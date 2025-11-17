FaceApp Statistics By Revenue, Downloads, Users and Facts (2025)
Table of Contents
- Introduction
- Editor’s Choice
- About FaceApp
- History of FaceApp
- Fun Facts About FaceApp
- Features of FaceApp
- General FaceApp Statistics
- FaceApp Revenue Statistics
- FaceApp Users Statistics
- AI Apps’ Active Users Statistics
- FaceApp Download Statistics
- FaceApp Subscription And Prices Statistics
- FaceApp’s Global Rankings By Country And Category
- FaceApp’s Website Demographic Statistics
- Milestones Achieved By FaceApp
- Conclusion
Introduction
FaceApp Statistics: FaceApp is often referred to as a basic photo editor and has quickly gained popularity. This piece combines public data on monthly active users, time spent, and revenue to illustrate the app’s growth. This article presents several statistical analyses from different insights, including market valuation, the use of their preferred devices, and how their behaviour changes with age.
Privacy concerns often arise in connection with the use of FaceApp; we monitor usage alongside shifts in public opinion and policy.
Editor’s Choice
- A report published by Business of Apps states that FaceApp has earned over USD 400 million in total revenue.
- As of October 2025, FaceApp had around 900,000 downloads worldwide.
- Currently, the app has received a total of 877,000 reviews and has accumulated 5 million rating votes.
- In 2024, FaceApp generated around USD 135 million in revenue.
- Meanwhile, FaceApp had a total of 30 million users in the same year.
- Around 55 million people downloaded the FaceApp in 2024.
- According to alternatives.co, FaceApp Pro starts at USD 7.49 per month, billed monthly, or USD 39.99 per month, billed annually.
- In Japan, FaceApp ranks 15th in both the Top Free and Top Grossing categories. Additionally, it holds the 1st position in the Top Trending category.
- In April 2025, FaceApp, developed by HubX, had 25.3 million monthly users in Turkey.
- As of September 2025, the faceApp.com audience is comprised of 54.57% male users and 45.43% female users.
- As of October 2025, FaceApp had around 900,000 downloads worldwide.
About FaceApp
- Headquartered: Limassol, Cyprus
- Developer: FaceApp Technology Limited
- First Launch: December 31, 2016
- Programming Language: Python
- Platform: iOS and Android
- Category: Photo Editing
- Business Model: Freemium (free with optional paid features)
- Official Site: faceapp.com
- Key Capabilities: AI‑based facial transformations: ageing, smile, hairstyle, gender swap.
- Privacy & Data Handling: Processes only select photos, caching them temporarily in the cloud; privacy concerns persist.
History of FaceApp
- 2016 → FaceApp’s initial release took place at the end of the year, positioning it as an AI-driven photo editor on iOS and Android.
- January–February 2017 → Public launch occurred on iOS in January, followed by Android in February, introducing neural network-based edits such as smiles, age change, and gender swap.
- April 2017 → The “hot” beautification filter drew criticism for visibly lightening skin; the company apologized and renamed the filter, citing training-set bias.
- August 2017 → Additional “ethnicity” filters were introduced and then removed after widespread backlash for racial insensitivity.
- 2017 → Founder and CEO Yaroslav Goncharov, formerly at Yandex and Microsoft, publicly described the app’s photorealistic neural-network approach.
- July 2019 → An aging filter trend went viral worldwide, driving downloads and renewed attention; privacy concerns led to extensive media scrutiny.
- July 2019 → A request for investigation was sent by U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer to the FBI and FTC regarding potential data-privacy risks.
- December 2019 → The FBI characterized Russian-developed apps including FaceApp as potential counterintelligence risks in a letter to Congress.
- June 2020 → FaceApp Technology Limited was incorporated in Cyprus, evidencing a formal corporate presence there.
- 2021 → Reported annual revenue reached about $50 million, reflecting strong monetization of premium features.
- 2022 → Reported annual revenue increased to about $80 million, while the app continued expanding editing features and subscriptions.
- 2023 → A UK Company Names Tribunal decision referenced FaceApp’s corporate naming rights dispute, noting “FACEAPP TECHNOLOGY LIMITED” registered in the UK in 2022.
- 2024 → Estimated annual revenue reached about $135 million, up roughly $15 million year over year, alongside an estimated user base of about 30 million active users.
- November 2024 → Updated Terms of Use identified FaceApp Technology Limited and affiliates as the service provider, confirming ongoing operations under the Cyprus entity.
