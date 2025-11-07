JBL Statistics By Revenue, Product Analysis and Facts (2025)

Introduction

Facts About JBL

Metrics Description Company Name JBL Formal Name Lansing Sound Founded 1946 Headquarter Los Angeles, California, USA Founder James Bullough Lansing Type Subsidiary Products Sell headphones, loudspeakers, portable speakers, home audio systems, and amplifiers. Owner Owned by Samsung Electronics. Parent company Part of Harman International Industries. Website jbl.com

History of JBL

1927 : James Bullough Lansing and his partner founded the Lansing Manufacturing Company in Los Angeles, manufacturing loudspeaker drivers for radio sets.

: James Bullough Lansing and his partner founded the Lansing Manufacturing Company in Los Angeles, manufacturing loudspeaker drivers for radio sets. 1946 : James B. Lansing founded a new company, originally called Lansing Sound, Inc., which later became James B. Lansing Sound, Inc., the precursor of JBL.

: James B. Lansing founded a new company, originally called Lansing Sound, Inc., which later became James B. Lansing Sound, Inc., the precursor of JBL. 1947 : The company introduced the model D‑130 15‑inch loudspeaker, which became a foundational product in its catalogue.

: The company introduced the model D‑130 15‑inch loudspeaker, which became a foundational product in its catalogue. 1949 : Founder James B. Lansing died, and William H. Thomas assumed leadership of the company, stabilising its operations.

: Founder James B. Lansing died, and William H. Thomas assumed leadership of the company, stabilising its operations. 1955 : The brand name “JBL” (derived from Lansing’s initials) was adopted, to resolve naming disputes and clarify brand identity.

: The brand name “JBL” (derived from Lansing’s initials) was adopted, to resolve naming disputes and clarify brand identity. 1969 : The company was acquired by Harman International Industries (via its predecessor) and began its expansion into global consumer and professional audio markets.

: The company was acquired by Harman International Industries (via its predecessor) and began its expansion into global consumer and professional audio markets. 1973 : JBL introduced the 4300 Series, its first four‑way studio monitor lineup, reflecting its emphasis on professional audio.

: JBL introduced the 4300 Series, its first four‑way studio monitor lineup, reflecting its emphasis on professional audio. 1982 : JBL used titanium as a diaphragm material in its compression drivers and launched the 4675 direct‑radiator system, setting a new performance standard for cinema loudspeakers.

: JBL used titanium as a diaphragm material in its compression drivers and launched the 4675 direct‑radiator system, setting a new performance standard for cinema loudspeakers. 1990 : JBL developed the “Vented Gap Cooling” technology for low‑frequency transducers, enhancing thermal performance in loudspeaker systems.

: JBL developed the “Vented Gap Cooling” technology for low‑frequency transducers, enhancing thermal performance in loudspeaker systems. 2016 : Samsung Electronics announced the acquisition of Harman International (JBL’s parent company) for approximately US$8 billion, thereby bringing JBL into the Samsung group.

: Samsung Electronics announced the acquisition of Harman International (JBL’s parent company) for approximately US$8 billion, thereby bringing JBL into the Samsung group. 2017: The acquisition by Samsung was completed, positioning JBL within a global electronics and connected‑audio framework.

Fun Facts About JBL

The “JBL” acronym stands for the initials of its founder, James Bullough Lansing.

The company was founded in 1946 in Los Angeles.

JBL’s earliest products included a 15‑inch loudspeaker model called D101 and a high‑frequency driver D175, released soon after founding.

The brand adopted its familiar “JBL!” logotype (with an exclamation point) in 1955 to distinguish itself from a similarly named company.

JBL has long held a dual‑market structure: one division for consumer audio and another for professional audio systems (studios, cinemas, live events).

One of JBL’s loudspeaker drivers (the D130) remained in production, in variant forms, for over 55 years.

The brand is now part of a larger corporate group: JBL is owned by Harman International Industries which itself is a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics.

JBL equipment has been used in historic entertainment events and cinema systems worldwide, underlining its professional audio legacy.

The company offers “Classic” styled products that pay homage to its 1960s and 1970s designs while integrating modern streaming and amplifier technology.

The founder James B. Lansing was well‑known as an audio engineer but struggled with the business side; his legacy lives on through the JBL brand name and initials.

