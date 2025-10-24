Top 10 Extended Reality Companies in the World

Extended Reality (XR) is a term used to describe all real and virtual environments combined through technology. It includes Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), and Mixed Reality (MR). In simple words, XR lets people experience digital content as if it exists in the real world or be fully immersed in a computer-generated world. For example, AR adds digital images to your surroundings using a phone or headset, while VR takes you to a completely virtual place. XR is widely used in gaming, education, healthcare, and training to create more interactive and realistic experiences.
Extended Reality Market Size
According to Market.us, the global extended reality (XR) market is projected to reach USD 519.5 billion by 2032, rising from USD 49.6 billion in 2023, with a strong CAGR of 30.8% between 2024 and 2033.
In 2022, Meta led the consumer virtual reality market with an estimated 80% market share, largely due to the success of its Meta Quest headsets.
Meta invested more than USD 10 billion in its Reality Labs during 2021–2022, showing its commitment to advancing VR and AR technology.
Sony retained leadership in the tethered VR category with a 35% market share in 2022, driven by the strong integration between its PlayStation VR and gaming ecosystem.
The total XR market investment in 2022 was around USD 16 billion, reflecting the rapid expansion and investor confidence in immersive technologies.
Forecasts indicate that XR investments could rise to USD 20–22 billion in 2023, especially with Apple’s expected market entry and continued funding from Meta and Microsoft.
The software segment held a dominant 65% share of the XR market in 2022, showing strong demand for interactive and application-based experiences.
In terms of technology, augmented reality led with a 55% market share in 2022, highlighting its wider use in consumer and enterprise applications.
The gaming sector accounted for the largest end-user revenue share of 45%, driven by the growing adoption of immersive AR and VR gaming.
The market’s expansion is supported by improvements in hardware performance, high-quality visuals, and user-friendly software solutions that enhance immersion.
Widespread use of XR across industries such as gaming, healthcare, education, and retail is creating major opportunities for innovation and market diversification.
Integration of AI, 5G, and blockchain technologies is shaping new trends, improving real-time connectivity and intelligent user experiences.
The adoption of XR in virtual events, telepresence, and healthcare therapies is gaining traction as organizations seek more engaging and interactive digital environments.
North America held the leading market position with a 40% share in 2022, supported by rising smartphone penetration, advanced 5G deployment, and higher demand for immersive digital tools.
The region is anticipated to register a CAGR of 32.2% during the forecast period due to continuous innovation and high consumer adoption.
Key industry participants include Microsoft, Google, Apple, Samsung, HTC, Sony, Qualcomm, Magic Leap, and Unity Technologies, all focusing on product innovation and ecosystem expansion.
Recent developments include HTC’s launch of the VIVE XR Elite, combining mixed and virtual reality functions, and Samsung’s Dreamground, an AR platform aimed at enhancing creative exploration.
Extended Reality Companies
Qualcomm Technologies Inc.
Field
Information
Company type
Wholly owned subsidiary operating most products, services, and R&D of Qualcomm under Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and its subsidiaries.
Parent organization
QUALCOMM Incorporated.
CEO
Cristiano R. Amon, President & CEO of Qualcomm since June 2021.
Number of employees
49,000 employees at QUALCOMM Incorporated, fiscal year ended September 29, 2024. Note: Qualcomm does not break out headcount specifically for QTI.
Established date and year
QTI created as part of Qualcomm’s corporate restructuring announced June 27, 2012 and effective in fiscal Q1 2013.
Subsidiaries (illustrative)
Qualcomm Technologies International, Ltd.; Qualcomm Atheros, Inc.; Nuvia, Inc.
Products
Snapdragon platforms and chipsets across mobile, PC, XR; automotive Digital Chassis; RF front-end; connectivity and IoT solutions. Snapdragon and Qualcomm-branded products are products of QTI and/or its subsidiaries.
Headquarters
5775 Morehouse Drive, San Diego, CA 92121, USA.
Geographical presence
Global operations and facilities, with ~180 offices across regions worldwide.
Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR platforms are reported to power more than 80 commercial XR devices globally, indicating a broad OEM adoption across VR, MR, and AR form factors.
The Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 platform supports 4.3K-per-eye at 90 fps and 12+ concurrent cameras, enabling high-fidelity passthrough and precise body, head, hand, and eye tracking for next-generation headsets.