- 2025 → Industry trackers continued to list FaceApp among notable AI photo editors, with third-party datasets and market reports discussing download and revenue trends.
Fun Facts About FaceApp
- FaceApp was first released in 2017 on iOS and shortly after on Android, using neural networks to transform faces with aging, gender-swap, smiles, and more.
- The developer is FaceApp Technology Limited, a company now based in Cyprus, with the app available on both iOS and Android.
- The app’s founder and CEO is Yaroslav Goncharov, a former Microsoft engineer who earlier co-founded a startup acquired by Yandex.
- FaceApp topped the iOS App Store in 121 countries during its 2019 viral surge driven by the “old-age” filter trend.
- Google Play currently shows 1B+ installs, making it one of the most downloaded photo editors globally.
- Independent market data estimates lifetime downloads at about 480 million across stores as of 2025, with peaks in 2019–2020.
- A premium tier called FaceApp Pro is sold by subscription; typical list prices are $10 monthly or $60 annually, depending on store and region.
- The app has sparked privacy debates. In July 2019, a request for an FBI and FTC review was issued in the United States, and later that year the FBI flagged Russian-developed apps like FaceApp as potential counterintelligence risks.
- FaceApp publicly stated that photos are processed on Google Cloud and AWS and deleted shortly after upload, countering claims of data transfer to Russia.
- Early “hot” and “ethnicity” filters were removed after criticism about skin-tone changes and stereotyping in 2017, highlighting bias issues in training data.
Features of FaceApp
|Features
|Description
|Face Filters
|Users can apply filters to change age, gender, smile, and more.
|Face Swapping
|Allows face swaps with celebrities, friends, or characters.
|Background Editing
|Easily change the background of your photos.
|Hair Styling
|Offers options to change hair colour, style, and length.
|Makeup Tools
|Virtual makeup tools, including lipstick, eyeshadow, and foundation.
|Body Retouching
|Adjust your body shape and size with ease.
|AI Enhancement
|Utilises AI to enhance photo quality by reducing noise and sharpening details.
|Artistic Effects
|Apply creative filters and effects for artistic photo transformations.
|Live Filters
|Use real-time filters for video calls and recordings.
|Social Sharing
|Easily share your edited photos and videos on social media
General FaceApp Statistics
- FaceApp is a powerful face editor, developed by FaceApp Technology Limited, with an App ID of 1180884341, and is available for free on the App Store.
- The app falls under the photo & video, as well as the entertainment categories.
- It is most popular in the U.S., Russia, and Japan.
- As of October 2025, FaceApp had around 900,000 downloads worldwide.
- Meanwhile, the app generated approximately USD 12 million in revenue at the same time.
- The app is rated for users aged nine and older.
- FaceApp has had its latest update on October 31, 2025.
- The app’s size is 52MB, and the current version is 12.5.2.
- It has received a total of 877,000 reviews and has accumulated 5 million rating votes.
FaceApp Revenue Statistics
- FaceApp has earned more than $400 million in total revenue since its launch, showing steady financial growth even though overall usage has fallen in recent years.
- The platform generated $10 million in its early phase, marking the beginning of its commercial expansion.
- Revenue increased to $25 million as the app gained global attention and strong user engagement.
- Earnings remained at $25 million in the following period, reflecting stable performance during a competitive phase.
- Revenue rose to $50 million as premium features and subscription models attracted more paying users.
- The company achieved $95 million, indicating stronger monetization and higher conversion of free users into paying customers.
- FaceApp reached $120 million as demand for AI editing features continued across social media platforms.
- Revenue later climbed to $135 million, reinforcing the company’s consistent upward trend in income and its ability to sustain strong market appeal despite fluctuations in user activity.
FaceApp Revenue 2018 to 2024 ($mm)
|Year
|Revenue ($mm)
|2018
|10
|2019
|25
|2020
|25
|2021
|50
|2022
|95
|2023
|120
|2024
|135
FaceApp Users Statistics
- FaceApp recorded 14 million users during its early growth phase, demonstrating how quickly the app garnered global attention once it became widely shared.
- The user count rose sharply to 66 million, reflecting a major surge in viral activity that propelled the app into mainstream popularity.
- Usage increased further to 85 million, indicating the strongest period of global engagement as more people experimented with AI photo filters.
- The number later decreased to 44 million, indicating a natural adjustment following the peak period of viral interest.
- User activity continued to stabilize at 33 million, suggesting a shift toward a more consistent long-term audience.