General JBL Statistics

In 2024, JBL generated around USD 182 million in sales from the jbl.com website, which was 5% to 10% higher than last year.

In September 2025, jbl.com generated USD 15 million in revenue for JBL.

JBL’s largest market was the United States in 2024, with jbl.com accounting for 37% of the company’s revenues there.

On jbl.com in 2024, the Electronics category was the only one that sold its products, accounting for 100% of the site’s sales.

In 2024, all of JBL’s GMV came from 1P (first-party) sales, which means that 100% of GMV was generated through direct sales.

JBL Revenue Statistics

According to a report by Macro Trends, by August 31, 2025, JBL reported revenue of USD 8.25 billion, marking an 18.5% rise compared to the same period last year.

(Reference: macrotrends.net)

Furthermore, other quarterly analyses of JBL’s revenue are mentioned in the table below:

Date Revenue (USD billion) Growth Rate (Y-o-Y) 05/31/2025 7.828 +15.71% 02/28/2025 6.728 -0.58% 11/30/2024 6.994 -16.61% 08/31/2024 6.964 -17.66% 05/31/2024 6.765 -20.18% 02/29/2024 6.767 -16.81%

JBL’s Quarterly Market Valuation, 2025

Segments February 28 May 31 August 31 Current (USD) Market Capitalization 16.97 billion 18.04 billion 21.98 billion 23.15 billion Enterprise Valuation 18.19 billion 19.74 billion 23.79 billion 24.58 billion Trailing P/E 14.64 37.84 39.02 36.43 Forward P/E 17.86 16.98 19.34 19.46 Price/Sales 0.67 0.71 0.81 0.80 Price/Book 10.65 13.28 17.11 15.30 Enterprise Value/Revenue 0.66 0.72 0.83 0.82 Enterprise Value/EBITDA 7.30 12 13.36 11.65

JBL Revenue Breakdown Statistics

(Reference: tradingview.com)

In 2025, Intelligent Infrastructure generated USD 12.32 billion, while Regulated Industries earned USD 11.88 billion.

Besides, Connected Living and Digital Commerce contributed USD 5.61 billion.

JBL Revenue By Country

In 2025, Intel generated USD 7.44 billion in revenue from the United States and USD 5.69 billion from Mexico.

China contributed USD 4.20 billion, while Malaysia brought in USD 3.64 billion.

Meanwhile, revenue from other countries totaled USD 8.83 billion.

Furthermore, the revenue generated by JBL in previous years:

Country 2024 2023 2022 USD billion United States 5.05 4.93 5.39 Mexico 5.87 6.08 5.63 China 4.81 5.87 5.27 Malaysia – 2.78 2.71 Other 8.67 6.06 5.43 Singapore 4.49 7.38 7.92

JBL’s Products Analysis

According to news.jbl.com, JBL’s PartyBox 520 will be available for sale starting June 1, 2025, for £699.99 (approximately USD 922.31).

The PartyBox Encore 2 is scheduled to arrive on April 1, 2025, priced at £299.99 (approximately USD 395.27).

As mentioned on gadget360.com, at CES 2025, JBL showcased updates to the Horizon 3 mini and PartyBox.

Some PartyBox models can reach around 400 W, and selected portables claim 15 hours of battery life.

A report published by The Times of India states that the Tour One M3 flagship headphones, launched in 2025, feature advanced ANC and were listed at approximately USD 399.95.

JBL expanded its gaming headsets (Quantum 950/650/250) in 2025; the Quantum 950 features 50 mm drivers and supports spatial audio and multi-mode connectivity, as reported by Tech Radar.

news.harman.com reports that JBL has announced a cumulative milestone of 200 million headphones sold (announcement: December 8, 2022).

For context, the global loudspeaker market is estimated to be worth USD 6.1 billion in 2025, which frames JBL’s market opportunity, according to Future Market Insight.

Top Exporting Countries for JBL Portable / Wireless Speakers

(Reference: importglobals.com)

In the global export market for JBL’s portable and wireless speakers in 2025, China dominates the exports with an estimated USD 7.2 billion, accounting for 85% of the total global market share.

Followed by Vietnam with USD 800 million (9%), Mexico: USD 400 million (4%), Hungary: USD 200 million (1%), and other countries: USD 180 million (1%).

Top Importing Countries for JBL Bluetooth / Wireless Speaker

(Reference: importglobals.com)

In 2025, JBL continues to experience strong international demand for its Bluetooth and wireless speakers, with the United States leading the way, accounting for an annual import value of USD 3.8 billion.

