Social Media Mental Health Statistics By Negative Effects, Self-Esteem, Impact, Cyberbullying and Facts

Social Media Mental Health Statistics: Social media has many uses, but it often causes the most harm to younger users. Teens face significant mental health issues due to social media, and the COVID-19 pandemic made things worse by increasing screen time and social media use. This created more opportunities for teens to encounter online problems, worsening the situation.

Teens also use social media to find communities and interest groups, watch live streams, and support good causes. It’s important to US teens that they feel welcome and safe online. Despite some challenges, social media provides numerous opportunities for connection and entertainment. We will shed more light on social media mental health statistics through this article.

Different Social Media Platforms and Their Uses

YouTube (95%) allows users to share videos on various topics, such as music, cooking, makeup tutorials, and vlogs (video blogs).

TikTok (67%) is a platform for creating short videos from 15 to 60 seconds, mostly for entertainment and comedy but also for informative content. Influencers on TikTok attract followers by sharing quick tips and advice and promoting themselves.

Instagram (62%) features a 24-hour “stories” option and permanent photo and video posts. Unless an account is set to “private,” anyone can see these posts. Instagram is popular for sharing vacation videos, daily life, and interests in art, cooking, and more.

Snapchat (59%) lets users share photos that disappear after being viewed and “stories” that vanish after 24 hours. These stories let users share experiences with their followers through photos or videos.

Facebook (32%) is used for sharing photos, videos, articles, personal information, and chatting with friends.

These platforms are commonly used to stay in touch with friends and are popular for news and celebrity updates.

Social Media Platform % of 13-14-year-olds using % of 15-17-year-olds using Facebook 23 39 Snapchat 51 65 Instagram 45 73 TikTok 61 71 YouTube 94 95

General Social Media Mental Health Statistics

Nearly 71% of social media users think it’s important to take breaks from it.

45% of people on social media feel overwhelmed by the amount of information they see.

Roughly 24% of teenagers believe social media mostly has a negative impact on their lives.

70% of teenagers check social media several times a day.

Around 59% of adults say social media affects their mental health.

(Reference: statista.com)

Nearly 41% of women on social media feel pressured to present themselves a certain way.

63% of people on social media feel lonely.

37% of social media users experience FOMO (fear of missing out).

Social Media Mental Health Statistics stated that almost 63% of parents think social media harms their children’s mental health.

Almost 32% of teenagers report being cyberbullied.

40% of social media users feel anxious or depressed after using it.

Around 60% of people on social media feel they need to take a break from it.

70% of teenagers think social media platforms don’t do enough to stop cyberbullying.

Approximately 42% of social media users feel more insecure about their appearance after using it.

Near 37% of social media users are negatively affected by political discussions online.

Social Media And Teens Statistics

41% of teens who use social media the most rate their mental health as poor or very poor, as per Social Media Mental Health Statistics.

This is higher than the 23% of teens who use social media the least. For instance, 10% of heavy social media users have had thoughts of suicide or self-harm in the past year, compared to 5% of light users.

(Reference: axios.com)

Additionally, 17% of heavy users feel poor about their body image, while only 6% of light users feel the same.

On average, US teens spend 4.8 hours each day on seven popular social media apps.

YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram make up 87% of their social media time.

Specifically, 37% of teens use these apps for five or more hours a day, 14% use them for 4 to less than 5 hours, 26% use them for 2 to less than 4 hours, and 23% use them for less than 2 hours a day.

Often Sometimes Rarely Never Organize their feed only to see certain content 15 31 22 29 Delete/Restrict access to their posts because it could negatively impact them later 9 23 26 37 Delete/Restrict posts because they don’t want their parents to see 9 20 25 42

60% of high-frequency social media users with low parental supervision and weak family relationships report poor mental health.

This compares to 25% of high-frequency users who have strong parental supervision and good family relationships.

Moreover, 22% of high users with low-income family relationships and monitoring have thoughts of suicide or self-harm, compared to 2% of high users with strong family support.

Strong family relationships and monitoring help reduce mental health issues, even among teens with high social media use.

Tips For Managing Social Media Use

Set a time each night after which you won’t check your phone. Charge your phone in another room while you sleep.

Use an alarm clock instead of your phone to wake up, and you won’t have to use your phone first thing in the morning.

Pick one day a week to take a break from social media and focus on other activities.

Turn off your notifications for a few hours each day, and consider using “Airplane” mode or “Do Not Disturb” to minimize distractions.

Set specific times for checking your notifications instead of constantly checking throughout the day.

Take breaks from apps that negatively affect your body image or self-esteem. Try using apps designed to improve your well-being, like meditation apps.

Use apps that track your usage and block other apps to help you become more aware of your screen time and encourage you to engage in other activities.

Develop a habit of placing your phone near the door when you get home. Doing this with friends or family can help you stay committed. Plan regular in-person hangouts with friends instead of just interacting online.

Consider changing your phone’s display to grayscale. This makes your phone less appealing and might help you ignore it more easily.

Seek help if you experience online harassment or abuse. Talk to trusted people like family members, friends, teachers, or counselors, and check resources on how to report cyberbullying.

