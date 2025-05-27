Synthesia Statistics By Revenue, Customers And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Synthesia Statistics: Leading AI video generation platform Synthesia has changed how the video-content industry operates. Thanks to Synthesia, corporate training, marketing, and communications have flourished by turning text into the most convincing product videos an AI-lifelike avatar can generate. The growth of 2024 was massive in revenues, in usage, and in technology.

The 2024 Synthesia statistics article analyzes the company’s performance for 2024, focusing on key metrics and insights.

Editor’s Choice

Synthesia’s revenue advanced from US$42.8 million in 2023 to US$62 million in 2024, registering a 45% yearly increase.

in 2023 to in 2024, registering a yearly increase. The revenue of Synthesia further surged to US$100 million by 2025, illustrating that the demand is growing as vigorously.

by 2025, illustrating that the demand is growing as vigorously. More than 60 Fortune 100 companies use Synthesia’s AI video tools.

Fortune 100 companies use Synthesia’s AI video tools. The platform serves a customer base of over 60,000 across the globe.

across the globe. As of January 2025, the firm was valued at US$2.1 billion , having raised US$180 million through a Series D round led by NEA.

, having raised through a Series D round led by NEA. Synthesia’s total funding now exceeds US$330 million and includes investors such as Accel, NVentures, GV, Adobe, and others.

and includes investors such as Accel, NVentures, GV, Adobe, and others. Synthesia operates on SaaS, with self-service, as well as enterprise-level, subscription plans priced from US$30/m to custom.

to custom. Synthesia website visits numbered 3.29 million in April 2025, dropping 23% from March’s 4.27 million visits, wherein strong user engagement was maintained with an average session time of 8 minutes and 12 seconds .

in April 2025, dropping from March’s visits, wherein strong user engagement was maintained with an average session time of and . Fourth in web traffic came the U.S., accounting for 21 (with 65 from desktops), with India coming fifth with 14.7 (69 mobile) .

. Organic search drove about 52.56% of traffic, direct visits amounted to 35.5% , and paid search amounted to just 3.67% .

of traffic, direct visits amounted to , and paid search amounted to just . YouTube accounted for 38.95% of social media traffic, while Facebook and LinkedIn accounted for the other 22.23% and 17.42% , respectively.

of social media traffic, while Facebook and LinkedIn accounted for the other and , respectively. Customer support requests quadrupled in four months: from 40,000 monthly to 316,000 , with no increase in team size since Intercom had been used effectively throughout.

monthly to , with no increase in team size since Intercom had been used effectively throughout. The resolution time for customer issues dropped by 96%, while customer satisfaction never wavered.

Synthesia Revenue

(Source: getlatka.com)

Since Synthesia never had any revenues in 2017 at its inception, it has had a clear, steady, growing trajectory.

Getlatka Synthesia statistics show that in the year 2023, the company crossed another significant milestone in the expansion and had US$42.8 million in revenues, which in 2024 grew to US$62 million, representing a 45% growth annually.

And this US$100 million revenue mark was attained in 2025 by Synthesia, thus affirming a continued surge in demand and adoption.

The continuous rise in revenue over the years is testimony to the growing popularity of the AI-based video creation platform and its successful penetration into areas like corporate training, marketing, and internal communications.

By 2025, Synthesia will have become a mainstream tool for most global corporations, with over 60% of Fortune 100 companies using its AI video creation tools.

Synthesia Valuation

Synthesia at the moment reckons a base of 60,000 clients worldwide, from small business clients to large enterprises. Such a broad customer spectrum reflects Synthesia’s market presence and cross-industry appeal.

Synthesia has a very well-balanced geographic revenue. Half of its income is from the U.S., and the other half is split between Europe and Asia. It shows that the company has been well accepted in regions around the world.

In terms of financial backing and valuation, Synthesia was valued at US$2.1 billion in a Series D round in January 2025, where it raised US$180 million, with the round being led by NEA (New Enterprise Associates).

It has raised more than US$330 million over several rounds. It is also worth noting that the valuation had more than doubled when it reached the US$1 billion milestone in 2023 during a US$90 million Series C round led by Accel and NVentures (NVIDIA’s venture arm).

