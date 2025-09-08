Mobile Photography Statistics: Features, Types, Usage, Selfies, Accessories, Growth and Facts 2025

Introduction

Mobile Photography Statistics: Nowadays, lots of people use their phones to take photos and share important moments. Because smartphone cameras have improved quickly, anyone can now snap clear and good pictures anytime, anywhere, without needing costly equipment. This has made it simple for everyone to save memories and record their daily life.

Whether it’s quick snapshots or creative photos, mobile photography helps people show their ideas and save important moments with just a few taps on their phones. In this article, we will look at how mobile photography has grown, why it matters, and some helpful tips to improve your smartphone photos.

Editor’s Choice

According to the PhotiAiD report analysis, smartphones capture around 92.5% of all total clicked photos, and the remaining 7.5% goes to conventional cameras.

of all total clicked photos, and the remaining goes to conventional cameras. Meanwhile, in each mobile phone, users can typically store approximately 2,795 photos.

photos. Globally, more than 92 million selfies are being clicked regularly in 2025.

selfies are being clicked regularly in 2025. In America, average people check their smartphones six times a day to take a photo.

As mentioned in passport-photo.Online, around 1.8 to 2 trillion photos are taken on mobile annually in 2025, representing 5 billion photos captured daily and 57,246 every second.

to photos are taken on mobile annually in 2025, representing photos captured daily and every second. As of 2025, almost 86% of photographers like using iPhones for everyday photos, while only 14% choose Android phones, as mentioned in passport-photo. online.

of photographers like using iPhones for everyday photos, while only choose Android phones, as mentioned in passport-photo. online. For young adults aged 18 to 24, one out of every three photos they take is a selfie.

to one out of every three photos they take is a selfie. Millennials spend over four hours daily on social media and may take about 25,700 selfies in their life.

selfies in their life. The Statista report shows that in the United States, 43% of users engage with these apps frequently.

of users engage with these apps frequently. By April 2025, Pixlr will be a free app with few ads and many great features, which has been downloaded over 1 billion times, according to Lifewire.com.

General Mobile Photography Statistics

In 2025, new technologies like AI tools, 5G, and computational photography will help mobile photographers take even better pictures.

(Source: passport-photo.online)

About 86% of Americans think camera quality is important when choosing a new smartphone.

The top mobile photo-sharing apps are WhatsApp with 6.9 billion photos, Snapchat with 3.8 billion, and Facebook with 2.1 billion daily.

During a month-long holiday, people usually spend at least 3.5 hours taking selfies.

Approximately 40% of global users regularly edit photos on their phones, according to accio.com.

By 2026, 60% of pros might use mobile-first workflows as mobile photos and videos merge with 5G real-time editing tools.

Features of Mobile Photography

High-Resolution Cameras

Multiple Lenses

AI and Computational Photography

Night Mode

Portrait Mode

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Video Capabilities

Image Stabilization

Editing Tools and Filters

Sharing and Connectivity

Types of Mobile Photography

Portrait

Street

Macro

Landscape

Night

Abstract

Documentary

Mobile Photography Habits and Preferences

(Source: photoaid.com)

In America, average people check their smartphones six times a day to take a photo.

The main reason Americans take photos is to remember moments later, making up a share of 65%.

The photos people take most often are selfies (58%), pictures of their pets (52%), and shots of scenery (43%).

Mostly, mobile photos are mainly taken on occasions such as graduations (45%), weddings (44%), vacations (40%), and sports events (37%).

On average, about 23 pictures are snapped at each of these occasions.

Almost 40% of the time at events is spent by mobile users taking photos.

After the event, people in America look at their pictures about 13 times each year.

Mobile Photography Selfie Statistics

According to passport-photo.Online, more than 92 million selfies are being clicked regularly in 2025, globally.

People usually spend around 7 minutes every day taking selfies.

About 95% of young adults aged 18 to 24 have taken selfies.

Meanwhile 63% of people aged 35 to 54 and 44% of those over 55 have done the same.

Top Mobile Photo Editing Applications Statistics by Downloads

By April 2025, Pixlr will be a free app with few ads and many great features, which has been downloaded over 1 billion times, according to Lifewire.com.

