investigation was sent by U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer to the FBI and FTC regarding potential data-privacy risks.

→ A request for investigation was sent by U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer to the FBI and FTC regarding potential data-privacy risks. December 2019 → The FBI characterized Russian-developed apps including FaceApp as potential counterintelligence risks in a letter to Congress.

→ The FBI characterized Russian-developed apps including FaceApp as potential counterintelligence risks in a letter to Congress. June 2020 → FaceApp Technology Limited was incorporated in Cyprus, evidencing a formal corporate presence there.

→ FaceApp Technology Limited was incorporated in Cyprus, evidencing a formal corporate presence there. 2021 → Reported annual revenue reached about $50 million, reflecting strong monetization of premium features.

→ Reported annual revenue reached about $50 million, reflecting strong monetization of premium features. 2022 → Reported annual revenue increased to about $80 million, while the app continued expanding editing features and subscriptions.

→ Reported annual revenue increased to about $80 million, while the app continued expanding editing features and subscriptions. 2023 → A UK Company Names Tribunal decision referenced FaceApp’s corporate naming rights dispute, noting “FACEAPP TECHNOLOGY LIMITED” registered in the UK in 2022.

→ A UK Company Names Tribunal decision referenced FaceApp’s corporate naming rights dispute, noting “FACEAPP TECHNOLOGY LIMITED” registered in the UK in 2022. 2024 → Estimated annual revenue reached about $135 million, up roughly $15 million year over year, alongside an estimated user base of about 30 million active users.

→ Estimated annual revenue reached about $135 million, up roughly $15 million year over year, alongside an estimated user base of about 30 million active users. November 2024 → Updated Terms of Use identified FaceApp Technology Limited and affiliates as the service provider, confirming ongoing operations under the Cyprus entity.

→ Updated Terms of Use identified FaceApp Technology Limited and affiliates as the service provider, confirming ongoing operations under the Cyprus entity. 2025 → Industry trackers continued to list FaceApp among notable AI photo editors, with third-party datasets and market reports discussing download and revenue trends.

Fun Facts About FaceApp

FaceApp was first released in 2017 on iOS and shortly after on Android, using neural networks to transform faces with aging, gender-swap, smiles, and more.

The developer is FaceApp Technology Limited, a company now based in Cyprus, with the app available on both iOS and Android.

The app’s founder and CEO is Yaroslav Goncharov, a former Microsoft engineer who earlier co-founded a startup acquired by Yandex.

FaceApp topped the iOS App Store in 121 countries during its 2019 viral surge driven by the “old-age” filter trend.

Google Play currently shows 1B+ installs, making it one of the most downloaded photo editors globally.

Independent market data estimates lifetime downloads at about 480 million across stores as of 2025, with peaks in 2019–2020.

A premium tier called FaceApp Pro is sold by subscription; typical list prices are $10 monthly or $60 annually, depending on store and region.

The app has sparked privacy debates. In July 2019, a request for an FBI and FTC review was issued in the United States, and later that year the FBI flagged Russian-developed apps like FaceApp as potential counterintelligence risks.

FaceApp publicly stated that photos are processed on Google Cloud and AWS and deleted shortly after upload, countering claims of data transfer to Russia.

Early “hot” and “ethnicity” filters were removed after criticism about skin-tone changes and stereotyping in 2017, highlighting bias issues in training data.

Features of FaceApp

Features Description Face Filters Users can apply filters to change age, gender, smile, and more. Face Swapping Allows face swaps with celebrities, friends, or characters. Background Editing Easily change the background of your photos. Hair Styling Offers options to change hair colour, style, and length. Makeup Tools Virtual makeup tools, including lipstick, eyeshadow, and foundation. Body Retouching Adjust your body shape and size with ease. AI Enhancement Utilises AI to enhance photo quality by reducing noise and sharpening details. Artistic Effects Apply creative filters and effects for artistic photo transformations. Live Filters Use real-time filters for video calls and recordings. Social Sharing Easily share your edited photos and videos on social media

General FaceApp Statistics

FaceApp is a powerful face editor, developed by FaceApp Technology Limited, with an App ID of 1180884341, and is available for free on the App Store.

The app falls under the photo & video, as well as the entertainment categories.

It is most popular in the U.S., Russia, and Japan.

As of October 2025, FaceApp had around 900,000 downloads worldwide.

Meanwhile, the app generated approximately USD 12 million in revenue at the same time.

The app is rated for users aged nine and older.

FaceApp has had its latest update on October 31, 2025.

The app’s size is 52MB, and the current version is 12.5.2.

It has received a total of 877,000 reviews and has accumulated 5 million rating votes.

FaceApp Revenue Statistics

FaceApp has earned more than $400 million in total revenue since its launch, showing steady financial growth even though overall usage has fallen in recent years.

The platform generated $10 million in its early phase, marking the beginning of its commercial expansion.

Revenue increased to $25 million as the app gained global attention and strong user engagement.

Earnings remained at $25 million in the following period, reflecting stable performance during a competitive phase.

Revenue rose to $50 million as premium features and subscription models attracted more paying users.

