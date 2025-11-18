Recurly Statistics By Customers, Revenue, Plans, Subscription and Facts (2025)

Introduction

Recurly Statistics: Recurly handles subscription billing for numerous businesses worldwide. This article on Recurly Statistics compiles several current analyses in a readable format, drawing on various insights, including annual payment volume, active subscriptions, and subscribers, as well as renewal counts, accepted currencies, and customer locations.

We also show adoption by company size, common pricing models, and typical plan setups. Engagement trends also take up space: transaction spikes, churn, and dunning results. Each section defines the metric in plain language and offers straightforward tips to enhance acquisition, payments, and retention. When useful, we cite Recurly’s State of Subscriptions and other public sources, allowing you to benchmark with confidence.

According to Enlyft, Recurly accounts for approximately 0.45% of the subscription billing and payment market.

of the subscription billing and payment market. In 2025, the majority of Recurly users come from the Computer Software Industry ( 154 ), followed by IT Services ( 72 ) and the Internet Sector ( 62 ).

), followed by IT Services ( ) and the Internet Sector ( ). The highest number of Recurly customers is found in the United States, with 373 individuals, followed by the United Kingdom ( 39 ) and Canada ( 27 ).

individuals, followed by the United Kingdom ( ) and Canada ( ). Approximately 150 companies using Recurly are expected to generate an annual revenue of USD 10 to 50 million .

companies using Recurly are expected to generate an annual revenue of to . Currently, Recurly operates on a global scale, processing an annual payment volume of USD 15 billion in 2025.

in 2025. This supports over 140 currencies and powers approximately 100 million active subscribers.

currencies and powers approximately active subscribers. Besides, handling over 77 million subscription renewal events.

subscription renewal events. As mentioned in recurly.com, Recurly’s 2025 report extracts acquisition, churn, payments, and retention insights from over 2,200 brands and 67 million subscribers.

brands and subscribers. On August 4, 2025, Recurly’s daily transactions surged 16.7 times to 56,400, surpassing the 30-day rolling average of 3,371.37 per day.

to surpassing the 30-day rolling average of per day. Recurly’s official report shows that a “Plus” plan at USD 19 per month billed annually (USD 228 per year).

About Recurly

Metrics Details Company Recurly, Inc. Headquarters San Francisco, California, USA. Founded November 17, 2009 Founders Isaac Hall (founder), co-founders Dan Burkhart and Tim Van Loan. Ownership Majority equity investment by Accel-KKR (Aug 12, 2020). What it does Subscription billing and lifecycle management platform Employees 350 (as of 2025) Investors Accel-KKR and Ebridge Ventures

History of Recurly

2009 – Recurly was founded in San Francisco by Dan Burkhart, Isaac Hall, and Tim Van Loan.

– Recurly was founded in San Francisco by Dan Burkhart, Isaac Hall, and Tim Van Loan. 2010 – The platform was launched commercially; an initial seed round was raised in July 2010 for USD 1.6 million led by Polaris Partners.

– The platform was launched commercially; an initial seed round was raised in July 2010 for USD 1.6 million led by Polaris Partners. 2012 – Recurly raised a USD 6 million Series A round led by BV Capital; the company also highlighted its PCI-DSS Level 1 compliance status.

– Recurly raised a USD 6 million Series A round led by BV Capital; the company also highlighted its PCI-DSS Level 1 compliance status. 2012 – A major hardware encryption device failure was publicly reported and remediated, underscoring reliability practices that later informed security communications.

– A major hardware encryption device failure was publicly reported and remediated, underscoring reliability practices that later informed security communications. 2014 – Irfan Salim was appointed to the Board of Directors in March 2014; in October 2014 Recurly raised a USD 12 million Series B led by Devonshire Investors with Greycroft, Polaris, and e.ventures.

– Irfan Salim was appointed to the Board of Directors in March 2014; in October 2014 Recurly raised a USD 12 million Series B led by Devonshire Investors with Greycroft, Polaris, and e.ventures. 2019 – A growth round of USD 19.5 million was closed in September–October 2019 led by F-Prime Capital, with Polaris Partners, Greycroft, and Silicon Valley Bank participating.

– A growth round of USD 19.5 million was closed in September–October 2019 led by F-Prime Capital, with Polaris Partners, Greycroft, and Silicon Valley Bank participating. 2020 – Accel-KKR made a majority equity investment in Recurly in August 2020, positioning the company for expansion under new ownership.

– Accel-KKR made a majority equity investment in Recurly in August 2020, positioning the company for expansion under new ownership. 2021 – Media coverage profiled Recurly’s post-investment focus on powering high-volume subscription businesses across SaaS, streaming, and consumer goods.

– Media coverage profiled Recurly’s post-investment focus on powering high-volume subscription businesses across SaaS, streaming, and consumer goods. 2023 – Recurly joined the Braze Alloys partner program in November 2023 to strengthen integrations for customer engagement.

