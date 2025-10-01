Tinder Statistics By Revenue, Market Share, User Demographics And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Tinder Statistics: Tinder is a leading dating app used worldwide. This guide gathers the most useful numbers about who uses it, how they use it, and where growth is happening. We cover demographics, installs, and paid plans (Plus, Gold, Platinum), plus tools like Super Likes, Boosts, and Passport.

You’ll also see engagement trends such as swipes, matches, and regional activities, along with recent safety and trust changes and the effect of seasons or big events. Finally, we review revenue, retention, and how Tinder compares with rivals like Bumble and Hinge. Use these facts to gauge demand, shape product choices, and plan smarter marketing.

Editor’s Choice

As mentioned in Statista, in 2024, Tinder made USD 1.96 billion in revenue, showing a small growth of 1.1% from 2023.

in revenue, showing a small growth of from 2023. Market.biz notes that Tinder led the dating-app market in April 2025 with over 5.51 million downloads.

downloads. In 2024, revenue totalled about USD 1.96 billion , which is up 1.1% year over year.

, which is up year over year. The United States had roughly 60.52 million dating-app users.

dating-app users. In June 2024, Tinder also topped global downloads with more than 6.1 million .

. DemandSage stated that the app has 75 million monthly active users, whereas it had 9.6 million subscribers in Q3 of 2024.

monthly active users, whereas it had subscribers in Q3 of 2024. Meanwhile, about 7.8 million active users in the U.S.

active users in the U.S. According to Similarweb report analyses, in August 2025, tinder.com recorded 52.4 million total visits, reflecting a 6.51% increase compared to the previous month.

total visits, reflecting a increase compared to the previous month. Among Tinder website users, 31.53% are aged between 25 and 34 years.

are aged between 25 and 34 years. Almost 79.72% of visitors to Tinder.com came from direct searches.

of visitors to Tinder.com came from direct searches. In contrast, YouTube led in social media referrals, holding a 41.24% share of total traffic.

share of total traffic. Tinder is most popular in the United States, where it has about 7.8 million active users.

Tinder’s Basic Analyses

Tinder began in 2012 and is based in West Hollywood, California.

The company was created by Sean Rad, Justin Mateen, Whitney Wolfe, and Jonathan Badeen, and its current CEO is Faye Iosotaluno.

Tinder, Inc. developed the app, which first launched on September 12, 2012

It runs on iOS, Android, the web, Wear OS, watchOS, and tvOS.

The service is available in 56 languages and employs about 750 people.

Tinder Revenue Statistics (2015 to 2024)

As mentioned in Statista, in 2024, Tinder made USD 1.96 billion in revenue, showing a small growth of 1.1% from 2023.

In comparison, the platform earned USD 1.91 billion in 2023, which was a 6.91% rise from 2022.

Previous years’ numeric valuations are mentioned in the table below:

Year Revenue (USD million) Growth Rate 2022 1,794 8.80% 2021 1,649 21.72% 2020 1,355 17.60% 2019 1,152 43.08% 2018 805 99.75% 2017 403 138.46% 2016 169 259.57% 2015 47 –

(Reference: demandsage.com)

In the third quarter of 2024, Tinder had 9.6 million subscribers, a slight drop from 9.9 million in 2023.

The historic subscriber counts are followed as 10.8 million in 2022, 10.6 million in 2021, 8.9 million in 2020, 8.1 million in 2019, 4.3 million in 2018, 3.1 million in 2017, 1.6 million in 2016, and 0.7 million in 2015.

Tinder Users Analyses By Country

(Source: worldpopulationreview.com)

Tinder is most popular in the United States, where it has about 7.8 million active users.

The United Kingdom comes next with around 5 million members, followed by Brazil, Canada, and France.

Other countries with a strong user base include Australia, Germany, the Netherlands, Mexico, and Spain.

