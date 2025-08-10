How Much Do TikTok Influencers Make? Statistics and Facts, Earnings, Rates & Income Facts, Trends & Insights (2025)

Introduction

How Much Do TikTok Influencers Make?: TikTok is among the largest social media platforms, boasting over 1.5 billion active users in 2025 and generating gross ad revenues of roughly US$33 billion worldwide. Now that it is a big industry, many creators ask: How much do TikTok influencers make? Unfolding that answer is quite a complex process because it hugely depends on how many followers one has, engagement rate, the type of content, and the various methods that could be employed for monetisation.

This article will look at all the critical income streams—from brand marketing to the Creator Fund/Reward Program, live gifts, affiliate marketing, and TikTok Shop—and supply statistics and figures concerning typical earnings for various levels of influencers.

Editor’s Choice

TikTok Influencers Earnings

While the majority of TikTok influencers earn a pretty low income, according to the Creator Earnings and Insights Industry Report compiled by NeoReach, the statistics show that almost half, 48% in particular, earn below US$15,000 per annum.

9% obtain between US$15,000 and US$25,000; 7% within US$25,000 and US$35,000; and 5% between US$35,000 and US$50,000 a year.

On the other hand, the highest earners may be making more than US$200,000 per year, and this segment comprises 7% of the population.

From this data, the median income range for TikTok influencers is between US$15,000 and US$25,000; hence, half of the creators surveyed made less than this amount, while the other half made more.

11% of those TikTok influencers earn between US$50,000 and US$75,000, the other 5% earn between US$75,000 and US$100,000, and the remaining 6% earn between US$100,000 and US$150,000.

(Reference: explodingtopics.com)

The latest 2025 edition of the NeoReach report does not show the same detailed breakdown as the previous edition, but it presents revisions to average earnings for TikTok creators, now thought to average US$44,250 annually.

Comparing across platforms, creators on TikTok tend to earn less on average than creators on Instagram, YouTube, and OnlyFans.

The average earnings of a creator on Instagram are approximated at US$81,700 per year, US$62,400 for YouTube, and US$60,700 for OnlyFans.

TikTok’s earnings stand at around US$44,250 on average, which is higher than that of Twitch, estimated at US$25,600 per annum.

These figures shed some light on what the influencer economy looks like and where TikTok ranks among other platforms.

Earning Per Post By Follower Tier

Usually, influencers are divided into much smaller categories on the basis of the number of followers they have, ranging from nano to mega. Here’s an overview of these tiers and what sets them apart:

Nano influencers have between 1,000 and 10,000 followers.

Their audiences are smaller, yet these groups are mutually close, and genuine interaction exists.

Conversion is seen by the brands through the eye of connecting with niche markets; hence, these are best for highly targeted or grassroots marketing.

Small niche micro-influencers generally have between 10,000 and 50,000 followers.

Micro-influencers usually focus on one domain and keep up a high level of trust and interaction with their followers.

Due to this close relationship, micro-influencers usually experience great engagement.

Studies have shown that almost 82% of customers would go for the purchase of anything recommended by a micro-influencer.

Influencer tiers Followers Earnings per post Nano-Influencers 1,000-10,000 $50 to $150 Micro-Influencers 10,000-50,000 $150 to $500 Mid-Tier Influencers 50,000-500,000 $500 to $5,000 Macro-Influencers 500,000-1 million $5,000 to $10,000 Mega-Influencers 1 million+ $10,000 and upwards

(Source: techpoint.africa)

Mid-tier influencers have audience numbers between 50,000 and 500,000.

They offer a good balance of reach and engagement and are famed for quality content.

Usually, their influence may even outweigh that of big influencers, but their following is fierce and responsive.

Macro-influencers consist of people with anywhere between 500,000 and 1 million followers.

The content they generate is usually well-targeted and professional, making them best suited for brands wanting mass exposure and visibility.

Mega influencers tend to be those who boast 1 million or more followers in their niche of interest.

These are celebrities, public personalities, or very popular content creators.

Public opinion shaped easily through their reach, so they stand in great stead for bigger branding projects.

How Does One Make Money From TikTok?

There is more to making money on TikTok than just going viral. Most creators earn money through multiple sources, with each source presenting various pros, cons, and restrictions. Ways TikTokers earn:

1. Deals with Brands and Sponsored Posts

One of the most common and reliable ways to monetise on TikTok is through brand partnerships.