How Common Is Mental Illness?

13% of people worldwide have mental health issues.

In the US, 1 in 5 adults deal with mental illness each year, and 1 in 20 face serious mental health problems annually.

(Reference: usa.edu)

1 in 6 children in the US, aged 6 to 17, experience a mental health disorder each year.

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the mental health of 59% of people in the US.

Globally, 970 million people have mental health or substance abuse disorders.

Social Media Mental Health Statistics state that almost 284 million people around the world suffer from anxiety.

Mental illness affects more women (11.9%) than men (9.3%).

People with mental health disorders generally have a lower life expectancy, losing an average of 10.1 years.

Mental disorders account for about 14.3% of global deaths, which is roughly 8 million deaths each year.

Negative Effects Of Social Media On Mental Health

48% of young adults say social media harms their relationships.

Almost 37% of teens feel pressured to post content that will be popular and get likes.

56% of social media users feel anxious when comparing themselves to their friends.

Nearly 42% of social media users have felt envious of other people’s life experiences.

64% of people say social media increases their feelings of loneliness, as stated by Social Media Mental Health Statistics.

Around 36% of UK adults believe social media worsens their stress levels.

61% of adults feel lonelier because of the pandemic, and social media use makes it worse.

(Reference: statista.com)

In a survey conducted in March 2024 in the United States:

32% of adults said social media didn’t affect their mental health, either positively or negatively.

7% felt that social media had a very positive impact on their mental health.

12% thought social media had a very negative effect on their mental health.

22% of people said social media hurt their mental health.

Almost 62% of adults think social media hurts society.

37% of social media users feel pressured to create a perfect online image.

Social media mental health statistics indicate that nearly 60% of people using social media report that it negatively affects their self-esteem.

65% of adults feel overwhelmed by the amount of information on social media.

55% of social media users think others portray an overly positive image of their lives.

Social media mental health statistics indicate that nearly 38% of adults using social media feel lonely compared to others.

52% of teens using social media have deleted posts to avoid negative feedback.

Social Media Mental Health And Self-Esteem Statistics

60% of people say social media hurts their self-esteem.

42% of people feel jealous or left out when using social media.

56% of social media users feel excluded when they see photos of friends at events they weren’t invited to.

62% of people feel their own life and achievements are lacking when they compare themselves to others on social media.

Using social media is linked to a 60% higher risk of developing low self-esteem.

39% of social media users feel envious of others’ seemingly perfect lives.

Social Media Mental Health Statistics stated that roughly 52% of social media users feel worse about their own life after viewing friends’ posts.

43% of teenagers feel pressured to post content that will get likes and comments.

Social media use is associated with a 40% higher risk of developing narcissistic traits.

(Reference: pewresearch.org)

Often Sometime Rarely Never Things only their closest friends would understand 13 37 24 22 Selfies 16 29 25 26 Updates on their location, what they’re doing 10 32 29 25 Videos they’ve recorded 11 30 26 29 Things they want to go viral 7 21 26 41

Social media use is connected to a 30% higher risk of developing perfectionism.

Social media use is linked to a 25% higher risk of developing imposter syndrome.

53% of social media users feel upset when their posts don’t get as many likes or comments as they hoped.

Social Media Mental Health And Parental Concerns

A 2023 survey showed that most US parents think social media is partly responsible for the rise in teenage depression.

Instagram is the platform they are most worried about, followed by Snapchat and TikTok.

As of June 2020, 58% of parents said social media use causes their teens not to get enough sleep.

Parents are also concerned that social media makes their teens seek too much approval or attention and experience bullying.

Additionally, 17% of parents believe social media makes their teens feel angry, and 15% think it makes them feel depressed.

Impact Of Social Media On Children’s Mental Health

Almost 71% of Gen Z and 61% of Millennials say social media impacts their well-being.

Nearly 40% of social media users report negative effects on their mental health.

39% of social media users feel worse about their own lives after seeing other people’s posts.

Around 29% of social media users have felt depressed because of social media.

Social Media Mental Health Statistics stated that almost 57% of social media users have taken a break from these platforms to protect their mental health.

(Source: statista.com)

75% of teenagers in the US have set up social media accounts.

Almost 58% of US teens say social media makes them feel anxious.

47% of American adults feel lonely, as per Social Media Mental Health Statistics.

46% of teens have seen false or misleading information about mental health on social media.

As per Social Media Mental Health Statistics, almost 28% of teenagers have experienced depression related to social media.

41% of social media users have removed tags from photos to avoid negative judgment.

53% of teenagers worry about their appearance in photos posted online.

(Reference: clearvuehealth.com)

In the above chart, we can see the Social Media and Depression Statistics in various age groups.

Age Group High Depression Symptoms Low Depression Symptoms 0-8 19% 36% 9-30 27% 24% 31-57 26% 23% 58+ 29% 16%

Nearly 29% of social media users say online conflicts have affected their mental health.

76% of female social media users worry about body image from comparing themselves to others online.

41% of social media users report having sleep problems linked to social media use.

