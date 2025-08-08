How Many Users Are On X (Formerly Twitter)? Key Statistics and Facts (2025)

Introduction

How Many Users Are On X? X, which was earlier called Twitter, is still one of the most powerful social media platforms today. It is popular for short, quick posts and real-time updates. Millions of people use X to share news, thoughts, and trending topics in just a few words.

From famous people and politicians to businesses and regular users, everyone finds a place on X to speak out and be heard. This platform works like a big online public space where ideas spread fast. In this article, we’ll look at who uses X, how they interact with it, why it’s still popular, and how the name change has affected user behaviour.

How Many Users Are On X?

The SEO.ai report states that X accounted for 650 million people using it every month in early 2025.

people using it every month in early 2025. X (formerly Twitter) says it has between 240 and 300 million people using the platform every day worldwide.

and people using the platform every day worldwide. By the end of 2025, the number of people using X each month could grow to over 700 million .

. According to Exploding Topic, most of the users on X are younger than 35 years, making up around 58% of the total.

of the total. For every woman on X, there are just over two men using the platform.

Around 1 in 5 people on X are from the United States.

in people on X are from the United States. On average, users spend about 34 minutes each day on the app.

each day on the app. A large number of X users, about 88.1% also have Instagram accounts.

also have Instagram accounts. Elon Musk has the most followers on X, with nearly 200 million people following him.

people following him. Backlinko’s report further depicts that about 12.6% of people who use the internet around the world visit X.

Monthly X’s User Growth Analysis (From 2006 to 2025)

Year Monthly users (Change rate YoY) 2006 – 2007 0.5 million 2008 6 million (+1100%) 2009 18 million (+200%) 2010 30 million (+66.7%) 2011 50 million (+66.7%) 2012 100 million (+100%) 2013 200 million (+100%) 2014 250 million (+25%) 2015 300 million (+20%) 2016 310 million (+3.3%) 2017 320 million (+3.2%) 2018 330 million (+3.1%) 2019 340 million (+3%) 2020 350 million (+2.9%) 2021 360 million (+2.9%) 2022 370 million (+2.8%) 2023 550 million (+48.6%) 2024 600 million (+9.1%) 2025 650 million (+8.3%)

Which Gender And Age Group Have The Highest Number of Users on X?

The Exploding Topics report stated that in August 2024, about 69% of X users are male, while around 31% are female, representing a ratio of 2:1.

(Reference: statista.com)

As of February 2025, the largest share of X’s users falls in the 25 to 34-year age group, making up 37.5% of the total platform’s users.

In contrast, users aged from 18 to 24 years accounted for a share of 1%, followed by 35 to 49 years (21.1%).

Furthermore, other X users share by age group are represented as 50+ years (7.3%), and 13 to 17 years (2%).

How Are The X Users In The United States Segmented?

(Reference: statista.com)

Monthly usage is even higher at 96%, proving that most users stay connected with the platform regularly.

Almost 52% of X users access the platform daily, while 84% use it weekly, showing consistent engagement.

Who Are The Users of X in The U.S. Based on Demographic Breakdown?

In the U.S., X users come from adults aged 18 to 29 years, who make up the largest portion of users at 42%.

On the other side, other users are followed by 30 to 49 years (27%), 50 to 64 years (17%), and 65+ years (6%).

When it comes to gender, men are more likely to use X (26%) than women (19%).

In terms of education, people with a college degree or higher are most likely to use X (29%), while 24% of users have some college experience, and only 15% have a high school diploma or less.

Based on income analysis, 29% of X users with an annual income of USD 100,000+ are the most active, followed by USD 30,000 to 69,999 (21%) and USD 70,000 to 99,999 (20%).

Moreover, urban (25%) and suburban (26%) residents use X more than rural residents (13%).

How Many X Users Are There in Different Countries?

(Reference: statista.com)

As of February 2025, the United States has the highest number of X users, with around 103.96 million people using the platform, while Japan has the second-largest user base with 70.92 million users.

India (24.09 million), the United Kingdom (22.87 million), and Germany (21.63 million) also have a large number of active users on X.

Other countries’ user count is followed as: Turkey (19.73 million) Mexico (16,86 million), Brazil (15.96 million), Saudi Arabia (15.52 million), Thailand (13.4 million), Singapore (13.23 million), Canada (10.66 million), Spain (10.4 million), South Korea (10.04 million), Hong Kong (9.44 million), Philippines (9.29 million), Netherlands (9.19 million), and Nigeria (7.57 million).

Which Top 5 Countries Have The Highest X’s User Share?

In February 2025, most X users are from the United States, making up 20.5% of the total, based on data from Exploding Topics.

When it comes to how people use X, around 59.4% prefer using it on their mobile phones, while the other 40.6% access it from desktop computers.

Meanwhile, the next top 4 countries’ users share are mentioned in the table below:

Country X’s user Mobile users Desktop users Japan 11.21% 56.46% 43.54% India 5.21% 73.05% 26.95% South Korea 5.01% 83.08% 16.92% Brazil 4.95% 43.75% 56.25%

Which Region Has The Highest X Users?

(Source: squarespace-cdn.com)

As of February 2025, in North America, X accounted for 115 million active users, resulting in a 19.6% global user share.