– Recurly joined the Braze Alloys partner program in November 2023 to strengthen integrations for customer engagement. 2024 – The company published new subscription benchmarks and its annual State of Subscriptions insights in January–March 2024, reflecting ongoing data leadership.

– The company published new subscription benchmarks and its annual State of Subscriptions insights in January–March 2024, reflecting ongoing data leadership. 2025 – Recurly acquired Redfast and Prive in May 2025, unifying billing, engagement, and ecommerce capabilities; shortly after, it launched Recurly Commerce and Recurly Engage and was recognized as Best Subscription Management Platform at SubSummit in May 2025.

Fun Facts About Recurly

Recurly was founded in 2009 in San Francisco by Dan Burkhart, Isaac Hall, and Tim Van Loan as a dedicated subscription billing management platform.

The company started as a small startup in an apartment building and has grown into a multinational subscription management business with offices in San Francisco, Boulder, and London.

Recurly is positioned as an enterprise-grade subscription and recurring billing SaaS platform that focuses on helping high-volume subscription brands manage complex billing and revenue optimization.

The platform is PCI-DSS Level 1 compliant, which is the highest level of payment-card security certification for service providers, and it is listed on the Visa Global Registry of Service Providers.

Recurly can be set up in a short time frame and is designed to automate recurring billing tasks such as invoicing, dunning, handling card declines, and managing upgrades and downgrades, so merchants avoid building their own complex billing systems.

By 2023, Recurly reported that it had recovered about 1.2 billion US dollars in subscription revenue for its customers through its billing optimization and churn-recovery capabilities.

Since 2018, Recurly’s State of Subscriptions data set has expanded to encompass insights from over 5,100 global subscription brands and more than 260 million active monthly subscribers on its platform, making its benchmark reports a significant reference point for the subscription economy.

In its 2025 State of Subscriptions analysis, Recurly reported benchmarks derived from data covering approximately 2,200 global consumer brands and nearly 67 million unique subscribers, reflecting its extensive coverage of subscription businesses.

Industries that most commonly use Recurly include computer software, IT services, and internet companies, with about 28% of identified users in computer software and 13% in IT services, and roughly 68% of all customers located in the United States.

Recurly has raised multiple funding rounds throughout its history; public sources report total funding in the range of approximately $40 to $60 million across approximately 7 rounds, including a notable $19.5 million USD investment led by F-Prime Capital in 2019.

Category-defining brands such as Twitch, Sling, BarkBox, FabFitFun, Paramount, Lucid, and Sprout Social are cited by Recurly as customers that rely on its platform to manage billions in recurring revenue.

Recurly regularly publishes detailed “State of Subscriptions” reports and virtual events, which track trends in acquisition, churn, retention, and subscriber behavior, and position the company as a data source for subscription market benchmarks.

General Recurly Statistics

According to recurly.com, subscription companies like Recurly are now focusing more on retaining customers, as acquisition rates have fallen from 4.1% in 2021 to 2.8% in 2024.

Free trials are less effective, with conversion rates dropping from 46% to 33%.

Subscribers want flexible and easy plan changes, mixed payment options, and personalised bundles.

Approximately 20% of new sign-ups are returning users, indicating that cancellations aren’t permanent. Pause options helped 25% avoid cancelling, adding over USD 200 million in revenue.

Fraud increased by 29%, primarily at sign-up, while APM usage rose by 19% annually, helping to mitigate these risks and meet user preferences.

Recurly Market Analysis

Recurly accounts for approximately 0.45% of the subscription billing and payment market.

Meanwhile, companies with 50 to 200 employees use Recurly most frequently, which generate around USD 10 to 50 million in revenue.

As of 2025, approximately 549 companies are currently using Recurly.

Top Industries Using Recurly

In 2025, the majority of Recurly users come from the Computer Software Industry (154), followed by IT Services (72) and the Internet Sector (62).

Meanwhile, the smaller industries, by number of Recurly users, are followed by Marketing & Advertising (18), Venture Capital & Private Equity (17), Financial Services (14), Publishing and E-Learning (11 each), Design (10), and Entertainment (9).

Top Countries Using Recurly

The highest number of Recurly customers is found in the United States, with 373 individuals, followed by the United Kingdom (39) and Canada (27).

Furthermore, other countries’ customers are estimated to be India (14), Australia (10), Germany (7), France (7), Spain (5), Poland (5), and Switzerland (4).

Distribution by Company Revenue Among Recurly Users

As of 2025, approximately 150 companies using Recurly are expected to generate an annual revenue of USD 10 to 50 million.