The company achieved $95 million, indicating stronger monetization and higher conversion of free users into paying customers.

FaceApp reached $120 million as demand for AI editing features continued across social media platforms.

Revenue later climbed to $135 million, reinforcing the company’s consistent upward trend in income and its ability to sustain strong market appeal despite fluctuations in user activity.

FaceApp Revenue 2018 to 2024 ($mm)

FaceApp Users Statistics

FaceApp recorded 14 million users during its early growth phase, demonstrating how quickly the app garnered global attention once it became widely shared.

The user count rose sharply to 66 million, reflecting a major surge in viral activity that propelled the app into mainstream popularity.

Usage increased further to 85 million, indicating the strongest period of global engagement as more people experimented with AI photo filters.

The number later decreased to 44 million, indicating a natural adjustment following the peak period of viral interest.

User activity continued to stabilize at 33 million, suggesting a shift toward a more consistent long-term audience.

Engagement then grew slightly to 35 million, showing that the app maintained a steady base of returning users despite market competition.

The figure reached 30 million, representing a stable level of annual active users who still open the app at least once, despite monthly usage varying widely.

FaceApp Users 2018 to 2024 (mm)

AI Apps’ Active Users Statistics

ChatGPT in the U.S. recorded 546.15 million monthly active users, making it the most used AI application globally.

in the U.S. recorded 546.15 million monthly active users, making it the most used AI application globally. Quark in China reached 149.10 million monthly users, reflecting strong engagement in mobile search and productivity tools.

in China reached 149.10 million monthly users, reflecting strong engagement in mobile search and productivity tools. Doubao in China reported 107.28 million users, supported by rapid adoption of conversational and creative AI features.

in China reported 107.28 million users, supported by rapid adoption of conversational and creative AI features. DeepSeek in China attracted 96.88 million users as interest in lightweight AI models continued to rise.

in China attracted 96.88 million users as interest in lightweight AI models continued to rise. Nova in Turkey achieved 71.45 million monthly users, showing strong demand for multifunctional mobile AI assistants.

in Turkey achieved 71.45 million monthly users, showing strong demand for multifunctional mobile AI assistants. Yuanbao in China recorded 41.43 million monthly users, driven by financial and utility-based AI services.

in China recorded 41.43 million monthly users, driven by financial and utility-based AI services. Genius reached 40.90 million monthly users across global markets.

reached 40.90 million monthly users across global markets. Talkie AI in Singapore registered 34.89 million users, supported by its focus on roleplay and interactive AI characters.

in Singapore registered 34.89 million users, supported by its focus on roleplay and interactive AI characters. Remini in Italy attracted 33.26 million users because of its AI photo-enhancement capabilities.

in Italy attracted 33.26 million users because of its AI photo-enhancement capabilities. Character AI in the U.S. reported 31.89 million users, reflecting strong interest in customizable conversational agents.

in the U.S. reported 31.89 million users, reflecting strong interest in customizable conversational agents. ChatOn in the U.S. reached 30.88 million users, supported by its expanding AI productivity tools.

in the U.S. reached 30.88 million users, supported by its expanding AI productivity tools. Ask AI in the U.S. reported 26.89 million monthly users from its search-focused AI assistant.

in the U.S. reported 26.89 million monthly users from its search-focused AI assistant. Grok in the U.S. achieved 26.64 million users, showing steady growth in its social-driven AI ecosystem.

in the U.S. achieved 26.64 million users, showing steady growth in its social-driven AI ecosystem. Chatbot AI recorded 25.62 million users across regions.

recorded 25.62 million users across regions. FaceApp in Turkey reached 25.30 million monthly users, driven by continued interest in AI-powered face editing.

in Turkey reached 25.30 million monthly users, driven by continued interest in AI-powered face editing. Kimi in China recorded 24.99 million users as its long-text reasoning features gained traction.

in China recorded 24.99 million users as its long-text reasoning features gained traction. Luzia in Spain reached 24.29 million users with strong adoption in messaging-based AI tasks.

in Spain reached 24.29 million users with strong adoption in messaging-based AI tasks. AI Mirror in the U.S. recorded 24.06 million monthly users due to rising demand for avatar and transformation tools.

in the U.S. recorded 24.06 million monthly users due to rising demand for avatar and transformation tools. Gemini in the U.S. reached 21.95 million users across its assistant and creative AI features.

in the U.S. reached 21.95 million users across its assistant and creative AI features. Jimeng AI in China reported 21.92 million users, supported by strong uptake in mobile entertainment and content creation.

AI App (Developer): Country Monthly Users

(Million) ChatGPT (OpenAI): U.S. 546.15 Quark (Alibaba): China 149.10 Doubao (ByteDance): China 107.28 DeepSeek (DeepSeek): China 96.88 Nova (HubX): Turkey 71.45 Yuanbao (Tencent): China 41.43 Genius 40.90 Talkie AI (SubSup): Singapore 34.89 Remini (Bending Spoons): Italy 33.26 Character AI (Character Technologies): U.S. 31.89 ChatOn (AIBY): U.S. 30.88 Ask AI (Ai Search): U.S. 26.89 Grok (xAI): U.S. 26.64 Chatbot AI 25.62 FaceApp (HubX): Turkey 25.30 Kimi (Moonshot AI): China 24.99 Luzia (Luzia): Spain 24.29 AI Mirror (Polyverse): U.S. 24.06 Gemini (Google): U.S. 21.95 Jimeng AI (Shenzhen Lianmeng Technology): China 21.92

FaceApp Download Statistics

FaceApp has been downloaded more than 480 million times, showing that the app continues to attract a large global user base.

