Manus AI Statistics By Usage, Revenue and Facts (2025)

Manus AI Statistics: Manus AI represents an important step forward for autonomous AI systems. Introduced in early 2025 by the Shanghai startup Butterfly Effect Pte. Ltd., Manus does more than answer questions as it plans, carries out, and completes multi-step jobs with little human help. The system is built as a group of specialised sub-agents that work together as some browse the web, some write code, and others handle files.

By coordinating these parts, Manus can deliver finished products like dashboards, websites, or data reports. As the field moves away from simple chatbots toward AI that can act autonomously, Manus’s claims about performance and its wide range of uses point to how future agent-based tools might work.

According to schemawriter.ai, Manus was launched on March 6, 2025, by Monica (Butterfly Effect AI).

Based on the GAIA benchmark, Level 1 (basic tasks), Manus scored 86.5%, ahead of OpenAI’s 74.3% and the previous top score of 67.9%.

ahead of OpenAI’s and the previous top score of As mentioned in SEO.AI reports, Invite codes were being resold on the black market for as much as ¥50,000 CNY (about USD 7,000 ).

CNY (about ). The demo video got over 1,000,000 views in under 20 hours .

views in under . The official Discord community grew to more than 138,000 members within days after launch.

members within days after launch. Manus AI’s average task completion time improved significantly from 15 minutes and 36 seconds in April 2025.

in April 2025. Manus AI leads the field with 66% accuracy, outperforming several major AI systems worldwide.

accuracy, outperforming several major AI systems worldwide. Gen Z (18 to 24) uses mobile phones the most at 92%, mainly for social media, while Millennials (25 to 40) use them 78% of the time, largely for video streaming.

mainly for social media, while Millennials (25 to 40) use them of the time, largely for video streaming. Plans start at USD 39 per month for the Starter tier and USD 199 per month for the Pro tier.

per month for the Starter tier and per month for the Pro tier. In September 2025, the total visits to manus.im were around 13.9 million , down by 17.82% from last month.

, down by from last month. Brazil leads in Manus AI usage, accounting for 33.37% of total users, though it recently saw a 2.78% drop.

About Manus

Metrics Descriptions Developer Butterfly Effect Pte. Ltd. Initial Release March 6, 2025 Stable Release Manus 1.5 / October 16, 2025 Type AI Agent License Proprietary Key Features Multi-agent orchestration (planning, execution, validation); tool connectors (web, Gmail, Notion, etc.); long context/app builder; speed/performance profiles. Common use cases Building websites and apps, data analysis and reports, automating workflows, content generation, and large-scale research. Website manus.im

General Manus AI Statistics

On the GAIA benchmark, it scored 86.5% on basic tasks and over 70% on intermediate ones, outperforming OpenAI’s DeepResearch.

More than two million people joined its waitlist within a week of launch.

The platform runs on multi-agent workflows like “Planner” and “Executor,” enabling it to act without manual prompts.

It combines Claude (Anthropic), Alibaba’s Qwen, and its own proprietary models.

Some users reported slow performance and failed tasks during heavy usage.

Being China-based, it raised privacy and data control concerns.

Alibaba’s Qwen team strengthens Manus’s LLM backbone.

It was shown on CCTV and has been officially cleared for commercial use in China, so it has government backing.

Facts About Manus AI

Launch date: Public debut on March 6, 2025, created by Monica, also known as Butterfly Effect AI. It trended in China on launch day.

Public debut on March 6, 2025, created by Monica, also known as Butterfly Effect AI. It trended in China on launch day. Headline waitlist: More than 2 million people joined the waitlist within weeks of launch.

More than 2 million people joined the waitlist within weeks of launch. GAIA benchmark lead: Company-reported scores show 86.5% on Level-1 and ~70% on Level-2, surpassing OpenAI’s Deep Research on those tiers.

Company-reported scores show 86.5% on Level-1 and ~70% on Level-2, surpassing OpenAI’s Deep Research on those tiers. Multi-agent brain: A planner coordinates task decomposition and executor agents handle actions, forming an analyze → plan → execute → observe loop.

A planner coordinates task decomposition and executor agents handle actions, forming an analyze → plan → execute → observe loop. Model stack: Production uses Anthropic’s Claude and Alibaba’s Qwen alongside Manus’s own orchestration.

Production uses Anthropic’s Claude and Alibaba’s Qwen alongside Manus’s own orchestration. Alibaba partnership: Manus announced a collaboration with Alibaba’s Qwen team during launch week.

Manus announced a collaboration with Alibaba’s Qwen team during launch week. Regulatory greenlight: The Monica assistant completed China’s required registration for generative AI and Manus was featured on CCTV, indicating state support.

The Monica assistant completed China’s required registration for generative AI and Manus was featured on CCTV, indicating state support. Invite-only buzz: Early access was restricted and invite codes were reportedly resold on social platforms.