Furthermore, other photo editing apps by global downloads are mentioned below:

Apps Name Downloads YouCam Perfect Over 430 million Remini – AI Photo Enhancer Approximately 397.9 million Snapseed 100 million Adobe Photoshop Express 100 million Pixlr 18 million Photoleap 10 million PhotoGrid 10 million

United States’ Most Downloaded Photo and Video Editor Apps Statistics

According to a Statista report analysis in November 2024, Canva was downloaded over 1.16 million times in the US on both Google Play and Apple App Store.

Remini, by Italy’s Bending Spoons, came second with 763,000 downloads, and Picsart was third with nearly 702,000.

In contrast, other photo and video editor apps downloaded in the U.S. are followed as Photo Lab Picture Editor & Art (505,748), Photoroom AI Photo Editor (419,039), Lightroom Photo & Video Editor (366,267), Facetune (320,474), Photo Lab (313,973), Photoleap (307,081), and Photoshop Express Photo Editor (282,239).

Factors Influencing Americans’ Photo Preferences

An article published on photoaid.com shows that 65% American people claimed that they take photos because they want to remember the moment later.

Other factors are mentioned below:

American Share Factors 61% When they see something new or unusual. 58% Depending on whether they want to show others. 38% To share on social media. 29% Because something looks cute. 28% Thinking a friend or family member would enjoy seeing them later. 15% To share with loved ones.

Popularity of Photo Editing Apps in Different Countries

(Reference: statista.com)

The above graph shows that in the United States, 43% of users engage with these apps frequently.

Japan and India follow closely, each with 42% of their smartphone users regularly using photo editing tools.

Other countries’ photo editors usage share is followed as South Korea (38%), France (37%), Germany (37%), China (36%), and the United Kingdom (30%).

People Pushing the Boundaries of Mobile Photography

Zuka Kotrikadze, Samsung Galaxy

Francesco Sambati, iPhone

Tika Jabanashvili, Huawei & iPhone

Matt Louder, Huawei & iPhone

Debbie Fortes, iPhone

Eric Chu, iPhone

Alexey Dulin, iPhone

Lauren Marek, Google Pixel

Juliaa Isaak, Huawei

Angelina Golt, iPhone

Cocu Liu, iPhone

Susana Jaramillo, iPhone

Lasha Shvelidze, iPhone

Natalia Mpazani, iPhone

Ruslan Ivanov, Google Pixel

Lina Xarabadze, iPhone

Top 10 Accessories for Mobile Photography in 2025

Accessories Price (USD) Description Moment Wide Lens 120 High-quality wide-angle lens that easily attaches to smartphones for expansive shots. DJI OM 5 Gimbal Stabilizer 159 A handheld stabiliser that helps capture smooth, shake-free videos and photos. Lume Cube Mobile Lighting Kit 90 A portable LED light that improves lighting in low-light mobile photography. Aukey Bluetooth Remote Shutter 15 Wireless remote to take photos without touching the phone, perfect for group shots or long exposures. Joby GripTight PRO 2 GorillaPod 80 A flexible tripod that supports smartphones for stable shots on uneven surfaces. Sandmarc Macro Lens 80 Specialised lens for capturing detailed close-up shots with a smartphone Anker PowerCore Portable Charger 50 Compact power bank to keep your phone charged during long shooting sessions. Peak Design Mobile Camera Clip 60 Secure clip for attaching your phone to a bag strap or belt for quick access. PolarPro LiteChaser Pro ND Filter Set 150 Neutral density filters for controlling exposure and creating smooth motion effects in bright conditions. Rode VideoMic Me-L Microphone 80 A directional microphone to improve audio quality when recording video on mobile devices.

Smartphone Camera Market Statistics

A report published by MMR elaborates that in 2023, the market size of smartphone cameras was valued at USD 5.83 billion and is projected to reach USD 8.88 billion by 2030.

The forecast period extends from 2024 to 2030, during which the market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%.

Additionally, the market is segmented by camera resolution into three categories: below 8 megapixels (MP), 8 to 16 MP, and above 16 MP.

