Truth Social Statistics By Users, Demographics, Market Size, And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Truth Social Statistics: The turbulent year 2024 saw the completion of its long-awaited merger, becoming a publicly traded company, and saw its downloads and traffic sporadically spike with headline events, making for an interesting story.

With the platform having smaller financial results than all the limelight put on it and independent measurements of usage that pale in comparison to the largest social apps, below is a capital, statistics-driven perspective on Truth Social in 2025—covering users, traffic, engagements, downloads, revenues, losses, geography, and Fame.

Editor’s Choice

Truth Social averaged 5.9 million monthly active users in 2024, hitting 13.8 million in March and 2.1 million in June.

monthly active users in 2024, hitting in March and in June. By October 2024, 69.8% of U.S. adults had heard about Truth Social, with only 27.6% having favourable views about it.

of U.S. adults had heard about Truth Social, with only having favourable views about it. The app passed 1.0 million downloads in the first two weeks, with about 170,000 on the first day; it is now averaging less than 8,000 downloads per day.

downloads in the first two weeks, with about on the first day; it is now averaging less than downloads per day. Men constitute a majority of those actively engaged in the platform, with engagement highest among men from a middle-of-the-range age category; rejection is observed for all demographics, though it is higher among the younger and older categories.

Truth Social sits at a market valuation of US$1.42 billion , with upward projections toward US$1.5 billion in 2025; however, it reported losses of US$49 million over the first three-fourths of 2023.

, with upward projections toward in 2025; however, it reported losses of over the first three-fourths of 2023. For only 1.8 days a week does a user open the app, much fewer than 4.6 days for Facebook and 3.7 days for TikTok.

days a week does a user open the app, much fewer than days for Facebook and days for TikTok. There is significant overlap in the user base: 87% of monthly users of Truth Social also use Facebook, whereas 56% use X.

of monthly users of Truth Social also use Facebook, whereas use X. Leading the list of most-followed accounts is Donald Trump with 10.1 million , followed by Donald Trump Jr. with 4.5 million and Dan Bongino with 3.3 million .

, followed by Donald Trump Jr. with and Dan Bongino with . From the U.S., UK, and Canada, truthsocial.com had 25.2 million visits in February 2025 —a 33.55% monthly increase. Most traffic is from the U.S. ( 67.79% ), followed by Canada ( 6.59% ) and the U.K. ( 3.99% ).

visits in February 2025 —a monthly increase. Most traffic is from the U.S. ( ), followed by Canada ( ) and the U.K. ( ). Most visitors are male (63%), with the highest age group being 25–34 (20.9%), followed by 35–44 (18.61%) and 55–64 (18.16%).

General Facts

Donald Trump launched Truth Social with the sole intention of promoting a place for free speech and conservative commentaries.

Truth Social went public after merging with Digital World Acquisition Corp. on March 26, 2024, with a market capitalization of roughly US$6 billion at launch.

In the first quarter of 2024, the platform had around 5 million visits monthly on its website.

Millennials, as an aggregate group, were the most optimistic generational group toward the platform, though their positivity levels did drop between January and July 2024.

In October 2024, there was a 22% positive net opinion of Truth Social among U.S. women, compared with a 32% positive net opinion among men.

Nearly 10% of Republican-identifying social media users reported Truth Social as a channel for election news.

In February 2024, the app had 40,293 downloads from the Apple App Store and about 56,881 from Google Play, far inferior to its peak months of 1.2 million Apple downloads back in April 2022.

24.8% of Generation X and 18.7% of Baby Boomers had favorable opinions regarding the platform.

Compared to Black social media users, Whites and Hispanics were more likely to turn to Truth Social for election coverage.

On the male-dominant side, Truth Social was used by 61.1% of the men.

5% of the social media users looked for election news on Truth Social in the run-up to the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

It creates an echo chamber, and the strong right-leaning might inhibit open debate or disincentivise any new users unless they come looking for such an environment.

By early 2024, 25% of the social media users in the U.S. had heard of Truth Social, but the number of actual users was a mere 3%.