Early access was restricted and invite codes were reportedly resold on social platforms. Pricing tiers: Recent trackers list $39 per month for a Plus or Starter-type plan and $199 per month for Pro, with a lower Basic tier also cited.

Recent trackers list $39 per month for a Plus or Starter-type plan and $199 per month for Pro, with a lower Basic tier also cited. Real-world skills: Manus can plan trips, analyze stocks, and assemble multi-step deliverables from a single instruction.

Manus can plan trips, analyze stocks, and assemble multi-step deliverables from a single instruction. Early friction: Reviewers documented slowdowns and task failures under heavy load during the initial surge.

Reviewers documented slowdowns and task failures under heavy load during the initial surge. Privacy debate: Analysts flagged risks tied to data processing and storage under Chinese law, prompting caution among some users.

Analysts flagged risks tied to data processing and storage under Chinese law, prompting caution among some users. Technical notes: Manus’s team describes “context engineering” and file-system context to stabilize the agent loop under a model-driven design.

Manus’s team describes “context engineering” and file-system context to stabilize the agent loop under a model-driven design. Positioning: Strategy firms cite Manus as a flagship example of China’s shift from chatbots to autonomous agent products in 2025.

Strategy firms cite Manus as a flagship example of China’s shift from chatbots to autonomous agent products in 2025. Official site: Product materials present Manus as an “action engine” focused on executing workflows, not just answering questions.

Fey Features of Manus AI

Multi-model intelligence: combines Claude 3.5, Alibaba’s Qwen, and its own AI scripts to choose the best tool for each task.

Autonomous execution: can run multi-step workflows independently without constant human intervention.

Self-correcting mechanisms: notice errors while working and fix them to improve results.

Persistent memory: keeps past interactions and user preferences to speed up and personalise future tasks.

Web navigation & data retrieval: browses websites, scrapes information, and analyses data automatically.

APIs & code execution: connects to APIs, runs scripts, and automates software actions.

Manus AI Revenue and Global Expansion

According to technode.com, Manus reported a revenue run rate (RRR) of USD 90 million, announced by co-founder Ji Yichao during an event held in Singapore on August 20.

The RRR represents an annualised revenue estimate calculated from recent company performance.

For comparison, HeyGen recorded an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of USD 35 million in 2024, while MiniMax reached USD 70 million.

Manus introduced paid services for its flagship Manus AI agent in March.

Early beta invite codes were resold for over 10,000 yuan (approximately USD 1,408) on secondary markets.

The company currently focuses on overseas markets, as its AI system relies on US-based foundation models that are not accessible in China.

In April, Manus secured a USD 75 million investment, which is now under review by the US Treasury Department.

Manus AI Mobile Usage Statistics by Demographic

The above data shows Gen Z (18 to 24) uses mobile phones the most at 92%, mainly for social media, while Millennials (25 to 40) use them 78% of the time, largely for video streaming.

Gen X (41 to 56) records 65% mobile usage, with online shopping as a top activity, and Boomers (57 to 75) are the lowest among age groups at 45%, mostly using phones for news and information.

Looking at location, urban users have 85% mobile engagement, suburban users 70%, and rural users 58%.

Manus AI Statistics by Task Completion Time

Manus AI’s average task completion time improved significantly from 15 minutes 36 seconds in April 2025 to 6 minutes 55 seconds in July.

Presently, the completion time is around 3 minutes 43 seconds.

By GAIA Benchmark Scores by Task Level

On Level 1 (basic tasks), Manus scored 86.5%, ahead of OpenAI’s 74.3% and the previous top score of 67.9%.

On Level 2 (intermediate tasks), Manus scored 70.1%, narrowly beating OpenAI Deep Research at 69.1% and topping the earlier best of 67.4%.

On Level 3 (complex tasks), Manus reached 57.7%, outperforming OpenAI’s 47.6% and the prior leader’s 42.3%.

Manus AI Use Cases Across Different Domains

Domain Names Uses Example of Use Cases Research Summarise, collect data, produce reports Comparative analysis of fashion search tools; extracted a B2B table from YC W25. Life Planning, task management Custom day-by-day Japan travel itinerary (downloadable); personalised daily schedule. Data analysis Turn raw data into dashboards and charts Tesla stock interactive dashboard; Amazon sales visual report with trends and takeaways. Education Create lessons, scripts, visuals Simple Momentum Theorem script and diagrams for middle school; stepwise quantum computing learning plan. Productivity Automate business workflows Interview schedule for 40 candidates; full SEO audit with fixes for metadata, headings, readability, and mobile.

According to the GAIA benchmark comparison, Manus AI leads the field with 66% accuracy, outperforming several major AI systems worldwide.

It surpasses h2oGPTe (H2O.ai), which follows closely with 65%, and Langfun by Google, which achieved 49%.

Microsoft’s o1 model scored 38%, while OpenAI’s GPT-4o reached 32%. The GPT-4 Plugins (OpenAI) trailed behind with 22.5% accuracy.