The market segments covered include technology types such as stereoscopic cameras and time-of-flight (TOF) cameras.

Mobile Photography Statistics by Top Mobile Brands

(Source: androidauthority.com)

The above graph shows that in Q1 of 2025, the market share of the top three smartphone brands for photography was Apple (19%), Samsung (18%), and Xiaomi (14%).

Moreover, the remaining brands’ market shares were Vivo (8%), Oppo (8%), and others (33%).

Smartphone Camera Growth Statistics

The above graph illustrates that the projected growth in the number of cameras on smartphones from 2025 to 2026 will be around 7,500.

This figure steadily increases each year, reaching 8,625 in 2026-2027 and over 10,000 by 2027-2028.

Other estimated mobile camera counts are 11,429 (2028-2029), 13,344 (2029-2030), 15,194 (2030-2031),17,524 (2031-2032), and 20,100 (2032-2033).

Mobile Use Among Professional Photographers

About 64% of professional photographers use their smartphones to take more than half of their photos, according to passport-photo. online.

The 2025 Zenfolio State of the Photography Industry survey, reported by PetaPixel, shows that nearly 15% of photographers now mix smartphone photos with shots from regular cameras, up from 5% in 2024.

Wikipedia explains that modern smartphones can shoot in RAW format, allow manual settings, and use smart software features that match the quality of traditional cameras.

Dimpy Bhalotia, a photographer, has become well-known for her street photos taken only with an iPhone.

More photographers are blending smartphone and traditional camera use as smartphones improve in quality and flexibility.

How Smartphones Have Undone Years of Growth in the Camera Industry?

(Source: statista.com)

According to CIPA, a Japanese industry group that includes companies like OM Digital Solutions (formerly Olympus), Canon, and Nikon, global camera shipments fell by 94% from 2010 to 2023, wiping out many years of growth.

In 2023, CIPA members shipped only 1.7 million built-in lens cameras, compared to nearly 109 million in 2010.

Best Camera Phones for Photography in 2025

Camera Brand Name Ideal for Google Pixel 9 Pro / 9 Pro XL Photographers seek natural-looking images with minimal post-editing. Apple iPhone 16 Pro / Pro Max Content creators and videographers seek high-quality footage and versatile shooting options. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Users desiring a comprehensive, all-in-one camera solution for various photography styles. Vivo X200 Pro Photographers are interested in detailed close-up shots and creative compositions. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Users seeking flagship-level performance and photography capabilities at a competitive price point.

Conclusion

Mobile photography has changed how people take and share pictures, making good-quality photos easy for everyone. New smartphone camera technology, like better sensors, smart photo processing, and AI tools that help both beginners and experts capture amazing images anytime and anywhere.

As smartphones improve, they don’t just work alongside regular cameras but also inspire new creative ideas. Whether for everyday photos or serious art, mobile photography is now a key part of telling stories through images today.

Shared On:



FAQ . What are the rules of mobile photography? Using the Rule of Thirds creates dynamic photos, leading lines add motion, symmetry and patterns bring balance, natural light improves clarity, and High Dynamic Range (HDR) enhances details in mobile photography. What are the benefits of mobile photography? Mobile photography offers convenience, easy sharing, quick editing, affordability, portability, creativity, instant access, and high-quality images anytime, anywhere. What are the disadvantages of mobile photography? Includes limitations like smaller sensors, less zoom, lower image quality, poor low-light performance, and fewer manual control options.

Maitrayee Dey Maitrayee Dey has a background in Electrical Engineering and has worked in various technical roles before transitioning to writing. Specializing in technology and Artificial Intelligence, she has served as an Academic Research Analyst and Freelance Writer, particularly focusing on education and healthcare in Australia. Maitrayee's lifelong passions for writing and painting led her to pursue a full-time writing career. She is also the creator of a cooking YouTube channel, where she shares her culinary adventures.At Smartphone Thoughts, Maitrayee brings her expertise in technology to provide in-depth smartphone reviews and app-related statistics, making complex topics easy to understand for all readers.

More Posts By Maitrayee Dey