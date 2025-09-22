How Many People Use Google Shopping? Statistics and Facts (2025)
Updated · Sep 22, 2025
Table of Contents
- Introduction
- Google Shopping User Statistics
- What are Google Shopping Users’ Average Monthly Budget, Cost Per Click (CPC), And Click-Through Rate (CTR) in Different Industries?
- What is the User Behavior of Google Shoppers?
- What are Google Shopping Website Traffic Statistics?
- Shopping.google.com User Demographics Statistics
- By Country
- What is Google Shoppers’ Brand Awareness?
- Google Shopping Statistics in Different Platforms
- Google Search Ad Spending Statistics
Introduction
How Many People Use Google Shopping? Google Shopping is a tool by Google that helps people search for and compare products from various online stores. It’s like a product search engine where users can check prices, brands, and stores all in one place.
(Source: adwordsrobot.com)
- Google Shopping is growing rapidly, with over 100 billion monthly searches and 15% being brand-new each day.
- It offers more than 1 billion products and operates in 23 countries.
- In contrast, a 200% rise in clicks shows increasing user engagement.
Google Shopping User Statistics
- As per Business Dasher, around 1.2 billion searches are made on Google Shopping every month in 2025.
- It also plays a big role in product discovery, accounting for 36% of such searches, as per the reports of AI.
- When users click on a product page, only about 1.91% of them end up buying the item.
- However, Google Shopping ads are highly effective as they make up 76% of retail search ad spending and bring in 85% of all clicks from Google Ads and Shopping campaigns.
- Besides, 19% of people who look for a product on Google end up clicking on a Shopping result.
- Around 65% of all paid search clicks on Google come from mobile phones.
- According to KlientBoost, 70% of smartphone users search online for details before they go to a store to buy something.
What are Google Shopping Users’ Average Monthly Budget, Cost Per Click (CPC), And Click-Through Rate (CTR) in Different Industries?
|Industry
|Average Monthly Costs (USD)
|Average CPC (USD)
|Average CTR
|Health & Beauty
|1,815.12
|0.87
0.74%
Computers & Technology
|1,473.32
|0.89
|0.55%
|HVAC & Climate Control
|1,116.21
|0.47
1.12%
Food & Alcohol
|1,065
|0.42
|0.91%
|Automotive Supplies
|988.34
|0.56
1.20%
Home & Garden
|864.87
|0.58
|0.90%
|Office & Business Needs
|835.77
|1.09
0.65%
Clothing & Apparel
|801.74
|0.82
|0.76%
|Entertainment & Events
|770.41
|0.48
0.92%
Chemical & Industrial
|638.66
|0.66
|0.89%
|Medical Supplies
|423.37
|0.63
0.87%
Art & Music
|421.02
|0.34
|0.76%
|Pet Care
|384.73
|0.82
0.68%
Child & Infant Care
|381.46
|0.36
|0.71%
|Educational Supplies
|296.43
|0.83
0.94%
Travel & Luggage
|273.35
|0.4
0.99%
What is the User Behavior of Google Shoppers?
- According to the Grow My Ads report, about 83% of shoppers buy from the same store again because it makes returns easier.
- Nearly 72% of people with voice-activated speakers use them daily.
- Around 70% of smartphone users search on Google for product details before buying in a store.
- Moreover, 65% of all paid Google search ad clicks come from people using mobile phones.
- At the start of shopping, 60% of people turn to Google, while 59% of shoppers prefer stores that make mobile shopping simple.
- In contrast 44% use their phones to buy household products, and 35% of buyers kept buying from brands they first found online or in ads.
What are Google Shopping Website Traffic Statistics?
(Reference: similarweb.com)
- Google Shopping received around 804,800 total visits in June 2025, an increase of 1.6% from the previous month.
- The website maintained a relatively low bounce rate of 33.64%.
- On average, visitors viewed 5.89 pages per session and spent about 1 minute and 6 seconds on the site during each visit.
Shopping.google.com User Demographics Statistics
- As per Similarweb data, most of the visitors to shopping.google.com are men, making up 58.07% of the audience, while women account for 41.93%.
- As of June 2025, the total number of shopping.google.com website users aged 25 to 34 years accounted for the highest share, at 24.96%, followed by those aged 35 to 44 years at 16.69%.
- Furthermore, the age distribution of other users is as follows: 18 to 24 years (16.49%), 45 to 54 years (15.04%), 55 to 64 years (14,24%), and 65 years and older (12.58%).
By Country
(Reference: similarweb.com)
- In the same period, the United States leads in Google Shopping traffic, contributing 36.86% of total visits to shopping.google.com, up by 12.48% from May 2025.
- Germany follows with 15% (+2.69%), while the United Kingdom accounts for 9.4% (+6.74%).
- The Czech Republic and Canada contribute 8.38% (+21.74%) and 4.6% (-30.75%), respectively.
- Combined, other countries make up 25.75% of the platform’s traffic.
What is Google Shoppers’ Brand Awareness?
(Reference: statista.com)
- According to a Statista report, 83% of people in the U.S. know about Google Shopping.
- About 59% of users who compare prices online say they like using it, while Google Shopping handles 55% of online shopping traffic.
- Nearly 49% of users stick with it regularly, and around 41% of U.S. shoppers have used it.
Google Shopping Statistics in Different Platforms
- As of June 2025, Google Shopping is mostly used on mobile devices, making up 63.13% of its traffic.
- Meanwhile, desktop users account for 35.24%, while only 1.63% of people use tablets.
Furthermore, Google Shopping’s monthly market share by other platforms in 2025 is mentioned below
|Month
|Desktop
|Mobile
|Tablet
|January
|62.69%
|35.43%
|1.88%
|February
|62.23%
|35.91%
|1.85%
|March
|62.21%
|36.06%
|1.72%
|April
|62.01%
|36.3%
|1.7%
|May
|63.07%
|35.28%
|1.65%
Google Search Ad Spending Statistics
(Source: searchengineland.com)
- In Q1 2025, Google Search ad spending increased by 9% year-over-year and decreased by 10% in Q4 2024.
- In contrast, the click growth held steady at 4% year-over-year, while the average cost per click (CPC) rose by 5% YoY.
(Source: searchengineland.com)
- Shopping ad spending grew by 8% year-over-year, slightly lower than the 10% growth seen in Q4 2024, while click volume rose by 9%, a strong rebound from just 1% growth in the previous quarter.
- Cost-per-click (CPC) remained stable, resulting in 1% year-over-year decrease.
(Reference: searchengineland.com)
- In the U.S., Google Shopping Ads data shows that Amazon accounted for the highest share of 59% in both Q1 2024 and Q1 2025.
- Target’s share ranks in second position, from 25% (2025) to 24% (2024), while Walmart held steady at 22% in 2025.
- eBay’s visibility fell sharply from 27% to 19%, and Temu also declined from 19% to 15% (2025 to 2024).