Taken together, Synthesia is well-backed by a stellar cast of investors and includes NEA, Accel, NVentures, Kleiner Perkins, GV (Google Ventures), MMC Ventures, Atlassian Ventures, and PSP Growth.

More recently, in April 2025, the investing arm of Adobe made a strategic investment in Synthesia as part of a broader partnership, with no disclosure of the size of the investment.

Synthesia Business Model

Synthesia operates under the SaaS model of business, indeed aiming at business clientele. The company provides a self-service option for smaller customers, while bigger clients enjoy a fully customised service.

The primary advantage of Synthesia is creating good-quality videos fast and cheap with no need for specialised skills in video production. Hence, corporations wishing to churn content at scale are an enticing market.

For example, the Starter plan is about US$30 a month and allows 10 minutes of video creation.

According to Getlatka Synthesia statistics, the intermediate Creator plan is between US$80 and US$90 a month, with more video time and support. Enterprise will be bespoke pricing based on the clients’ needs: higher or unlimited use, security, and API.

Thus, small customers on this plan pay comparatively less, while heavy users producing more video content are meant to pay more.

This model, based on usage, has enabled Synthesia to have predictable, recurring revenues, and that has thus allowed Synthesia to grow as customers increase their consumption over time.

From the view of finance, Synthesia has high gross margins- 80+%, quite typical for software companies.

Synthesia’s main cost components will be paid towards R&D- Synthesia boasts more than 400 employees in 7 countries, a large number of whom are engineers, cloud infrastructure for video rendering, and, not least, general operations.

Synthesia boasts certifications like SOC 2, GDPR-compliant, and ISO 27001, which matter a lot to appeal to big, risk-averse companies.

The company also puts in rigorous regulations that would prevent the technology from being misused, particularly for the creation of illegal deepfakes.

Such an approach towards responsible AI, sometimes even rejecting projects for maintaining this approach, binds enterprise customers to trust Synthesia and helps it build a premium brand in a crowded market.

Synthesia Website Traffic Visitors

(Source: semrush.com)

Semrush Synthesis statistics show that around 3.29 million visits were recorded in April for the website synthesia.io. This accounted for a significant drop of 23.06% over March visits recorded at 4.27 million.

Slightly fewer visits were experienced in February than in March, with the former having about 3.89 million, hinting at March 2025 as a peak before declining in April. Despite the traffic drop, however, user engagement remained strong.

On average, a visitor clicked into 4.08 pages per visit and spent an average of 8 minutes 12 seconds per session, thereby implying users’ engagement with the site’s content was strong enough.

The bounce rate stood at 50.31%, a percentage indicating how many users exit the site after viewing only one page.

The stay and exit rates for loading pages are quite moderate; in effect, approximately half of the visitors looked at more than one page before exiting.

In general, though traffic was down in April, the level of engagement with the site stayed high.

Synthesia Website Traffic By Country

(Reference: semrush.com)

In April, the maximum traffic to Synthesia’s site was from the USA, which accounted for 21.02% of the visits. This means a total of 691,340 visits. Of these visits, around 65.44% were by desktop users while 34.56% were by mobile users.

The second-largest traffic-generating country was India, contributing 14.68% to traffic, which is roughly 482,650 visits. Indian users mostly used mobile devices to access the website, as 69.46% of visits were from mobile devices against only 30.54% from desktops.

The United Kingdom accounted for 4.46% of the traffic, or about 146,780 visits, with an overwhelming 90.51% of them coming from desktops and 9.49% from mobiles.

Germany followed closely, providing 4% of the total traffic, or about 131,600 visits, with 86.15% desktop traffic and just 13.85% from mobile devices.

Brazil contributed 3.2% of visits to the site, around 105,220 in numbers.

Desktop users accounted for 58.56% of the traffic in Brazil, whereas mobile users made up 41.44%. This clearly shows that the global footprint of Synthesia goes into both developed and emerging countries, with device exercise having a different priority in each.

Synthesia Marketing Channels

(Source: similarweb.com)

Synthesia statistics given by Similaweb indicate that Synthesia has its maximum traffic coming from organic searches, accounting for 52.56% of visits.

More than half of the visitors find the website through search engines such as Google, where they might have searched for keywords or topics related to Synthesia.