- Engagement then grew slightly to 35 million, showing that the app maintained a steady base of returning users despite market competition.
- The figure reached 30 million, representing a stable level of annual active users who still open the app at least once, despite monthly usage varying widely.
FaceApp Users 2018 to 2024 (mm)
|Year
|Users (mm)
|2018
|14
|2019
|66
|2020
|85
|2021
|44
|2022
|33
|2023
|35
|2024
|30
AI Apps’ Active Users Statistics
(Reference: backlinko.com)
- ChatGPT in the U.S. recorded 546.15 million monthly active users, making it the most used AI application globally.
- Quark in China reached 149.10 million monthly users, reflecting strong engagement in mobile search and productivity tools.
- Doubao in China reported 107.28 million users, supported by rapid adoption of conversational and creative AI features.
- DeepSeek in China attracted 96.88 million users as interest in lightweight AI models continued to rise.
- Nova in Turkey achieved 71.45 million monthly users, showing strong demand for multifunctional mobile AI assistants.
- Yuanbao in China recorded 41.43 million monthly users, driven by financial and utility-based AI services.
- Genius reached 40.90 million monthly users across global markets.
- Talkie AI in Singapore registered 34.89 million users, supported by its focus on roleplay and interactive AI characters.
- Remini in Italy attracted 33.26 million users because of its AI photo-enhancement capabilities.
- Character AI in the U.S. reported 31.89 million users, reflecting strong interest in customizable conversational agents.
- ChatOn in the U.S. reached 30.88 million users, supported by its expanding AI productivity tools.
- Ask AI in the U.S. reported 26.89 million monthly users from its search-focused AI assistant.
- Grok in the U.S. achieved 26.64 million users, showing steady growth in its social-driven AI ecosystem.
- Chatbot AI recorded 25.62 million users across regions.
- FaceApp in Turkey reached 25.30 million monthly users, driven by continued interest in AI-powered face editing.
- Kimi in China recorded 24.99 million users as its long-text reasoning features gained traction.
- Luzia in Spain reached 24.29 million users with strong adoption in messaging-based AI tasks.
- AI Mirror in the U.S. recorded 24.06 million monthly users due to rising demand for avatar and transformation tools.
- Gemini in the U.S. reached 21.95 million users across its assistant and creative AI features.
- Jimeng AI in China reported 21.92 million users, supported by strong uptake in mobile entertainment and content creation.
|AI App (Developer): Country
|Monthly Users
(Million)
|ChatGPT (OpenAI): U.S.
|546.15
|Quark (Alibaba): China
|149.10
|Doubao (ByteDance): China
|107.28
|DeepSeek (DeepSeek): China
|96.88
|Nova (HubX): Turkey
|71.45
|Yuanbao (Tencent): China
|41.43
|Genius
|40.90
|Talkie AI (SubSup): Singapore
|34.89
|Remini (Bending Spoons): Italy
|33.26
|Character AI (Character Technologies): U.S.
|31.89
|ChatOn (AIBY): U.S.
|30.88
|Ask AI (Ai Search): U.S.
|26.89
|Grok (xAI): U.S.
|26.64
|Chatbot AI
|25.62
|FaceApp (HubX): Turkey
|25.30
|Kimi (Moonshot AI): China
|24.99
|Luzia (Luzia): Spain
|24.29
|AI Mirror (Polyverse): U.S.
|24.06
|Gemini (Google): U.S.
|21.95
|Jimeng AI (Shenzhen Lianmeng Technology): China
|21.92
FaceApp Download Statistics
FaceApp Subscription And Prices Statistics
- According to alternatives.co, FaceApp Pro starts at USD 7.49 per month, billed monthly, or USD 39.99 per month, billed annually.
|Plan
|Billing Interval
|Price (USD)
|FaceApp PRO (Monthly)
|Monthly
|10
|FaceApp PRO (Annual)
|Annual
|60
|FaceApp PRO (Weekly)
|Weekly
|20
FaceApp’s Global Rankings By Country And Category
(Source: appstorespy.com)
- In Japan, FaceApp ranks 15th in both the Top Free and Top Grossing categories. Additionally, it holds the 1st position in the Top Trending category.
