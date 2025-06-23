Bluehost vs SiteGround Statistics By Market, Website Traffic And Customer (2025)

Bluehost vs SiteGround Statistics By Market, Website Traffic And Customer (2025)

Introduction

Bluehost vs SiteGround Statistics: Bluehost and SiteGround are two commonly used web hosting providers, which are crucial for building a fast, secure, and reliable website. Bluehost is a web hosting and domain registration company that sells shared hosting, WordPress hosting, VPS hosting, dedicated hosting, and WooCommerce hosting, as well as professional marketing services. In contrast, SiteGround is a web hosting company that provides shared hosting, cloud hosting, enterprise solutions, email hosting, and domain registration.

This article presents several statistical analyses from various perspectives, including market analysis, unique features, user base, usage, pricing, speed, scalability, and backend technology. Go through the overall analysis; you will gain a clear idea of how to choose a better option based on users’ needs.

Editor’s Choice

  • According to the reports of 6sense, SiteGround holds a 5.76% share of the web hosting market, while Bluehost only accounts for 0.05%.
  • SiteGround is in the Web Hosting category with 309,509 customers, while Bluehost has 2,744 customers.
  • In 2025, more than 2,700 companies chose Bluehost, while over 303,000 businesses started using SiteGround for web hosting.
  • The majority of Bluehost customers using web hosting are small businesses with 0–9 employees (approximately 1,717 companies), while SiteGround has around 201,065 companies.
  • SimilarWeb reports that in May 2025, bluehost.com accounted for 5 million visits, while siteground.com had approximately 3.7 million visits.
  • In the same duration, the United States of America accounted for the highest Bluehost website share of 53.3% and 33.5% in SiteGround.
  • As of May 2025, the total number of Bluehost and SiteGround users aged 25 to 34 years accounted for the highest share, at 26.11% and 28.46%, respectively.
  • The top traffic source for Bluehost’s websites accounted for 69.2%, and SiteGround’s website accounted for 65.69% from direct search.
  • The social network traffic accounted for by bluehost.com and siteground.com remained the highest, with a traffic share of 36.48% and 65.69%, respectively, on YouTube.

Company Analysis of Bluehost vs SiteGround Statistics

Bluehost SiteGround
Launched date 2003 March 22, 2004
Headquarters Jacksonville, Florida, US Sofia, Bulgaria
Company type Subsidiary Privately held company
Industry Web hosting
Founder Matt Heaton Ivo Tzenov
Number of employees 501-1000 600+
Website bluehost.com www.siteground.com

Basic Comparison Between Bluehost vs SiteGround Statistics

Features Bluehost SiteGround
Best for Beginners looking to launch a website affordably, with email hosting included for free and a domain name for the first year. Users who want to launch their site on WordPress, but prefer to have most server-related things handled for them.
WordPress setup process Super easy with no tech knowledge needed; also includes WonderSuite builder tools Super easy with no tech knowledge needed
Traffic (mo.) 15k-400k visits 10k-400k visits
24/7 Support
Free Domain
Email hosting
Free SSL
Uptime 100%
Backups Daily backups from 2nd-tier plans Daily automated
Load times 0.35s (US) • 0.45s (EU) 1.14s (US) • 0.34s (EU)
Datacenter locations 5 11

Bluehost vs SiteGround Market Statistics

Comparing the Market Share of SiteGround and Bluehost

(Reference: 6sense.com)

  • According to the reports of 6sense, SiteGround holds a 5.76% share of the web hosting market, while Bluehost only accounts for 0.05%.
  • Meanwhile, SiteGround ranks 4th in the Web Hosting category with 309,509 customers, while Bluehost holds the 17th spot with 2,744 customers.
  • The global rankings of Bluehost and SiteGround were #17 and #4, respectively.
  • The top Bluehost and SiteGround’s competitors in the Web Hosting category are GoDaddy Website Builder, with a share of 58.56%.
  • In 2025, more than 2,700 companies chose Bluehost, while over 303,000 businesses started using SiteGround for web hosting.

