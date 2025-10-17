BeReal Statistics By Revenue, Users, Country, Employee, Popularity, Trends and Facts (2025)

Introduction

BeReal statistics: BeReal (shown on its logo as BeReal) is a French social networking app launched in 2020 by Alexis Barreyat and Kévin Perreau. In a short time, it has become one of the most talked-about social media platforms. What makes BeReal stand out is its focus on real moments. Instead of filtered or polished photos, the app asks users to post real pictures at random times each day.

Young audiences are connecting with this trend as they enjoy a simpler and more genuine style of online sharing. This BeReal statistics article looks at its rise, the people using it, and how they engage with the app, highlighting its role in shaping social media habits and standing out in the digital space.

General BeReal statistics

According to amraandelma.com, in 2025, BeReal’s monthly audience grew to more than 40 million, with 78% being Gen Z aged from 18 to 24 years.

Engagement is strong, as 72% of posts get interaction each day, and 68% of users check the app within three minutes of receiving a notification.

On average, people spend 9.2 minutes daily on the platform.

Trust is high, with 30% of Gen Z saying BeReal feels more reliable than Instagram.

The app also appeals to 45% of marketers who prefer it for influencer promotions, and brands report a 22% better response compared to Snapchat.

BeReal campaigns reach about 1.3 million impressions and achieve a 65% retention rate after six months.

On BeReal, 52% of users say they feel more connected to influencers, and about 80% believe the app stands out because it avoids ads.

The platform’s content has higher save rates than Instagram Reels, about 37% better engagement when using dual-view storytelling, and 2.5 times more shares through screenshots.

Features of BeReal

BeReal allows users to send a daily notification at a random time for users to post.

Captures photos using both front and back cameras simultaneously.

Allows only two minutes to take and share a photo.

Focuses on authentic, unedited content with no filters.

Let’s users see friends’ posts only after uploading their own.

Shows the number of retakes if a photo is redone.

BeReal has a discovery feed to view public posts worldwide, while users can keep updates private by sharing only with friends.

The app runs on iOS and Android; it is available in 13 languages for global accessibility.

BeReal Revenue Statistics

(Reference: market.biz)

In June 2024, mobile gaming company Voodoo acquired BeReal in a deal worth about GBP 500 million (USD 537 million).

Meanwhile, in October 2022, the platform received USD 60 million in funding, resulting in a valuation of USD 600 million.

Going back to June 2021, BeReal had already secured USD 30 million from Accel and Andreessen Horowitz.

BeReal Active Users Statistics

(Reference: amraandelma.com)

As of July 2021, the platform recorded around 0.92 million users.

Meanwhile, in the same month of 2022, the user count increased to 21.6

The highest BeReal user count was seen in August 2022, with 73.5 million users, and 47.8 million users in February 2023.

As of March 2025, the monthly active users dropped to 16 million.

Things People Like About BeReal

In 2025, people prefer the BeReal app to make it more authentic, with 20.46%.

Its trendy appeal comes next at 17.05%, followed by 12.14% prefer the platform because it has no ads.

Meanwhile, almost 11.05% value the absence of filters, followed by 11.80% feel more personal.

Only 7.98% appreciate that it’s not centred around likes or comments.

BeReal App Downloads by Country

According to Search Logistics, BeReal has gained worldwide popularity, with the United States leading the chart at 2.70 million downloads.

France secured the second position with 1.68 million, while the United Kingdom recorded 1.51 million downloads.

In comparison, other numbers of downloads came from Spain (731,000), Belgium (326,000), Canada (303,000), Denmark (277,000), the Netherlands (194,000), Mexico (191,000), and Brazil (162,000).

BeReal User Demographics

(Reference: helplama.com)

BeReal’s audience is largely made up of the 26 to 44 age group, which represents the biggest share, accounting for 55.1% of BeReal’s users.

Close behind are those aged 16 to 25, who make up 43.2% of the user base.

In contrast, only 1.7% of BeReal’s community is aged 45 and above.

BeReal’s user base is made up of 42% male users and a larger share of 58% female users.

BeReal Employee Statistics

By June 2025, BeReal’s LinkedIn page shows that a team of 114 employees, along with nearly 25,000 followers.

At the beginning of 2023, the company had 118 staff members, but this figure went down to 101 employees by August of that year.

Gen Z Trust in Social Media Content

(Reference: amraandelma.com)

The most trusted platform among Gen Z users is BeReal in 2025, with 30% expressing confidence in its content.

Besides, Instagram, with 22%, followed by TikTok, with only 18% of Gen Z users trusting the content they see, while Snapchat comes last at 15%.

Brand Response Rate on BeReal and Snapchat

The above pie chart depicts that BeReal accounted for a response rate of 56% in 2025, while Snapchat secured around 44%.

Click-Through Rate Comparison of Campaigns

(Reference: amraandelma.com)

By 2025, BeReal’s ad campaigns are expected to capture a click-through rate (CTR) of 100%

Moreover, when BeReal is combined with Instagram Stories, the CTR index will reach up to 131%.

BeReal Engagement Statistics

(Reference: market.biz)

In 2025, around 20% of Gen Z users used the BeReal app to combat boredom.

At the same time, only16% of the community checked the app for daily usage.

BeReal Website Traffic Statistics

According to SimilarWeb analyses, in August 2025, the BeReal website recorded close to 445,300 visits.

The bounce rate of bereal.com accounted for 54.74% in the same period.

On average, each person looked at 1.61 pages and stayed for about 42 seconds before leaving.

Besides, 50.57% of the traffic came from several other search engines.

Meanwhile, 34.19% of users searched the BeReal site link directly into their browser.

BeReal Popularity Statistics

(Reference: market.biz)

According to market.biz, 34% of BeReal users enjoyed the app due to its simple design, while 31% use it mainly for fun.

About 29% joined because their friends are already on the platform, and 25% like checking what their friends are doing.

Staying connected with friends and family is the biggest reason for using social media overall, with nearly 50% of users saying so.

In addition, 24% feel a sense of belonging on BeReal.

Conclusion

After the BeReal statistics article was completed, it became evident that the app had secured its own place in the social media world by encouraging real-time photos instead of edited photos. The market has grown rapidly, particularly among younger audiences, showing that people have been seeking more genuine and unfiltered content. The platform had encountered various opportunities and challenges, which reflected its demands in recent years. BeReal has transformed the way people share and interact online, along with establishing new trends across the industry globally. Whether it eventually grew into a global leader or stayed as a niche community, its influence on digital communication remained significant.

Sources Wikipedia Market Searchlogistics Businessofapps Amraandelma Similarweb Helplama

FAQ . How does BeReal work? BeReal sends a daily alert, giving users two minutes to post photos from both cameras. Is BeReal free to use? BeReal is free to use, though premium features might be added in the future. When was the latest BeReal update released? The latest stable versions are iOS 2.25.0 (July 2024) and Android 1.7.0 (July 2023). On which platforms is BeReal available? BeReal is available for both iOS (14 or later) and Android.