Truth Social Active Users

(Reference: seo.ai)

As per Seo.ai, the Truth Social statistics present that the platform had about 6.3 million active users in January 2025.

Looking back at 2024, the platform averaged about 5.9 million each month, albeit in volatile trends.

March was its highest ever, with an astonishing 13.8 million users, while June was the lowest ever, with just 2.1 million users.

Truth Social App Usage Frequency

(Reference: statista.com)

According to a Statista study conducted on April 14, 2024, Truth Social statistics reveal that half of the Truth Social users, i.e., 49%, had not opened the app for over 61 days, pointing to a drop in daily engagements.

Only about 22% stated that they had opened the app within the last week, indicating that active usage seems very low when contrasted with the total number of users.

Truth Social Fame And Popularity

(Reference: statista.com)

In October 2024, 69.8% of U.S. adults reported having heard of Truth Social, barely up from the 69.4% recorded in July 2024.

Despite this high rate of awareness, the popularity rating of the platform was far less, with just 27.6% of people finding it favourable.

Truth Social App Downloads

Date Apple App Store Downloads Google Play Store Downloads 2023-09 35,818 72,712 2023-08 89,703 92,140 2023-07 94,446 72,800 2023-06 67,419 72,646 2023-05 77,362 90,225 2023-04 80,848 141,350 2023-03 85,710 102,573 2023-02 59,929 38,939 2023-01 57,895 43,481

(Source: demandsage.com)

Interest in Truth Social was hot when initially launched, with more than a million downloads gained in the first fortnight, including 170,000 downloads on day one.

From April 26 to May 1, 2022, it stayed in the No. 1 position among free media apps in the U.S.

Ever since, a considerable lot of downwards in download activities has been observed, now down to about 8,000 per day.

Considering the month-by-month stats of 2023, the registration numbers at the Apple App Store ranged from 35,800 in September to 94,446 in July.

One from 38,900 to 141,350 downloads during 2022, happening to be audit-worthy in April.

Throughout the months, there had been swings for both platforms, with some months showing equal or near-equal levels of downloads from both stores, while months such as April wavered hugely in favour of the Google Play Store.

This pattern shows that early launch momentum was huge, with recent times accounting for fewer and variable downloads.

Truth Social Demographics

The users who use Truth Social tend to be mostly males and Republican voters. Interest, however, varies widely by age group.

Only 7% of those aged 18-34 claimed to “definitely” use Truth Social, while half (50%) indicated they were not interested at all.

For those aged 35-44, 12% showed “strong interest” while about 49% had “absolutely no interest.”

Of those aged 45-64, 10% said “very interested,” with 57% answering “not interested at all.”

Among adults more than 65 years of age, only 5% expressed great interest in using the app, while a full two-thirds (66%) expressed no interest at all.

Men are freer in typing a lie compared to women, 10% of men saying they use the app often, against 6% of women.

Yet, 50% of men do not even think of using this platform at all, which compares to 61% for women.

Just 24% of men and 20% of women somewhat used the app; 15% of men versus 12% of women do not use it much.

As the statistics show, there is a significant disinterest toward the platform in almost all demographics, with middle-aged men being the strongest engaged group.

Truth Social’s Financial And Market Performance

Being watermarked with financial weeklies in 2023, the market of Truth Social has indeed been unstable since launch.

The estimated market size of the platform as of now is about US$1.42 billion and is likely to cross US$1.5 billion by 2025.

Until 2024, Market Watch says that the average share price was US$36.21.

In terms of financial performance, however, Truth Social absorbed a net loss of US$23 million in the first half of 2023, in stark contrast to US$29 million in net profits in the same period of 2022.

By the third quarter of 2023, revenue had accrued to a mere US$1.07 million, with US$3.38 million for the first nine months of 2023.

Losses mounted again, with US$26 million in Q3 alone, totalling US$49 million in losses for the first three-quarters of 2023.

Truth Social’s User Engagement And Overlap With Other Platforms

(Source: gwsolutions.com)

Truth Social has lower user engagement as compared to other social media platforms.