Growing Mental Health Concerns

Mental health issues among young people have sharply increased since smartphones became prevalent. Between 2005 and 2017, the percentage of adolescents reporting major depression in a year rose by 52%. Additionally, signs of depression in adults aged 18 to 25 grew by 63% from 2009 to 2017.

Between 2008 and 2017, feelings of serious psychological distress in young adults increased by 71%. Reports of suicidal thoughts in this age group rose by 47% during the same period. These trends were not observed among older adults, indicating that younger people have been most adversely affected.

Many adults perceive social media as harmful; 38% view it negatively, while only 5% see it as completely positive. Young users share similar concerns, with nearly 25% of teenagers believing that social media has a negative impact on their lives.

Between 2012 and 2015, depression among teen boys increased by 21%, while depression among teen girls rose by 50%. By 2015, 92% of teens and young adults owned a smartphone, and the rise in smartphone use has corresponded with increasing signs of depression.

A study of students in grades 8 to 12 revealed that depressive symptoms increased by 33% from 2010 to 2015, and the suicide rate for girls in this group increased by 65%. Since then, child suicide rates have risen by as much as 150%, and incidents of self-harm among girls aged 10 to 14 have nearly tripled.

Teens who spend more than 10 hours per week on social media are 56% more likely to report feeling unhappy than those who spend less time online. Spending more than 3 hours per day on these platforms increases the risk of mental health issues.

Among children aged 12 to 17, 13% report experiencing depression, and 32% report anxiety. For adults aged 18 to 25, 25% report mental illness, and these groups also demonstrate the highest levels of social media engagement.

Cyberbullying is widespread, affecting 59% of U.S. teens. Almost all teens recognize online harassment as a problem; 90% believe it affects others their age, and 63% consider it a major issue.

Social Media Addiction

People usually talk about themselves 30 to 40% of the time in face-to-face conversations, but on social media this rises to about 80%, which makes every like or comment feel rewarding and encourages more use.

Positive reactions on social platforms trigger the release of dopamine, and this chemical reward reinforces the habit of repeatedly checking apps, as the brain begins to expect the same pleasure again.

Surveys from 2012 in the US and Europe reported Internet Addiction Disorder rates of 1.5 to 8.2%, and these rates have risen as social media usage has grown.

Current estimates show that 5 to 10% of Americans fit the clinical criteria for social media addiction, reflecting a steady increase in dependency on digital platforms.

Research shows that 94% of people feel uncomfortable when they are without their phone, and 80% feel jealous when someone else uses their phone, highlighting the strength of emotional attachment.

Around 70% of people expect to feel depressed, panicked, or helpless if they lose their phone or cannot access it, indicating deep psychological dependence.

Studies also report that 89% of college students experience phantom vibrations, meaning they feel their phone vibrating even when it is not, which reflects a strong desire for notifications and instant feedback.

Cyberbullying And Its Consequences

Cyberbullying is when people use online platforms, like social media, to bully or threaten others.

It’s a widespread problem among kids and teenagers. Studies show that almost 34% of children have been cyberbullied at some time, and 10% have been targeted in the past 30 days.

The effects of cyberbullying go beyond just causing emotional pain, as per Social Media Mental Health Statistics.

Teenagers who are cyberbullied are more likely to develop mental health problems like depression, anxiety, low self-esteem, and suicidal thoughts.

Additionally, it can lead to school difficulties, drug use, and feelings of loneliness.

Consequences Description Loneliness Victims often feel isolated from their peers, leading to feelings of loneliness. Substance Use There’s a significant association between cyberbullying and substance use. Academic Problems Victims may experience difficulties in concentrating, leading to poor academic performance. Mental Health Issues Increased risk of depression, anxiety, low self-esteem, and suicidal thoughts.

(Reference: firstsiteguide.com)

There are clear differences between genders when it comes to cyberbullying. Girls are more likely to be affected than boys.

Approximately 36.4% of girls have faced cyberbullying, compared to 31.4% of boys. These differences might be because boys and girls use and experience social media in different ways.

Conclusion

Well, everyone, we’ve taken a close look at social media, and the numbers are clear. Whether you’re into TikTok, a big fan of Facebook, or scroll casually, it’s obvious that social media has a strong grip on us. From the excitement of staying connected to the risks of too much use, social media addiction is a real issue with both ups and downs. As we navigate the rapidly changing digital world, it’s essential to strike a balance between our online and offline lives. So, take breaks, breathe deeply, and maybe even put down your phone for a bit. We have shed enough light on the Social Media Mental Health Statistics through this article.

FAQ . Has social media improved mental health? Social media has a big impact on mental health. It can help people feel more connected, boost self-esteem, and make them feel like they belong. But it can also create stress, pressure people to compare themselves to others and lead to feelings of sadness and loneliness. It’s important to use social media carefully to avoid these problems. How does social media affect the brain? Research indicates that people who use social media excessively often perform worse on mental tasks than those who use it less. This may be because social media demands a lot of attention, making it harder for heavy users to focus and avoid distractions.

Joseph D'Souza Joseph D'Souza founded ElectroIQ in 2010 as a personal project to share his insights and experiences with tech gadgets. Over time, it has grown into a well-regarded tech blog, known for its in-depth technology trends, smartphone reviews and app-related statistics.

