Dell Statistics By Revenue, Employees, Assets and Facts (2025)

Dell Statistics: In recent years, Dell Technologies has developed and sold a diverse range of products, including laptops and desktops, servers, storage systems, and IT services. Over time, the company has helped shape the PC and enterprise markets by bringing new ideas and growing steadily. Strong sales, a large customer base, and more services for digital transformation have kept Dell competitive across many industries.

This article examines key Dell metrics, including market share, revenue trends, sales performance, and the demographics of its product users. This article on Dell Statistics includes recent data and growth signals from various insights, which will help readers gain a precise understanding of where Dell stands today and its ongoing impact on businesses and everyday users.

About Dell Technologies Inc.

Metrics Description Founded September 7, 2016 Founder Michael Dell Headquarters Round Rock, Texas, United States Type Public company Traded as NYSE: DELL (Class C) Index Member of the S&P 500 Industry Information technology Predecessors Dell; EMC Corporation (merged to form the current company) Area served Worldwide Key people Michael Dell (Chairman & CEO); Jeff Clarke (Vice Chairman & COO) Revenue (2025) USD 95.6 billion Operating income USD 6.24 billion Net income USD 4.59 billion Total assets USD 79.7 billion Total equity –USD 1.5 billion Owner Michael Dell (controls approximately 58.9% of voting power) Major divisions Infrastructure Solutions Group and Client Solutions Group Notable subsidiaries Alienware and Virtustream Website dell.com

Fun Facts About Dell

The company began in 1984 in a University of Texas dorm room, originally named PC’s Limited.

Michael Dell started the venture with just $1,000 in capital at age 19.

In 1992, Michael Dell became the youngest CEO of a Fortune 500 company at 27.

Dell’s first in-house design, the Turbo PC, launched in 1985.

Dell pioneered the direct, build-to-order model, enabling exceptionally low working capital needs.

Online sales began in 1996 and hit about $1 million per day within months, scaling to roughly $40 million per day by 2000.

By 2001, Dell became the world’s largest PC maker with about 12.8% market share.

Dell acquired Alienware in 2006, making it the company’s flagship gaming brand.

The company completed the $67 billion acquisition of EMC in 2016, one of the largest deals in tech.

Dell went private in 2013 and later returned to public markets in December 2018 by buying out VMware’s tracking stock.

Headquarters are in Round Rock, Texas, with a long-term city agreement now extended through 2099.

In early reporting tied to AI demand, Dell disclosed a quarter with revenue up 19% to $29.8 billion, alongside strong infrastructure growth.

The company’s early web push saw sales reach $3–5 million per day in 1997, illustrating the shift to online PC commerce.

Dell’s direct model is a classic case in business schools for enabling fast inventory turns and short cash-conversion cycles.

Dell’s gaming ambitions were amplified by Alienware’s global expansion to 35 countries shortly after integration.

History Of Dell

1984 : Michael Dell founds PC’s Limited in a University of Texas dorm room, selling IBM-compatible PCs directly to customers.

: Michael Dell founds PC’s Limited in a University of Texas dorm room, selling IBM-compatible PCs directly to customers. 1985 : The company launches its first in-house design, the Turbo PC, priced at $795.

: The company launches its first in-house design, the Turbo PC, priced at $795. 1988 : The firm is renamed Dell Computer Corporation and completes its initial public offering.

: The firm is renamed Dell Computer Corporation and completes its initial public offering. 1992 : At age 27, Michael Dell becomes the youngest CEO of a Fortune 500 company.

: At age 27, Michael Dell becomes the youngest CEO of a Fortune 500 company. 1996 : Dell launches online sales at dell.com; web revenue quickly reaches about $1 million per day.

: Dell launches online sales at dell.com; web revenue quickly reaches about $1 million per day. 1999–2001: Dell overtakes rivals and becomes the world’s largest PC maker, reaching about 12.8% market share in early 2001.

Dell overtakes rivals and becomes the world’s largest PC maker, reaching about 12.8% market share in early 2001. 2003 : Shareholders approve changing the corporate name to Dell Inc. to reflect expansion beyond PCs.

: Shareholders approve changing the corporate name to Dell Inc. to reflect expansion beyond PCs. 2004 : Michael Dell steps down as CEO and remains chairman; Kevin Rollins becomes CEO.

: Michael Dell steps down as CEO and remains chairman; Kevin Rollins becomes CEO. 2006 : Dell acquires gaming PC maker Alienware, elevating its position in enthusiast systems.

: Dell acquires gaming PC maker Alienware, elevating its position in enthusiast systems. Wikipedia 2009 : Dell acquires Perot Systems for $3.9 billion, expanding into IT services.

: Dell acquires Perot Systems for $3.9 billion, expanding into IT services. 2013 : Michael Dell and Silver Lake take Dell private in a $24.9 billion buyout.