- In Russia, it ranks 22nd in the top free apps and 37th in the top trending apps.
|Country
|Top Free
|Top Grossing
|Turkey
|15
|1
|Cyprus
|16
|1
|Hungary
|17
|–
|Romania
|20
|1
|Serbia
|22
|1
|Czech Republic
|23
|–
|Bulgaria
|24
|1
|Armenia
|27
|1
|Greece
|27
|–
|United Kingdom
|28
|–
|Netherlands
|29
|–
|Spain
|29
|–
|Morocco
|31
|–
|Tunisia
|32
|–
|France
|33
|1
|India
|33
|5
|Italy
|33
|–
|Poland
|35
|1
|Ukraine
|38
|1
|Moldova
|39
|1
|Macau
|40
|5
|Ireland
|41
|1
|Australia
|41
|3
|Luxembourg
|42
|–
|Iceland
|42
|–
|Croatia
|43
|1
|Switzerland
|45
|1
|Belgium
|46
|1
|Belarus
|46
|–
|United Arab Emirates
|46
|–
|Brazil
|47
|1
|Egypt
|47
|–
|Lithuania
|48
|–
|Germany
|50
|1
|Qatar
|51
|2
|Norway
|51
|4
|Sweden
|51
|–
|Canada
|53
|1
|Estonia
|54
|1
|Bangladesh
|56
|5
|Philippines
|56
|9
|Bahrain
|58
|2
|Kyrgyzstan
|59
|5
|Kuwait
|59
|–
|Singapore
|60
|–
|Algeria
|61
|–
|United States
|62
|4
|Israel
|62
|–
|Slovenia
|63
|1
|Saudi Arabia
|66
|3
|Cambodia
|69
|–
|Oman
|75
|–
|South Korea
|76
|18
|Mexico
|79
|–
|Nigeria
|81
|2
|Uzbekistan
|83
|1
|Hong Kong
|84
|–
|Malaysia
|84
|–
|Paraguay
|89
|5
|Peru
|90
|3
|Chile
|92
|7
|Taiwan
|102
|17
|Colombia
|109
|2
|Ecuador
|113
|4
|Costa Rica
|113
|7
|Mali
|118
|–
|Trinidad and Tobago
|120
|–
|Honduras
|121
|–
|Venezuela
|122
|4
|South Africa
|123
|1
|Dominican Republic
|125
|–
|Panama
|130
|4
|Guatemala
|133
|5
|El Salvador
|136
|4
|Tanzania
|161
|–
|Uganda
|168
|–
|Latvia
|–
|1
|Austria
|–
|1
|Jordan
|–
|1
|Portugal
|–
|1
|Slovakia
|–
|1
|Nepal
|–
|1
|Jamaica
|–
|2
|Mauritius
|–
|2
|Uruguay
|–
|5
|Kenya
|–
|5
|Argentina
|–
|7
|Indonesia
|–
|7
|Thailand
|–
|8
FaceApp’s Website Demographic Statistics
(Reference: similarweb.com)
- As of September 2025, the faceApp.com audience is comprised of 54.57% male users and 45.43% female users.
- The largest group of website visitors was people aged 25 to 34, accounting for 28.07% of the total.
- Other visitors are grouped by age as follows: 18 to 24 years (24.32%), 35 to 44 years (17.41%), 45 to 54 years (13.09%), 55 to 64 years (10.86%), and 65+ years (6.24%).
Milestones Achieved By FaceApp
- According to Forbes, in July 2019, FaceApp had accessed the faces and names of more than 150 million people.
- A Statista report further shows that, at the same time, nearly 30 million downloads occurred in that month alone, propelling the app to the top of the app-store charts.
- As of January 2025, FaceApp has reached an estimated 480 million lifetime downloads, with around 30 million active users in 2024.
- The company claims to have had over 750 million career postings in 2025.
Conclusion
After completing the FaceApp statistics, it is now clear that the market has experienced steady growth due to its fun editing tools, strong AI that enhances photos, and one-tap sharing options. The app also includes some privacy concerns, but the impacts depend on the usage patterns of individuals.
The article includes user counts, time spent, locations, devices, and age demographics, revealing how FaceApp attracted users and retained many of them. Hopefully, all the above statistics will remain beneficial both for marketers and users.
Sources
FAQ.
To use FaceApp, download it from the App Store or Google Play, select a photo, choose an effect or filter, and save or share the result.
No, FaceApp offers a free version, but some advanced filters and features require a paid subscription.
FaceApp uploads selected photos for AI processing, retains broad rights over the images, and raises ongoing concerns about its privacy policy.
FaceApp supports iPhones and iPads running iOS 16.0 or later, as well as Android devices.
People use FaceApp for fun, realistic photo transformations, easy sharing, and engaging social media content.