On average, a user opens the app 1.8 days a week matter how you look at it, this is lower than Pinterest at 2.1 days, Reddit at 3.3 days, X at 3.6 days, TikTok at 3.7 days, and Facebook topping at 4.6 days a week.

About 87% of Truth Social monthly active users also use Facebook on mobile, and 56% use X at least once a month-which is far above the 19% general mobile users who access X monthly.

In contrast, only 15% of Truth Social users also use Snapchat, with 18% opting for Reddit.

These data come from Magnify, a mobile intelligence data platform owned by GWS.

It collects anonymised mobile usage data from actual Android smartphone users in the U.S.A. and the U.K.

The Most Followed Accounts On Truth Social

(Source: market.biz)

Donald J. Trump – 10.1 million followers: Founder of Truth Social and the current United States President, Donald J. Trump, is undoubtedly the most-followed personality on this platform. Having more than 10 million supporters, he takes to the platform to share his political opinion, policy updates, and personal views.

Founder of Truth Social and the current United States President, Donald J. Trump, is undoubtedly the most-followed personality on this platform. Having more than 10 million supporters, he takes to the platform to share his political opinion, policy updates, and personal views. Donald Trump Jr. – 4.5 million followers: Working as Executive Vice President of the Trump Organisation and also the son of Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. talks to his followers about business, politics, and current events.

– 4.5 million followers: Working as Executive Vice President of the Trump Organisation and also the son of Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. talks to his followers about business, politics, and current events. Dan Bongino – 3.3 million followers: Known for taking bold stances in the areas of politics and national security, Dan Bongino is a former Secret Service agent turned conservative political commentator who actively shares such opinions on this platform.

– 3.3 million followers: Known for taking bold stances in the areas of politics and national security, Dan Bongino is a former Secret Service agent turned conservative political commentator who actively shares such opinions on this platform. Eric Trump – 3 million followers: The Executive Vice President of the Trump Organisation and yet another son of Donald Trump, Eric Trump posts about business ventures, politics, and conservative values.

3 million followers: The Executive Vice President of the Trump Organisation and yet another son of Donald Trump, Eric Trump posts about business ventures, politics, and conservative values. The Babylon Bee – 3 million followers: A satirical right-wing news service, it keeps its audience entertained with comic exaggerations of politics and current affairs.

3 million followers: A satirical right-wing news service, it keeps its audience entertained with comic exaggerations of politics and current affairs. Dinesh D’Souza – 2.29 million followers: Conservative commentator and filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza frequently shares documentaries and political commentary on cultural and ideological issues.

2.29 million followers: Conservative commentator and filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza frequently shares documentaries and political commentary on cultural and ideological issues. Sean Hannity – 2.1 million followers: On Truth Social, Fox News host Sean Hannity opens up on his conservative views, interacting with followers on politics and current events.

2.1 million followers: On Truth Social, Fox News host Sean Hannity opens up on his conservative views, interacting with followers on politics and current events. Devin Nunes – 1.9 million followers: Devin Nunes, CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group and former U.S. Congressman, shares on the growth of the platform as well as commentaries on media and politics.

1.9 million followers: Devin Nunes, CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group and former U.S. Congressman, shares on the growth of the platform as well as commentaries on media and politics. Rumble (Official) – 1.6 million followers: Rumble is a video-sharing platform closely linked to Truth Social that uploads content to attract viewers interested in alternative viewpoints and alternative media.

1.6 million followers: Rumble is a video-sharing platform closely linked to Truth Social that uploads content to attract viewers interested in alternative viewpoints and alternative media. Maria Bartiromo– 1.4 million followers: Maria Bartiromo, a Fox Business host, talks finance, economics, and political developments with her audience.

Website Traffic By Country

(Source: market.biz)

In February 2025, truthsocial.com saw about 25.2 million visits, amounting to another 33.55% increase compared to last month.

It had a landing bounce rate of 52.56%, indicating that just over half of the visitors landed there and uprooted themselves with no further action.

On a global level, the site stood at #2,776, with a ranking of 739 in America and #58 in its given category.

The ranking has significantly improved in the past three months from 4,365 at a global level to 2,776.