Qualcomm has stated it is working with five or more hardware makers on XR2+ Gen 2 devices, reflecting an active commercialization pipeline with partners that include Samsung and HTC Vive.
Snapdragon AR2 Gen 1 has been showcased in lightweight wireless AR glasses such as NTT QONOQ’s model, which illustrates Qualcomm’s split-compute AR architecture moving into production-grade designs.
The Snapdragon Spaces developer ecosystem has expanded, with Qualcomm publicly noting 80+ participating companies in its Pathfinder program, which strengthens content and enterprise use cases for XR.
Recent Developments
On October 22, 2025, Samsung launched the Galaxy XR headset powered by Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2, confirming Qualcomm’s silicon at the core of a flagship Android XR device.
In June 2025, Qualcomm demonstrated an on-glass generative AI experience on RayNeo X3 Pro smart glasses, signaling a push to run AI inference locally on AR wearables.
In August 2025, Qualcomm announced work to optimize VoxelSensors SPAES 3D sensing for the AR2 Gen 1 platform, with availability targeted for December 2025, strengthening depth-sensing for AR glasses.
In June 2025, Qualcomm opened a new AI R&D center in Vietnam to advance generative and agentic AI for devices including XR, indicating continued investment in spatial computing capabilities.
In July 2025, Vivo unveiled its first MR headset with Zeiss optics, adding another OEM to the XR landscape that commonly relies on Qualcomm’s XR silicon, and reflecting the sector’s widening supplier base.
In July 2025, Qualcomm hosted XR Day in India to cultivate a local developer and partner ecosystem around spatial computing, pointing to regional expansion efforts.
Accenture
Field
Information
Company type
Public limited company listed on NYSE as ACN.
Parent organization
None. Accenture operates as an independent public company.
CEO
Julie Sweet, Chair and CEO. Appointment as CEO effective September 1, 2019.
Number of employees
779,000 at fiscal 2025 year-end.
Established date and year
Originated as Andersen Consulting in 1989; adopted the Accenture name on January 1, 2001; reincorporated in Ireland in 2009.
Subsidiaries (illustrative)
Accenture Federal Services LLC; Accenture Technology Solutions entities; design-focused units such as Mackevision and designaffairs within Accenture Song; joint venture Avanade.
Products and services
Strategy and consulting, technology, operations, Accenture Song, and Industry X; offerings span cloud, security, managed services, and digital engineering.
Headquarters
1 Grand Canal Square, Dublin D02 P820, Ireland.
Geographical presence
Serving clients in 120+ countries with offices and operations in 52 countries and 200+ cities.
Accenture deployed 60,000 Meta Quest 2 headsets to employees to scale immersive onboarding and training on its enterprise metaverse, the Nth Floor.
In the first year of operation, Accenture welcomed 150,000+ new hires to work their first day inside the Nth Floor and One Accenture Park virtual campus.
Accenture reports that more than 175,000 employees now use its virtual space annually for onboarding, collaboration, and events.
The One Accenture Park experience received a Brandon Hall Gold recognition as part of the program’s design and outcomes.
An internal community of 1,300+ XR champions was cultivated to drive adoption and peer support across devices and applications.
Accenture continues to position XR as a core capability for meetings, learning, and collaboration, as reflected in its May 2025 update on extended reality practices.
Recent Developments
In January 2025, Accenture and partners showcased spatial streaming of NVIDIA Omniverse digital twins to Apple Vision Pro, enabling high-fidelity product and factory experiences on XR devices.
In January 2025, KION, NVIDIA, and Accenture presented a “warehouse of the future” using AI-powered robots and digital-twin simulations, highlighting XR-ready industrial workflows.
In August 2025, NVIDIA reported that Accenture used Omniverse and Metropolis to build and simulate safety “smart fences” with digital twins, indicating expanded spatial computing use in operations.
In May 2025, Accenture reiterated its extended reality strategy and employee use cases, confirming continued investment in immersive learning and collaboration.
SoftServe, Inc.
Field
Information
Company type
Private information technology and digital services company.
Parent organization
None. Operates as an independent private company.
CEO
Harry Propper, Chief Executive Officer.
Number of employees
Over 11,000 employees across more than 60 offices in 16 countries as of July 2, 2024.
Established date and year
July 1993.
Subsidiaries
Hoverstate; SoftServe-US, Inc. (North American subsidiary referenced in acquisition filing).