When a content creator gathers a massive audience and maintains high engagement, companies approach these creators for collaborations.

These collaborations may be through shout-outs about a product, product reviews, or entirely creative ways to promote the brand’s product or message.

The payment varies greatly. Creators with 10,000 to 100,000 followers may get anything from US$100 to US$500 for a single post.

Once a creator passes 100,000 to 500,000 followers, it can go to US$2,000 or more per post.

For those big influencers grossing millions of followers, they are charging tens of thousands of dollars.

For example, Demetra Dias reportedly makes US$20,000 for one post with brands such as Steve Madden and Hollister.

2. TikTok Creator Reward Program

There is an in-house program on TikTok that pays creators for popular content.

In the Creator Rewards Program, they pay users based on video views, watch time, and engagement from viewers.

However, the payout is quite small unless you keep getting those few million.

Most creators report payments of US$0.01 to US$0.03 per 1,000 views; that is, a video with 1 million views might get paid in the range of US$20 to US$40.

Certainly, this is not the main income for most creators, but it can be good pocket money coupled with other income.

3. Affiliate Marketing and TikTok Shop

The majority of creators make money promoting various items, offering links that generate affiliate sales.

The creator receives a commission if the follower clicks the link and purchases the item.

One way to earn from this would be through Amazon Affiliate links, the specific affiliate programs of brands they are associated with, or via the TikTok Shop system.

The payment depends on the item, the commission percentage, and the performance of the video.

Some creators may make just a couple of hundred dollars a month, while others who post product-specific videos regularly can rake in anywhere from US$5,000 to US$10,000 and beyond.

4. Live streams and tips

TikTok Live offers an alternative way for creators to make money. Fans can send gifts bought with real money.

Every gift has a coin value; for example, a simplistic rose would cost one coin, approximately US$0.01, whereas bigger gifts, such as TikTok Universe, could be worth over US$400.

TikTok takes a cut of the value and pays the creator between 30-50% of the gift value.

If a creator has a tight-knit community of fans able to join most of their live streams, this can become a very steady and worthwhile income source.

Highly Paid TikTok Influencers

#1. Charli D’Amelio – Estimated Earnings: US$17.5M+

Charli D’Amelio remains the highest-paid TikTok user ever. At the beginning of 2025, she was among the top earners.

She worked with some huge companies, such as Hollister, Dunkin’, Garnier, and Amazon Fashion. Reportedly, she charges from US$100,000 to US$250,000 per sponsored TikTok post.

Her earnings peaked at US$23.5 million in 2024 through sponsors, merchandise sales, and big ventures such as Social Tourist.

Her extended empire reaches a Hulu series, a footwear collection, a cosmetics line, books, and podcasts, plus US$25 million VC fund, 444 Capital.

#2. Khaby Lame – Estimated Earnings: US$16–20M

When it comes to TikTok, Khaby Lame is the most popular person on the platform (over 162 million followers as of July 2025).

His signature silent comedy style made his content universally relatable and perfect for international brands.

His expected annual earnings in 2025 are estimated between US$16 million and US$20 million, achieved through big sponsorships, licensing deals, merchandise sales, live events, and real estate investments.

With the creators on the platform who are best paid, he has reportedly been able to command up to US$750,000 per sponsored TikTok post.

#3. Dixie D’Amelio – Estimated Earnings: US$10M

The elder sister of Charli, Dixie D’Amelio, is growing her media presence even further into the realms of music, fashion, and entertainment.

After the Billboard chart-topping of “Be Happy,” she continued her music career with songs such as “Psycho.”

As of early 2025, her estimated yearly income is around US$10 million, primarily from merchandising, sponsorships, and music collaborations.

#4. Addison Rae—Estimated Income: US$8.5M

Addison Rae burst on TikTok with dance videos and had almost 88.5 million followers by early 2025.

The most notable of her brand endorsements include Fashion Nova, Reebok, American Eagle, and L’Oréal.

She is the founder of Item Beauty, acted in the horror movie Thanksgiving (2023), and is slated to star alongside Ryan Reynolds in Animal Friends, which is expected to be released later in 2025.

While she was considered to be earning somewhere in the vicinity of US$5 million a year earlier, the Influencer Marketing Hub website places her income at US$8.5 million for the year 2025, indicating the acceleration in her ventures.