Bluehost vs SiteGround Customer Statistics By Products And Services

  • Customers who use Bluehost for web hosting often also receive services such as web design (83), SEO (78), and Digital Marketing (68).
  • For SiteGround users, the most common extra services are Marketing (2,129), Graphic Design (1,577), and SEO (1,571).
Types Bluehost
Customers		 Types SiteGround
Customers
Social Media Marketing 64 Web Design 1,550
Web Development 63 Social Media 1,504
Graphic Design 60 Branding 1,499
Marketing 57 Digital Marketing 1,483

By Employee Size

  • According to a 2025 report from 6sense, the majority of Bluehost customers using web hosting are small businesses with 0–9 employees (approximately 1,717 companies), while SiteGround has around 201,065 companies.

Furthermore, the numbers of customers on both platforms by employee size are stated in the table below:

Employee Size Bluehost SiteGround
20-49 413 55,592
10-19 289 21,983
100-249 102 11,890
50-99 63 3,606

By Geography

  • The 6sense report further states that the United States accounts for the highest number of customers in both Bluehost and SiteGround, resulting in 1,663 (71.99%) and 33,056 (12.55%), respectively.

Besides, the total number of customers in different geographies is stated in the table below:

Country Bluehost Country SiteGround
India 224 United Kingdom 33,056
Canada 121 Australia 21,300
United Kingdom 112 Canada 17,411
Australia 72 Italy 14,287
Germany 34 Spain 10,541
Bangladesh 26 Netherlands 7,664

Bluehost vs SiteGround Statistics By Speed Test

  • According to the reports of Online Media Masters, the average TTFB of both Bluehost and SiteGround was 824 ms and 1164 ms, respectively.

Furthermore, other types of speed test analysis are stated in the table below:

Type Bluehost SiteGround
GTmetrix TFFB 800 ms 1100 ms
KeyCDN TTFB 623 ms 891 ms
WebPage Test TTFB 1048 ms 1502 ms
Pimgdom Load Time 1560 ms 2280 ms
WPHPC Plugin 728 ms 1104 ms
Search Console 485 ms 618 ms

By Pricing And Storage

Bluehost SiteGround
Plan name Basic StartUp
Supported websites 1 1
Monthly rate promo USD 1.99 USS 2.99
Monthly rate regular USD 11.99 USD 17.99
Storage 10 GB
Estimated visits 15,000 10,000
Free domain name Yes
Plan name Plus GrowBig
Supported websites 2 Unlimited
Monthly rate promo USD 3.95 USD 4.99
Monthly rate regular USD 16.99 USD 29.99
Storage 20 GB
Estimated visits 50,000 100,000
Free domain name Yes
Plan name Choice Plus Pro GoGeek
Supported websites 3 5 Unlimited
Monthly rate promo USD 6.45 USD 13.95 USD 7.99
Monthly rate regular USD 21.99 USD 28.99 USD 44.99
Storage 40 GB 100 GB 40 GB
Estimated visits 200,000 400,000 400,000
Free domain name Yes

Bluehost vs SiteGround Website Traffic Statistics

bluehost-com-traffic-and-engagement-analysis

(Source: similarweb.com)

  • The above graph indicates that in May 2025, bluehost.com had 5 million visits, up 3% from last month, and a bounce rate of 31.7%.
  • Pages per visit and average visit duration of the website were 7.67 and 00:07:43, respectively.
  • Based on the rankings of the websites, they are global (#9,183), United States (#3,346), and category (#12).

siteground-com-traffic-and-engagement-analysis

(Source: similarweb.com)

  • During the same period, the total number of visits to siteground.com was approximately 3.7 million, up by 2.2% from April 2025.
  • The website’s bounce rate was 43.74% in May 2025.
  • Meanwhile, the average website visit duration was 5 minutes and 5 seconds, and the average number of pages per visit was 6.80.
  • Globally, the website ranked #12,300, in the United States (#7,230), and category rank (#19).