Direct traffic constitutes 35.52%, giving room to speculate that the rest of the users either type the website address directly into their browsers or have it bookmarked. This indicates a strong brand presence and returning users.

Referral accounts for 5.46%, meaning modest numbers of visitors are brought to Synthesia from other sites.

Paid search represents 3.67%, incorporating traffic generated by online search engine ads. Social media accounts for 2.60% of leverage in visits, while display advertising combines banners and visual ads on other sites, making up the scant 0.16%.

Digital mail marketing occupies the lowest rank for bringing traffic at 0.04%, implying very little weightage there.

Overall, Synthesia’s traffic relies mainly on search and direct visits, with lesser contributions from paid ads and others.

Synthesia Social Media Traffic

(Reference: similarweb.com)

From social media, the major chunk of traffic to Synthesia arrives through YouTube, which gives 38.95% of visits from social sites.

These Synthesis statistics indicate that video content and demonstrations on YouTube generate great interest and traffic to their site.

Facebook is next in line, contributing 22.23% of social traffic, meaning that the more traditional way of social networking still has a role in reaching out to their base.

LinkedIn stands at 17.42%, an indicator of Synthesia’s business and professional-user-centric approach.

Reddit accounts for 5.36% of the traffic, showing how community discussions and threads create awareness and direct users to the site.

WhatsApp Web contributes to 4.92%, which probably stands for the direct sharing of links within chats.

The remaining 11.11% of social media traffic comes from other social media channels, which are not listed here. Such a breakdown of social media traffic strongly emphasises video and professional engagement as the cornerstones of Synthesia’s social media strategy.

Synthesia Customers

Intercom Synthesis statistics reveal that orders of magnitude more Synthesia customers required support, with monthly numbers rising 690% to 316,000 from 40,000.

In such a situation, dealing with the tremendous number of support requests would have translated to a huge increase in employee strength: around 150 team members.

However, Synthesia managed to sustain this enormous growth with no new hires by leveraging an AI-enabled customer support platform called Intercom.

They accommodated the increase in volume and took 96 less time in resolving customer issues while maintaining their customer satisfaction levels.

This is proof that automation and AI tools are the way to scale customer support operations.

Conclusion

Synthesia statistics performed in 2024 mark the critical lead that Synthesia holds in the AI video creation industry. Synthesia is positioned to benefit from increased revenue generation, expansion of the user base, and continuous innovations in technology. Synthesia possesses the ability to furnish businesses around the world with affordable, scalable, and entertaining video solutions.

Shared On:



Sources Intercom Similarweb Semrush Getlatka Sacra Techcrunch Medium

FAQ . What is Synthesia, and how is it impacting the video content industry? Synthesia is a premier AI video-making platform wherein text is converted into videos of AI avatars that are human-like. It has changed the landscape of business training, marketing, and communications by making video creation quick, cheap, and scalable without requiring specialised skills in video production. How much revenue does Synthesia generate lately, and what is its trajectory of growth? Synthesia saw revenues rise from US$42.8 million in 2023 to US$62 million in 2024, with an annual growth rate of 45% and is forecasted to reach US$100 million by 2025, showing strong demand and adoption in the AI video generation space. What is Synthesia’s customer base and market presence? Synthesia serves more than 60,000 customers worldwide, including over 60% of the Fortune 100 companies. It has a nearly balanced split geographically between the U.S., with 50% of revenues and Europe + Asia, with the rest, leaving no doubt of its broad acceptance in the market. How is Synthesia managing customer support in such rapid growth? Where customer support requests for Synthesia were up 690 in four months, with the help of AI-powered tools such as Intercom, it managed to sustain the surge without increasing team strength, cutting resolution time by 96% while maintaining high customer satisfaction. What is Synthesia’s business model and pricing? Synthesia is primarily a SaaS subscription company with self-service plans that start at around US$30 per month for smaller users and custom enterprise plans for big clients. This kind of usage-based price helps ensure a stable, recurring revenue and allows scalable video production for any size business.

Joseph D'Souza Joseph D'Souza founded ElectroIQ in 2010 as a personal project to share his insights and experiences with tech gadgets. Over time, it has grown into a well-regarded tech blog, known for its in-depth technology trends, smartphone reviews and app-related statistics.

More Posts By Joseph D'Souza