The majority of the traffic towards the Truth Social site came from the United States, making up nearly 67.79% of total visits, which is an increase of 6.01% in 2024.

Canada accounted for 6.59% of traffic, which was an increase of 30.29%. Next was the United Kingdom, which said 3.99% of visits, up 6.34%.

Australia showed 1.32% of visitors in what had been a 42.58% growth, and Germany brought in 1.17% of traffic, with its index up by 44.31%.

In aggregate, the rest of the world, aside from these top contributors, comprised around 19.15% of overall visits to the site.

Website Traffic Demographics

In February of 2025, close to 63% of the visitors to truthsocial.com turned out to be male, whereas the female ones constituted the remaining 37%.

The greatest chunk of the audience came between the ages of 25 and 34, making up 20.9% of users.

Those in the age range of 35 to 44 were 18.61% of the traffic, followed closely by 55 to 64 at 18.16%, and then 16.87% were 45 to 54.

Those 65 years and older formed 14.78% of visitors, while the youngest age group of 18- to 24-year-olds amounted to 10.68% of the total site traffic.

Conclusion

Truth Social Statistics: Truth Social has a hard time with sustained engagement and user growth trending into the future. Impressively, in 2024, the monthly average equalled 5.9 million users; however, there were staggering oscillations with the frequency of app usage decreasing over time. Most users consist of middle-aged men. Meanwhile, awareness outweighs favorability, and financial losses persist, with little gain from monetisation.

Despite having spikes in traffic during political events, the overlap with other platforms is too high to even consider conversion. All in all, Truth Social remains niche and politically charged, balancing almost precariously on this one major demographic for activity and relevance.

Shared On:



FAQ . How many people use Truth Social, and how has this changed over time? Truth Social, in 2024, hovered around 5.9 million monthly active users, but the fluctuation of activity levels was anything but constant. The platform hit its zenith in March 2024 at 13.8 million users; this was in a time punctuated by a flurry of political and news events, while crashing down to a mere 2.1 million in June. Who uses Truth Social, and what are its main demographic groups? The majority of Truth Social users are male; the numbers range from 61 to 63% politically. People on the right-wing spectrum are mostly attracted to the platform. Male users greatly enjoy the platform in their middle-to-late years. Ages range as such: 25-34 at 20.90%, 35-44 at 18.61%, and 55-64 at 18.16%. Only 9-11% can be categorised as diligent audiences of young adults between 18 to 24. How does the platform fare in terms of popularity compared to other social media? Truth Social is highly recognised but little liked. In October 2024, some 69.8% of U.S. adults had heard of the platform, yet only 27.6% had a favourable opinion of it. It serves as a conservative echo chamber, with an overlap in audience since 87% of these users can also be found on Facebook and 56% on X, formerly Twitter. How has Truth Social done financially since going public? Truth Social went public on March 26, 2024, upon merging with Digital World Acquisition Corp., with a market capitalisation at the time of about US$6 billion. In 2024, the market valued the company at around US$1.42 billion, and it was expected to rise above US$1.5 billion in 2025. With some financial troubles running along the lines, the platform registered losses of US$49 million through the first three quarters of 2023, with revenues in those same periods being barely US$3.38 million. What are the most-followed Truth Social accounts? Without a doubt, Donald J. Trump holds the most followers: 10.1 million. His son Donald Trump Jr. is next with 4.5 million followers, followed by Dan Bongino, with 3.3 million. Among the better-known accounts are Eric Trump and The Babylon Bee, both at 3 million; Dinesh D’Souza at 2.29 million; Sean Hannity at 2.1 million; Devin Nunes at 1.9 million; Rumble at 1.6 million, and Maria Bartiromo at 1.4 million.

Priya Bhalla I hold an MBA in Finance and Marketing, bringing a unique blend of business acumen and creative communication skills. With experience as a content in crafting statistical and research-backed content across multiple domains, including education, technology, product reviews, and company website analytics, I specialize in producing engaging, informative, and SEO-optimized content tailored to diverse audiences. My work bridges technical accuracy with compelling storytelling, helping brands educate, inform, and connect with their target markets.

More Posts By Priya Bhalla