Furthermore, other companies by estimated revenue are mentioned below:

Distribution of Companies Revenue (USD million) 149 1 to 10 61 50 to 100 44 100 to 200 44 200 to 1000 39 0 to 1 34 >1000

Around 150 companies using Recurly in 2025 are expected to earn between USD 10 million and USD 50 million each year, showing that a large share of Recurly’s customer base falls within the mid-revenue range.

A total of 149 companies are estimated to generate USD 1 million to USD 10 million, indicating strong adoption among small and growing businesses.

About 61 companies record yearly revenue between USD 50 million and USD 100 million, reflecting stable usage among established mid-size firms.

Nearly 44 companies fall in the USD 100 million to USD 200 million revenue group, showing continued relevance for upper-mid enterprises.

Another 44 companies are estimated to earn USD 200 million to USD 1 billion, confirming Recurly’s penetration among large-scale subscription businesses.

Around 39 companies generate less than USD 1 million, suggesting adoption among early-stage startups and new subscription models.

A set of 34 companies exceed USD 1 billion in annual revenue, demonstrating that Recurly remains a trusted billing platform for major global enterprises as well.

Recurly Plans and Subscription Statistics

Paln Monthly Fee Core or Starter USD 99 per month Professional USD 299 per month Enterprise/Custom Depends on demand

Recurly’s official report shows that a “Plus” plan at USD 19 per month billed annually (USD 228 per year).

Meanwhile, Pro plan subscription costs are around 79 per month and Advanced at USD 319 per month.

The Plus plan is configured for annual billing and includes a one-time setup fee of USD 119.

Additionally, optional add-ons are available at USD 50 per user per month, along with a 20% discount coupon for the first three months and a 14-day free trial.

The Premium plan costs approximately USD 50 per user per month as an introductory offer, with premium data access and unlimited storage, increasing to USD 65 after 90 days.

Recurly Customers Statistics

Most Recurly customers belong to small businesses that typically have 50 employees or fewer and an annual revenue of below USD 10 million.

Looking at company size, almost 55.9% have fewer than 100 employees, followed by 29.4% with 100 to 1,000 employees, 11.8% with 1,000 to 10,000 employees, and 2.9% with over 10,000 employees.

Based on location, the United States secured 55.9% of customers, followed by the United Kingdom (29.4%).

Each 2.9% of customer shares comes from Canada, Singapore, Sweden, and Denmark.

Recurly Score Trend Analysis

Recurly is a subscription billing SaaS used by 2,000+ brands, including Sling TV, BarkBox, Asana, FabFitFun, Cinemark, and Twitch.

It has a Growth Score of 73, a Heat Score of 70, and a CB Rank of 3,181.

Recurly Integrations Analyses

Recurly’s Customer and User Ratings

Across G2, GetApp, Capterra, and Software Advice, Recurly averages an overall rating of 4.6 out of 5.

Furthermore, other reviews of Recurly customers, out of 5, are followed by ratings for value for money (4.4), features (4.4), ease of use (4.4), and customer support (4.6).

Whereas, Recurly’s user ratings are stated below:

Category Recurly Rating Subscription Billing Average Ease of Use 8.5 8.5 Quality of Support 8.0 8.7 Ease of Setup 7.9 8.3

Pros and Cons of Recurly

Pros Cons Recurly offers an intuitive dashboard and simple setup, making it easy for teams to manage subscriptions without technical hassle. Recurly offers only a few advanced features, making it less flexible for complex business needs. It supports various billing models, payment methods, and currencies, giving businesses the freedom to customise plans for different markets. It supports a limited number of payment gateways, which can restrict international payment options. With multiple plans starting from USD 99 per month. The reporting tools are basic, providing fewer in-depth insights and customisation options. Recurly connects seamlessly with CRMs, analytics tools, and payment gateways. It struggles to handle complex billing models, such as multi-tier or highly customised subscription plans.

Conclusion

Recurly helps businesses manage subscriptions from billing to customer lifecycle management. It handles billions in payments and serves tens of millions of subscribers worldwide. This article gathers key numbers you can use at a glance. Discover who uses Recurly, how quickly they grow, and which countries and industries are leading the way. We include metrics like transaction counts, renewal activity, supported currencies, and total active subscribers.

You’ll also get a view of customer mix by company size and region, plus pricing trends, churn and retention benchmarks, and notable usage spikes to inform decisions.

FAQ . What problems does Recurly solve? Automates sign-ups, invoicing, taxes, proration, renewals, dunning, refunds, and reporting. Which payment methods are supported on Recurly? Cards, digital wallets, and bank debits/ACH depend on the country and the gateway. How are upgrades/downgrades handled? Proration rules, add-ons, coupons, and one-time charges are supported. What analytics are included in Recurly? MRR/ARR, churn, cohort trends, plan performance, and revenue dashboards. How does Recurly reduce churn? Smart retries, account updater, dunning emails, and in-app reminders help recover payments.