: Michael Dell and Silver Lake take Dell private in a $24.9 billion buyout. 2015 : Dell announces a plan to buy EMC for $67 billion, then the largest tech deal.

: Dell announces a plan to buy EMC for $67 billion, then the largest tech deal. 2016 : The EMC transaction closes and Dell Technologies is formed; the combined company begins operating under the new umbrella.

: The EMC transaction closes and Dell Technologies is formed; the combined company begins operating under the new umbrella. 2018 : Dell returns to public markets by completing the Class V tracking stock transaction and listing Class C shares.

: Dell returns to public markets by completing the Class V tracking stock transaction and listing Class C shares. 2021 : Dell completes the spin-off of its 81% stake in VMware via a special dividend to shareholders.

: Dell completes the spin-off of its 81% stake in VMware via a special dividend to shareholders. 2025: Guidance and earnings updates highlight rapid growth in AI servers, with multi-billion-dollar order backlogs and raised profit outlooks.

General Dell Statistics

According to helloleads.io, Dell Technologies, founded by Michael Dell and based in Texas, is a global tech firm with approximately 157,000 employees.

The company operates 25 manufacturing sites and generates approximately USD 92.15 billion in revenue.

Dell owns key subsidiaries, including VMware and SecureWorks, and holds approximately 27,234 patents and patent filings.

Its products cover laptops, desktops and monitors, servers, networking gear, storage, data protection, and converged and hyperconverged infrastructure.

Dell handles nearly 2 billion customer interactions annually and delivers approximately 140,000 systems every day, more than one per second.

It serves over 10 million small and medium-sized businesses, records approximately 500 million ecommerce visits annually, and maintains 14 R&D centres worldwide.

Financial Statistics of Dell Technologies

According to dell.com, for the three months ended January 31, 2025, Dell reported net revenue of USD 23,931 million, up 7% from USD 22,318 million for the three months ended January 31, 2024.

The operating income was USD 2,159 million, a 40% increase from USD 1,547 million.

Meanwhile, the net income rose 27% to USD 1,532 million from USD 1,208 million.

The change in cash from operating activities was USD 585 million, a 62% from USD 1,533 million.

Earnings per share diluted were USD 2.15, up 30% from USD 1.66.

The non-GAAP operating income was USD 2,674 million, up 22% from USD 2,195 million, while the non-GAAP net income was USD 1,911 million, up 15% from USD 1,660 million.

Additionally, the adjusted free cash flow totalled USD 474 million, down 53% from USD 1,010 million; and non-GAAP earnings per share, diluted, were USD 2.68, an 18% increase from USD 2.27.

By Operating Segments

Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG)

As of January 31, 2025 (for the three months ended), ISG reported servers and networking revenue of USD 6,634 million, up 37% from USD 4,857 million.

Meanwhile, storage revenue accounted for USD 4,718 million, up 5% from USD 4,475 million, resulting in total ISG net revenue of USD 11,352 million, with a 22% increase from USD 9,332 million.

ISG’s operating income for the quarter was USD 2,051 million, up 44% from USD 1,428 million, representing 18.1% of ISG’s net revenue (versus 15.3% previously) and 76% of total reportable segment operating income (versus 65% previously).

Client Solutions Group (CSG)

During the same period, CSG generated quarterly commercial revenue of USD 9,996 million, representing a 5% increase from USD 9,563 million in the previous quarter.

The consumer revenue secured up to USD 1,885 million, down 12% from USD 2,152 million, resulting in total CSG net revenue of USD 11,881 million, up 1% from USD 11,715 million.

CSG operating income for the quarter was USD 631 million, with a 19% decline from USD 782 million, equal to 5.3% of CSG net revenue (versus 6.7% previously) and 24% of total reportable segment operating income (versus 35% previously).

Market Valuations of Dell Technologies Inc.

Metrics 1/31/2025 4/30/2025 7/31/2025 Current (USD) Market Capitalization 72.12 billion 62.72 billion 89.75 billion 98.77 billion Enterprise Value 91.92 billion 83.65 billion 110.83 billion 119.31 billion Trailing P/E 18.34 14.38 20.80 21.51 Forward P/E 11.15 9.85 14.01 13.11 PEG Ratio (5yr expected) 0.54 0.70 1.02 0.83 Price/Sales 0.80 0.69 0.98 1.02 Enterprise Value/Revenue 0.98 0.88 1.15 1.18 Enterprise Value/EBITDA 10.39 8.73 11.07 11.47

Dell Technologies Revenue Statistics

(Reference: statista.com)

In 2024, Dell’s total revenue was SD 88.43 billion, a decrease from 2023, resulting in a total of USD 102.3 billion.

The net revenue of Dell in the previous year is stated as 2022 (USD 101.2 billion), 2021 (USD 86.67 billion), 2020 (USD 84.82 billion), 2019 (USD 90.62 billion), 2018 (USD 79.04 billion), 2017 (USD 61.6 billion), 2016 (USD 50.9 billion), and 2015 (USD 54.1 billion).