#5. Bella Poarch—Estimated Income: Approximately US$5M

The viral lip-sync video by Bella Poarch made her one of the most-followed users on TikTok (an estimated 4th largest with 90 million followers, mid-2025).

Today, she is balancing the Triple Play of music (signed to a major label, Warner Records), performance, and content deals.

#6. Josh Richards – About US$5M

From lip-syncing to dancing and music content, Josh Richards made a name for himself. Today, he is an entrepreneur.

He is the co-founder of TalentX, founder of the Ani Energy drink brand, and an Executive Officer at Triller.

As per reports by Forbes, revenues from his ventures and influencer income were US$5 million in 2021 and should very well remain a fair estimate for his revenue structure in 2025.

#7. Zach King – Estimated Earnings: US$5M+

Zach King is amongst the best-known personalities on TikTok with his illusions and cinematic content, with 82 million-plus followers.

Their creative storytelling also encompasses short film productions, television appearances, and content collaborations (including one with Mark Rober).

The income sources for the creators are sponsorships, YouTube ad shares, and film projects.

He is said to have a yearly income of over US$5 million, which puts him among the highest-earning visual artists on TikTok.

#8. Kris Collins & Avani Gregg — Estimated Earnings: ~ US$4.75 million apiece

Kris Collins, formerly a Vancouver hairdresser, became famous on TikTok for her sketch comedy and relatable character-driven videos.

She has partnered with Amazon, Pantene, Lionsgate, and Hershey, and onto YouTube and has her clothing line, Otto by Kris.

Avani Gregg became known as “clown girl” due to a viral transformation video – she has since joined Hype House and written a memoir.- Other projects in media also include acting and a Facebook Watch show.

Both are vaguely estimated to earn US$4.75 million yearly, depending on various brand deals, content revenues, and entertainment ventures.

Conclusion

Successful TikTok influencer status can really give you some juicy earnings, particularly from brand deals and sponsored content. For the newbies, the vital aspects are growing engagement, gaining trust from the audience, and creating other income streams. With time, many middle-tier creators can go six figures in terms of annual income, while top influencers charge fees at the speed-of-light milliseconds per post, in addition to making millions annually.

Sources Soundcamps Techpoint Explodingtopics SEO Podcastle Influencermarketinghub Bluehost

FAQ . How much do TikTok influencers make each year? TikTok influencer income varies greatly. According to NeoReach, about 48% make less than US$15,000 annually, whereas less than 7% of the population makes more than US$200,000. The average annual income for a TikTok creator is US$44,250, which is lower than the figures for other platforms like Instagram (US$81,700) and YouTube (US$62,400). The factors involved in earnings are follower count, niche, and engagement rate. How much do influencers earn per sponsored post? The rate per post depends on the category of followers. Creators with 10,000 to 100,000 followers generally earn between US$100 and US$500. Creators with 100,000 to 500,000 followers will freely ask for US$2,000 or more, while mega influencers with millions of followers ask for US$20,000 or US$25,000 per post. Demetra Dias, for instance, charges nearly US$20,000 per sponsored TikTok. What is the TikTok Creator Rewards Program, and how does it pay? The Creator Rewards Program pays out depending on how well a video performs, usually ranging from US$0.01 to US$0.03 per 1,000 views. So, a video with a million views may bring in US$20 to US$40, giving away a supplementary source of income for most influencers rather than acting as a sole source. How else can TikTokers make money? Other than brand deals, creators make money through affiliate marketing, TikTok Shop (earning potential up to US$10,000+ per month), live gifting (gifts worth US$400+), and virtual gifting (creators keep around 30% to 50% of the gift’s value). Smart creators combine all these streams for maximum revenue. Who are the highest-paid TikTok influencers in 2025? Highest-paid TikTok influencers in 2025 include Charli D’Amelio (US$23.5M), Khaby Lame (US$16-20M), Dixie D’Amelio (US$10M), and Addison Rae (US$8.5M). And, of course, their income from TikTok posts is supplemented with brand endorsements, product lines, media appearances, and business opportunities.

Joseph D'Souza Joseph D'Souza founded ElectroIQ in 2010 as a personal project to share his insights and experiences with tech gadgets. Over time, it has grown into a well-regarded tech blog, known for its in-depth technology trends, smartphone reviews and app-related statistics.

More Posts By Joseph D'Souza