Products / services
Software engineering and consulting across Cloud & DevOps, Big Data & Analytics, AI/ML and Generative AI, IoT, Experience Platforms, XR and Spatial Computing, and related domains.
Headquarters
Global HQ: 201 W 5th Street, Suite 1550, Austin, Texas, USA; European HQ: Lviv, Ukraine.
Geographical presence
Global operations with offices across the Americas, Europe, and the Middle East, including the US, Canada, UK, Germany, Sweden, UAE, Poland, Ukraine, Bulgaria, Romania, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Italy, Spain.
SoftServe reports operational gains from its AI-assisted, shop-floor guidance that is deployable through XR interfaces, including a 10% increase in overall equipment effectiveness, a 56% reduction in onboarding time, a 50% decrease in equipment defects via root-cause analysis, and an 83% reduction in average search time for information.
SoftServe’s XR practice is positioned around Unity and NVIDIA Omniverse, with stated integration of XR, generative AI, robotics, and IoT for enterprise use cases, indicating a deliberate focus on industrial-grade spatial workflows.
The firm showcases an Omniverse-accelerated VR/XR configurator called XR Design Pro, which uses NVIDIA CloudXR and explicitly supports high-end devices such as Apple Vision Pro for remote, real-time streaming of complex 3D models.
Recent Developments
SoftServe is actively promoting “XR Solutions for Apple Vision Pro,” including a healthcare demo focused on high-fidelity spatial visualization, medical training, and surgical simulation, signaling production-ready workflows for Apple’s spatial computing platform.
Across multiple industry pages, SoftServe now lists “XR Solutions for Apple Vision Pro” as an available capability, reflecting cross-sector go-to-market coverage beyond a single vertical.
At NVIDIA GTC 2025, SoftServe highlighted Omniverse-based programs, aligning its spatial computing and digital-twin portfolio with NVIDIA’s latest XR streaming and hybrid rendering workflows for Apple Vision Pro.
NVIDIA’s January 2025 spatial-streaming update for Omniverse to Apple Vision Pro is consistent with SoftServe’s XR Design Pro approach, indicating a maturing ecosystem for streaming large OpenUSD datasets to head-mounted displays.
SphereGen Technologies LLC
Field
Information
Company type
Limited Liability Company (LLC); privately held.
Parent organization
None. Operates as an independent private company.
CEO
Anirudha Vengurlekar, Chief Executive Officer.
Number of employees
51 to 200 employees, per the company’s LinkedIn profile.
Established date and year
Founded by Ted Dinsmore and Anirudha Vengurlekar in 2008; BBB lists LLC entity filing on December 24, 2014.
Subsidiaries
SphereGen Technologies Private Limited (Pune, India). Public corporate registry shows the entity is active.
Products / services
Custom software development, Intelligent Automation / RPA, Extended Reality (AR/MR/VR), web and mobile applications, and data integration.
Headquarters
470 James St, Suite 12, New Haven, CT 06513, USA.
Geographical presence
Offices in Connecticut, USA; Pune, India; Dublin, Ireland; Toronto, Canada.
SphereGen has implemented Azure Remote Rendering to stream multi-million polygon CAD and engineering models to HoloLens, enabling high-fidelity AR/MR visualization for industrial use.
SphereGen’s healthcare XR portfolio includes DICOM Director’s Intravision XR, which converts CT and MRI DICOM data into interactive 3D models for HoloLens while supporting DICOM, HL7, and IHE standards.
In manufacturing support, a SphereGen mixed reality deployment using HoloLens 2 and Remote Assist reduced equipment downtime and eliminated specialist travel on third shift, improving response times and remote service productivity.
For workforce ergonomics, SphereGen’s comparative testing shows HoloLens 2 is 13 grams lighter than the original HoloLens, which supports longer mixed reality sessions for field users.
SphereGen reports that mixed reality programs built on HoloLens 2, Remote Assist, and Guides deliver measurable returns by cutting training time and optimizing processes across operations and healthcare.
Recent Developments
On September 10, 2025, SphereGen updated its HoloLens 2 ROI guidance, reaffirming quantified benefits from mixed reality deployments in training and remote support.
In July 2025, SphereGen highlighted continued Microsoft partnerships across Mixed Reality and automation in its practice updates, indicating an active XR go-to-market.