Tinder User Demographics Statistics

As mentioned in the above chart, the biggest group of Tinder users is 25 to 34 years old, making up 33.11% of the total, followed by 53% of users are between 18 and 24 years old.

Those aged 35 to 44 years form 17.71%, while the 45 to 54 group accounts for 10.80%.

In the older age group, only 7.4% of users are 55 to 64 years, and another 4.11% are 65 years and above.

By Generation

(Reference: market.biz)

On Tinder, millennials accounted for the biggest share wwith45.8% of users.

They are followed by Generation X with 19.8% and Generation Z with 18.3%.

People from the baby boomer generation form around 16% of the app’s total user base.

By Income

Tinder statistics published by Priori Data show that about 10% of Tinder users earn less than USD 30,000, while 20% fall in the USD 30,000 to 60,000 range.

Around 30% have a household income between USD 60,000 and 80,000, and 22% earn between USD 80,000 and 100,000.

Meanwhile, 18% of users were earning more than USD 100,000.

Tinder Users by Category and Average Time Spent

Category User Share Average Time Spent (Minutes) Bisexual 15% 25 Gay / Lesbian 13.14% 71 Heterosexual / Straight 4.32% 65 Other identities 5.33% 15

Tinder Website Traffic Statistics

(Reference: similarweb.com)

In August 2025, tinder.com had about 52.4 million visits, which was a 6.51% rise from the previous month.

Tinder website users spent an average of 8 minutes and 5 seconds on the site, viewing around 7.92 pages per visit, while the bounce rate was 23.48%.

Globally, Tinder holds a rank of #759, and in Brazil, it ranked #61.

The app website stands at #9 and keeps the #1 position in its category.

By Country

As of August 2025, on Tinder.com, Brazil accounted for 14.04% of the website’s traffic share, but this has decreased by 10.58% from last month.

Over the same period, other countries showed these changes in total traffic: the United States: 10.82% (-6.04%), Poland: 5.99% (+3.84%), Germany: 5.72% (+15.11%), and Spain: 5.54% (0.87%).

Website visitors from other countries together accounted for about 57.89% of the traffic on Tinder.com.

By Demographics

(Reference: similarweb.com)

In the same period, Tinder.com users were 64.48% male and 35.52% female.

Among Tinder website users, 31.53% are aged between 25 and 34 years.

In comparison, 20.57% are between 18 and 24 years old, while 20.27% are aged 35 to 44 years.

Besides, only 13.29% of users are aged between 45 and 54, followed by 9.1% who are between 55 and 64.

On Tinder.com, only 23% website users were aged 65 years and above.

By Traffic Source

(Reference: similarweb.com)

In August 2025, Tinder.com’s highest traffic was generated by direct search by 79.72%..

Around 17.09% came from organic search, and 2.86% arrived through referrals.

Other sources contributed only small shares, with less than 0.01% from paid search, 0.21% from social media, 0.03% from email, and 0.09% from display ads.

By Social Media Referral Statistics

(Reference: similarweb.com)

In the same period, YouTube led in social media referrals, holding a 41.24% share of total traffic.

Meanwhile, Facebook contributed 17.17%, followed by Instagram with 14.96% of traffic on tinder.com.

WhatsApp Web app captured 5.99% of Tinder shares, while Reddit overflow held a smaller share at 5.91%.

Other social networks used by Tinder.com made up about 14.72% of its total share.

By Device

(Reference: semrush.com)

In August 2025, tinder.com recorded about 48.64 million visits, and people spent an average of 12 minutes and 36 seconds per session.

When compared to July, the site’s traffic went down by 8.74%.

Looking at devices, 41.08% of users visited from desktops, while the majority, 58.92%, accessed the site through mobile.