Other countries’ import valuations are followed by Germany (USD 1.1 billion), the United Kingdom (USD 900 million), India (USD 570 million), and Australia (USD 500 million).

JBL Website Traffic Statistics

(Reference: similarweb.com)

As of September 2025, the total number of visits to jbl.com was approximately 5.9 million, representing a 2.21% decrease from the previous month, with a bounce rate of 46.74%.

The total number of pages per visit was 2.91, and the average visit duration was 2 minutes and 02 seconds.

Global rank of the website was #10,131; country-wise ranked #7,273 (United States); and category-wise ranked #46.

In the same period, the global ranking of the website increased from 10,318 to 1,152 between July and September.

By Country

(Reference: similarweb.com)

In September 2025, the United States of America accounted for 25.59% of % traffic share of jbl.com, a decrease of 1.13%.

During the same period, other countries made the following contributions to total traffic: India: 11.13% (+11.54%); Germany: 8.57% (-4.33%); France: 5.69% (+2.75%); and Japan: 5.24% (-6.01%).

Other countries collectively accounted for around 43.78% of the visitors shared on JBL’s website.

By Demographics

(Reference: similarweb.com)

In September 2025, the share of male and female users on jbl.com was 65.29% and 35.71%, respectively.

Based on age group, the highest number of JBL website users observed is between 25 and 34 years old, accounting for 26.79%.

Approximately 19.9% of jbl.com’s users are between 18 and 24 years old.

In contrast, 19.19% and 16.03% of users were aged 35 to 44 years and 45 to 54 years, respectively.

Around 10.85% of JBL’s website users are aged between 55 and 64 years, while 7.19% aged 65 years and above.

By Traffic Source

(Reference: similarweb.com)

During the same period, organic search generated the highest traffic rate to jbl.com, at 54.56%.

Almost 38.73% of the share comprises direct traffic, while paid search and referrals generated around 9.88% and 4.48%, respectively.

Others are followed by social (1.17%), display (1.13%), and mail (0.06%).

By Social Media Referral Statistics

(Reference: similarweb.com)

In September 2025, YouTube had the highest social media referral rate, with a 56.64% share on jbl.com.

Facebook and Instagram each contributed a share of 31.14% and 5.23%, respectively, to this website.

Approximately 5.04% and 1% of website traffic were attributed to X-Twitter and TikTok, respectively.

Other social media segments of the website collectively accounted for 0.95%.

By Device

(Reference: semrush.com)

The jbl.com received the highest website traffic from the United States, accounting for 23.55% of total visitors, or approximately 1.87 million users. The web traffic is segmented between mobile (69.9%) and desktop (30.1%) access.

India follows with 16.04% of traffic, equivalent to 1.27 million visitors, where 88.42% use mobile devices and 11.58% use desktop devices.

Germany ranks third, with 13.4% (approximately 1.06 million users), comprising 75.64% mobile and 24.36% desktop users.

The United Kingdom contributes 7% of total visits, totalling 555.74K, with 79.85% of access via mobile devices and 20.15% via desktop.

France accounts for 6.17% of Jbl.com’s audience, approximately 489.75K visitors, with 73.91% using mobile devices and 26.09% browsing via desktops.

Conclusion

After completing the article, it can be concluded that JBL remains a trusted and popular brand in the global audio market. The company’s direct-to-consumer strategy, sales through its website (jbl.com), which generated approximately USD 182 million in 2024, helped JBL to grow steadily online and maintain tighter control over product quality.

With most revenue coming from the United States and a strong focus on electronics, JBL’s emphasis on innovation, durable design, and a robust e-commerce presence keeps it competitive in today’s fast-moving audio market.

FAQ . Does JBL offer a lifetime warranty? No, JBL does not offer a lifetime warranty; the warranty length varies depending on the product. How to check the JBL original? Check the packaging, serial number, and hologram, and buy only from JBL’s official or authorized stores. Does JBL sell directly to customers online? Yes, JBL sells on its own site (jbl.com) and also through other online stores and retailers. How to spot fake JBL? Check packaging, logo, sound quality, and serial number. Buy only from official JBL sellers. How long do JBL speakers last? JBL speakers usually last 5 to 10 years with proper care and regular maintenance.