At ViVE 2025, SphereGen presented outcomes from a hospital automation program that recovered over USD 1 million per year, illustrating ongoing delivery of spatial and adjacent digital solutions in healthcare.
In 2024–2025, SphereGen published XR thought-leadership on Industry 4.0 manufacturing and on mixed reality for employee training, signaling continued solution development around AR, VR, and MR.
The DICOM Director Intravision XR case study remains a current reference deployment, documenting Azure-powered HoloLens workflows for 3D medical imaging review.
Field
Information
Company type
Private company; subsidiary within Roper Technologies, Inc. portfolio.
Parent organization
Roper Technologies, Inc. (acquired NDI in 2011).
CEO
David Rath serves as President of NDI. A separate CEO title is not publicly indicated by the company.
Number of employees
201 to 500 employees, per the company’s LinkedIn profile.
Established date and year
Founded in 1981 in Waterloo, Ontario.
Subsidiaries
NDI Europe GmbH; Ascension Technology Corporation integrated as an NDI division after Roper’s acquisition in 2012.
Products
Optical and electromagnetic tracking systems, including Polaris, Optotrak, Aurora, and related navigation components for surgical and industrial use.
NDI’s flagship Polaris Vega optical tracker specifies volumetric accuracy to 0.12 mm RMS, latency of under 3 ms, and frame rates up to 400 Hz, supporting highly precise outside-in tracking for XR-assisted surgical and robotics workflows.
The compact Polaris Lyra was introduced on March 28, 2023, with measurement rates up to 125 Hz, accuracy up to 0.20 mm RMS, a footprint under 1 kg, and a measurement volume up to 4× larger than its predecessor, enabling instrument tracking in confined clinical XR environments.
Independent testing reported the Polaris Vega achieving 0.045 mm static RMSE accuracy and 14.2 ± 1.8 ms latency in radiotherapy QA, evidencing sub-millimeter tracking performance suitable for precise XR overlays.
NDI publicly promotes that its tracking is integrated into “nearly 90% of surgical navigation systems worldwide,” indicating broad ecosystem penetration relevant to medical XR adoption.
The Polaris product line supports augmented reality applications in addition to robotic and computer-assisted surgery, underscoring its role as an external tracking backbone for AR and MR use cases.
Recent Developments
On January 28, 2025, KUKA highlighted a Robotic Development Kit built in collaboration with NDI and MPE at the AAOS meeting, designed to speed MedTech OEM time-to-market for robot-assisted procedures that rely on precise tracking.
Industry trade coverage in 2025 reiterated that NDI partnered with KUKA and MPE on a robotic navigation development kit, and noted an upgraded Polaris Vega XT optical tracker for higher-speed robotic navigation, signaling continued platform investment.
NDI’s Polaris Lyra launch was further promoted in trade media in April 2023, reinforcing a roadmap of compact, XR-ready optical trackers for OEM integration.
NDI continues to evolve its software stack with Cygna-6D tooling for Polaris and Aurora, improving tool characterization and integration workflows that underpin XR-enabled navigation systems.
Microsoft Corporation
Field
Information
Company type
Public company listed on NASDAQ as MSFT.
Parent organization
None. Operates as an independent public corporation.
CEO
Satya Nadella, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
Number of employees
Approximately 228,000 full-time employees as of June 30, 2025.
Established date and year
Founded on April 4, 1975.
Subsidiaries (illustrative)
LinkedIn Corporation; GitHub, Inc.; Activision Blizzard, Inc.; selected operating entities such as Microsoft Ireland Operations Limited and Microsoft Online, Inc.
Products and services
Windows, Microsoft 365 and Copilot, Azure, Dynamics 365, Teams, Xbox, Surface, developer platforms, security and cloud services.
Headquarters
One Microsoft Way, Redmond, Washington 98052, USA.
Geographical presence
Operates in about 190 countries with offices across major regions.
Microsoft announced that Microsoft Mesh became generally available in Microsoft Teams on January 24, 2024, enabling persistent 3D spaces and avatars for collaboration across devices including Meta Quest.
Microsoft confirmed that Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, Loop, and Teams are available on Apple Vision Pro beginning February 2, 2024, extending Microsoft 365 productivity to spatial computing.
Microsoft documentation cites partner outcomes from HoloLens 2 programs, including 264% higher mixed reality practice revenues, 28% more MR customers, and 15% higher MR software gross margins for ISVs building on Azure.