Meanwhile, the Central American region secured almost 20.3 million users, with a share of 3.5%.

The Caribbean region had approximately 2.51 million users, holding only 0.4% of X’s global users..

In the same period, X users in other regions are stated as:

Regions Number of X users Global share Southern America 39.1 million 6.7% Western Europe 52.2 million 8.9% Northern Europe 33.0 million 5.6% Southern Europe 21.8 million 3.7% Eastern Europe 12.9 million 2.2% Northern Africa 8.40 million 1.4% Western Africa 9.85 million 1.7% Middle Africa 658 thousand 0.1% Eastern Africa 5.57 million 1% Southern Africa 3.37 million 0.6% Western Asia 50.0 million 8.5% Central Asia 781 thousand 0.1% Southern Asia 29 million 4.9% South-Eastern Asia 73.5 million 12.5% Eastern Asia 102 million 17.4% Oceania 6.29 million 1.1%

How Much Time is Spent By X Users?

SQMagazine also states that in 2025, the average user spends about 29 minutes a day, which is up from 24 minutes in 2024.

Gen Z users spend even more, around 34 minutes daily. U.S. users also spend slightly more time than others, with an average of 31 minutes per day.

The most active users (top 10%) spend close to 58 minutes every day on the platform.

People usually check X during their commute, especially from 8 am to 9 am and 5 pm to 6 pm.

Over 68% of users open the app more than once a day.

Twitter Spaces and Threads have helped increase time spent, and since the rebrand, session length has grown by 15%.

Which Countries Spend The Most Time On X Daily?

The Soak report states that people in Japan spend the most time on X, using it for about 8 hours and 10 minutes every month.

Saudi Arabia is not far behind, with users spending around 8 hours and 1 minute monthly.

Even though the United States has the highest number of X users, they spend only about 3 hours and 11 minutes each month.

Ireland and South Africa come next in user engagement, with 6 hours and 53 minutes and 6 hours and 49 minutes, respectively.

On the other hand, countries like Hong Kong, Vietnam, and Russia users spend less than 2 hours monthly.

What Is The Visitor Analysis For X’s Website Traffic?

As of June 2025, X’s website x.com had around 4.4 billion total visits recently. Compared to the previous month, the number of visits increased slightly by 0.3%.

The bounce rate of the website was low at 30.8%, at the same time.

On average, users view about 13 pages each time they visit the site, while spending an average visit lasting 12 minutes and 52 seconds.

What Are The Basic Reasons For Using X?

(Reference: statista.com)

In February 2025, 48% of global X users follow news from traditional journalists, while another 48% rely on creators and online personalities.

Besides, 34% use the platform to stay in touch with friends and family, and 33% follow brands or companies they like.

Other reasons are followed as 14% (use it to build their professional network) and 12% (use X for other personal reasons).

What Are The Most-Followed Accounts On X?

Username Followers (millions) @elonmusk 222.2 @BarackObama 130.3 @Cristiano 115.6 @narendramodi 108.9 @justinbieber 108.6 @realDonaldTrump 108.3 @rihanna 107.7 @katyperry 104.5 @taylorswift13 93.6 @NASA 87.1 @ladygaga 81.8 @YouTube 78.9 @KimKardashian 74.5 @TheEllenShow 72.3 @X 68.7 @BillGates 65.7 @selenagomez 65.6 @imVkohli 65.4 @neymarjr 63.8 @cnnbrk 63.8

How Many Tweets or Posts Are Shared on X?

(Source: famewall.io)

X users post around 350,000 tweets every minute, leading to about 504 million tweets each day.

This activity totals nearly 200 billion tweets per year, representing an active and fast-moving platform.

How Has Consuming News Through X Impacted Users’ Daily Lives and Routines?

Around 57% of users who get news on X feel more aware of current events, compared to 23% who don’t, according to explodingtopics.com.

About 39% of users have claimed that they’ve learned more about celebrities and public figures, while only 22% of non-news users say the same.

Also, 37% feel more involved in politics, unlike 15% of others.

However, 31% say X makes them feel more stressed, while only 14% of non-news users feel that way.

Conclusion

X continues to be a major space where people connect, share, and stay informed. It plays a big role in spreading news, shaping opinions, and starting conversations. While many users say it helps them learn more and stay politically aware, others feel it can also add to their stress. The platform’s shift to X brought some changes, but it remains important for news, public talks, and daily online life for millions of people.

Shared On:



Sources Backlinko Seo Softonic Wikipedia Datareportal Similarweb Soax

Maitrayee Dey Maitrayee Dey has a background in Electrical Engineering and has worked in various technical roles before transitioning to writing. Specializing in technology and Artificial Intelligence, she has served as an Academic Research Analyst and Freelance Writer, particularly focusing on education and healthcare in Australia. Maitrayee's lifelong passions for writing and painting led her to pursue a full-time writing career. She is also the creator of a cooking YouTube channel, where she shares her culinary adventures. At Smartphone Thoughts, Maitrayee brings her expertise in technology to provide in-depth smartphone reviews and app-related statistics, making complex topics easy to understand for all readers.

More Posts By Maitrayee Dey