Model GAIA Benchmark Accuracy (%) Release Date Key Features Manus AI >65% (Assumed SOTA) March 2025 (Est.) Autonomous execution, multi-modal, tool integration H2O.ai (h2oGPTe) 65% December 2024 Enterprise-grade AI, tool-enhanced performance Google (Langfun) 49% July 2024 Advanced reasoning, limited external tool use Microsoft (o1) 38% 2024 Open AI model with moderate capabilities OpenAI (GPT-4o) 32% August 2024 Plugin-based functionality OpenAI (GPT-4 Plugins) 15-30% 2023 Early iteration with limited real-world performance

Manus AI Statistics by Price & Access

Metrics Detailed Analyses Subscription tiers Starter: USD 39 per month, and Pro: USD 199 per month Included monthly credits Starter: 3,900 credits/month (up to 2 concurrent tasks); Pro: 19,900 credits/month (up to 5 concurrent tasks) Free access promotions (rollout) 1,000 bonus credits for new users, more than 300 daily credits for free accounts during public-access push Waitlist demand (March 2025) Approximately 2,000,000 sign-ups within the first week Market friction/resale Closed-beta invite codes resold for a few yuan, around USD 1,000.

Website Traffic Statistics of Manus AI

In September 2025, the total visits to manus.im were around 13.9 million, down by 17.82% from last month.

The website’s bounce rate was 38.08%.

Meanwhile, the website’s pages per visit were 3.57, and the average visit duration was 00:04:53.

In the last three months, the website’s ranking increased from 3,564 to 4,286.

The global ranking of manus.im was #4,286, while the country rank was #840 (Brazil), and the Category rank was #8.

By Country

Brazil leads in Manus AI usage, accounting for 33.37% of total users, though it recently saw a 2.78% drop.

The United States follows with 10.61%, down by 15.6%, while Japan holds 5.65%, showing a smaller decline of 1.66%.

China represents 3.14% of users, experiencing a sharp 22.9% decrease.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia contributes 2.73%, dropping slightly by 0.54%.

The remaining 44.5% of users come from other countries.

By Demographics

As of September 2025, the audience of manus.im consists of 58.79% male users and 41.21% female users.

The largest group of Manus.im users is aged 25-34, accounting for 31.39% of the total audience.

They are followed by the 35 to 44 age group at 21.74%, while the 18 to 24 age group (15.6%), and the 45 to 54 age group (15.41%).

Moreover, only 10.32% of users were aged 55 to 64 and 5.55% aged 65+.

By Marketing Channels Distribution

The top traffic sources for manus.im were direct search (50.11%) and organic search (43.99%).

Moreover, other marketing channel distributions are followed by referrals (3.42%), paid search (1.22%), social (1.08%), mail (0.02%), and display (0.16%).

By Social Network Distribution

In September 2025, the social network traffic accounted for by the Manus AI websites remained the highest on YouTube, with a share of 46.62%, followed by WhatsApp Webapp with a share of 17.16%.

Other social media traffic sources include Facebook (7.78%), X-twitter (6.97%), Telegram WebApp (5.5%), and others (15.97%).

Current Status and Availability of Manus AI

They now allow people to sign up at manus.im (it was previously invite-only), but openings are still hard to find.

When fully released, plans are expected to cost about USD 39–200 per month.

It works best outside mainland China because the Western LLMs they rely on (like Claude Sonnet and Qwen) aren’t fully available there.

The service is still in beta; they are adding server capacity and fixing reliability problems.

Users may face slowdowns or task failures during busy times while the team improves stability.

Strengths and Weaknesses of Manus AI

Strengths Weaknesses Handles complex, multi-step tasks effortlessly.

Can search, browse, and interact with real websites.

Writes and executes code without any issues.

Able to create and launch full websites independently. Complex tasks take several hours to finish.

It can freeze or stop working when handling large projects.

The code sometimes fails on more difficult problems.

It currently supports only a few models, mainly Claude.

Conclusion

Manus AI demonstrates the significant advancement of autonomous artificial intelligence, as it now performs more than just chat; it takes action on complex tasks. Built from several specialised agents that work together, Manus can run complicated workflows and deliver finished results without heavy human help.

As more businesses adopt it, Manus points to a clear move toward AI systems that plan, decide, and complete jobs from start to finish. Looking ahead, tools like Manus are likely to make digital work faster and smarter, becoming important parts of automated business and tech systems.

FAQ . Who built Manus? Manus was developed by Butterfly Effect (also known as the team behind Monica), a China-based startup. How does Manus AI work? Manus AI uses multiple specialised agents to plan, execute, and complete complex tasks autonomously. What kinds of tasks can Manus do? Manus can build websites, analyse data, generate reports, draft content, automate workflows, and integrate tools. What are the main benefits? It can save time by automating multi-step jobs, reducing manual coordination, and turning ideas into finished deliverables faster. What are the risks or concerns? Key concerns include accuracy, data privacy, security when acting on external sites, and over-reliance on autonomy without human checks.