The U.S. Army’s IVAS program, based on HoloLens technology, requested FY2025 procurement of 3,162 IVAS 1.2 head-up displays, with additional RDT&E funding, indicating continued scale-up despite redesigns.
Microsoft’s Windows client roadmap states that Windows Mixed Reality will reach end of support after November 2026, formalizing a deprecation timeline for the legacy PC VR stack.
Recent Developments
On February 11, 2025, Reuters reported that Anduril would take over development and production of the U.S. Army’s IVAS mixed-reality headset program from Microsoft, while Azure would remain the preferred cloud platform, pending DoD approval.
On January 22, 2025, Breaking Defense noted that the Army initiated steps toward a possible recompete of Microsoft’s IVAS production deal, reflecting program reassessment while continuing operational testing.
In October 2024, Defense News reported upgrades and a battalion assessment for IVAS 1.2, which is built on Microsoft’s HoloLens technology, signaling iterative improvements to optics and ergonomics.
In August 2025, a Microsoft Answers notice reiterated that Windows Mixed Reality is fully deprecated, pointing users to the November 1, 2026 support end date, which aligns with Microsoft’s official deprecation page.
On January 24, 2024, Microsoft detailed that Mesh would also be available in the Meta Quest store starting January 25, 2024, broadening device reach for enterprise XR collaboration.
Softweb Solutions Inc. (Avnet Inc.)
Field
Information
Company type
Private company; operates as an Avnet business unit focused on AI, data and IoT software services.
Parent organization
Avnet, Inc. Acquired Softweb Solutions in December 2018.
CEO
A separate CEO title is not publicly listed currently. Leadership publicly referenced includes President roles; at acquisition, Ripal Vyas was CEO and owner.
Number of employees
201 to 500 employees, per the company’s LinkedIn profile. Third-party estimates cluster around the mid-hundreds.
Established date and year
2004
Subsidiaries
Softweb Solutions (India) Private Limited registered in Ahmedabad, India.
Products / services
Data and AI consulting, generative AI, cloud and analytics, IoT platforms and applications, and digital engineering services.
Headquarters
7950 Legacy Drive, Suite 250, Plano, Texas 75024, USA. Customer-facing offices are noted in Dallas, Chicago, and Ahmedabad.
Geographical presence
Operations in the United States and India with global client delivery; locations frequently referenced include Dallas, Chicago, and Ahmedabad.
Website
https://www.softwebsolutions.com
Softweb Solutions Inc., an Avnet company since December 12, 2018, positions its XR practice around enterprise use cases, following Avnet’s acquisition announcement that integrated Softweb’s AI and IoT software capabilities into Avnet’s ecosystem.
The company publicly markets Apple Vision Pro development, including adaptation and porting of existing Unity and iPad applications to visionOS, indicating active participation in spatial computing workloads.
Softweb publishes guidance for Microsoft HoloLens 2 industrial training and Dynamics 365 Guides, describing step-by-step holographic instructions for manufacturing scenarios that improve technician upskilling and task execution.
Softweb reports 11+ years of Microsoft consulting experience across the Microsoft stack, which underpins its mixed reality and Dynamics 365 Guides implementations.
The firm’s XR resources include an industrial metaverse use-cases compendium dated June 23, 2023 and a mixed reality training article dated January 18, 2023, evidencing sustained publishing on production XR topics.
Recent Developments
Softweb continues to promote Apple Vision Pro expertise through a dedicated developer guide and service pages, with the guide dated July 25, 2023, reflecting ongoing alignment with Apple’s spatial computing platform.
The company maintains current solution pages for VR application development and HoloLens app development, signaling an active XR services portfolio spanning VR, AR, and mixed reality for enterprise clients.
Tata Elxsi Limited
Attribute
Details
Company Type
Public limited company; listed on BSE (500408) and NSE (TATAELXSI). CIN: L85110KA1989PLC009968.
Parent Organization
Tata Group (promoter/holding company: Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., c.42% holding).
CEO
Manoj Raghavan, Managing Director & CEO.
Number of Employees
11,973 permanent employees; 12,414 total including non-permanent, as of FY 2024–25.
Tata Elxsi launched Coalesce on October 16, 2024, a device-agnostic, web-based XR collaboration platform powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Spaces, positioned for digital twins and remote 3D reviews in automotive, manufacturing, rail, and high-tech.