By Country

bluehost.com-Website-Traffic-By-Country

(Source: similarweb.com)

  • The United States of America had the highest Bluehost website share, 53.3%, in May 2025, up 2.68% from the previous month. Canada followed: 6.44% (+1.46%).
  • The following are the top five countries by website traffic share: the United Kingdom: 4.89% (-6.5%), Mexico: 3.54% (+37.93%), and Pakistan: 2.06% (+7.8%).
  • The rest of the countries captured a share of 29.77% of bluefost.com web traffic.

siteGround.com-Website-Traffic-By-Country

(Source: similarweb.com)

  • The above graph shows that the United States captured the highest website traffic share of 33.5% (+4.45%) in SiteGround.com.
  • Moreover, the United Kingdom accounted for 6.1% (-5.37%), Italy for 6.02% (+2.28%), Australia for 4.47% (+1.47%), and Pakistan for 4.19% (-15.69%).
  • Moreover, the traffic share of other countries on this website was 45.46%.

By User Demographics

Bluehost User Demographics

(Reference: similarweb.com)

  • As of May 2025, the total number of Bluehost’s website users aged 25 to 34 years accounted for the highest share, at 26.11%, followed by those aged 35 to 44 years at 21.39%.
  • Furthermore, the age distribution of other users is as follows: 45-54 years (18.13%), 55-44years (15.44%), 18-24 years (9.88%), and 65 years and older (9.04%).
  • Based on gender, approximately 54.57% of Bluehost users were male, and 45.43% were female.

SiteGround User Demographics

(Reference: similarweb.com)

  • The above graph shows that the highest share of SiteGround website users was captured by those aged 25 to 34 years, at 28.46%.
  • The age distribution of other users is as follows: 35-44 years (25.23%), 45-54 years (17.11%), 55-64 years (12.28%), 18-24 years (10.05%), and 65+ years (6.87%).
  • Male and female users share secured at 63.64% and 36.36%, respectively.

By Marketing Channels Distribution

bluehost.com Top Traffic Sources

(Reference: similarweb.com)

  • According to Similarweb reports, in May 2025, the top traffic source for Bluehost’s websites accounted for direct search, with 69.2%, followed by organic search (13.94%).
  • Furthermore, other traffic shares are referrals (7%), paid search (6.4%), social (1.94%), email (0.13%), and display (1.38%).

siteground.com Top Traffic Sources

(Reference: similarweb.com)

  • During the same period, direct search and organic search secured the top two marketing channels on the Siteground website, accounting for 65.69% and 22.44%, respectively.
  • The traffic shares of this website from other channels include referrals at 6.33%, followed by paid search (4.36%), social media (0.82%), email (0.09%), and display (0.27%).

By Social Media

Social Media Traffic To siteground.com

(Reference: similarweb.com)

  • In May 2025, the social network traffic accounted for by the Websites of bluehost.com remained the highest, with a traffic share of 36.48% on YouTube.
  • Moreover, others are followed by Reddit (27.23%), WhatsApp Web app (13.2%), Facebook (9.77%), and LinkedIn (2.88%).
  • Besides, all social media’s web traffic accounted for around 10.44%.

Social Media Traffic To siteground.com

(Reference: similarweb.com)

  • At the same time, it holds the highest traffic share on siteground.com with a share of 51.88% on YouTube.
  • Furthermore, shares from other social networking sites are followed by WhatsApp Webapp (14.53%), Facebook (12.96%), Reddit (7.41%), LinkedIn (6.34%), and others (6.89%).

Conclusion

After completing the article on Bluehost vs SiteGround Statistics, it can be concluded that both Bluehost and SiteGround are the best choices for web hosting, but they offer different features. Bluehost is a good fit for beginners seeking affordable plans and straightforward WordPress integration. In contrast, SiteGround offers faster performance, better customer support, and stronger security.

Ultimately, the choice depends on the user’s requirements, speed, price, simplicity, and other factors. Review the overall market analysis, and I hope you will gain a basic understanding of both platforms.