The app reached 20 million downloads in its early stage, reflecting growing awareness among smartphone users.

Downloads rose sharply to 90 million, driven by strong interest in its photo editing features.

The highest point came with 120 million downloads, showing the period when FaceApp became a trending global app.

After this surge, downloads moved to 75 million, indicating steady demand even after the initial peak.

The following period recorded 60 million downloads as the app maintained a loyal user population.

Interest increased again to 65 million, showing continued relevance in the photo editing category.

The most recent figure shows 55 million downloads, confirming that FaceApp remains a widely used editing app despite market competition. FaceApp Downloads 2018 to 2024 (mm)

FaceApp Subscription And Prices Statistics

According to alternatives.co, FaceApp Pro starts at USD 7.49 per month, billed monthly, or USD 39.99 per month, billed annually.

Plan Billing Interval Price (USD) FaceApp PRO (Monthly) Monthly 10 FaceApp PRO (Annual) Annual 60 FaceApp PRO (Weekly) Weekly 20

FaceApp’s Global Rankings By Country And Category

In Japan, FaceApp ranks 15th in both the Top Free and Top Grossing categories. Additionally, it holds the 1st position in the Top Trending category.

In Russia, it ranks 22nd in the top free apps and 37th in the top trending apps.

Country Top Free Top Grossing Turkey 15 1 Cyprus 16 1 Hungary 17 – Romania 20 1 Serbia 22 1 Czech Republic 23 – Bulgaria 24 1 Armenia 27 1 Greece 27 – United Kingdom 28 – Netherlands 29 – Spain 29 – Morocco 31 – Tunisia 32 – France 33 1 India 33 5 Italy 33 – Poland 35 1 Ukraine 38 1 Moldova 39 1 Macau 40 5 Ireland 41 1 Australia 41 3 Luxembourg 42 – Iceland 42 – Croatia 43 1 Switzerland 45 1 Belgium 46 1 Belarus 46 – United Arab Emirates 46 – Brazil 47 1 Egypt 47 – Lithuania 48 – Germany 50 1 Qatar 51 2 Norway 51 4 Sweden 51 – Canada 53 1 Estonia 54 1 Bangladesh 56 5 Philippines 56 9 Bahrain 58 2 Kyrgyzstan 59 5 Kuwait 59 – Singapore 60 – Algeria 61 – United States 62 4 Israel 62 – Slovenia 63 1 Saudi Arabia 66 3 Cambodia 69 – Oman 75 – South Korea 76 18 Mexico 79 – Nigeria 81 2 Uzbekistan 83 1 Hong Kong 84 – Malaysia 84 – Paraguay 89 5 Peru 90 3 Chile 92 7 Taiwan 102 17 Colombia 109 2 Ecuador 113 4 Costa Rica 113 7 Mali 118 – Trinidad and Tobago 120 – Honduras 121 – Venezuela 122 4 South Africa 123 1 Dominican Republic 125 – Panama 130 4 Guatemala 133 5 El Salvador 136 4 Tanzania 161 – Uganda 168 – Latvia – 1 Austria – 1 Jordan – 1 Portugal – 1 Slovakia – 1 Nepal – 1 Jamaica – 2 Mauritius – 2 Uruguay – 5 Kenya – 5 Argentina – 7 Indonesia – 7 Thailand – 8

FaceApp’s Website Demographic Statistics

As of September 2025, the faceApp.com audience is comprised of 54.57% male users and 45.43% female users.

The largest group of website visitors was people aged 25 to 34, accounting for 28.07% of the total.

Other visitors are grouped by age as follows: 18 to 24 years (24.32%), 35 to 44 years (17.41%), 45 to 54 years (13.09%), 55 to 64 years (10.86%), and 65+ years (6.24%).

Milestones Achieved By FaceApp

According to Forbes, in July 2019, FaceApp had accessed the faces and names of more than 150 million people.

A Statista report further shows that, at the same time, nearly 30 million downloads occurred in that month alone, propelling the app to the top of the app-store charts.

As of January 2025, FaceApp has reached an estimated 480 million lifetime downloads, with around 30 million active users in 2024.

The company claims to have had over 750 million career postings in 2025.

Conclusion

After completing the FaceApp statistics, it is now clear that the market has experienced steady growth due to its fun editing tools, strong AI that enhances photos, and one-tap sharing options. The app also includes some privacy concerns, but the impacts depend on the usage patterns of individuals.

The article includes user counts, time spent, locations, devices, and age demographics, revealing how FaceApp attracted users and retained many of them. Hopefully, all the above statistics will remain beneficial both for marketers and users.