By Segment

(Reference: statista.com)

As of 2024, the Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) segment of Dell Technologies generated the highest revenue, at approximately USD 48.92 billion.

Besides, the Client Solutions Group accounted for USD 33.89 billion.

By Subsegment

In 2024, Dell Technologies generated the highest revenue from Commercial (Client Solutions Group), resulting in USD 39.81 billion.

Furthermore, revenue generated by other subsegments of Dell were Servers and networking (Infrastructure Solutions Group): USD 17.62 billion, Storage (Infrastructure Solutions Group): USD 16.26 billion, and Consumer (Client Solutions Group): USD 9.1 billion.

Dell Statistics by Total Assets

(Source: macrotrends.net)

As of July 31, 2025, Dell’s total assets were USD 89.176 billion, representing a 7.85% increase from the same quarter in the prior year.

For the year, total assets decreased to USD 79.746 billion in 2025 (down 2.9% from 2024), and in 2024, they were USD 82.126 billion, representing an 8.35% decrease from 2023.

By Employees

According to Wikipedia, currently Dell Technologies has approximately 108,000 employees globally.

Meanwhile, Statista reports that in 2024, Dell Technologies employed approximately 120,000 people.

Lastly, around 133,000 employees were working in both 2023 and 2022.

Dell Website Traffic Statistics

(Source: similarweb.com)

As of September 2025, total visits to dell.com were approximately 34.7 million, representing a 2.76% decrease from the previous month, with a bounce rate of 45.17%.

The total number of pages per visit was 4.53, and the average visit duration was 3 minutes and 43 seconds.

Global rank of the website was #1,152; country-wise ranked #787 (United States); and category-wise ranked #2.

In the same period, the global ranking of the website increased from 1,128 to 1,152 between July and September.

By Country

In September 2025, the United States of America accounted for 30.82% of Dell.com’s total traffic, a decrease of 12.83%.

During the same period, other countries made the following contributions to total traffic: Japan: 11.58% (+25.98%); Brazil: 7.14% (-5.27%); India: 6.03% (-18.54%); and the United Kingdom: 4.33% (+9.54%).

Other countries collectively accounted for around 40.11% of the visitors shared on Dell’s website.

By Device

(Reference: semrush.com)

As of 2025, dell.com received the highest website traffic from the United States, accounting for 29.08% of total visitors, or approximately 12.17 million users. The web traffic is segmented between mobile (37.82%) and desktop (62.18%) access.

India follows with 11.69% of traffic, equivalent to 4.89 million visitors, where 77.43% use mobile devices and 22.57% use desktop devices.

Brazil ranks third, with 8.26% (approximately 3.46 million users), comprising 46.46% mobile and 53.54% desktop users.

Japan contributes 6.58% of total visits, totalling 2.75 million, with 41.09% of access via mobile devices and 58.91% via desktop.

The United Kingdom accounted for 4.25% of Dell.com’s audience, approximately 1.78 million visitors, with 37.47% using mobile devices and 62.53% via desktops.

By Demographics

(Reference: similarweb.com)

In September 2025, the share of male and female users on dell.com was 65.45% and 34.55%, respectively.

The Dell Statistics by age group indicate that the highest number of website users observed is between 25 and 34 years old, accounting for 26.79%.

Approximately 21.32% of Dell’s website users are between 35 and 44 years old.

In contrast, 17.52% and 15.79% of users were aged 45 to 54 years and 18 to 24 years, respectively.

Around 11.24% of Dell’s website users are aged between 55 and 64 years, while 7.34% aged 65 years and above.

By Traffic Source

(Reference: similarweb.com)

During the same period, organic search generated the highest traffic rate to dell.com, at 43.44%.

Almost 39.19% of the share comprises direct traffic, while paid search and referrals generated around 8.11% and 6.18%, respectively.

Others are followed by display (2.23%), social (0.72%), and mail (0.12%).

By Social Media Referral Statistics

(Reference: similarweb.com)

YouTube secured the highest social media referral rate, with a 57.41% share compared to other social network traffic on dell.com.

Facebook and Reddit each contributed a share of 10.25% and 7.24%, respectively, to this website.

Approximately 6.81% and 6.26% of website traffic were attributed to X-Twitter and WhatsApp Web apps, respectively.

Other social media segments of the website collectively accounted for 12.04%.

Conclusion

After completing the article on Dell Statistics, it can be easily concluded that Dell Technologies remains a strong name in the tech world. Its revenues have risen steadily, and the company continues to add new products and services. By focusing on digital change, Dell adapts well to fast shifts in the market. Dell manufactures PCs for everyday people and builds enterprise systems for large companies, so many customers continue to trust them. Recent numbers show Dell still holds a strong position in the market and uses clear plans to grow. Overall, the company appears well-positioned to continue influencing the tech industry and meet future needs.