In an immersive training deployment for Tata Steel, safety training cycle time was reduced to 2.5 hours with a 98.7% reduction, with 150,000+ employees trained to date and knowledge retention improved to 95% from 60%.
Tata Elxsi promotes a Visual Extended Reality framework for automotive that integrates AR, VR, AI, and cloud to accelerate design validation and lower prototyping costs, indicating a structured enterprise XR methodology.
Tata Elxsi and Lenovo highlight joint enterprise XR solutions for scalable AR, VR, and MR deployments, reflecting a hardware–services partnership approach to rollout.
Tata Elxsi’s perspective notes the metaverse as an evolution of AR over the next decade, emphasizing standards, reusability, and AR Cloud concepts for enterprise training and remote expertise.
Tata Elxsi won two iF Design Awards on April 29, 2025 for excellence in User Experience and AR/VR, signaling external recognition of its immersive design outcomes.
Recent Developments
On March 28, 2025, Tata Elxsi outlined an Industry 4.0 blueprint that explicitly combines XR, AI-powered digital twins, IoT, and predictive analytics to transform factory operations.
On April 16, 2025, Tata Elxsi discussed advancing immersive safety training for MSMEs, citing multi-factory collaborations and the use of AR, VR, and MR with haptic interventions for high-risk scenarios.
Company press materials from October 2024 confirm the Coalesce XR platform’s feature set including gesture-based navigation, cloud CMS integration, and GenAI support for enterprise workflows.
The firm’s automotive Passenger Experience programs reference mixed-reality and AI to enhance in-vehicle experiences, consistent with continued XR application in transportation.
Talespin Reality Labs Inc
Field
Information
Company type
Private company; operates as a business unit within Cornerstone’s learning portfolio following acquisition in March 2024.
Parent organization
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.
CEO
A separate CEO is not publicly listed post-acquisition; prior to the deal the company was led by Kyle Jackson, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer.
Number of employees
Approximately 95 employees, per company profile information for the Culver City HQ.
Established date and year
2015
Subsidiaries
Talespin Netherlands B.V. (Utrecht, NL).
Products / services
Spatial learning platform and content for immersive training, including CoPilot Designer (no-code authoring), XR soft-skills content library, and skills analytics.
Headquarters
600 Corporate Pointe, Suite 1130, Culver City, CA 90230, USA.
Geographical presence
Operations centered in Culver City, USA and Utrecht, Netherlands.
Talespin’s platform includes a no-code authoring tool, CoPilot Designer, which enables teams to create conversational VR training with AI-driven virtual humans for soft-skills and scenario practice.
A collaboration with Pearson delivered 30+ immersive leadership modules in the “Where’d Everybody Go?” series, expanding Talespin’s off-the-shelf XR content library for enterprise learning.
Farmers Insurance reported a VR training program built with Talespin that offers 500+ simulated damage scenarios for adjuster training, used to accelerate learning, build confidence, and reduce time and travel costs.
Talespin extended access to its soft-skills library by adding desktop streaming via web browsers, allowing content that was previously XR-only to be delivered without a headset.
The company announced a Series C of USD 20 million in February 2022, supporting expansion of its spatial computing platform for workforce skills development.
Recent Developments
On March 19, 2024, Cornerstone announced the acquisition of Talespin’s immersive learning experiences, AI-powered content authoring, and skills analytics to power its spatial learning offering, later marketed as Cornerstone Immerse.
Qualcomm’s XR use-case hub highlights Talespin’s CoPilot Designer for workplace soft-skills training, indicating continued positioning within the broader XR ecosystem in 2024–2025.
Industry analysis in April 2024 linked the Cornerstone–Talespin transaction to a wider shift toward technology-delivered training, noting VR use among employers rising from 7% to 10% between 2022 and 2023.
Pramod Pawar brings over a decade of SEO expertise to his role as the co-founder of 11Press and Prudour Market Research firm. A B.E. IT graduate from Shivaji University, Pramod has honed his skills in analyzing and writing about statistics pertinent to technology and science. His deep understanding of digital strategies enhances the impactful insights he provides through his work. Outside of his professional endeavors, Pramod enjoys playing cricket and delving into books across various genres, enriching his knowledge and staying inspired. His diverse experiences and interests fuel his innovative approach to statistical research and content creation.