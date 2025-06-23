Bluehost vs SiteGround Statistics By Market, Website Traffic And Customer (2025)

Introduction

Bluehost vs SiteGround Statistics: Bluehost and SiteGround are two commonly used web hosting providers, which are crucial for building a fast, secure, and reliable website. Bluehost is a web hosting and domain registration company that sells shared hosting, WordPress hosting, VPS hosting, dedicated hosting, and WooCommerce hosting, as well as professional marketing services. In contrast, SiteGround is a web hosting company that provides shared hosting, cloud hosting, enterprise solutions, email hosting, and domain registration.

This article presents several statistical analyses from various perspectives, including market analysis, unique features, user base, usage, pricing, speed, scalability, and backend technology. Go through the overall analysis; you will gain a clear idea of how to choose a better option based on users’ needs.

According to the reports of 6sense, SiteGround holds a 5.76% share of the web hosting market, while Bluehost only accounts for 0.05% .

share of the web hosting market, while Bluehost only accounts for . SiteGround is in the Web Hosting category with 309,509 customers, while Bluehost has 2,744 customers.

customers, while Bluehost has customers. In 2025, more than 2,700 companies chose Bluehost, while over 303,000 businesses started using SiteGround for web hosting.

companies chose Bluehost, while over businesses started using SiteGround for web hosting. The majority of Bluehost customers using web hosting are small businesses with 0–9 employees (approximately 1,717 companies), while SiteGround has around 201,065 companies.

companies), while SiteGround has around companies. SimilarWeb reports that in May 2025, bluehost.com accounted for 5 million visits, while siteground.com had approximately 3.7 million visits.

visits, while siteground.com had approximately visits. In the same duration, the United States of America accounted for the highest Bluehost website share of 53.3% and 33.5% in SiteGround.

and in SiteGround. As of May 2025, the total number of Bluehost and SiteGround users aged 25 to 34 years accounted for the highest share, at 26.11% and 28.46% , respectively.

and , respectively. The top traffic source for Bluehost’s websites accounted for 69.2% , and SiteGround’s website accounted for 65.69% from direct search.

, and SiteGround’s website accounted for from direct search. The social network traffic accounted for by bluehost.com and siteground.com remained the highest, with a traffic share of 36.48% and 65.69%, respectively, on YouTube.

Company Analysis of Bluehost vs SiteGround Statistics

Bluehost SiteGround Launched date 2003 March 22, 2004 Headquarters Jacksonville, Florida, US Sofia, Bulgaria Company type Subsidiary Privately held company Industry Web hosting Founder Matt Heaton Ivo Tzenov Number of employees 501-1000 600+ Website bluehost.com www.siteground.com

Basic Comparison Between Bluehost vs SiteGround Statistics

Features Bluehost SiteGround Best for Beginners looking to launch a website affordably, with email hosting included for free and a domain name for the first year. Users who want to launch their site on WordPress, but prefer to have most server-related things handled for them. WordPress setup process Super easy with no tech knowledge needed; also includes WonderSuite builder tools Super easy with no tech knowledge needed Traffic (mo.) 15k-400k visits 10k-400k visits 24/7 Support ✅ Free Domain ✅ Email hosting ✅ Free SSL ✅ Uptime 100% Backups Daily backups from 2nd-tier plans Daily automated Load times 0.35s (US) • 0.45s (EU) 1.14s (US) • 0.34s (EU) Datacenter locations 5 11

Bluehost vs SiteGround Market Statistics

(Reference: 6sense.com)

According to the reports of 6sense, SiteGround holds a 5.76% share of the web hosting market, while Bluehost only accounts for 0.05%.

Meanwhile, SiteGround ranks 4th in the Web Hosting category with 309,509 customers, while Bluehost holds the 17th spot with 2,744 customers.

The global rankings of Bluehost and SiteGround were #17 and #4, respectively.

The top Bluehost and SiteGround’s competitors in the Web Hosting category are GoDaddy Website Builder, with a share of 58.56%.

In 2025, more than 2,700 companies chose Bluehost, while over 303,000 businesses started using SiteGround for web hosting.

Bluehost vs SiteGround Customer Statistics By Products And Services

Customers who use Bluehost for web hosting often also receive services such as web design (83), SEO (78), and Digital Marketing (68).

For SiteGround users, the most common extra services are Marketing (2,129), Graphic Design (1,577), and SEO (1,571).

Types Bluehost

Customers Types SiteGround

Customers Social Media Marketing 64 Web Design 1,550 Web Development 63 Social Media 1,504 Graphic Design 60 Branding 1,499 Marketing 57 Digital Marketing 1,483

By Employee Size

According to a 2025 report from 6sense, the majority of Bluehost customers using web hosting are small businesses with 0–9 employees (approximately 1,717 companies), while SiteGround has around 201,065 companies.

Furthermore, the numbers of customers on both platforms by employee size are stated in the table below:

Employee Size Bluehost SiteGround 20-49 413 55,592 10-19 289 21,983 100-249 102 11,890 50-99 63 3,606

By Geography

The 6sense report further states that the United States accounts for the highest number of customers in both Bluehost and SiteGround, resulting in 1,663 (71.99%) and 33,056 (12.55%), respectively.

Besides, the total number of customers in different geographies is stated in the table below:

Country Bluehost Country SiteGround India 224 United Kingdom 33,056 Canada 121 Australia 21,300 United Kingdom 112 Canada 17,411 Australia 72 Italy 14,287 Germany 34 Spain 10,541 Bangladesh 26 Netherlands 7,664

Bluehost vs SiteGround Statistics By Speed Test

According to the reports of Online Media Masters, the average TTFB of both Bluehost and SiteGround was 824 ms and 1164 ms, respectively.