Country Total Visits (Million) Visitor’s Share Mobile Desktop United States 6.19 12.73% 69.08% 30.92% Brazil 5.96 12.26% 55.06% 44.94% Spain 2.81 5.78% 68.43% 31.57% Poland 2.49 5.13% 43.69% 56.31% Germany 2.06 4.23% 57.52% 42.48%

Tinder Users’ Profile Preferences by Gender

Profile Element Men Women Hobbies and Interests 32% 40% Religious Beliefs 18% 32% Racial or Ethnic Background 15% 23% Political Affiliation 10% 18% Occupation 8% 27% Height 8% 22%

Tinder Match Rate Statistics

Tinder match rate statistics highlight how profile photos and user behaviour affect success on the app.

People wearing hats or glasses in their pictures are less likely to get matches, with glasses reducing match chances by about 15%.

Smiling in photos improves results by 12%, while forward-facing shots raise them by 20%.

Men swipe right on around 19.7% of women in formal clothing, while 53.3% of women prefer men who show their physiques.

Women swipe right 46% of the time, compared to just 14% of men.

Nearly half of users, about 46%, manage to match with someone daily.

Still, 95% of women swipe left most of the time, while 47% of men do the same.

Most Common First Names on Tinder by Gender, 2024

Rank Men Women 1 Alex Maria 2 Daniel Laura 3 David Anna 4 Lucas Ana 5 Chris Sara 6 John Sarah 7 Carlos Emma 8 James Emily 9 Gabriel Julia 10 Michael Sofia

United States Tinder Users by Generations

A Statista survey from March 2025 shows that millennials are the biggest group on Tinder, making up 45.8% of users.

Others are followed by GenX (19.8%), Gen Z (18.3%), and the baby boomers (16%).

Dating App Market Share in the United States

(Reference: infogram.com)

In 2024, Tinder led the U.S. dating app market with a 25% share, followed closely by Bumble at 24%.

Hinge also held a strong position with 18%, making it the third most popular platform.

Other apps captured smaller portions of the market, including Plenty of Fish (7%), Grindr (7%), Hily (7%), and Badoo (4%).

The remaining 8% of users were spread across various other dating apps.

Conclusion

After completing the article on Tinder statistics, Tinder is still termed as the top dating platform with a broad reach, a strong brand, and reliable subscription revenue. All the above data analyses show a large, engaged base using it for quick discovery and lasting matches. Going forward, success hinges on quality with greater trust, stronger safety, and more accurate matching to sustain leadership.

Better ID checks, smarter suggestions, and clear pricing will matter most. By sharpening the experience, guarding privacy, and cutting fraud, Tinder can stay on top and deliver better real-world results.

Shared On:



FAQ . What is the first rule of Tinder? First rule of Tinder: be honest and respectful with no catfishing, clear intentions, and treat matches like people. What is the 3-day rule on Tinder? It’s old dating advice to wait at least three days before texting after a match or first date. What is the 333 rule in dating? It defines three dates, three weeks, three months to decide compatibility and commitment. How many warnings does Tinder give you? There isn’t a fixed number, but often one warning is issued; however, serious violations can lead to immediate bans. What is the daily limit on Tinder? On Tinder, free users get roughly 50 to 100 likes per day, while premium plans unlock unlimited likes. How do you beat the Tinder algorithm? The app uses clear photos, a complete bio, swiping intentionally, staying active, and messaging promptly and respectfully. How many swipes can a user make on Tinder? Users can try about 50 to 100 mindful swipes a day, prioritising quality to improve matches.

Maitrayee Dey Maitrayee Dey has a background in Electrical Engineering and has worked in various technical roles before transitioning to writing. Specializing in technology and Artificial Intelligence, she has served as an Academic Research Analyst and Freelance Writer, particularly focusing on education and healthcare in Australia. Maitrayee's lifelong passions for writing and painting led her to pursue a full-time writing career. She is also the creator of a cooking YouTube channel, where she shares her culinary adventures.At Smartphone Thoughts, Maitrayee brings her expertise in technology to provide in-depth smartphone reviews and app-related statistics, making complex topics easy to understand for all readers.

More Posts By Maitrayee Dey