Furthermore, other types of speed test analysis are stated in the table below:

Type Bluehost SiteGround GTmetrix TFFB 800 ms 1100 ms KeyCDN TTFB 623 ms 891 ms WebPage Test TTFB 1048 ms 1502 ms Pimgdom Load Time 1560 ms 2280 ms WPHPC Plugin 728 ms 1104 ms Search Console 485 ms 618 ms

By Pricing And Storage

Bluehost SiteGround Plan name Basic StartUp Supported websites 1 1 Monthly rate promo USD 1.99 USS 2.99 Monthly rate regular USD 11.99 USD 17.99 Storage 10 GB Estimated visits 15,000 10,000 Free domain name Yes Plan name Plus GrowBig Supported websites 2 Unlimited Monthly rate promo USD 3.95 USD 4.99 Monthly rate regular USD 16.99 USD 29.99 Storage 20 GB Estimated visits 50,000 100,000 Free domain name Yes Plan name Choice Plus Pro GoGeek Supported websites 3 5 Unlimited Monthly rate promo USD 6.45 USD 13.95 USD 7.99 Monthly rate regular USD 21.99 USD 28.99 USD 44.99 Storage 40 GB 100 GB 40 GB Estimated visits 200,000 400,000 400,000 Free domain name Yes

Bluehost vs SiteGround Website Traffic Statistics

(Source: similarweb.com)

The above graph indicates that in May 2025, bluehost.com had 5 million visits, up 3% from last month, and a bounce rate of 31.7%.

Pages per visit and average visit duration of the website were 7.67 and 00:07:43, respectively.

Based on the rankings of the websites, they are global (#9,183), United States (#3,346), and category (#12).

(Source: similarweb.com)

During the same period, the total number of visits to siteground.com was approximately 3.7 million, up by 2.2% from April 2025.

The website’s bounce rate was 43.74% in May 2025.

Meanwhile, the average website visit duration was 5 minutes and 5 seconds, and the average number of pages per visit was 6.80.

Globally, the website ranked #12,300, in the United States (#7,230), and category rank (#19).

By Country

(Source: similarweb.com)

The United States of America had the highest Bluehost website share, 53.3%, in May 2025, up 2.68% from the previous month. Canada followed: 6.44% (+1.46%).

The following are the top five countries by website traffic share: the United Kingdom: 4.89% (-6.5%), Mexico: 3.54% (+37.93%), and Pakistan: 2.06% (+7.8%).

The rest of the countries captured a share of 29.77% of bluefost.com web traffic.

(Source: similarweb.com)

The above graph shows that the United States captured the highest website traffic share of 33.5% (+4.45%) in SiteGround.com.

Moreover, the United Kingdom accounted for 6.1% (-5.37%), Italy for 6.02% (+2.28%), Australia for 4.47% (+1.47%), and Pakistan for 4.19% (-15.69%).

Moreover, the traffic share of other countries on this website was 45.46%.

By User Demographics

(Reference: similarweb.com)

As of May 2025, the total number of Bluehost’s website users aged 25 to 34 years accounted for the highest share, at 26.11%, followed by those aged 35 to 44 years at 21.39%.

Furthermore, the age distribution of other users is as follows: 45-54 years (18.13%), 55-44years (15.44%), 18-24 years (9.88%), and 65 years and older (9.04%).

Based on gender, approximately 54.57% of Bluehost users were male, and 45.43% were female.

(Reference: similarweb.com)

The above graph shows that the highest share of SiteGround website users was captured by those aged 25 to 34 years, at 28.46%.

The age distribution of other users is as follows: 35-44 years (25.23%), 45-54 years (17.11%), 55-64 years (12.28%), 18-24 years (10.05%), and 65+ years (6.87%).

Male and female users share secured at 63.64% and 36.36%, respectively.

By Marketing Channels Distribution

(Reference: similarweb.com)

According to Similarweb reports, in May 2025, the top traffic source for Bluehost’s websites accounted for direct search, with 69.2%, followed by organic search (13.94%).

Furthermore, other traffic shares are referrals (7%), paid search (6.4%), social (1.94%), email (0.13%), and display (1.38%).

(Reference: similarweb.com)

During the same period, direct search and organic search secured the top two marketing channels on the Siteground website, accounting for 65.69% and 22.44%, respectively.

The traffic shares of this website from other channels include referrals at 6.33%, followed by paid search (4.36%), social media (0.82%), email (0.09%), and display (0.27%).

By Social Media

(Reference: similarweb.com)

In May 2025, the social network traffic accounted for by the Websites of bluehost.com remained the highest, with a traffic share of 36.48% on YouTube.

Moreover, others are followed by Reddit (27.23%), WhatsApp Web app (13.2%), Facebook (9.77%), and LinkedIn (2.88%).

Besides, all social media’s web traffic accounted for around 10.44%.

(Reference: similarweb.com)

At the same time, it holds the highest traffic share on siteground.com with a share of 51.88% on YouTube.

Furthermore, shares from other social networking sites are followed by WhatsApp Webapp (14.53%), Facebook (12.96%), Reddit (7.41%), LinkedIn (6.34%), and others (6.89%).

Conclusion

After completing the article on Bluehost vs SiteGround Statistics, it can be concluded that both Bluehost and SiteGround are the best choices for web hosting, but they offer different features. Bluehost is a good fit for beginners seeking affordable plans and straightforward WordPress integration. In contrast, SiteGround offers faster performance, better customer support, and stronger security.

Ultimately, the choice depends on the user’s requirements, speed, price, simplicity, and other factors. Review the overall market analysis, and I hope you will gain a basic understanding of both platforms.

